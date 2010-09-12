Image 1 of 40 Team CykelCity took the top team award. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 2 of 40 Even the yellow Jersey takes careful precautions on the sharp turns. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 40 Downtown Doylestown looks calm as the peloton breezes through. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 40 Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joe's) heads downhill gingerly before a tricky right hand turn. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 40 The yellow jersey leads the field through one of the many corners. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 6 of 40 Amore & Vita CONAD riders are ready for the weather and everything that comes with it today. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 7 of 40 Sprint winner Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joe's) signs jerseys at the line. The powerhouse teams took control early on the wet roads of the Univest Criterium of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, splintering the field with a non-stop series of breaks that quickly reduced the peloton by half and left the door open for a final time trial effort and solo win by Cykelcity's Johan Lindgren.

Lindgren, 24, who finished second in Doylestown last year, jumped to a lead with six laps left, taking advantage of a field worn thin by the aggressive pace on the second day of racing in what turned out to be a flip-flop weather weekend for the North American Pro-Am classic.

Karl Menzies of United Healthcare presented by Maxxis took second place, eking out a field sprint over a hard-charging Yuriy Metlushenko of Amore Vita, the two-time defending race champion.

Unlike previous years, when rain and storms had a major impact on the Souderton road race and the sun shined in Doylestown, this year's road race ended in a large field sprint under sunny skies, but the criterium began just as the rain was ending. It left the roads slick and technically challenging throughout the one hour and 54-minute race.

Lindgren's win sealed the overall team victory for Cykelcity and teammate Jonas Ahlstrand, who won the Univest Grand Prix road race Saturday in Souderton, claimed the omnium and the yellow jersey.

"We went out to ride hard and make it a hard race today," said Lindgren, looking more like he had finished a cyclo-cross than a suburban criterium. "We were trying to break up the field. It's a lot easier to beat 20 riders than it is to beat 40."

Cykelcity, Kelly Benefits Strategies, United Healthcare and Bissell Pro Cycling took control of the race early, setting a blistering pace on the slick roads. The race didn't settle down until halfway through the 35-lap, 50-mile course, but even that relief was short-lived because Cykelcity, Kelly Benefits and United Healthcare kept sending guys off the front.

"Our goal was to go to the front and smash the field," said Kelly Benefits team director Jonas Carney. "We did, but there were guys who didn't want to work. We had guys in every break but there was always an Amore Vita guy sitting in. They wanted to set things up for Metlushenko but in the end they couldn't pull him back."

Menzies said teammates Tim Johnson and Johnny Clark worked hard to set him up for the field sprint. "It was full-on," he said of the pace. "The problem was we lost guys in crashes, but I credit Tim and Johnny - they got me in there."

Metlushenko congratulated Lindgren and called it a well-deserved win.

"This was a race," he said. "It was always different. Today was very different in the rain, the roads were risky and the last climb for me was very difficult."

In addition to the top three places and Ahlstrand's overall omnium win, other awards on Sunday included Alex Candalore (Kelly Benefits) as First American; Tim Johnson (United Healthcare) as Best Sprinter; and Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar) as Most Agressive Rider.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity 1:54:06 2 Karl Menzies (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:03 3 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD 4 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity 5 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar 7 Michael Olsson (Swe) PA Lightning 8 Eric Schildge (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's 9 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Tour de Quebec 10 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity 11 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's 12 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching 13 Will Goodfellow (Can) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 14 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita CONAD 15 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team 16 Neil Bezdek (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's 17 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar 18 Peter Hurst (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team 19 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Coffee 20 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 21 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 22 Chris Gruber (Can) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching 23 Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 24 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Cameron Cogburn (USA) CCB Wheelworks 26 Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita CONAD 27 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 28 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 29 Timothy Johnson (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 30 Phillip Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 31 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD 32 Austin Roach (USA) Met Life presented by GroSolar 33 Amos Brumble (USA) CCB Wheelworks 34 Jake Hollenbach (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team 35 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita CONAD 0:00:24 36 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:26 37 Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity 0:00:34 38 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD 39 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity 40 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 41 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Haymarket Club 0:00:42 42 Aidan Charles (USA) CCNS-Charlescoaching.com 0:01:21 43 Roberto Torres Aguiar-Santiago (PuR) Champion System Reacing / Cycles Gladiator Wines 0:02:41 44 David Guttenplan (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's 0:03:42 45 John Delong (USA) Haymarket Club 0:03:57 DNF Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team DNF Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team DNF Shane Kline (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team DNF Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team DNF Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team DNF Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team DNF Nick Frey (USA) Jamis Sutter Home DNF Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis Sutter Home DNF John Jackie W Simes Iv (USA) Jamis Sutter Home DNF Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home DNF Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Richard Hoffarth (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's DNF Marc De Maar (Ned) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis DNF Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis DNF Jacob Keough (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis (alternate) DNF Clayton Barrows (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team DNF John Loehner (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team DNF John Minturn (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team DNF Joseph Whitman (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team DNF Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale DNF Stephen Weller (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale DNF Alex Bhogal (Ger) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching DNF Jordan Cheyne (Can) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching DNF Justin Steeds (Can) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching DNF Aliaksandr Bialiauski (Blr) CCB Wheelworks DNF Yahor Buben (Blr) CCB Wheelworks DNF Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Wheelworks DNF David Hoyle (USA) CCNS-Charlescoaching.com DNF Ron Larose (USA) CCNS-Charlescoaching.com DNF Ryan Serbel (USA) CCNS-Charlescoaching.com DNF Rodney Santiago Gerena (PuR) Champion System Reacing / Cycles Gladiator Wines DNF Sean Smith (USA) Champion System Reacing / Cycles Gladiator Wines DNF Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Reacing / Cycles Gladiator Wines DNF Erik Andrea (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team DNF Wouter De Groot (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team DNF Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team DNF Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team DNF Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team DNF Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team DNF Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team DNF Russell Brown (USA) Haymarket Club DNF Steven Gordon (USA) Haymarket Club DNF Mike Stubna (USA) Haymarket Club DNF Ryan Aitcheson (Can) JetFuel Coffee DNF Dave Byer (Can) JetFuel Coffee DNF Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Coffee DNF Stephen Meyer (Can) JetFuel Coffee DNF Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee DNF Nicholas Bennette (USA) Met Life presented by GroSolar DNF Ryan Fleming (USA) Met Life presented by GroSolar DNF J Gabriel Lloyd (USA) Met Life presented by GroSolar DNF Michael Chauner (USA) PA Lightning DNF Jesper Dahlstrom (Swe) PA Lightning DNF Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity DNF Chad Haga (USA) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar DNF James Canny (NZl) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling DNF Andrew Hughson (NZl) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling DNF Bobby Lea (USA) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling DNF Hamish Presbury (NZl) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling DNF Sam Steele (NZl) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling DNF Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Tour de Quebec DNF Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Tour de Quebec DNF Arnaud Papillon (Can) Team Tour de Quebec

Sprint 1 (26 laps to go) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Johnson (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 10 pts 2 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Tour de Quebec 5 3 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD 3

Sprint 2 (16 laps to go) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Menzies (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 10 pts 2 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar 5 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity 3

Sprint 3 (6 laps to go) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity 10 pts 2 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar 5 3 Timothy Johnson (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 3

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Johnson (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 13 pts 2 Karl Menzies (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 10 3 Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity 10 4 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Tour de Quebec 5 5 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar 5 6 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar 5 7 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD 3 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity 3