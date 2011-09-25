Trending

Mulally brothers carve up junior categories in downhill

Patton takes Cat. 1 race

Image 1 of 4

Neko Mulally not only won the Junior 17-18 race, but also set the fastest time of the day which would have put him on the top step of the Pro Men's podium.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Image 2 of 4

Damon Morin rode to a fine second place in the Junior 15-16 race.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Image 3 of 4

Logan Mulally stormed to the Junior 15-16 Cat. 1 win.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Image 4 of 4

Cody Kelley got on the podium in the Junior 17-18 race with a 4th place ride.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)

Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) earned the win in the junior men's 17-18 competition, finishing 11 seconds faster than second-place Austin Warren. Neko's younger brother, Logan Mulally, earned the gold medal among junior men 15-16, completing the course almost eight seconds faster than silver-medalist Damon Morin.

Earning his second Stars-and-Stripes jersey of the event was 10-year-old Joseph Foresta, who won Saturday’s dual slalom competition. Armen Davis descended in 3:59.4 to earn the junior men's 11-12 competition while Ben Bodycoat earned a nine-second win among men 13-14. Chris Patton narrowly edged Corey McMahon to win the men’s 19-24 while David Medina barely beat Erik Hatch to win the men's 25-29 competition. Allen Bercume won by 17.5 seconds to win the men's 30-34 race as Jeremy Fahey registered the win in the men's 35-39 contest. Todd Cholevik won the men's 40-44 race. G. John Leslie completed the course 26 seconds faster than his closest competitor in the men’s 45-49 contest. Jason Hofman earned a one-minute victory in the men's 50-and-over contest while Mark Poore won the men's 60-and-over race.

Taylor Allison completed the course in 4:33.4 to win the women's 15-16 race. Lauren Daney, who represented the United States of America at the 2011 Mountain Bike World Championships in Champery, Switzerland in late July, won the junior women's 17-18 competition with a time of 4:26.5. Emily Smith won the women’s 19-29 contest by 51 seconds while Soraya Khalje topped the women's 30-39 contest. Ellen Adams (Brushy Mountain Cyclists Club) won the women's 40-and-over competition.

Full Results

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Mulally0:03:05.82
2Damon Morin0:00:07.43
3Luca Shaw0:00:07.78
4Walker Shaw0:00:09.29
5Noah Fairburn0:00:10.02
6Jay Fesperman0:00:10.48
7William O'Brien0:00:12.65
8Shane Leslie0:00:17.36
9Dylan Unger0:00:17.90
10Kevin Littlefield0:00:19.25
11Matthew Branney0:00:28.40
12Kole Wetherell0:00:32.00
13Alexander Willie0:00:32.81
14Matthew Fitzgerald0:01:01.35
15Richard Pedigo0:01:22.82
16Eric Vest0:06:06.59

Cat. 1 Junior men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neko Mulally0:02:43.17
2Austin Warren0:00:10.81
3Ray Syron0:00:16.18
4Cody Kelley0:00:18.27
5Nikolas Dudukovich0:00:19.02
6Jimmy Leslie0:00:21.06
7Austin Hackett Klaube0:00:22.79
8Harrison Ory0:00:28.29
9Wiley Kaupas0:00:30.98
10Alex Bowdish0:00:31.85
11jt linville0:00:32.33
12Connor Reddington0:00:33.58
13Christian Wright0:00:34.79
14Brian Roark0:00:35.11
15Ben Calhoun0:00:38.24
16Alex Pfiffner0:00:38.55
17Dylan Conte0:00:39.34
18Paul McSparin0:00:42.54
19Reid Dressler0:00:44.09
20Robert Lewis0:00:51.75
21Derek Maiden0:01:27.43
DNFSam Skidmore

Cat. 1 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Patton0:03:18.89
2Corey McMahon0:00:00.91
3Stephen Pope0:00:01.33
4Craig Folsom0:00:01.38
5Alex Dawson0:00:07.36
6Jordan Newth0:00:07.45
7Douglas French0:00:17.67
8Danny Cesare0:00:19.42
9Hunter Budd0:00:19.48
10Tylor Bowes0:00:21.24
11Nick Gragtmans0:00:22.78
12Burke Saunders0:00:25.20
13Robert Monjure0:00:30.64
14Andrew Slowey0:00:33.39
15Nathan Swartz0:00:34.14
16Vance Nonno0:00:42.88
17Scott Bureau0:00:49.31
18Stephen Solt0:00:49.36
19Chase Hines0:00:49.37
20Richard Maree0:00:50.17
21Joshua Patton0:00:59.39
22Luke Watkins0:01:23.39
DNSJason Eaton

Cat. 1 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Medina0:03:29.35
2Erik Hatch0:00:00.03
3Matt Henderson0:00:04.30
4Richard Patty0:00:10.93
5Jeff Bowers0:00:15.39
6Geoff Ayr0:00:18.30
7Timothy Koerber0:00:21.32
8Alex Ohman0:00:22.65

Cat. 1 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Smith0:05:20.94
2Leslie Litton0:00:50.36
3Brooke Crum0:00:58.20
4Kate Weisenfluh0:01:08.77
5Olivia Harkness0:02:05.45

 

