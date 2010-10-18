The 2010 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships concluded on Sunday with Fort Lewis College and Brevard College successfully defending their 2009 overall team omniums.

Fort Lewis won the Division I prize with 663 points compared to the 579 and 535 accumulated by second- and third-ranked University of Colorado and Lees-McRae College. In Division II, Brevard took the win with 630 points over Union College with 608 and Warren Wilson College with 498.

In addition to the team omniums that were awarded on Sunday, the close of competition also determined individual omnium champions in both divisions.

With wins in the short track cross country and the downhill contests, Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College) won the top prize among women in Division I. Her win came after going head-to-head pretty much all weekend with Lees-McRae rider Erica Zaveta. Wilderman beat Zaveta in the end, 539 points to 416. Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) was third in the overall rankings with 400 points while Deidre York (University of Colorado) and Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) rounded out the top five in the omnium.

In the Division I men's omnium, Nicholas Enjalbert (Colorado State University) won the overall prize with his top result of the weekend being second-place in the cross country competition. Enjalbert gained 265 points over the three days to beat out second-ranked Menso De Jong (California Polytechnic) who acquired 251 points. Third in the omnium was Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College) while Nitish Nag (University of California) and Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae) were fourth and fifth.

Rachel Milsop (Union College), whose top result was a cross country silver medal, earned the individual omnium among Division II women. With 443 points, she beat second- and third-placed Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines) and Caroline Decosimo (Brevard College). Elisa Otter (Warren Wilson College) and Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College) were fourth and fifth in the omnium.

With a silver medal in the cross country contest and a bronze in the short track, Tristan Cowie (Brevard College) was the top ranked male in Division II at the end of the weekend. He won the omnium over Wesley Lamberson (Union College), Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines), Zach Winn (Union College), and Brad Nelson (Union College).

Full Ominum Results

Division I Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fort Lewis College 663 pts 2 University of Colorado-Boulder 579 3 Lees-Mcrae College 535 4 California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo 461 5 Lindsey Wilson College 411 6 Colorado State University 305 7 University of Nevada-Reno 298 8 University of Vermont 260 9 University of Wyoming 259 10 University of California-Berkeley 219 11 University of California-Davis 181 12 San Diego State University 163 13 Marian University 139 14 Northern Arizona University 102 15 University of California-Santa Cruz 98 16 University of California-Santa Barbara 88 17 Stanford University 78 18 University of New Mexico 77 19 Lindenwood University 74 20 Pennsylvania State University 65 21 Texas A & M University 63 22 University of Connecticut 50 23 Utah State University 50 24 California State University-Chico 48 25 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee 44 26 West Virginia University 36 27 University of Missouri-Columbia 34 28 University of Arizona 34 29 University of Massachusetts-Amherst 34 30 Northeastern University 29 31 University of Southern California 27 32 Georgia State University 19 33 Texas State University-San Marcos

Division II Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brevard College 630 pts 2 Union College-Ky 608 3 Warren Wilson College 498 4 Colorado School of Mines 431 5 Montana State University-Bozeman 314 6 Mesa State College 294 7 Western State College of Colorado 260 8 California Lutheran University 221 9 Clarkson University 206 10 US Air Force Academy 183 11 Mars Hill College 183 12 Appalachian State University 175 13 Humboldt State University 161 14 Cumberland University 140 15 East Tennessee State University 128 16 Ripon College 112 17 Middlebury College 107 18 Michigan Technological University 62 19 Vermont Technical College 59 20 University of Denver 53 21 University of Massachusetts-Lowell 42 22 Murray State University 38 23 Baylor University 26 24 Saint Michaels College 23

Division I Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College) 539 pts 2 Erica Zaveta (Lees-Mcrae College) 416 3 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 400 4 Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder) 382 5 Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) 276 6 Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) 229 7 Danielle Griffo (University of Nevada-Reno) 216 8 Sally Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 184 9 Catherine Cresalia (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 155 10 Sara Hanson (San Diego State University) 153 11 Ashley Nichols (University of Vermont) 150 12 Erica Mckenzie (University of California-Davis) 120 13 Allie Dragoo (Marian University) 115 14 Karla Kingsley (University of California-Berkeley) 83 15 Vi Rapp (University of California-Berkeley) 71

Division I Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Enjalbert (Colorado State University) 265 pts 2 Menso De Jong (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 251 3 Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College) 125 4 Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley) 107 5 Kerry Werner (Lees-Mcrae College) 80

Division II Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Cowie (Brevard College) 418 pts 2 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 300 3 Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines) 282 4 Zach Winn (Union College-KY) 236 5 Brad Nelson (Union College-KY) 236 6 Bennett Winn (Union College-KY) 232 7 Linden Blaisus (Warren Wilson College) 179 8 Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University) 176 9 Eric Smith (Ripon College) 161 10 Joshua Hubing-cooper (Warren Wilson College) 144 11 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 129 12 Eric Booton (Western State College of Colorado) 87 13 Matt St Marie (Brevard College) 62