Image 1 of 2 Todd Wells (Specialized) with a gap over Jeremiah Bishop near the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Pua Mata (Cannondale-ShoAir) blasts through the woods (Image credit: Tom Robinson)

Twenty-one Stars-and-Stripes jerseys were awarded Saturday at the 2013 USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships on the final day of the Ride Sun Valley Festival in Sun Valley, Idaho.

In the elite men's and women's events, Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) and Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) repeated their victories from a year ago.

Men

Wells added another gold medal to his hardware collection by creating a gap on the climb and completing the event with a time of 2:52:36. The three-time Olympian finished just a couple of minutes ahead of silver medalist Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team). Alexander Grant (Sho-Air-Cannondale) crossed the finish line two minutes later for the bronze while Carl Decker and Jeremiah Bishop (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale) rounded out fourth and fifth.

Women

Mata claimed her third straight US marathon mountain bike national title when she finished the 41-mile course in 3:24:36, 13 minutes ahead of her nearest threats. The silver medal went to Serena Gordon, who outsprinted third- and fourth-place finishers Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) and Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling) at the line. Grabbing the fifth place was Elizabeth English.

"This was one of my goals at the beginning of the season," Mata said. "Everything kind of fell into place and I was just trying to ride smart and safe. The course is amazing. It's hard, but we had a beautiful day and the people were awesome."

Other categories

In the women's singlespeed contest, Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) rode her way to the top of the podium after defeating silver medalist Carey Lowery by about 17 minutes. Karen Tremaine collected the bronze while Lisa Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite) and Sara Schroeder (Mud Honey Cycling) were fourth and fifth.

"I love this course. It's my hometown course," Rusch said. "It's so fun to see all my friends and see pros from out of town here. Last year, I had a really bad experience with flats so I was taking it really easy on this last part, saying 'don't flat don't flat.' It's such a great week. I love the Ride Sun Valley festival. Having nationals here is really special a block from my house."

In the men's singlespeed, Rusch's friend Cary Smith (Team CF) took the victory. He finished about six minutes ahead of second-place rider AJ Linnell. Tom Flynn (Pro Leisure) crossed the line for bronze while Cameron Lloyd (Sun Summit Cycling Club) and Ron Shevock (Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's/Folsom Bike/Giant) rounded out fourth and fifth.

In the men's 19-29 class, Joseph Petrowski (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi) took the gold medal with a six-minute lead over his competitors while Gabe Klamer and Kyle Dixon won the men's 30-34 and men's 35-39 contests by about three minutes each.

In the men's 40-44 competition, Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete / Specialized) had an impressive nine-minute gap on second place when he crossed the finish line for the Stars-and-Stripes.

It was a little bit closer for Jon Gould (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) in the 45-49 age group as he took the victory by about a minute and half.

The legendary David "Tinker" Juarez blasted his competition away in the 50-54 group with a 23 minute lead at the finish. Zan Treasure (Bountiful Bicycle Racing) and Dwight Hibdon claimed the top of the podium amongst men 55-59 and 60-64 while Allan Marvin (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co) and James Wagner (Bike Masters- WA) grabbed the wins for men 65-69 and 70+.

Jena Greaser (Mud Honey Cycling) created a 13-minute gap for the win in the women's 19-29 race while Hannah Williams and Nicole Dolney (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos) rode to victory in the 30-34 and 35-39 groups.

With nine minutes to spare, Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete / Specialized) was the fastest of the women 40-44. Julie Young was the top woman in the 45-49 race.

The final two top prizes went to Kris Walker (The Contender Club) in the 50-54 group and Muffy Ritz (Mud Honey Cycling) in the 55-59 contest.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) 2:52:37 2 Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) 0:01:49 3 Alexander Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 0:04:01 4 Carl Decker 0:04:46 5 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 0:06:00 6 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:09:47 7 Richard Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete / Specialized) 0:12:19 8 Benjamin Bostrom 0:13:17 9 Bryan Dillon (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:14:21 10 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete / Specialized) 0:14:55 11 Kalan Beisel (Orbea Tuff Shed) 0:14:56 12 Dana Weber 0:17:13 13 Chris Jackson (Castex Racing powered by Felt) 0:18:10 14 Ben Parsons (Sportsman & Ski Haus) 0:18:33 15 Michael Tobin 0:20:14 16 Bradford Perley (Champion System/Cannondale) 0:20:16 17 Clinton Claassen 0:20:40 18 Brennan Wodtli (All Access Racing) 0:23:10 19 Cameron Brenneman (Bike n Sport Racing) 0:23:57 20 Brent Gorman (Joyride-Cycles.com) 0:24:28 21 Brig Brandt 0:26:54 22 John Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club) 0:27:00 23 Cody Peterson 0:27:26 24 Matt Butterfield (Sportsman & Ski Haus) 0:28:01 25 John Nobil (Team Velosport Club) 0:28:04 26 Braden Kappius (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:30:18 27 Clint Muhlfeld (Sportsman & Ski Haus) 0:30:37 28 Justin Desilets 0:31:46 29 Patrick Means (Team S&M) 0:34:12 30 Zachary Heath 0:38:27 31 Gian Dalle Angelini (Monster Systems Racing) 0:43:24 32 Sam Young 0:46:45 33 Dustin Sweet (Reno Wheelmen) 0:54:34 34 Griffin Wigert (Team Swift) 1:01:19 DNF Jason Sager (GEAUX Race) DNF Chris Peariso (Adventure 212) DNF Benjamin Aufderheide DNF Alan Adams (Lake Washington Velo) DNF Trevor Deruise (Blu World Inspired/GetReal Nutrition) DNF John Gaston DNF Zach Guy (Griggs Orthopaedics) DNF Ian Mullins (Monster Systems Racing) DNF Scott Romero (Team El Paso) DNF Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico) DNF Cameron Chambers (Ethos Racing)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Mata (ShoAir/Cannondale) 3:27:38 2 Serena Gordon 0:13:07 3 Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) 4 Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling) 0:13:11 5 Elizabeth English 0:14:33 6 Rachel Hadley 0:18:36 7 Amanda Carey 0:20:43 8 Nina Baum 0:26:35 9 Jessica Cerra (Focus Bicycles USA) 0:28:21 10 Elizabeth Sampey 0:31:45 11 Bethann Orton 0:32:36 12 Jennifer Tobin (Wild Rockies Inc) 0:35:39 13 Meghan Sheridan 0:54:43 14 Parker Tyler 1:21:26

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cary Smith (Team CF) 3:39:38 2 Aj Linnell 0:05:43 3 Tom Flynn (Pro Leisure) 0:14:39 4 Cameron Lloyd (Sun Summit Cycling Club) 0:20:10 5 Ron Shevock (Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's/Folsom Bike/Giant) 0:28:36 6 Jason Betz ((W)reck.Less Racing) 0:28:40 7 Weston Hutchinson 0:37:32 8 Peter Emery 0:47:34 9 Brent Cannon (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:59:49 10 Zeke Lilly 1:45:52 DNF Joshua Krattiger (Pro Leisure) DNF Bill Fritts (Broken Spoke Cycling) DNF Terry Oconnor

Singlespeed women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) 4:28:31 2 Carey Lowery 0:17:26 3 Karen Tremaine 0:17:57 4 Lisa Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club) 0:29:15 5 Sara Schroeder (Mud Honey Cycling) 0:35:04 6 Andrea Wilson 0:45:26

Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Petrowski (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi) 3:31:12 2 Adam Leiferman 0:06:07 3 Josh Brown (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team) 0:08:16 4 Westley Richards (Clemmons Bicycle Racing) 0:10:32 5 Charlie Rundell 0:14:59 6 Travis Monroe (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)) 0:16:04 7 Kodey Myers (Harristone/Sun Valley Mortgage Cycling) 0:19:20 8 John Reuter 0:19:35 9 Ryan O'hara 0:41:38 10 Aaron Nelson 0:53:01 11 Taylor Benz (Kryki Sports/Audi) 0:56:14 DNF Joshua Leighton (Pro Leisure) DNF Michael Muhlestein

Master men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gabe Klamer 3:44:28 2 Jason Berning 0:03:03 3 Jesse Doll (Jacobson-Schutte Cycling Team) 0:03:15 4 Orion Berryman (Jacobson-Schutte Cycling Team) 0:06:51 5 Ian Foster 0:07:32 6 Nicholas Connolly 0:07:45 7 Brad Walker 0:14:12 8 Adam Greene 0:15:34 9 Mike Stemp 0:18:43 10 Adam Meyer (Hoback Sports/Hoback Sports Racing) 0:23:35 11 Mark Lovlien (Kryki Sports/Audi) 0:26:10 12 Tristan Brown 0:30:26 13 Jedediah Young 0:35:26 14 David Hoffman (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club) 1:01:33 15 Brian Swenson 1:11:33 DNF Caleb Holmes (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes.com) DNF Zachary Powell (Joyride Cycles-ID)

Master men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Dixon 3:37:30 2 Trent Ford (Blackstar Racing) 0:03:19 3 Aaron Campbell (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle) 0:20:16 4 Daniel Appelo (Scalo Veloce) 0:21:47 5 Aaron Hagge 0:21:58 6 Stuart Gonzalez 0:23:54 7 Dax Kastrin (The Bicycle Company Team) 0:24:09 8 Barry Croker (Cycleton) 0:30:14 9 Bryan Struve 0:33:13 10 Michael Gordon 0:36:07 11 Aaron Nydam (Team Jackson Hole) 0:37:21 12 Willem Vanderwerff (North American Velo) 0:39:55 13 John Malloy 0:41:26 14 Jason Quinn 0:56:30 15 Kevin Hasley 1:17:23 DNF Mark Schafer (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) DNF Steven Pulito DNF Aaron Vanderwaal (Mafia Racing/Mafia Racing) DNF Joshua Vogt DNF Solon Linton DNF Nathan Galpin

Master men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete / Specialized) 3:41:01 2 Stosh Bankston 0:08:59 3 Jason Walker (Hub Coffee Roasters) 0:10:07 4 Rob Mcgee (Blackstar Racing) 0:12:28 5 Shawn Hadley 0:13:50 6 Mitt Stewart 0:15:33 7 Michael Staffieri 0:20:27 8 Christopher Mcgovern (CalNorte VC Switchbacks) 0:20:52 9 Christopher Pic 0:24:02 10 Chad Jarrett 0:28:58 11 Thomas Grant (Boise Cycling Club) 0:29:26 12 Steve Price 0:29:39 13 Alexandre Lussier (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club) 0:30:42 14 Dan Streubel 0:30:45 15 Andrew Filler (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 0:32:35 16 Eric Balog (Hoback Sports/Hoback Sports Racing) 0:33:10 17 Ricky Willis 0:38:20 18 Gabriel Keck (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 0:39:04 19 Scott Herzig (Montana Velo) 0:42:39 20 Paul Nash (Team Jackson Hole) 0:43:32 21 Dustin Davison 0:44:37 22 Brian Cavanagh (Boise Cycling Club) 0:44:41 23 Dave Byers 0:45:39 24 Brad Mitchell 0:46:02 25 Jeff Angermann (Team Bicycles Plus) 0:49:01 26 Derek Oldfield (Spy Giant Ride) 0:54:50 27 Eric Marland (Boone Velo) 0:56:53 28 Joshua Wells (Kryki Sports/Audi) 0:58:41 29 Jason Miller 1:07:54 30 Wilbur Kelly (Market Street Cycling Club) 1:16:21 31 Dodi Nov (Jet City Velo) 1:52:53 DNF Jody White (The Foundation for Responsible Cycling) DNF Steven Gustafson (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) DNF Dan Kouba DNF Eric Dupuis DNF Christopher Parmelee (Quick Release)

Master men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Gould (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 3:54:16 2 Matt Woodruff 0:01:40 3 Craig Kidd 0:06:06 4 Tim Zandbergen (Team Velosport Club) 0:08:18 5 Michael Piker (Team Jackson Hole) 0:08:58 6 Joel Brazil (Kryki Sports/Audi) 0:20:02 7 Kyle Rafford 0:21:12 8 Paul Miers (Reno Wheelmen) 0:21:21 9 Mike Hileman (High Desert Cycling Club) 0:22:30 10 Mark Draper 0:22:37 11 Mark Gilbreath (Kryki Sports/Audi) 0:23:53 12 Robert Mcgovern 0:27:05 13 Craig Mordock 0:36:08 14 Jeffrey Roth 0:47:43 15 Hank Dart 0:59:00 16 Greg Freebairn (Team Plan7) 1:02:58 17 Tony Buoncristiani 1:07:44 18 Mark Monroe (Two Wheeler/Specialized) 1:42:03 19 David Matthews 2:14:37 DNF Daniele Farnedi (Team Roaring Mouse) DNF Albert Senft (High Desert Bicycles Team) DNF Mike Stevens (Bike Line) DNF Brian Taylor (Team Ascent Idaho) DNF Wayne Best DNF Andrew Henderson

Master men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David (Tinker) Juarez 3:41:47 2 Frank Gonzalez (Montana Velo) 0:22:18 3 Terry Duran (Birmingham Velo) 0:26:59 4 Tim Phillips (Broken Spoke Cycling) 0:29:05 5 John Higgins 0:29:18 6 Russell Kappius 0:30:38 7 Mark Gouge 0:32:34 8 Blake Bockius 0:37:24 9 Paul Lastayo (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team) 0:39:33 10 Frank Benzing (Lost River Cycling Club) 0:40:32 11 Steve Butler (Kryki Sports/Audi) 0:44:46 12 Matt Morell 0:45:32 13 Peter Tempest (Rez Dog Racing) 0:46:00 14 Timothy Harmon 0:46:15 15 Henry Gertje (CBC Racing) 0:46:41 16 Ron Gruber (Colgate University) 0:47:49 17 Matt Luhn 0:51:10 18 David Andersen 0:54:00 19 William Simmel 0:56:52 20 Justin Bannerman 1:06:47 21 Lance Levy 1:09:05 22 Greg Allen (ThirstyBear Cycling) 1:10:57 23 David Mandel 1:18:22 24 Guy Orozco 25 Emil Gercke (Natural Grocers Cycling Team) 1:23:45 26 William Mcknight 1:25:33 27 Charles Stanger (Wheatland Wheelers) 1:30:06 28 Michael Profsky (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 1:31:42 29 David Saurman 1:37:48 30 Todd Anderson 1:52:30 31 Herberth Corrales (Sun Summit Cycling Club) 2:00:09 32 Kenneth West 3:25:35 DNF Patrick Weiler (Bike Masters- WA) DNF Craig Hofer (Boulder Orthopedics) DNF Trevor Hall (Seattle Super Squadra)

Master men 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zan Treasure (Bountiful Bicycle Racing) 4:10:50 2 Russell Thorstrom 0:03:30 3 Kris Thoreson 0:33:18 4 Brad Betebenner 0:38:02 5 John Lauck 0:41:09 6 Troy Nichol (Boise Cycling Club) 0:43:18 7 Mark Enders (Ogden Cycling Education Foundation) 0:45:01 8 Jim Verdone (Team Jackson Hole) 0:45:41 9 Douglas Chambers 0:56:36 10 Rich Lee 1:10:02 11 Randy Winwood 1:12:25 12 Roger Mankus 1:14:55 13 Andrew Kemp (Lactic Acid Cycling) 2:03:38 DNF Bill Nicholson DNF Ian Searle (Team Double Check) DNF Mark Hershberger (Hoback Sports)

Master men 60-64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dwight Hibdon 4:32:48 2 Bill Schultz 0:04:05 3 Shawn Grossman (Pro Leisure) 0:11:42 4 James Mitchell 0:15:28 5 Don Leet (Bend Endurance Academy) 0:26:21 6 Michael Koppe 0:36:07 7 Hunter Smith (Boulder Cycle Sport) 0:43:14 8 Donald Lewis 0:46:02 9 Fred Uttke 0:50:06 DNF Bob Rosebrough (Rez Dog Racing) DNF Richard Latorraca

Master men 65-69 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allan Marvin (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co) 5:13:47 2 Stan Ford 0:10:08 3 Craig Groendyke (Chinook Cycling Club Inc) 0:50:33 4 Paul Bernstein (Bike Masters- WA) 1:33:39

Master men 70+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Wagner (Bike Masters- WA) 4:49:59 2 Andy Andrews (Sun Summit Cycling Club) 0:26:26

Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jena Greaser (Mud Honey Cycling) 4:31:27 2 Emily Paxson 0:13:18 3 Fairlee Frey (Joyride-Cycles.com) 0:29:13 4 Ivy Pedersen (Team Rockford / Clif) 0:44:08 5 Chantel Astorga 0:54:32 6 Erin Larson (Wild Rockies Inc) 1:14:43 7 Joan Meiners (Harristone/Sun Valley Mortgage Cycling) 1:17:31 DNF Merrill Oakley (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club) DNF Kayla Kaiser (Broken Spoke Cycling)

Women 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Anna Dingman (Team Rockford / Clif) 0:07:33 3 Karin Edwards 0:14:40 4 Danielle Kosecki (Century Road Club Assoc) 1:11:20 5 Stephanie Kaplan (Century Road Club Assoc) DNF Jordan Mccoy (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)

Women 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicole Dolney (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club) 4:51:52 2 Naomi Haverlick 0:02:03 3 Michelle Andersen (Mud Honey Cycling) 0:07:01 4 Lindsey Kriete (Velo Trocadero) 0:08:04 5 Sarah Pittiglio (PSIMET Racing/Vanderkitten VIP) 0:12:15 6 Megan Stevenson (Mud Honey Cycling) 0:14:19 7 Kellie Wirth 0:17:50 8 Carri Wullner 0:28:39 9 Brett Stevenson (Mud Honey Cycling) 0:38:02 DNF Jana Woodruff (Broken Spoke Cycling) DNF Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212)

Women 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete/ Specialized) 4:41:42 2 Genevieve Evans (East Bay Cyclists) 0:19:00 3 Susan Adamkovics (Naked Women's Racing) 0:28:56 4 Hollie Mcgovern (CalNorte VC Switchbacks) 0:31:22 5 Michelle Byers 0:39:18 6 Pam Seidler 0:45:16 7 Lynette Overman (Flathead Cycling) 0:46:50 8 Julie Welty 0:50:40 9 Linda Mcgee (Blackstar Racing) 0:52:13 10 Kirsten Gustafson (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 1:07:16 11 Angela Mart 1:08:45 12 Wendy Toohey 1:52:36 13 Kimberly Marland (Boone Velo/Boone Bike) 2:28:46

Women 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Young 4:43:24 2 Amy Fulwyler (Hoback Sports) 0:22:35 3 Renee Shelton 0:48:15 4 Tiffany Larson 1:07:08 5 Heidi Dohse 2:29:21 DNF Syrae Weikle (Tough Girl Cycling) DNF Kim Taylor (Mud Honey Cycling)

Women 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Walker (The Contender Club) 5:13:37 2 Christy Allen 0:47:39 DNF Karin Lindholm (Kryki Sports) DNF Lori Smith (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)

Women 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muffy Ritz (Mud Honey Cycling) 5:21:00 2 Susan Bernatas (Mud Honey Cycling) 0:16:02 3 Lesley Jensen (Rio Strada Racing) 0:20:28 4 Fredde Foster 1:54:27 DNF Sheila Senft (High Desert Bicycles Team)