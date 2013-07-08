Wells and Mata win US marathon national championships
Twenty-one titles awarded in Sun Valley
Twenty-one Stars-and-Stripes jerseys were awarded Saturday at the 2013 USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships on the final day of the Ride Sun Valley Festival in Sun Valley, Idaho.
In the elite men's and women's events, Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) and Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) repeated their victories from a year ago.
Men
Wells added another gold medal to his hardware collection by creating a gap on the climb and completing the event with a time of 2:52:36. The three-time Olympian finished just a couple of minutes ahead of silver medalist Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team). Alexander Grant (Sho-Air-Cannondale) crossed the finish line two minutes later for the bronze while Carl Decker and Jeremiah Bishop (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale) rounded out fourth and fifth.
Women
Mata claimed her third straight US marathon mountain bike national title when she finished the 41-mile course in 3:24:36, 13 minutes ahead of her nearest threats. The silver medal went to Serena Gordon, who outsprinted third- and fourth-place finishers Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) and Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling) at the line. Grabbing the fifth place was Elizabeth English.
"This was one of my goals at the beginning of the season," Mata said. "Everything kind of fell into place and I was just trying to ride smart and safe. The course is amazing. It's hard, but we had a beautiful day and the people were awesome."
Other categories
In the women's singlespeed contest, Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) rode her way to the top of the podium after defeating silver medalist Carey Lowery by about 17 minutes. Karen Tremaine collected the bronze while Lisa Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite) and Sara Schroeder (Mud Honey Cycling) were fourth and fifth.
"I love this course. It's my hometown course," Rusch said. "It's so fun to see all my friends and see pros from out of town here. Last year, I had a really bad experience with flats so I was taking it really easy on this last part, saying 'don't flat don't flat.' It's such a great week. I love the Ride Sun Valley festival. Having nationals here is really special a block from my house."
In the men's singlespeed, Rusch's friend Cary Smith (Team CF) took the victory. He finished about six minutes ahead of second-place rider AJ Linnell. Tom Flynn (Pro Leisure) crossed the line for bronze while Cameron Lloyd (Sun Summit Cycling Club) and Ron Shevock (Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's/Folsom Bike/Giant) rounded out fourth and fifth.
In the men's 19-29 class, Joseph Petrowski (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi) took the gold medal with a six-minute lead over his competitors while Gabe Klamer and Kyle Dixon won the men's 30-34 and men's 35-39 contests by about three minutes each.
In the men's 40-44 competition, Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete / Specialized) had an impressive nine-minute gap on second place when he crossed the finish line for the Stars-and-Stripes.
It was a little bit closer for Jon Gould (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) in the 45-49 age group as he took the victory by about a minute and half.
The legendary David "Tinker" Juarez blasted his competition away in the 50-54 group with a 23 minute lead at the finish. Zan Treasure (Bountiful Bicycle Racing) and Dwight Hibdon claimed the top of the podium amongst men 55-59 and 60-64 while Allan Marvin (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co) and James Wagner (Bike Masters- WA) grabbed the wins for men 65-69 and 70+.
Jena Greaser (Mud Honey Cycling) created a 13-minute gap for the win in the women's 19-29 race while Hannah Williams and Nicole Dolney (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos) rode to victory in the 30-34 and 35-39 groups.
With nine minutes to spare, Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete / Specialized) was the fastest of the women 40-44. Julie Young was the top woman in the 45-49 race.
The final two top prizes went to Kris Walker (The Contender Club) in the 50-54 group and Muffy Ritz (Mud Honey Cycling) in the 55-59 contest.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)
|2:52:37
|2
|Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
|0:01:49
|3
|Alexander Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|0:04:01
|4
|Carl Decker
|0:04:46
|5
|Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|0:06:00
|6
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|0:09:47
|7
|Richard Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:12:19
|8
|Benjamin Bostrom
|0:13:17
|9
|Bryan Dillon (Griggs Orthopedics)
|0:14:21
|10
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:14:55
|11
|Kalan Beisel (Orbea Tuff Shed)
|0:14:56
|12
|Dana Weber
|0:17:13
|13
|Chris Jackson (Castex Racing powered by Felt)
|0:18:10
|14
|Ben Parsons (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
|0:18:33
|15
|Michael Tobin
|0:20:14
|16
|Bradford Perley (Champion System/Cannondale)
|0:20:16
|17
|Clinton Claassen
|0:20:40
|18
|Brennan Wodtli (All Access Racing)
|0:23:10
|19
|Cameron Brenneman (Bike n Sport Racing)
|0:23:57
|20
|Brent Gorman (Joyride-Cycles.com)
|0:24:28
|21
|Brig Brandt
|0:26:54
|22
|John Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
|0:27:00
|23
|Cody Peterson
|0:27:26
|24
|Matt Butterfield (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
|0:28:01
|25
|John Nobil (Team Velosport Club)
|0:28:04
|26
|Braden Kappius (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:30:18
|27
|Clint Muhlfeld (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
|0:30:37
|28
|Justin Desilets
|0:31:46
|29
|Patrick Means (Team S&M)
|0:34:12
|30
|Zachary Heath
|0:38:27
|31
|Gian Dalle Angelini (Monster Systems Racing)
|0:43:24
|32
|Sam Young
|0:46:45
|33
|Dustin Sweet (Reno Wheelmen)
|0:54:34
|34
|Griffin Wigert (Team Swift)
|1:01:19
|DNF
|Jason Sager (GEAUX Race)
|DNF
|Chris Peariso (Adventure 212)
|DNF
|Benjamin Aufderheide
|DNF
|Alan Adams (Lake Washington Velo)
|DNF
|Trevor Deruise (Blu World Inspired/GetReal Nutrition)
|DNF
|John Gaston
|DNF
|Zach Guy (Griggs Orthopaedics)
|DNF
|Ian Mullins (Monster Systems Racing)
|DNF
|Scott Romero (Team El Paso)
|DNF
|Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico)
|DNF
|Cameron Chambers (Ethos Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pua Mata (ShoAir/Cannondale)
|3:27:38
|2
|Serena Gordon
|0:13:07
|3
|Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
|4
|Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|0:13:11
|5
|Elizabeth English
|0:14:33
|6
|Rachel Hadley
|0:18:36
|7
|Amanda Carey
|0:20:43
|8
|Nina Baum
|0:26:35
|9
|Jessica Cerra (Focus Bicycles USA)
|0:28:21
|10
|Elizabeth Sampey
|0:31:45
|11
|Bethann Orton
|0:32:36
|12
|Jennifer Tobin (Wild Rockies Inc)
|0:35:39
|13
|Meghan Sheridan
|0:54:43
|14
|Parker Tyler
|1:21:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cary Smith (Team CF)
|3:39:38
|2
|Aj Linnell
|0:05:43
|3
|Tom Flynn (Pro Leisure)
|0:14:39
|4
|Cameron Lloyd (Sun Summit Cycling Club)
|0:20:10
|5
|Ron Shevock (Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's/Folsom Bike/Giant)
|0:28:36
|6
|Jason Betz ((W)reck.Less Racing)
|0:28:40
|7
|Weston Hutchinson
|0:37:32
|8
|Peter Emery
|0:47:34
|9
|Brent Cannon (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:59:49
|10
|Zeke Lilly
|1:45:52
|DNF
|Joshua Krattiger (Pro Leisure)
|DNF
|Bill Fritts (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|DNF
|Terry Oconnor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)
|4:28:31
|2
|Carey Lowery
|0:17:26
|3
|Karen Tremaine
|0:17:57
|4
|Lisa Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
|0:29:15
|5
|Sara Schroeder (Mud Honey Cycling)
|0:35:04
|6
|Andrea Wilson
|0:45:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Petrowski (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)
|3:31:12
|2
|Adam Leiferman
|0:06:07
|3
|Josh Brown (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
|0:08:16
|4
|Westley Richards (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)
|0:10:32
|5
|Charlie Rundell
|0:14:59
|6
|Travis Monroe (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR))
|0:16:04
|7
|Kodey Myers (Harristone/Sun Valley Mortgage Cycling)
|0:19:20
|8
|John Reuter
|0:19:35
|9
|Ryan O'hara
|0:41:38
|10
|Aaron Nelson
|0:53:01
|11
|Taylor Benz (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|0:56:14
|DNF
|Joshua Leighton (Pro Leisure)
|DNF
|Michael Muhlestein
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gabe Klamer
|3:44:28
|2
|Jason Berning
|0:03:03
|3
|Jesse Doll (Jacobson-Schutte Cycling Team)
|0:03:15
|4
|Orion Berryman (Jacobson-Schutte Cycling Team)
|0:06:51
|5
|Ian Foster
|0:07:32
|6
|Nicholas Connolly
|0:07:45
|7
|Brad Walker
|0:14:12
|8
|Adam Greene
|0:15:34
|9
|Mike Stemp
|0:18:43
|10
|Adam Meyer (Hoback Sports/Hoback Sports Racing)
|0:23:35
|11
|Mark Lovlien (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|0:26:10
|12
|Tristan Brown
|0:30:26
|13
|Jedediah Young
|0:35:26
|14
|David Hoffman (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
|1:01:33
|15
|Brian Swenson
|1:11:33
|DNF
|Caleb Holmes (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes.com)
|DNF
|Zachary Powell (Joyride Cycles-ID)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Dixon
|3:37:30
|2
|Trent Ford (Blackstar Racing)
|0:03:19
|3
|Aaron Campbell (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|0:20:16
|4
|Daniel Appelo (Scalo Veloce)
|0:21:47
|5
|Aaron Hagge
|0:21:58
|6
|Stuart Gonzalez
|0:23:54
|7
|Dax Kastrin (The Bicycle Company Team)
|0:24:09
|8
|Barry Croker (Cycleton)
|0:30:14
|9
|Bryan Struve
|0:33:13
|10
|Michael Gordon
|0:36:07
|11
|Aaron Nydam (Team Jackson Hole)
|0:37:21
|12
|Willem Vanderwerff (North American Velo)
|0:39:55
|13
|John Malloy
|0:41:26
|14
|Jason Quinn
|0:56:30
|15
|Kevin Hasley
|1:17:23
|DNF
|Mark Schafer (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
|DNF
|Steven Pulito
|DNF
|Aaron Vanderwaal (Mafia Racing/Mafia Racing)
|DNF
|Joshua Vogt
|DNF
|Solon Linton
|DNF
|Nathan Galpin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|3:41:01
|2
|Stosh Bankston
|0:08:59
|3
|Jason Walker (Hub Coffee Roasters)
|0:10:07
|4
|Rob Mcgee (Blackstar Racing)
|0:12:28
|5
|Shawn Hadley
|0:13:50
|6
|Mitt Stewart
|0:15:33
|7
|Michael Staffieri
|0:20:27
|8
|Christopher Mcgovern (CalNorte VC Switchbacks)
|0:20:52
|9
|Christopher Pic
|0:24:02
|10
|Chad Jarrett
|0:28:58
|11
|Thomas Grant (Boise Cycling Club)
|0:29:26
|12
|Steve Price
|0:29:39
|13
|Alexandre Lussier (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
|0:30:42
|14
|Dan Streubel
|0:30:45
|15
|Andrew Filler (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
|0:32:35
|16
|Eric Balog (Hoback Sports/Hoback Sports Racing)
|0:33:10
|17
|Ricky Willis
|0:38:20
|18
|Gabriel Keck (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
|0:39:04
|19
|Scott Herzig (Montana Velo)
|0:42:39
|20
|Paul Nash (Team Jackson Hole)
|0:43:32
|21
|Dustin Davison
|0:44:37
|22
|Brian Cavanagh (Boise Cycling Club)
|0:44:41
|23
|Dave Byers
|0:45:39
|24
|Brad Mitchell
|0:46:02
|25
|Jeff Angermann (Team Bicycles Plus)
|0:49:01
|26
|Derek Oldfield (Spy Giant Ride)
|0:54:50
|27
|Eric Marland (Boone Velo)
|0:56:53
|28
|Joshua Wells (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|0:58:41
|29
|Jason Miller
|1:07:54
|30
|Wilbur Kelly (Market Street Cycling Club)
|1:16:21
|31
|Dodi Nov (Jet City Velo)
|1:52:53
|DNF
|Jody White (The Foundation for Responsible Cycling)
|DNF
|Steven Gustafson (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
|DNF
|Dan Kouba
|DNF
|Eric Dupuis
|DNF
|Christopher Parmelee (Quick Release)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Gould (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
|3:54:16
|2
|Matt Woodruff
|0:01:40
|3
|Craig Kidd
|0:06:06
|4
|Tim Zandbergen (Team Velosport Club)
|0:08:18
|5
|Michael Piker (Team Jackson Hole)
|0:08:58
|6
|Joel Brazil (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|0:20:02
|7
|Kyle Rafford
|0:21:12
|8
|Paul Miers (Reno Wheelmen)
|0:21:21
|9
|Mike Hileman (High Desert Cycling Club)
|0:22:30
|10
|Mark Draper
|0:22:37
|11
|Mark Gilbreath (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|0:23:53
|12
|Robert Mcgovern
|0:27:05
|13
|Craig Mordock
|0:36:08
|14
|Jeffrey Roth
|0:47:43
|15
|Hank Dart
|0:59:00
|16
|Greg Freebairn (Team Plan7)
|1:02:58
|17
|Tony Buoncristiani
|1:07:44
|18
|Mark Monroe (Two Wheeler/Specialized)
|1:42:03
|19
|David Matthews
|2:14:37
|DNF
|Daniele Farnedi (Team Roaring Mouse)
|DNF
|Albert Senft (High Desert Bicycles Team)
|DNF
|Mike Stevens (Bike Line)
|DNF
|Brian Taylor (Team Ascent Idaho)
|DNF
|Wayne Best
|DNF
|Andrew Henderson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David (Tinker) Juarez
|3:41:47
|2
|Frank Gonzalez (Montana Velo)
|0:22:18
|3
|Terry Duran (Birmingham Velo)
|0:26:59
|4
|Tim Phillips (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|0:29:05
|5
|John Higgins
|0:29:18
|6
|Russell Kappius
|0:30:38
|7
|Mark Gouge
|0:32:34
|8
|Blake Bockius
|0:37:24
|9
|Paul Lastayo (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team)
|0:39:33
|10
|Frank Benzing (Lost River Cycling Club)
|0:40:32
|11
|Steve Butler (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|0:44:46
|12
|Matt Morell
|0:45:32
|13
|Peter Tempest (Rez Dog Racing)
|0:46:00
|14
|Timothy Harmon
|0:46:15
|15
|Henry Gertje (CBC Racing)
|0:46:41
|16
|Ron Gruber (Colgate University)
|0:47:49
|17
|Matt Luhn
|0:51:10
|18
|David Andersen
|0:54:00
|19
|William Simmel
|0:56:52
|20
|Justin Bannerman
|1:06:47
|21
|Lance Levy
|1:09:05
|22
|Greg Allen (ThirstyBear Cycling)
|1:10:57
|23
|David Mandel
|1:18:22
|24
|Guy Orozco
|25
|Emil Gercke (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|1:23:45
|26
|William Mcknight
|1:25:33
|27
|Charles Stanger (Wheatland Wheelers)
|1:30:06
|28
|Michael Profsky (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|1:31:42
|29
|David Saurman
|1:37:48
|30
|Todd Anderson
|1:52:30
|31
|Herberth Corrales (Sun Summit Cycling Club)
|2:00:09
|32
|Kenneth West
|3:25:35
|DNF
|Patrick Weiler (Bike Masters- WA)
|DNF
|Craig Hofer (Boulder Orthopedics)
|DNF
|Trevor Hall (Seattle Super Squadra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zan Treasure (Bountiful Bicycle Racing)
|4:10:50
|2
|Russell Thorstrom
|0:03:30
|3
|Kris Thoreson
|0:33:18
|4
|Brad Betebenner
|0:38:02
|5
|John Lauck
|0:41:09
|6
|Troy Nichol (Boise Cycling Club)
|0:43:18
|7
|Mark Enders (Ogden Cycling Education Foundation)
|0:45:01
|8
|Jim Verdone (Team Jackson Hole)
|0:45:41
|9
|Douglas Chambers
|0:56:36
|10
|Rich Lee
|1:10:02
|11
|Randy Winwood
|1:12:25
|12
|Roger Mankus
|1:14:55
|13
|Andrew Kemp (Lactic Acid Cycling)
|2:03:38
|DNF
|Bill Nicholson
|DNF
|Ian Searle (Team Double Check)
|DNF
|Mark Hershberger (Hoback Sports)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dwight Hibdon
|4:32:48
|2
|Bill Schultz
|0:04:05
|3
|Shawn Grossman (Pro Leisure)
|0:11:42
|4
|James Mitchell
|0:15:28
|5
|Don Leet (Bend Endurance Academy)
|0:26:21
|6
|Michael Koppe
|0:36:07
|7
|Hunter Smith (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:43:14
|8
|Donald Lewis
|0:46:02
|9
|Fred Uttke
|0:50:06
|DNF
|Bob Rosebrough (Rez Dog Racing)
|DNF
|Richard Latorraca
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allan Marvin (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|5:13:47
|2
|Stan Ford
|0:10:08
|3
|Craig Groendyke (Chinook Cycling Club Inc)
|0:50:33
|4
|Paul Bernstein (Bike Masters- WA)
|1:33:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Wagner (Bike Masters- WA)
|4:49:59
|2
|Andy Andrews (Sun Summit Cycling Club)
|0:26:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jena Greaser (Mud Honey Cycling)
|4:31:27
|2
|Emily Paxson
|0:13:18
|3
|Fairlee Frey (Joyride-Cycles.com)
|0:29:13
|4
|Ivy Pedersen (Team Rockford / Clif)
|0:44:08
|5
|Chantel Astorga
|0:54:32
|6
|Erin Larson (Wild Rockies Inc)
|1:14:43
|7
|Joan Meiners (Harristone/Sun Valley Mortgage Cycling)
|1:17:31
|DNF
|Merrill Oakley (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
|DNF
|Kayla Kaiser (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Anna Dingman (Team Rockford / Clif)
|0:07:33
|3
|Karin Edwards
|0:14:40
|4
|Danielle Kosecki (Century Road Club Assoc)
|1:11:20
|5
|Stephanie Kaplan (Century Road Club Assoc)
|DNF
|Jordan Mccoy (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicole Dolney (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)
|4:51:52
|2
|Naomi Haverlick
|0:02:03
|3
|Michelle Andersen (Mud Honey Cycling)
|0:07:01
|4
|Lindsey Kriete (Velo Trocadero)
|0:08:04
|5
|Sarah Pittiglio (PSIMET Racing/Vanderkitten VIP)
|0:12:15
|6
|Megan Stevenson (Mud Honey Cycling)
|0:14:19
|7
|Kellie Wirth
|0:17:50
|8
|Carri Wullner
|0:28:39
|9
|Brett Stevenson (Mud Honey Cycling)
|0:38:02
|DNF
|Jana Woodruff (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|DNF
|Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete/ Specialized)
|4:41:42
|2
|Genevieve Evans (East Bay Cyclists)
|0:19:00
|3
|Susan Adamkovics (Naked Women's Racing)
|0:28:56
|4
|Hollie Mcgovern (CalNorte VC Switchbacks)
|0:31:22
|5
|Michelle Byers
|0:39:18
|6
|Pam Seidler
|0:45:16
|7
|Lynette Overman (Flathead Cycling)
|0:46:50
|8
|Julie Welty
|0:50:40
|9
|Linda Mcgee (Blackstar Racing)
|0:52:13
|10
|Kirsten Gustafson (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
|1:07:16
|11
|Angela Mart
|1:08:45
|12
|Wendy Toohey
|1:52:36
|13
|Kimberly Marland (Boone Velo/Boone Bike)
|2:28:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Young
|4:43:24
|2
|Amy Fulwyler (Hoback Sports)
|0:22:35
|3
|Renee Shelton
|0:48:15
|4
|Tiffany Larson
|1:07:08
|5
|Heidi Dohse
|2:29:21
|DNF
|Syrae Weikle (Tough Girl Cycling)
|DNF
|Kim Taylor (Mud Honey Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Walker (The Contender Club)
|5:13:37
|2
|Christy Allen
|0:47:39
|DNF
|Karin Lindholm (Kryki Sports)
|DNF
|Lori Smith (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muffy Ritz (Mud Honey Cycling)
|5:21:00
|2
|Susan Bernatas (Mud Honey Cycling)
|0:16:02
|3
|Lesley Jensen (Rio Strada Racing)
|0:20:28
|4
|Fredde Foster
|1:54:27
|DNF
|Sheila Senft (High Desert Bicycles Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Sheli Thomas (Flathead Cycling)
