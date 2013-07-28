Image 1 of 6 Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 6 The junior men's podium at the Andorra World Cup (Image credit: Eduard Aguilera) Image 3 of 6 Daniel Algarra Navarro (Spain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 6 Winner Michael Jones (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 6 Podium: Loris Vergier, Michael Jones, Daniel Algarra Navarro (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 6 World Cup leader Dean Lucas (Australia) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Michael Jones (FMD Racing/Intense) won the junior men's downhill race at the Andorra World Cup on Sunday. Loris Vergier (Lapierre Gravity Republic) finished second while Daniel Algarra was third.

Dean Lucas (Australia) leads the junior World Cup standings by two points over Jones. Vergier is in third overall.

Full Results

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Jones (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles 0:04:23.644 2 Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:00.468 3 Daniel Algarra Navarro (Spa) Spain 0:00:06.122 4 Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) France 0:00:08.124 5 Luca Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:08.354 6 Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:08.461 7 Luke Ellison (Aus) Australia 0:00:09.191 8 Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:09.369 9 Dean Lucas (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.122 10 Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:13.117 11 Martin Jouet Pastre (Fra) France 0:00:14.157 12 Sam Herd (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:16.191 13 Raphael Kammlein - Cutler (NZl) New-Zealand 0:00:17.277 14 Thomas Estaque (Fra) France 0:00:18.305 15 Francesco Colombo (Ita) Team Airoh Axo Santacruz 0:00:18.376 16 Felix Racaud (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 0:00:18.748 17 Steve Marietta (Fra) France 0:00:18.967 18 Jerome Caroli (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:19.098 19 Benjamin Boutie (Fra) France 0:00:19.845 20 Angel Suarez Alonso (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:21.350 21 Lachlan Blair (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:22.436 22 Dan Farley (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:23.224 23 Gregoire Pazdziorko (Bel) Belgium 0:00:23.776 24 Daniel Olarra Lopez (Spa) Spain 0:00:24.126 25 Ferran Jorba Prats (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:24.206 26 Stephen Mccormack (Irl) Ireland 0:00:24.658 27 Marcel Etheve (Fra) R-VTT Morillon 0:00:25.351 28 Lawrence Cawte (NZl) New-Zealand 0:00:26.582 29 Marcus Hansson (Swe) Team W-Racing 0:00:27.276 30 Shaun Richards (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:27.755 31 William Pierre (Fra) Roc VTT Oz En Oisans 0:00:30.312 32 Vasco Gois Bica (Por) Portugal 0:00:30.730 33 Sebastien Claquin (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 0:00:36.981 34 Luis Zarco (Spa) Spain 0:00:37.114 35 Rémi Quillevere (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 0:00:38.687 36 Tilen Leban (Slo) Blackthorn GT 0:00:41.240 37 Juan Cruz Paez (Arg) Argentina 0:00:44.691 38 Ferdinand Brunold (Ger) Germany 0:00:45.954 39 Guillem Casal Valls (And) Andorra 0:00:51.261 40 Guillem Sanz Casadevall (Spa) Spain 0:00:56.021 41 Ruaridh Mcritchie (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:00.206 42 Petr Cech (Cze) Czech Republic 0:01:08.240 43 Dominik Losak (Cze) Czech Republic 0:01:08.510 44 Stefan Strohmayer (Aut) Austria 0:01:34.798 45 Morgan Gulland (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:13.602 46 George Gannicott (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:02:34.097 47 Jakob Thunell (Swe) Sweden 0:02:37.693 48 Pascal Engel (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:02:46.143 49 Amaury Pierron (Fra) France 0:03:17.939 50 Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:04:24.859 51 Guillem Auli Nadal (Spa) Spain 0:06:00.420 DSQ Joel Andrey (Swi) SC Intense DSQ Walker Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH