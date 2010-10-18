Trending

Fort Lewis wins Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships

Brevard College takes top Division II honors

The 2010 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships concluded on Sunday with Fort Lewis College and Brevard College successfully defending their 2009 overall team omniums.

Fort Lewis won the Division I prize with 663 points compared to the 579 and 535 accumulated by second- and third-ranked University of Colorado and Lees-McRae College. In Division II, Brevard took the win with 630 points over Union College with 608 and Warren Wilson College with 498.

In addition to the team omniums that were awarded on Sunday, the close of competition also determined individual omnium champions in both divisions.

With wins in the short track cross country and the downhill contests, Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College) won the top prize among women in Division I. Her win came after going head-to-head pretty much all weekend with Lees-McRae rider Erica Zaveta. Wilderman beat Zaveta in the end, 539 points to 416. Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) was third in the overall rankings with 400 points while Deidre York (University of Colorado) and Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) rounded out the top five in the omnium.

In the Division I men's omnium, Nicholas Enjalbert (Colorado State University) won the overall prize with his top result of the weekend being second-place in the cross country competition. Enjalbert gained 265 points over the three days to beat out second-ranked Menso De Jong (California Polytechnic) who acquired 251 points. Third in the omnium was Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College) while Nitish Nag (University of California) and Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae) were fourth and fifth.

Rachel Milsop (Union College), whose top result was a cross country silver medal, earned the individual omnium among Division II women. With 443 points, she beat second- and third-placed Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines) and Caroline Decosimo (Brevard College). Elisa Otter (Warren Wilson College) and Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College) were fourth and fifth in the omnium.

With a silver medal in the cross country contest and a bronze in the short track, Tristan Cowie (Brevard College) was the top ranked male in Division II at the end of the weekend. He won the omnium over Wesley Lamberson (Union College), Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines), Zach Winn (Union College), and Brad Nelson (Union College).

Full Ominum Results

Division I Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fort Lewis College663pts
2University of Colorado-Boulder579
3Lees-Mcrae College535
4California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo461
5Lindsey Wilson College411
6Colorado State University305
7University of Nevada-Reno298
8University of Vermont260
9University of Wyoming259
10University of California-Berkeley219
11University of California-Davis181
12San Diego State University163
13Marian University139
14Northern Arizona University102
15University of California-Santa Cruz98
16University of California-Santa Barbara88
17Stanford University78
18University of New Mexico77
19Lindenwood University74
20Pennsylvania State University65
21Texas A & M University63
22University of Connecticut50
23Utah State University50
24California State University-Chico48
25University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee44
26West Virginia University36
27University of Missouri-Columbia34
28University of Arizona34
29University of Massachusetts-Amherst34
30Northeastern University29
31University of Southern California27
32Georgia State University19
33Texas State University-San Marcos

Division II Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brevard College630pts
2Union College-Ky608
3Warren Wilson College498
4Colorado School of Mines431
5Montana State University-Bozeman314
6Mesa State College294
7Western State College of Colorado260
8California Lutheran University221
9Clarkson University206
10US Air Force Academy183
11Mars Hill College183
12Appalachian State University175
13Humboldt State University161
14Cumberland University140
15East Tennessee State University128
16Ripon College112
17Middlebury College107
18Michigan Technological University62
19Vermont Technical College59
20University of Denver53
21University of Massachusetts-Lowell42
22Murray State University38
23Baylor University26
24Saint Michaels College23

Division I Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College)539pts
2Erica Zaveta (Lees-Mcrae College)416
3Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)400
4Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder)382
5Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)276
6Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)229
7Danielle Griffo (University of Nevada-Reno)216
8Sally Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)184
9Catherine Cresalia (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)155
10Sara Hanson (San Diego State University)153
11Ashley Nichols (University of Vermont)150
12Erica Mckenzie (University of California-Davis)120
13Allie Dragoo (Marian University)115
14Karla Kingsley (University of California-Berkeley)83
15Vi Rapp (University of California-Berkeley)71

Division I Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Enjalbert (Colorado State University)265pts
2Menso De Jong (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)251
3Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College)125
4Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley)107
5Kerry Werner (Lees-Mcrae College)80

Division II Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Cowie (Brevard College)418pts
2Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)300
3Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines)282
4Zach Winn (Union College-KY)236
5Brad Nelson (Union College-KY)236
6Bennett Winn (Union College-KY)232
7Linden Blaisus (Warren Wilson College)179
8Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University)176
9Eric Smith (Ripon College)161
10Joshua Hubing-cooper (Warren Wilson College)144
11Logan Luker (Cumberland University)129
12Eric Booton (Western State College of Colorado)87
13Matt St Marie (Brevard College)62

Division II Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Millsop (Union College-KY)443pts
2Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines)419
3Caroline Decosimo (Brevard College)416
4Elisa Otter (Warren Wilson College)381
5Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College)315
6Catherine Harnden (Union College-KY)307
7Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)294
8Klara Rossouw (Mars Hill College)278
9Melanie Kemp (Warren Wilson College)257
10Morgan Sykes (Brevard College)248

Latest on Cyclingnews