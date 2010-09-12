Trending

Cykelcity takes Univest Grand Prix sweep with Lindgren's criterium victory

Menzies and defending champion Metlushenko round out top three

Image 1 of 40

Team CykelCity took the top team award.

Team CykelCity took the top team award.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 2 of 40

Even the yellow Jersey takes careful precautions on the sharp turns.

Even the yellow Jersey takes careful precautions on the sharp turns.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 40

Downtown Doylestown looks calm as the peloton breezes through.

Downtown Doylestown looks calm as the peloton breezes through.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 40

Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joe's) heads downhill gingerly before a tricky right hand turn.

Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joe's) heads downhill gingerly before a tricky right hand turn.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 40

The yellow jersey leads the field through one of the many corners.

The yellow jersey leads the field through one of the many corners.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 40

Amore & Vita CONAD riders are ready for the weather and everything that comes with it today.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 40

Sprint winner Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joe's) signs jerseys at the line.

Sprint winner Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joe's) signs jerseys at the line.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 40

Saturday's winner Jonas Ahlstrand (Team Cykelcity) lines up for day two.

Saturday's winner Jonas Ahlstrand (Team Cykelcity) lines up for day two.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 40

Team Cykelcity takes the weekend's overall best team win, well deserved!

Team Cykelcity takes the weekend's overall best team win, well deserved!
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 40

Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) hopes that being in the right place for every move pays off.

Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) hopes that being in the right place for every move pays off.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 40

Jonas Ahlstrand (Team Cykelcity) works hard for his teammate further up the road.

Jonas Ahlstrand (Team Cykelcity) works hard for his teammate further up the road.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 40

Portrait of a past winner, and this year's third place, Yurly Metlushenko (Amore & Vita CONAD).

Portrait of a past winner, and this year's third place, Yurly Metlushenko (Amore & Vita CONAD).
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 40

Johan Lindgren (Team Cykelcity) thrilled to win today's race.

Johan Lindgren (Team Cykelcity) thrilled to win today's race.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 40

Team Cykelcity's Johan Lindgren has clearly left the pack behind.

Team Cykelcity's Johan Lindgren has clearly left the pack behind.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 15 of 40

Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) stands up to take today's overall sprint leader green jersey.

Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) stands up to take today's overall sprint leader green jersey.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 16 of 40

Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team) gears up for the last three laps.

Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team) gears up for the last three laps.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 17 of 40

A CCB Racing team rider leads the pack to try to chase down a member of Team Cykelcity who's taken off.

A CCB Racing team rider leads the pack to try to chase down a member of Team Cykelcity who's taken off.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 18 of 40

After winning this race two years in a row Yurly Metlushenko (Amore & Vita CONAD) finds out the hard way there is no lucky charm in threes.

After winning this race two years in a row Yurly Metlushenko (Amore & Vita CONAD) finds out the hard way there is no lucky charm in threes.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 19 of 40

Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) holds his own on the downhill.

Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) holds his own on the downhill.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 20 of 40

Jonas Ahistrand (CykelCity) retained his race leaders jersey.

Jonas Ahistrand (CykelCity) retained his race leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 21 of 40

The podium (l-r): Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis), Johan Lindgen (CykelCity) and Yurly Metlushenko (Amore & Vita).

The podium (l-r): Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis), Johan Lindgen (CykelCity) and Yurly Metlushenko (Amore & Vita).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 22 of 40

Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose) makes an heroic effort trying to bridge up to the loan breakaway rider.

Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose) makes an heroic effort trying to bridge up to the loan breakaway rider.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 23 of 40

Bernardo Colex Tepox (Amore & Vita) stirs things up as the race ages.

Bernardo Colex Tepox (Amore & Vita) stirs things up as the race ages.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 24 of 40

Amore & Vita and Cyklecity marked each other the entire race.

Amore & Vita and Cyklecity marked each other the entire race.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 25 of 40

The field, which reduced in size due to crashes and weather related mechanicals, oddly resumed much of its original size as the race went on.

The field, which reduced in size due to crashes and weather related mechanicals, oddly resumed much of its original size as the race went on.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 26 of 40

Numerous crashes caused small groups of riders to exert energy chasing back to the main field.

Numerous crashes caused small groups of riders to exert energy chasing back to the main field.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 27 of 40

Cykelcity powers the days first serious break.

Cykelcity powers the days first serious break.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 28 of 40

Sarhy Hrechyn (Amore & Vita) carefully crosses one of the many rain-soaked cross walks.

Sarhy Hrechyn (Amore & Vita) carefully crosses one of the many rain-soaked cross walks.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 29 of 40

With rain slicked roads, off-cambre turns and painted cross walks, the officials decided to neutralise the opening lap.

With rain slicked roads, off-cambre turns and painted cross walks, the officials decided to neutralise the opening lap.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 30 of 40

As the laps dwindle, Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) tries to distance himself from the field.

As the laps dwindle, Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) tries to distance himself from the field.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 31 of 40

Race leader, Jonas Ahistrand (CykelCity) road a smart safe race, and held onto his leaders jersey.

Race leader, Jonas Ahistrand (CykelCity) road a smart safe race, and held onto his leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 32 of 40

Best American Rider Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) catches his breath and thinks about next year.

Best American Rider Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) catches his breath and thinks about next year.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 33 of 40

Always a Univest crowd favourite, Yurly Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) finishes in third place.

Always a Univest crowd favourite, Yurly Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) finishes in third place.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 34 of 40

David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis) rinses the grit from his eyes.

David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis) rinses the grit from his eyes.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 35 of 40

Johan Lindgen (CykelCity) takes victory after soloing for the final four laps.

Johan Lindgen (CykelCity) takes victory after soloing for the final four laps.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 36 of 40

The field gets the one to go card.

The field gets the one to go card.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 37 of 40

CykelCity

CykelCity
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 38 of 40

With two riders up the road and only three laps left to race, the field takes a collective breather before making the final surge.

With two riders up the road and only three laps left to race, the field takes a collective breather before making the final surge.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 39 of 40

Kelly Benefits rider Alex Candelarlo, claimed the First American jersey.

Kelly Benefits rider Alex Candelarlo, claimed the First American jersey.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 40 of 40

Today's podium (L-R): Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Johan Lindgren (Team Cykelcity) and Yurly Metlushenko (Amore & Vita CONAD).

Today's podium (L-R): Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Johan Lindgren (Team Cykelcity) and Yurly Metlushenko (Amore & Vita CONAD).
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

The powerhouse teams took control early on the wet roads of the Univest Criterium of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, splintering the field with a non-stop series of breaks that quickly reduced the peloton by half and left the door open for a final time trial effort and solo win by Cykelcity's Johan Lindgren.

Lindgren, 24, who finished second in Doylestown last year, jumped to a lead with six laps left, taking advantage of a field worn thin by the aggressive pace on the second day of racing in what turned out to be a flip-flop weather weekend for the North American Pro-Am classic.

Karl Menzies of United Healthcare presented by Maxxis took second place, eking out a field sprint over a hard-charging Yuriy Metlushenko of Amore Vita, the two-time defending race champion.

Unlike previous years, when rain and storms had a major impact on the Souderton road race and the sun shined in Doylestown, this year's road race ended in a large field sprint under sunny skies, but the criterium began just as the rain was ending. It left the roads slick and technically challenging throughout the one hour and 54-minute race.

Lindgren's win sealed the overall team victory for Cykelcity and teammate Jonas Ahlstrand, who won the Univest Grand Prix road race Saturday in Souderton, claimed the omnium and the yellow jersey.

"We went out to ride hard and make it a hard race today," said Lindgren, looking more like he had finished a cyclo-cross than a suburban criterium. "We were trying to break up the field. It's a lot easier to beat 20 riders than it is to beat 40."

Cykelcity, Kelly Benefits Strategies, United Healthcare and Bissell Pro Cycling took control of the race early, setting a blistering pace on the slick roads. The race didn't settle down until halfway through the 35-lap, 50-mile course, but even that relief was short-lived because Cykelcity, Kelly Benefits and United Healthcare kept sending guys off the front.

"Our goal was to go to the front and smash the field," said Kelly Benefits team director Jonas Carney. "We did, but there were guys who didn't want to work. We had guys in every break but there was always an Amore Vita guy sitting in. They wanted to set things up for Metlushenko but in the end they couldn't pull him back."

Menzies said teammates Tim Johnson and Johnny Clark worked hard to set him up for the field sprint. "It was full-on," he said of the pace. "The problem was we lost guys in crashes, but I credit Tim and Johnny - they got me in there."

Metlushenko congratulated Lindgren and called it a well-deserved win.

"This was a race," he said. "It was always different. Today was very different in the rain, the roads were risky and the last climb for me was very difficult."

In addition to the top three places and Ahlstrand's overall omnium win, other awards on Sunday included Alex Candalore (Kelly Benefits) as First American; Tim Johnson (United Healthcare) as Best Sprinter; and Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar) as Most Agressive Rider.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity1:54:06
2Karl Menzies (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:03
3Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD
4Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
5Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar
7Michael Olsson (Swe) PA Lightning
8Eric Schildge (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's
9Hugo Houle (Can) Team Tour de Quebec
10Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
11Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's
12Adam Farabaugh (USA) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
13Will Goodfellow (Can) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
14Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita CONAD
15Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team
16Neil Bezdek (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's
17Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar
18Peter Hurst (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team
19Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Coffee
20Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
21Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
22Chris Gruber (Can) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
23Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
24Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Cameron Cogburn (USA) CCB Wheelworks
26Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita CONAD
27Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
28Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
29Timothy Johnson (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
30Phillip Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
31Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD
32Austin Roach (USA) Met Life presented by GroSolar
33Amos Brumble (USA) CCB Wheelworks
34Jake Hollenbach (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team
35Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita CONAD0:00:24
36Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:26
37Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:00:34
38Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD
39Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
40Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
41Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Haymarket Club0:00:42
42Aidan Charles (USA) CCNS-Charlescoaching.com0:01:21
43Roberto Torres Aguiar-Santiago (PuR) Champion System Reacing / Cycles Gladiator Wines0:02:41
44David Guttenplan (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's0:03:42
45John Delong (USA) Haymarket Club0:03:57
DNFAndy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
DNFBenjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
DNFShane Kline (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
DNFPaul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
DNFFrank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
DNFKyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
DNFNick Frey (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
DNFAndrew Guptill (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
DNFJohn Jackie W Simes Iv (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
DNFTyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
DNFNeil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFRichard Hoffarth (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's
DNFMarc De Maar (Ned) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
DNFRory Sutherland (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
DNFJacob Keough (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis (alternate)
DNFClayton Barrows (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team
DNFJohn Loehner (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team
DNFJohn Minturn (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team
DNFJoseph Whitman (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team
DNFJerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
DNFStephen Weller (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
DNFAlex Bhogal (Ger) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
DNFJordan Cheyne (Can) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
DNFJustin Steeds (Can) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
DNFAliaksandr Bialiauski (Blr) CCB Wheelworks
DNFYahor Buben (Blr) CCB Wheelworks
DNFTim Mitchell (USA) CCB Wheelworks
DNFDavid Hoyle (USA) CCNS-Charlescoaching.com
DNFRon Larose (USA) CCNS-Charlescoaching.com
DNFRyan Serbel (USA) CCNS-Charlescoaching.com
DNFRodney Santiago Gerena (PuR) Champion System Reacing / Cycles Gladiator Wines
DNFSean Smith (USA) Champion System Reacing / Cycles Gladiator Wines
DNFIgor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Reacing / Cycles Gladiator Wines
DNFErik Andrea (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team
DNFWouter De Groot (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team
DNFRuud Kooijmans (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team
DNFPeter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team
DNFSean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
DNFKennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
DNFSpencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
DNFRussell Brown (USA) Haymarket Club
DNFSteven Gordon (USA) Haymarket Club
DNFMike Stubna (USA) Haymarket Club
DNFRyan Aitcheson (Can) JetFuel Coffee
DNFDave Byer (Can) JetFuel Coffee
DNFJoe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Coffee
DNFStephen Meyer (Can) JetFuel Coffee
DNFPeter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee
DNFNicholas Bennette (USA) Met Life presented by GroSolar
DNFRyan Fleming (USA) Met Life presented by GroSolar
DNFJ Gabriel  Lloyd (USA) Met Life presented by GroSolar
DNFMichael Chauner (USA) PA Lightning
DNFJesper Dahlstrom (Swe) PA Lightning
DNFJonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
DNFChad Haga (USA) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar
DNFJames Canny (NZl) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling
DNFAndrew Hughson (NZl) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling
DNFBobby Lea (USA) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling
DNFHamish Presbury (NZl) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling
DNFSam Steele (NZl) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Team Tour de Quebec
DNFAntoine Matteau (Can) Team Tour de Quebec
DNFArnaud Papillon (Can) Team Tour de Quebec

Sprint 1 (26 laps to go)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Johnson (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis10pts
2Hugo Houle (Can) Team Tour de Quebec5
3Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD3

Sprint 2 (16 laps to go)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Menzies (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis10pts
2Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar5
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity3

Sprint 3 (6 laps to go)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity10pts
2Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar5
3Timothy Johnson (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Johnson (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis13pts
2Karl Menzies (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis10
3Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity10
4Hugo Houle (Can) Team Tour de Quebec5
5Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar5
6Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar5
7Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD3
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity3

Univest Ominum final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity82pts
2Michael Olsson (Swe) PA Lightning61
3Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies50
4Karl Menzies (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis43
5Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity40
6Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD38
7Nick Frey (USA) Jamis Sutter Home36
8Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team33
9Will Goodfellow (Can) Bikereg.com/Cannondale29
10Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity29
11Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy27
12Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar24
13Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar18
14Neil Bezdek (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's17
15Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies16
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity15
17Eric Schildge (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's14
18Hugo Houle (Can) Team Tour de Quebec12
19Jacob Keough (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis (alternate)11
20Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's10
21Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis Sutter Home10
22Adam Farabaugh (USA) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching9
23Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team9
24Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy8
25Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita CONAD7
26Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team7
27Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team6
28Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team6
29Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar4
30Peter Hurst (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team3
31Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Coffee2
32Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale1

Latest on Cyclingnews