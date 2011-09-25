Image 1 of 4 Neko Mulally not only won the Junior 17-18 race, but also set the fastest time of the day which would have put him on the top step of the Pro Men's podium. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 2 of 4 Damon Morin rode to a fine second place in the Junior 15-16 race. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 3 of 4 Logan Mulally stormed to the Junior 15-16 Cat. 1 win. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 4 of 4 Cody Kelley got on the podium in the Junior 17-18 race with a 4th place ride. (Image credit: Eddie Clark)

Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) earned the win in the junior men's 17-18 competition, finishing 11 seconds faster than second-place Austin Warren. Neko's younger brother, Logan Mulally, earned the gold medal among junior men 15-16, completing the course almost eight seconds faster than silver-medalist Damon Morin.

Earning his second Stars-and-Stripes jersey of the event was 10-year-old Joseph Foresta, who won Saturday’s dual slalom competition. Armen Davis descended in 3:59.4 to earn the junior men's 11-12 competition while Ben Bodycoat earned a nine-second win among men 13-14. Chris Patton narrowly edged Corey McMahon to win the men’s 19-24 while David Medina barely beat Erik Hatch to win the men's 25-29 competition. Allen Bercume won by 17.5 seconds to win the men's 30-34 race as Jeremy Fahey registered the win in the men's 35-39 contest. Todd Cholevik won the men's 40-44 race. G. John Leslie completed the course 26 seconds faster than his closest competitor in the men’s 45-49 contest. Jason Hofman earned a one-minute victory in the men's 50-and-over contest while Mark Poore won the men's 60-and-over race.

Taylor Allison completed the course in 4:33.4 to win the women's 15-16 race. Lauren Daney, who represented the United States of America at the 2011 Mountain Bike World Championships in Champery, Switzerland in late July, won the junior women's 17-18 competition with a time of 4:26.5. Emily Smith won the women’s 19-29 contest by 51 seconds while Soraya Khalje topped the women's 30-39 contest. Ellen Adams (Brushy Mountain Cyclists Club) won the women's 40-and-over competition.

Full Results

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Mulally 0:03:05.82 2 Damon Morin 0:00:07.43 3 Luca Shaw 0:00:07.78 4 Walker Shaw 0:00:09.29 5 Noah Fairburn 0:00:10.02 6 Jay Fesperman 0:00:10.48 7 William O'Brien 0:00:12.65 8 Shane Leslie 0:00:17.36 9 Dylan Unger 0:00:17.90 10 Kevin Littlefield 0:00:19.25 11 Matthew Branney 0:00:28.40 12 Kole Wetherell 0:00:32.00 13 Alexander Willie 0:00:32.81 14 Matthew Fitzgerald 0:01:01.35 15 Richard Pedigo 0:01:22.82 16 Eric Vest 0:06:06.59

Cat. 1 Junior men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neko Mulally 0:02:43.17 2 Austin Warren 0:00:10.81 3 Ray Syron 0:00:16.18 4 Cody Kelley 0:00:18.27 5 Nikolas Dudukovich 0:00:19.02 6 Jimmy Leslie 0:00:21.06 7 Austin Hackett Klaube 0:00:22.79 8 Harrison Ory 0:00:28.29 9 Wiley Kaupas 0:00:30.98 10 Alex Bowdish 0:00:31.85 11 jt linville 0:00:32.33 12 Connor Reddington 0:00:33.58 13 Christian Wright 0:00:34.79 14 Brian Roark 0:00:35.11 15 Ben Calhoun 0:00:38.24 16 Alex Pfiffner 0:00:38.55 17 Dylan Conte 0:00:39.34 18 Paul McSparin 0:00:42.54 19 Reid Dressler 0:00:44.09 20 Robert Lewis 0:00:51.75 21 Derek Maiden 0:01:27.43 DNF Sam Skidmore

Cat. 1 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Patton 0:03:18.89 2 Corey McMahon 0:00:00.91 3 Stephen Pope 0:00:01.33 4 Craig Folsom 0:00:01.38 5 Alex Dawson 0:00:07.36 6 Jordan Newth 0:00:07.45 7 Douglas French 0:00:17.67 8 Danny Cesare 0:00:19.42 9 Hunter Budd 0:00:19.48 10 Tylor Bowes 0:00:21.24 11 Nick Gragtmans 0:00:22.78 12 Burke Saunders 0:00:25.20 13 Robert Monjure 0:00:30.64 14 Andrew Slowey 0:00:33.39 15 Nathan Swartz 0:00:34.14 16 Vance Nonno 0:00:42.88 17 Scott Bureau 0:00:49.31 18 Stephen Solt 0:00:49.36 19 Chase Hines 0:00:49.37 20 Richard Maree 0:00:50.17 21 Joshua Patton 0:00:59.39 22 Luke Watkins 0:01:23.39 DNS Jason Eaton

Cat. 1 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Medina 0:03:29.35 2 Erik Hatch 0:00:00.03 3 Matt Henderson 0:00:04.30 4 Richard Patty 0:00:10.93 5 Jeff Bowers 0:00:15.39 6 Geoff Ayr 0:00:18.30 7 Timothy Koerber 0:00:21.32 8 Alex Ohman 0:00:22.65