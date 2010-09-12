Cykelcity takes Univest Grand Prix sweep with Lindgren's criterium victory
Menzies and defending champion Metlushenko round out top three
The powerhouse teams took control early on the wet roads of the Univest Criterium of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, splintering the field with a non-stop series of breaks that quickly reduced the peloton by half and left the door open for a final time trial effort and solo win by Cykelcity's Johan Lindgren.
Lindgren, 24, who finished second in Doylestown last year, jumped to a lead with six laps left, taking advantage of a field worn thin by the aggressive pace on the second day of racing in what turned out to be a flip-flop weather weekend for the North American Pro-Am classic.
Karl Menzies of United Healthcare presented by Maxxis took second place, eking out a field sprint over a hard-charging Yuriy Metlushenko of Amore Vita, the two-time defending race champion.
Unlike previous years, when rain and storms had a major impact on the Souderton road race and the sun shined in Doylestown, this year's road race ended in a large field sprint under sunny skies, but the criterium began just as the rain was ending. It left the roads slick and technically challenging throughout the one hour and 54-minute race.
Lindgren's win sealed the overall team victory for Cykelcity and teammate Jonas Ahlstrand, who won the Univest Grand Prix road race Saturday in Souderton, claimed the omnium and the yellow jersey.
"We went out to ride hard and make it a hard race today," said Lindgren, looking more like he had finished a cyclo-cross than a suburban criterium. "We were trying to break up the field. It's a lot easier to beat 20 riders than it is to beat 40."
Cykelcity, Kelly Benefits Strategies, United Healthcare and Bissell Pro Cycling took control of the race early, setting a blistering pace on the slick roads. The race didn't settle down until halfway through the 35-lap, 50-mile course, but even that relief was short-lived because Cykelcity, Kelly Benefits and United Healthcare kept sending guys off the front.
"Our goal was to go to the front and smash the field," said Kelly Benefits team director Jonas Carney. "We did, but there were guys who didn't want to work. We had guys in every break but there was always an Amore Vita guy sitting in. They wanted to set things up for Metlushenko but in the end they couldn't pull him back."
Menzies said teammates Tim Johnson and Johnny Clark worked hard to set him up for the field sprint. "It was full-on," he said of the pace. "The problem was we lost guys in crashes, but I credit Tim and Johnny - they got me in there."
Metlushenko congratulated Lindgren and called it a well-deserved win.
"This was a race," he said. "It was always different. Today was very different in the rain, the roads were risky and the last climb for me was very difficult."
In addition to the top three places and Ahlstrand's overall omnium win, other awards on Sunday included Alex Candalore (Kelly Benefits) as First American; Tim Johnson (United Healthcare) as Best Sprinter; and Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar) as Most Agressive Rider.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|1:54:06
|2
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|0:00:03
|3
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD
|4
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|5
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar
|7
|Michael Olsson (Swe) PA Lightning
|8
|Eric Schildge (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's
|9
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Tour de Quebec
|10
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|11
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's
|12
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
|13
|Will Goodfellow (Can) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|14
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita CONAD
|15
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team
|16
|Neil Bezdek (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's
|17
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar
|18
|Peter Hurst (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team
|19
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Coffee
|20
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|21
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|22
|Chris Gruber (Can) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
|23
|Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|24
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|Cameron Cogburn (USA) CCB Wheelworks
|26
|Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita CONAD
|27
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|28
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|29
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|30
|Phillip Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|31
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD
|32
|Austin Roach (USA) Met Life presented by GroSolar
|33
|Amos Brumble (USA) CCB Wheelworks
|34
|Jake Hollenbach (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team
|35
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita CONAD
|0:00:24
|36
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:26
|37
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:00:34
|38
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD
|39
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|40
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|41
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Haymarket Club
|0:00:42
|42
|Aidan Charles (USA) CCNS-Charlescoaching.com
|0:01:21
|43
|Roberto Torres Aguiar-Santiago (PuR) Champion System Reacing / Cycles Gladiator Wines
|0:02:41
|44
|David Guttenplan (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's
|0:03:42
|45
|John Delong (USA) Haymarket Club
|0:03:57
|DNF
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Shane Kline (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|DNF
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|DNF
|John Jackie W Simes Iv (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|DNF
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|DNF
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Richard Hoffarth (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's
|DNF
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|DNF
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|DNF
|Jacob Keough (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis (alternate)
|DNF
|Clayton Barrows (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team
|DNF
|John Loehner (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team
|DNF
|John Minturn (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joseph Whitman (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|DNF
|Stephen Weller (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|DNF
|Alex Bhogal (Ger) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
|DNF
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
|DNF
|Justin Steeds (Can) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
|DNF
|Aliaksandr Bialiauski (Blr) CCB Wheelworks
|DNF
|Yahor Buben (Blr) CCB Wheelworks
|DNF
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Wheelworks
|DNF
|David Hoyle (USA) CCNS-Charlescoaching.com
|DNF
|Ron Larose (USA) CCNS-Charlescoaching.com
|DNF
|Ryan Serbel (USA) CCNS-Charlescoaching.com
|DNF
|Rodney Santiago Gerena (PuR) Champion System Reacing / Cycles Gladiator Wines
|DNF
|Sean Smith (USA) Champion System Reacing / Cycles Gladiator Wines
|DNF
|Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Reacing / Cycles Gladiator Wines
|DNF
|Erik Andrea (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wouter De Groot (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ruud Kooijmans (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team
|DNF
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|DNF
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|DNF
|Russell Brown (USA) Haymarket Club
|DNF
|Steven Gordon (USA) Haymarket Club
|DNF
|Mike Stubna (USA) Haymarket Club
|DNF
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) JetFuel Coffee
|DNF
|Dave Byer (Can) JetFuel Coffee
|DNF
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Coffee
|DNF
|Stephen Meyer (Can) JetFuel Coffee
|DNF
|Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee
|DNF
|Nicholas Bennette (USA) Met Life presented by GroSolar
|DNF
|Ryan Fleming (USA) Met Life presented by GroSolar
|DNF
|J Gabriel Lloyd (USA) Met Life presented by GroSolar
|DNF
|Michael Chauner (USA) PA Lightning
|DNF
|Jesper Dahlstrom (Swe) PA Lightning
|DNF
|Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|DNF
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar
|DNF
|James Canny (NZl) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Andrew Hughson (NZl) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Bobby Lea (USA) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Hamish Presbury (NZl) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sam Steele (NZl) Team New Zealand Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Tour de Quebec
|DNF
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Tour de Quebec
|DNF
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Team Tour de Quebec
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|10
|pts
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Tour de Quebec
|5
|3
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|10
|pts
|2
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar
|5
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|10
|pts
|2
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar
|5
|3
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|13
|pts
|2
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|10
|3
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|10
|4
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Tour de Quebec
|5
|5
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar
|5
|6
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar
|5
|7
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD
|3
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|82
|pts
|2
|Michael Olsson (Swe) PA Lightning
|61
|3
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|50
|4
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
|43
|5
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|40
|6
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita CONAD
|38
|7
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|36
|8
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|33
|9
|Will Goodfellow (Can) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|29
|10
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|29
|11
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|27
|12
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar
|24
|13
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar
|18
|14
|Neil Bezdek (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's
|17
|15
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|15
|17
|Eric Schildge (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's
|14
|18
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Tour de Quebec
|12
|19
|Jacob Keough (USA) Team UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis (alternate)
|11
|20
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's
|10
|21
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|10
|22
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Bikyle/Mazur Coaching
|9
|23
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|9
|24
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|8
|25
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita CONAD
|7
|26
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team
|7
|27
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Dutch Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Team
|6
|29
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose / Juwi Solar
|4
|30
|Peter Hurst (USA) Axa Equitable Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Coffee
|2
|32
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale
|1
