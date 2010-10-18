Fort Lewis wins Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships
Brevard College takes top Division II honors
The 2010 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships concluded on Sunday with Fort Lewis College and Brevard College successfully defending their 2009 overall team omniums.
Fort Lewis won the Division I prize with 663 points compared to the 579 and 535 accumulated by second- and third-ranked University of Colorado and Lees-McRae College. In Division II, Brevard took the win with 630 points over Union College with 608 and Warren Wilson College with 498.
In addition to the team omniums that were awarded on Sunday, the close of competition also determined individual omnium champions in both divisions.
With wins in the short track cross country and the downhill contests, Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College) won the top prize among women in Division I. Her win came after going head-to-head pretty much all weekend with Lees-McRae rider Erica Zaveta. Wilderman beat Zaveta in the end, 539 points to 416. Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) was third in the overall rankings with 400 points while Deidre York (University of Colorado) and Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) rounded out the top five in the omnium.
In the Division I men's omnium, Nicholas Enjalbert (Colorado State University) won the overall prize with his top result of the weekend being second-place in the cross country competition. Enjalbert gained 265 points over the three days to beat out second-ranked Menso De Jong (California Polytechnic) who acquired 251 points. Third in the omnium was Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College) while Nitish Nag (University of California) and Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae) were fourth and fifth.
Rachel Milsop (Union College), whose top result was a cross country silver medal, earned the individual omnium among Division II women. With 443 points, she beat second- and third-placed Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines) and Caroline Decosimo (Brevard College). Elisa Otter (Warren Wilson College) and Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College) were fourth and fifth in the omnium.
With a silver medal in the cross country contest and a bronze in the short track, Tristan Cowie (Brevard College) was the top ranked male in Division II at the end of the weekend. He won the omnium over Wesley Lamberson (Union College), Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines), Zach Winn (Union College), and Brad Nelson (Union College).
Full Ominum Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fort Lewis College
|663
|pts
|2
|University of Colorado-Boulder
|579
|3
|Lees-Mcrae College
|535
|4
|California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo
|461
|5
|Lindsey Wilson College
|411
|6
|Colorado State University
|305
|7
|University of Nevada-Reno
|298
|8
|University of Vermont
|260
|9
|University of Wyoming
|259
|10
|University of California-Berkeley
|219
|11
|University of California-Davis
|181
|12
|San Diego State University
|163
|13
|Marian University
|139
|14
|Northern Arizona University
|102
|15
|University of California-Santa Cruz
|98
|16
|University of California-Santa Barbara
|88
|17
|Stanford University
|78
|18
|University of New Mexico
|77
|19
|Lindenwood University
|74
|20
|Pennsylvania State University
|65
|21
|Texas A & M University
|63
|22
|University of Connecticut
|50
|23
|Utah State University
|50
|24
|California State University-Chico
|48
|25
|University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
|44
|26
|West Virginia University
|36
|27
|University of Missouri-Columbia
|34
|28
|University of Arizona
|34
|29
|University of Massachusetts-Amherst
|34
|30
|Northeastern University
|29
|31
|University of Southern California
|27
|32
|Georgia State University
|19
|33
|Texas State University-San Marcos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brevard College
|630
|pts
|2
|Union College-Ky
|608
|3
|Warren Wilson College
|498
|4
|Colorado School of Mines
|431
|5
|Montana State University-Bozeman
|314
|6
|Mesa State College
|294
|7
|Western State College of Colorado
|260
|8
|California Lutheran University
|221
|9
|Clarkson University
|206
|10
|US Air Force Academy
|183
|11
|Mars Hill College
|183
|12
|Appalachian State University
|175
|13
|Humboldt State University
|161
|14
|Cumberland University
|140
|15
|East Tennessee State University
|128
|16
|Ripon College
|112
|17
|Middlebury College
|107
|18
|Michigan Technological University
|62
|19
|Vermont Technical College
|59
|20
|University of Denver
|53
|21
|University of Massachusetts-Lowell
|42
|22
|Murray State University
|38
|23
|Baylor University
|26
|24
|Saint Michaels College
|23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College)
|539
|pts
|2
|Erica Zaveta (Lees-Mcrae College)
|416
|3
|Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
|400
|4
|Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|382
|5
|Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)
|276
|6
|Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
|229
|7
|Danielle Griffo (University of Nevada-Reno)
|216
|8
|Sally Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|184
|9
|Catherine Cresalia (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|155
|10
|Sara Hanson (San Diego State University)
|153
|11
|Ashley Nichols (University of Vermont)
|150
|12
|Erica Mckenzie (University of California-Davis)
|120
|13
|Allie Dragoo (Marian University)
|115
|14
|Karla Kingsley (University of California-Berkeley)
|83
|15
|Vi Rapp (University of California-Berkeley)
|71
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Enjalbert (Colorado State University)
|265
|pts
|2
|Menso De Jong (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|251
|3
|Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College)
|125
|4
|Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley)
|107
|5
|Kerry Werner (Lees-Mcrae College)
|80
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Cowie (Brevard College)
|418
|pts
|2
|Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)
|300
|3
|Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines)
|282
|4
|Zach Winn (Union College-KY)
|236
|5
|Brad Nelson (Union College-KY)
|236
|6
|Bennett Winn (Union College-KY)
|232
|7
|Linden Blaisus (Warren Wilson College)
|179
|8
|Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University)
|176
|9
|Eric Smith (Ripon College)
|161
|10
|Joshua Hubing-cooper (Warren Wilson College)
|144
|11
|Logan Luker (Cumberland University)
|129
|12
|Eric Booton (Western State College of Colorado)
|87
|13
|Matt St Marie (Brevard College)
|62
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Millsop (Union College-KY)
|443
|pts
|2
|Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines)
|419
|3
|Caroline Decosimo (Brevard College)
|416
|4
|Elisa Otter (Warren Wilson College)
|381
|5
|Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College)
|315
|6
|Catherine Harnden (Union College-KY)
|307
|7
|Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)
|294
|8
|Klara Rossouw (Mars Hill College)
|278
|9
|Melanie Kemp (Warren Wilson College)
|257
|10
|Morgan Sykes (Brevard College)
|248
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy