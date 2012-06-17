Leov wins in Sugarbush
Daney tops women's field
The latest round of the US GP of Mountain Biking visited the new venue of Sugarbush Resort in Vermont on the US East Coast, where the sun shone, and the track was dry and fast. Justin Leov and Lauren Daney rode to wins in the elite categories.
Leov set the pace to take the win as his teammate Neko Mulally made his return to racing after a fractured ankle. X-rays have confirmed that Mulally is fully recovered.
The weather was perfect for Sunday's final race with blue skies and a dry track. The course was fast up top with typical Vermont-style sections and some good woods sections that could catch a rider out if not paying attention. Leov took nearly eight seconds off his qualifier to win with 3:24, with Mitch Ropelato in second and Mulally finishing third.
"My goal for the weekend was to work on my speed for Mont-Sainte-Anne next weekend. I was pretty disappointed after the European World Cups, so I was motivated to work on getting my speed up. I was happy with both my quali and race runs this weekend, both felt fast and definitely in the right direction for the racing coming up in the next few weeks."
"It was also great to have Neko back racing this weekend, good to see him back on the bike and also riding well. Good prep for him leading into MSA."
In the women's race, Daney won in a time of 4:16. She was over two seconds faster than runner-up Joanna Petterson. Katie Holden was third.
The Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup is happening this weekend in Quebec, Canada.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Leov
|0:03:24.85
|2
|Mitch Ropelato
|0:00:01.72
|3
|Neko Mulally
|0:00:04.90
|4
|Austin Warren
|0:00:06.87
|5
|Curtis Keene
|0:00:07.58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Daney
|0:04:16.39
|2
|Joanna Petterson
|0:00:02.26
|3
|Katie Holden
|0:00:06.02
|4
|Kristen Courtney
|0:00:20.39
|5
|Stephenie Sowles
|0:00:26.76
