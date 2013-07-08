Trending

Wells and Mata win US marathon national championships

Twenty-one titles awarded in Sun Valley

Image 1 of 2

Todd Wells (Specialized) with a gap over Jeremiah Bishop near the end of lap one

Todd Wells (Specialized) with a gap over Jeremiah Bishop near the end of lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 2

Pua Mata (Cannondale-ShoAir) blasts through the woods

Pua Mata (Cannondale-ShoAir) blasts through the woods
(Image credit: Tom Robinson)

Twenty-one Stars-and-Stripes jerseys were awarded Saturday at the 2013 USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships on the final day of the Ride Sun Valley Festival in Sun Valley, Idaho.

In the elite men's and women's events, Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) and Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) repeated their victories from a year ago.

Men

Wells added another gold medal to his hardware collection by creating a gap on the climb and completing the event with a time of 2:52:36. The three-time Olympian finished just a couple of minutes ahead of silver medalist Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team). Alexander Grant (Sho-Air-Cannondale) crossed the finish line two minutes later for the bronze while Carl Decker and Jeremiah Bishop (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale) rounded out fourth and fifth.

Women

Mata claimed her third straight US marathon mountain bike national title when she finished the 41-mile course in 3:24:36, 13 minutes ahead of her nearest threats. The silver medal went to Serena Gordon, who outsprinted third- and fourth-place finishers Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) and Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling) at the line. Grabbing the fifth place was Elizabeth English.

"This was one of my goals at the beginning of the season," Mata said. "Everything kind of fell into place and I was just trying to ride smart and safe. The course is amazing. It's hard, but we had a beautiful day and the people were awesome."

Other categories

In the women's singlespeed contest, Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) rode her way to the top of the podium after defeating silver medalist Carey Lowery by about 17 minutes. Karen Tremaine collected the bronze while Lisa Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite) and Sara Schroeder (Mud Honey Cycling) were fourth and fifth.

"I love this course. It's my hometown course," Rusch said. "It's so fun to see all my friends and see pros from out of town here. Last year, I had a really bad experience with flats so I was taking it really easy on this last part, saying 'don't flat don't flat.' It's such a great week. I love the Ride Sun Valley festival. Having nationals here is really special a block from my house."

In the men's singlespeed, Rusch's friend Cary Smith (Team CF) took the victory. He finished about six minutes ahead of second-place rider AJ Linnell. Tom Flynn (Pro Leisure) crossed the line for bronze while Cameron Lloyd (Sun Summit Cycling Club) and Ron Shevock (Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's/Folsom Bike/Giant) rounded out fourth and fifth.

In the men's 19-29 class, Joseph Petrowski (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi) took the gold medal with a six-minute lead over his competitors while Gabe Klamer and Kyle Dixon won the men's 30-34 and men's 35-39 contests by about three minutes each.

In the men's 40-44 competition, Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete / Specialized) had an impressive nine-minute gap on second place when he crossed the finish line for the Stars-and-Stripes.

It was a little bit closer for Jon Gould (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) in the 45-49 age group as he took the victory by about a minute and half.

The legendary David "Tinker" Juarez blasted his competition away in the 50-54 group with a 23 minute lead at the finish. Zan Treasure (Bountiful Bicycle Racing) and Dwight Hibdon claimed the top of the podium amongst men 55-59 and 60-64 while Allan Marvin (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co) and James Wagner (Bike Masters- WA) grabbed the wins for men 65-69 and 70+.

Jena Greaser (Mud Honey Cycling) created a 13-minute gap for the win in the women's 19-29 race while Hannah Williams and Nicole Dolney (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos) rode to victory in the 30-34 and 35-39 groups.

With nine minutes to spare, Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete / Specialized) was the fastest of the women 40-44. Julie Young was the top woman in the 45-49 race.

The final two top prizes went to Kris Walker (The Contender Club) in the 50-54 group and Muffy Ritz (Mud Honey Cycling) in the 55-59 contest.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)2:52:37
2Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:01:49
3Alexander Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)0:04:01
4Carl Decker0:04:46
5Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)0:06:00
6Barry Wicks (Kona)0:09:47
7Richard Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:12:19
8Benjamin Bostrom0:13:17
9Bryan Dillon (Griggs Orthopedics)0:14:21
10Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:14:55
11Kalan Beisel (Orbea Tuff Shed)0:14:56
12Dana Weber0:17:13
13Chris Jackson (Castex Racing powered by Felt)0:18:10
14Ben Parsons (Sportsman & Ski Haus)0:18:33
15Michael Tobin0:20:14
16Bradford Perley (Champion System/Cannondale)0:20:16
17Clinton Claassen0:20:40
18Brennan Wodtli (All Access Racing)0:23:10
19Cameron Brenneman (Bike n Sport Racing)0:23:57
20Brent Gorman (Joyride-Cycles.com)0:24:28
21Brig Brandt0:26:54
22John Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)0:27:00
23Cody Peterson0:27:26
24Matt Butterfield (Sportsman & Ski Haus)0:28:01
25John Nobil (Team Velosport Club)0:28:04
26Braden Kappius (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:30:18
27Clint Muhlfeld (Sportsman & Ski Haus)0:30:37
28Justin Desilets0:31:46
29Patrick Means (Team S&M)0:34:12
30Zachary Heath0:38:27
31Gian Dalle Angelini (Monster Systems Racing)0:43:24
32Sam Young0:46:45
33Dustin Sweet (Reno Wheelmen)0:54:34
34Griffin Wigert (Team Swift)1:01:19
DNFJason Sager (GEAUX Race)
DNFChris Peariso (Adventure 212)
DNFBenjamin Aufderheide
DNFAlan Adams (Lake Washington Velo)
DNFTrevor Deruise (Blu World Inspired/GetReal Nutrition)
DNFJohn Gaston
DNFZach Guy (Griggs Orthopaedics)
DNFIan Mullins (Monster Systems Racing)
DNFScott Romero (Team El Paso)
DNFTaylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico)
DNFCameron Chambers (Ethos Racing)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Mata (ShoAir/Cannondale)3:27:38
2Serena Gordon0:13:07
3Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
4Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling)0:13:11
5Elizabeth English0:14:33
6Rachel Hadley0:18:36
7Amanda Carey0:20:43
8Nina Baum0:26:35
9Jessica Cerra (Focus Bicycles USA)0:28:21
10Elizabeth Sampey0:31:45
11Bethann Orton0:32:36
12Jennifer Tobin (Wild Rockies Inc)0:35:39
13Meghan Sheridan0:54:43
14Parker Tyler1:21:26

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cary Smith (Team CF)3:39:38
2Aj Linnell0:05:43
3Tom Flynn (Pro Leisure)0:14:39
4Cameron Lloyd (Sun Summit Cycling Club)0:20:10
5Ron Shevock (Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's/Folsom Bike/Giant)0:28:36
6Jason Betz ((W)reck.Less Racing)0:28:40
7Weston Hutchinson0:37:32
8Peter Emery0:47:34
9Brent Cannon (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:59:49
10Zeke Lilly1:45:52
DNFJoshua Krattiger (Pro Leisure)
DNFBill Fritts (Broken Spoke Cycling)
DNFTerry Oconnor

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)4:28:31
2Carey Lowery0:17:26
3Karen Tremaine0:17:57
4Lisa Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)0:29:15
5Sara Schroeder (Mud Honey Cycling)0:35:04
6Andrea Wilson0:45:26

Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Petrowski (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)3:31:12
2Adam Leiferman0:06:07
3Josh Brown (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)0:08:16
4Westley Richards (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)0:10:32
5Charlie Rundell0:14:59
6Travis Monroe (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR))0:16:04
7Kodey Myers (Harristone/Sun Valley Mortgage Cycling)0:19:20
8John Reuter0:19:35
9Ryan O'hara0:41:38
10Aaron Nelson0:53:01
11Taylor Benz (Kryki Sports/Audi)0:56:14
DNFJoshua Leighton (Pro Leisure)
DNFMichael Muhlestein

Master men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gabe Klamer3:44:28
2Jason Berning0:03:03
3Jesse Doll (Jacobson-Schutte Cycling Team)0:03:15
4Orion Berryman (Jacobson-Schutte Cycling Team)0:06:51
5Ian Foster0:07:32
6Nicholas Connolly0:07:45
7Brad Walker0:14:12
8Adam Greene0:15:34
9Mike Stemp0:18:43
10Adam Meyer (Hoback Sports/Hoback Sports Racing)0:23:35
11Mark Lovlien (Kryki Sports/Audi)0:26:10
12Tristan Brown0:30:26
13Jedediah Young0:35:26
14David Hoffman (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)1:01:33
15Brian Swenson1:11:33
DNFCaleb Holmes (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes.com)
DNFZachary Powell (Joyride Cycles-ID)

Master men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Dixon3:37:30
2Trent Ford (Blackstar Racing)0:03:19
3Aaron Campbell (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:20:16
4Daniel Appelo (Scalo Veloce)0:21:47
5Aaron Hagge0:21:58
6Stuart Gonzalez0:23:54
7Dax Kastrin (The Bicycle Company Team)0:24:09
8Barry Croker (Cycleton)0:30:14
9Bryan Struve0:33:13
10Michael Gordon0:36:07
11Aaron Nydam (Team Jackson Hole)0:37:21
12Willem Vanderwerff (North American Velo)0:39:55
13John Malloy0:41:26
14Jason Quinn0:56:30
15Kevin Hasley1:17:23
DNFMark Schafer (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
DNFSteven Pulito
DNFAaron Vanderwaal (Mafia Racing/Mafia Racing)
DNFJoshua Vogt
DNFSolon Linton
DNFNathan Galpin

Master men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete / Specialized)3:41:01
2Stosh Bankston0:08:59
3Jason Walker (Hub Coffee Roasters)0:10:07
4Rob Mcgee (Blackstar Racing)0:12:28
5Shawn Hadley0:13:50
6Mitt Stewart0:15:33
7Michael Staffieri0:20:27
8Christopher Mcgovern (CalNorte VC Switchbacks)0:20:52
9Christopher Pic0:24:02
10Chad Jarrett0:28:58
11Thomas Grant (Boise Cycling Club)0:29:26
12Steve Price0:29:39
13Alexandre Lussier (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)0:30:42
14Dan Streubel0:30:45
15Andrew Filler (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)0:32:35
16Eric Balog (Hoback Sports/Hoback Sports Racing)0:33:10
17Ricky Willis0:38:20
18Gabriel Keck (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)0:39:04
19Scott Herzig (Montana Velo)0:42:39
20Paul Nash (Team Jackson Hole)0:43:32
21Dustin Davison0:44:37
22Brian Cavanagh (Boise Cycling Club)0:44:41
23Dave Byers0:45:39
24Brad Mitchell0:46:02
25Jeff Angermann (Team Bicycles Plus)0:49:01
26Derek Oldfield (Spy Giant Ride)0:54:50
27Eric Marland (Boone Velo)0:56:53
28Joshua Wells (Kryki Sports/Audi)0:58:41
29Jason Miller1:07:54
30Wilbur Kelly (Market Street Cycling Club)1:16:21
31Dodi Nov (Jet City Velo)1:52:53
DNFJody White (The Foundation for Responsible Cycling)
DNFSteven Gustafson (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
DNFDan Kouba
DNFEric Dupuis
DNFChristopher Parmelee (Quick Release)

Master men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Gould (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)3:54:16
2Matt Woodruff0:01:40
3Craig Kidd0:06:06
4Tim Zandbergen (Team Velosport Club)0:08:18
5Michael Piker (Team Jackson Hole)0:08:58
6Joel Brazil (Kryki Sports/Audi)0:20:02
7Kyle Rafford0:21:12
8Paul Miers (Reno Wheelmen)0:21:21
9Mike Hileman (High Desert Cycling Club)0:22:30
10Mark Draper0:22:37
11Mark Gilbreath (Kryki Sports/Audi)0:23:53
12Robert Mcgovern0:27:05
13Craig Mordock0:36:08
14Jeffrey Roth0:47:43
15Hank Dart0:59:00
16Greg Freebairn (Team Plan7)1:02:58
17Tony Buoncristiani1:07:44
18Mark Monroe (Two Wheeler/Specialized)1:42:03
19David Matthews2:14:37
DNFDaniele Farnedi (Team Roaring Mouse)
DNFAlbert Senft (High Desert Bicycles Team)
DNFMike Stevens (Bike Line)
DNFBrian Taylor (Team Ascent Idaho)
DNFWayne Best
DNFAndrew Henderson

Master men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David (Tinker) Juarez3:41:47
2Frank Gonzalez (Montana Velo)0:22:18
3Terry Duran (Birmingham Velo)0:26:59
4Tim Phillips (Broken Spoke Cycling)0:29:05
5John Higgins0:29:18
6Russell Kappius0:30:38
7Mark Gouge0:32:34
8Blake Bockius0:37:24
9Paul Lastayo (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team)0:39:33
10Frank Benzing (Lost River Cycling Club)0:40:32
11Steve Butler (Kryki Sports/Audi)0:44:46
12Matt Morell0:45:32
13Peter Tempest (Rez Dog Racing)0:46:00
14Timothy Harmon0:46:15
15Henry Gertje (CBC Racing)0:46:41
16Ron Gruber (Colgate University)0:47:49
17Matt Luhn0:51:10
18David Andersen0:54:00
19William Simmel0:56:52
20Justin Bannerman1:06:47
21Lance Levy1:09:05
22Greg Allen (ThirstyBear Cycling)1:10:57
23David Mandel1:18:22
24Guy Orozco
25Emil Gercke (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)1:23:45
26William Mcknight1:25:33
27Charles Stanger (Wheatland Wheelers)1:30:06
28Michael Profsky (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)1:31:42
29David Saurman1:37:48
30Todd Anderson1:52:30
31Herberth Corrales (Sun Summit Cycling Club)2:00:09
32Kenneth West3:25:35
DNFPatrick Weiler (Bike Masters- WA)
DNFCraig Hofer (Boulder Orthopedics)
DNFTrevor Hall (Seattle Super Squadra)

Master men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zan Treasure (Bountiful Bicycle Racing)4:10:50
2Russell Thorstrom0:03:30
3Kris Thoreson0:33:18
4Brad Betebenner0:38:02
5John Lauck0:41:09
6Troy Nichol (Boise Cycling Club)0:43:18
7Mark Enders (Ogden Cycling Education Foundation)0:45:01
8Jim Verdone (Team Jackson Hole)0:45:41
9Douglas Chambers0:56:36
10Rich Lee1:10:02
11Randy Winwood1:12:25
12Roger Mankus1:14:55
13Andrew Kemp (Lactic Acid Cycling)2:03:38
DNFBill Nicholson
DNFIan Searle (Team Double Check)
DNFMark Hershberger (Hoback Sports)

Master men 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dwight Hibdon4:32:48
2Bill Schultz0:04:05
3Shawn Grossman (Pro Leisure)0:11:42
4James Mitchell0:15:28
5Don Leet (Bend Endurance Academy)0:26:21
6Michael Koppe0:36:07
7Hunter Smith (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:43:14
8Donald Lewis0:46:02
9Fred Uttke0:50:06
DNFBob Rosebrough (Rez Dog Racing)
DNFRichard Latorraca

Master men 65-69
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Marvin (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)5:13:47
2Stan Ford0:10:08
3Craig Groendyke (Chinook Cycling Club Inc)0:50:33
4Paul Bernstein (Bike Masters- WA)1:33:39

Master men 70+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Wagner (Bike Masters- WA)4:49:59
2Andy Andrews (Sun Summit Cycling Club)0:26:26

Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jena Greaser (Mud Honey Cycling)4:31:27
2Emily Paxson0:13:18
3Fairlee Frey (Joyride-Cycles.com)0:29:13
4Ivy Pedersen (Team Rockford / Clif)0:44:08
5Chantel Astorga0:54:32
6Erin Larson (Wild Rockies Inc)1:14:43
7Joan Meiners (Harristone/Sun Valley Mortgage Cycling)1:17:31
DNFMerrill Oakley (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
DNFKayla Kaiser (Broken Spoke Cycling)

Women 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Anna Dingman (Team Rockford / Clif)0:07:33
3Karin Edwards0:14:40
4Danielle Kosecki (Century Road Club Assoc)1:11:20
5Stephanie Kaplan (Century Road Club Assoc)
DNFJordan Mccoy (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)

Women 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Dolney (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)4:51:52
2Naomi Haverlick0:02:03
3Michelle Andersen (Mud Honey Cycling)0:07:01
4Lindsey Kriete (Velo Trocadero)0:08:04
5Sarah Pittiglio (PSIMET Racing/Vanderkitten VIP)0:12:15
6Megan Stevenson (Mud Honey Cycling)0:14:19
7Kellie Wirth0:17:50
8Carri Wullner0:28:39
9Brett Stevenson (Mud Honey Cycling)0:38:02
DNFJana Woodruff (Broken Spoke Cycling)
DNFMichelle Peariso (Adventure 212)

Women 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete/ Specialized)4:41:42
2Genevieve Evans (East Bay Cyclists)0:19:00
3Susan Adamkovics (Naked Women's Racing)0:28:56
4Hollie Mcgovern (CalNorte VC Switchbacks)0:31:22
5Michelle Byers0:39:18
6Pam Seidler0:45:16
7Lynette Overman (Flathead Cycling)0:46:50
8Julie Welty0:50:40
9Linda Mcgee (Blackstar Racing)0:52:13
10Kirsten Gustafson (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)1:07:16
11Angela Mart1:08:45
12Wendy Toohey1:52:36
13Kimberly Marland (Boone Velo/Boone Bike)2:28:46

Women 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Young4:43:24
2Amy Fulwyler (Hoback Sports)0:22:35
3Renee Shelton0:48:15
4Tiffany Larson1:07:08
5Heidi Dohse2:29:21
DNFSyrae Weikle (Tough Girl Cycling)
DNFKim Taylor (Mud Honey Cycling)

Women 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Walker (The Contender Club)5:13:37
2Christy Allen0:47:39
DNFKarin Lindholm (Kryki Sports)
DNFLori Smith (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)

Women 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muffy Ritz (Mud Honey Cycling)5:21:00
2Susan Bernatas (Mud Honey Cycling)0:16:02
3Lesley Jensen (Rio Strada Racing)0:20:28
4Fredde Foster1:54:27
DNFSheila Senft (High Desert Bicycles Team)

Women 60+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFSheli Thomas (Flathead Cycling)

Latest on Cyclingnews