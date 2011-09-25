Mulally brothers carve up junior categories in downhill
Patton takes Cat. 1 race
Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) earned the win in the junior men's 17-18 competition, finishing 11 seconds faster than second-place Austin Warren. Neko's younger brother, Logan Mulally, earned the gold medal among junior men 15-16, completing the course almost eight seconds faster than silver-medalist Damon Morin.
Earning his second Stars-and-Stripes jersey of the event was 10-year-old Joseph Foresta, who won Saturday’s dual slalom competition. Armen Davis descended in 3:59.4 to earn the junior men's 11-12 competition while Ben Bodycoat earned a nine-second win among men 13-14. Chris Patton narrowly edged Corey McMahon to win the men’s 19-24 while David Medina barely beat Erik Hatch to win the men's 25-29 competition. Allen Bercume won by 17.5 seconds to win the men's 30-34 race as Jeremy Fahey registered the win in the men's 35-39 contest. Todd Cholevik won the men's 40-44 race. G. John Leslie completed the course 26 seconds faster than his closest competitor in the men’s 45-49 contest. Jason Hofman earned a one-minute victory in the men's 50-and-over contest while Mark Poore won the men's 60-and-over race.
Taylor Allison completed the course in 4:33.4 to win the women's 15-16 race. Lauren Daney, who represented the United States of America at the 2011 Mountain Bike World Championships in Champery, Switzerland in late July, won the junior women's 17-18 competition with a time of 4:26.5. Emily Smith won the women’s 19-29 contest by 51 seconds while Soraya Khalje topped the women's 30-39 contest. Ellen Adams (Brushy Mountain Cyclists Club) won the women's 40-and-over competition.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Mulally
|0:03:05.82
|2
|Damon Morin
|0:00:07.43
|3
|Luca Shaw
|0:00:07.78
|4
|Walker Shaw
|0:00:09.29
|5
|Noah Fairburn
|0:00:10.02
|6
|Jay Fesperman
|0:00:10.48
|7
|William O'Brien
|0:00:12.65
|8
|Shane Leslie
|0:00:17.36
|9
|Dylan Unger
|0:00:17.90
|10
|Kevin Littlefield
|0:00:19.25
|11
|Matthew Branney
|0:00:28.40
|12
|Kole Wetherell
|0:00:32.00
|13
|Alexander Willie
|0:00:32.81
|14
|Matthew Fitzgerald
|0:01:01.35
|15
|Richard Pedigo
|0:01:22.82
|16
|Eric Vest
|0:06:06.59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neko Mulally
|0:02:43.17
|2
|Austin Warren
|0:00:10.81
|3
|Ray Syron
|0:00:16.18
|4
|Cody Kelley
|0:00:18.27
|5
|Nikolas Dudukovich
|0:00:19.02
|6
|Jimmy Leslie
|0:00:21.06
|7
|Austin Hackett Klaube
|0:00:22.79
|8
|Harrison Ory
|0:00:28.29
|9
|Wiley Kaupas
|0:00:30.98
|10
|Alex Bowdish
|0:00:31.85
|11
|jt linville
|0:00:32.33
|12
|Connor Reddington
|0:00:33.58
|13
|Christian Wright
|0:00:34.79
|14
|Brian Roark
|0:00:35.11
|15
|Ben Calhoun
|0:00:38.24
|16
|Alex Pfiffner
|0:00:38.55
|17
|Dylan Conte
|0:00:39.34
|18
|Paul McSparin
|0:00:42.54
|19
|Reid Dressler
|0:00:44.09
|20
|Robert Lewis
|0:00:51.75
|21
|Derek Maiden
|0:01:27.43
|DNF
|Sam Skidmore
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Patton
|0:03:18.89
|2
|Corey McMahon
|0:00:00.91
|3
|Stephen Pope
|0:00:01.33
|4
|Craig Folsom
|0:00:01.38
|5
|Alex Dawson
|0:00:07.36
|6
|Jordan Newth
|0:00:07.45
|7
|Douglas French
|0:00:17.67
|8
|Danny Cesare
|0:00:19.42
|9
|Hunter Budd
|0:00:19.48
|10
|Tylor Bowes
|0:00:21.24
|11
|Nick Gragtmans
|0:00:22.78
|12
|Burke Saunders
|0:00:25.20
|13
|Robert Monjure
|0:00:30.64
|14
|Andrew Slowey
|0:00:33.39
|15
|Nathan Swartz
|0:00:34.14
|16
|Vance Nonno
|0:00:42.88
|17
|Scott Bureau
|0:00:49.31
|18
|Stephen Solt
|0:00:49.36
|19
|Chase Hines
|0:00:49.37
|20
|Richard Maree
|0:00:50.17
|21
|Joshua Patton
|0:00:59.39
|22
|Luke Watkins
|0:01:23.39
|DNS
|Jason Eaton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Medina
|0:03:29.35
|2
|Erik Hatch
|0:00:00.03
|3
|Matt Henderson
|0:00:04.30
|4
|Richard Patty
|0:00:10.93
|5
|Jeff Bowers
|0:00:15.39
|6
|Geoff Ayr
|0:00:18.30
|7
|Timothy Koerber
|0:00:21.32
|8
|Alex Ohman
|0:00:22.65
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Smith
|0:05:20.94
|2
|Leslie Litton
|0:00:50.36
|3
|Brooke Crum
|0:00:58.20
|4
|Kate Weisenfluh
|0:01:08.77
|5
|Olivia Harkness
|0:02:05.45
