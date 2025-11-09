European Cyclocross Championships: Toon Aerts edges Thibau Nys in thrilling finale for elite men's title

Toon Aerts edged out defending champion Thibau Nys to win a thrilling 2025 European Cyclocross Championships in Middelkerke on Sunday. The Belgian showcased his mastery in the sand to secure his second victory of the 2025-2026 cyclocross season and his second European crown, nine years after his first.

Forced to chase back after losing ground, Aerts finally rejoined the lead group after six laps of racing. He then positioned himself flawlessly at the front of a four-rider group heading into the final straight, where he powered to victory.

Defending champion Thibau Nys could not come out of Aerts’ slipstream and took the silver medal. Jordan Wyseure finished third for a Belgian sweep of the podium.

An aggressive Pim Ronhaar (Netherlands), who made multiple attacks to try and break up the Belgian juggernaut, finished fourth, ahead of Cameron Mason (Great Britain), who placed fifth.

“This is such a special day. Once, almost 10 years ago, my career started at the European Championships. And now, so many years later, I think I can launch my second career again,” said an emotional Aerts, tears of joy streaming down his face.

“The race was like it was over in a few seconds. In my mind, I lost the race at the moment because I was stuck in the traffic of the other racers in the sand, but I had some strong parts also in the sand, and I can come back to the front group.

“Look in the last lap, I think, and I can have a gap in the last sand zone, I was in front, and then at the finish, I just know what happened. But luck was on my side today. It’s [been] a while ago I had such luck.

“The last years were so difficult, and to reach this today. It's incredible. I don't know what to say."

UEC European Cyclocross Championship elite men's podium (l-r): silver medalist Thibau Nys, gold medalist Toon Aerts and bronze medalist Jordan Wyseure (all Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

Held for the second time in Belgium, the UEC European Cyclocross Championship saw a thrilling battle between the Low Countries, when 26 riders - eight from Belgium, and six from the Netherlands - took the start in Middelkerke. The daunting course, on and around the military domain of Lombardsijde. wound through dunes, grassy stretches, sand sections, and technical corners.

The race started at a blistering pace, with the first sand section appearing just 90 seconds after the start/finish line and a right turn. Toon Aerts grabbed the holeshot, while defending champion Thibau Nys slipped his left foot off his pedal, losing valuable ground early on.

Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium) took over the pacemaking ahead of a strung-out field as they tackled the difficult course, heading the key beach section where the Belgian riders opted to take the lower line, riding the harder sand at the water’s edge while others dismounted to run the higher line.

Jostling for positioning between the Belgian and Dutch riders at the front raged for the entire eight-lap race. The Dutch trio of Mees Hendrikx, Joris Nieuwenhuis and Pim Ronhaar all took turns to try and disrupt the Belgian team, as Vanthourenhout and then Aerts also alternated at the front, before Aerts lost position following a bike change.

Shuffling and re-shuffling continued at the front, with a group of eight riders distancing themselves on the fourth lap. The fight for position continued on, especially before two key sections: first, the beach section with its steep uphill exit, and then a bumpy section, which led to many attacks.

On the next lap, Vanthourenthout, Ronhaar, Nys and Jordan Wyseure (Belgium) had a slight lead of 13 seconds to an eight-rider chase group led by Hendrikx. Though Ronhaar put in multiple digs, he was not able to escape for long, while the chase group fractured.

With two laps to go, Aerts connected to make it five riders in the front group, with Mason leading the chase, successfully closing down a 15-second gap before the beach section. There, Aerts showed his power, taking over the front as they climbed back out.

More riders joined briefly the lead group as they started the bell lap. Wyseure took up the pacemaking, then it was Nys’ turn while Aerts moved up, bumping shoulders with Ronhaar as they headed towards the beach. Led by Ronhaar, all the riders at this point were riding the wet sand by the water’s edge.

Ronhaar was the first to clip back on as they left the beach, while Nys took the outside line to get around his Belgian teammate into second spot. The group of six was still together, with Nys setting the pace heading into the next key section. Aerts stayed close behind, then surged to the front on the final straight, launching his sprint first to seize the victory.

Results

