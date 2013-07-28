Trending

Jones prevails in junior men's downhill at Vallnord

Lucas remains World Cup leader

Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The junior men's podium at the Andorra World Cup

(Image credit: Eduard Aguilera)
Daniel Algarra Navarro (Spain)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Winner Michael Jones (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Podium: Loris Vergier, Michael Jones, Daniel Algarra Navarro

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Cup leader Dean Lucas (Australia)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Michael Jones (FMD Racing/Intense) won the junior men's downhill race at the Andorra World Cup on Sunday.  Loris Vergier (Lapierre Gravity Republic) finished second while Daniel Algarra was third.

Dean Lucas (Australia) leads the junior World Cup standings by two points over Jones.  Vergier is in third overall.

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Jones (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles0:04:23.644
2Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:00.468
3Daniel Algarra Navarro (Spa) Spain0:00:06.122
4Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) France0:00:08.124
5Luca Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH0:00:08.354
6Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing0:00:08.461
7Luke Ellison (Aus) Australia0:00:09.191
8Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:09.369
9Dean Lucas (Aus) Australia0:00:10.122
10Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott0:00:13.117
11Martin Jouet Pastre (Fra) France0:00:14.157
12Sam Herd (GBr) Great Britain0:00:16.191
13Raphael Kammlein - Cutler (NZl) New-Zealand0:00:17.277
14Thomas Estaque (Fra) France0:00:18.305
15Francesco Colombo (Ita) Team Airoh Axo Santacruz0:00:18.376
16Felix Racaud (Fra) US Cagnes VTT0:00:18.748
17Steve Marietta (Fra) France0:00:18.967
18Jerome Caroli (Swi) Switzerland0:00:19.098
19Benjamin Boutie (Fra) France0:00:19.845
20Angel Suarez Alonso (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:21.350
21Lachlan Blair (GBr) Great Britain0:00:22.436
22Dan Farley (GBr) Great Britain0:00:23.224
23Gregoire Pazdziorko (Bel) Belgium0:00:23.776
24Daniel Olarra Lopez (Spa) Spain0:00:24.126
25Ferran Jorba Prats (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:24.206
26Stephen Mccormack (Irl) Ireland0:00:24.658
27Marcel Etheve (Fra) R-VTT Morillon0:00:25.351
28Lawrence Cawte (NZl) New-Zealand0:00:26.582
29Marcus Hansson (Swe) Team W-Racing0:00:27.276
30Shaun Richards (GBr) Great Britain0:00:27.755
31William Pierre (Fra) Roc VTT Oz En Oisans0:00:30.312
32Vasco Gois Bica (Por) Portugal0:00:30.730
33Sebastien Claquin (Fra) US Cagnes VTT0:00:36.981
34Luis Zarco (Spa) Spain0:00:37.114
35Rémi Quillevere (Fra) US Cagnes VTT0:00:38.687
36Tilen Leban (Slo) Blackthorn GT0:00:41.240
37Juan Cruz Paez (Arg) Argentina0:00:44.691
38Ferdinand Brunold (Ger) Germany0:00:45.954
39Guillem Casal Valls (And) Andorra0:00:51.261
40Guillem Sanz Casadevall (Spa) Spain0:00:56.021
41Ruaridh Mcritchie (GBr) Great Britain0:01:00.206
42Petr Cech (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:08.240
43Dominik Losak (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:08.510
44Stefan Strohmayer (Aut) Austria0:01:34.798
45Morgan Gulland (GBr) Great Britain0:02:13.602
46George Gannicott (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team0:02:34.097
47Jakob Thunell (Swe) Sweden0:02:37.693
48Pascal Engel (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:02:46.143
49Amaury Pierron (Fra) France0:03:17.939
50Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:04:24.859
51Guillem Auli Nadal (Spa) Spain0:06:00.420
DSQJoel Andrey (Swi) SC Intense
DSQWalker Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH

Junior men World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Lucas (Aus) Australia102pts
2Michael Jones (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles100
3Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic90
4Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott70
5Luca Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH66
6Phil Atwill (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team60
7Daniel Algarra Navarro (Spa) Spain48
8Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing48
9Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) France35
10Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing34
11Luke Ellison (Aus) Australia28
12Innes Graham (GBr) Ms Mondraker Team22
13Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team20
14Stephen Mccormack (Irl) Ireland16
15Morgan Gulland (GBr) Great Britain12
16Martin Jouet Pastre (Fra) France8
17Cameron Cornforth (Irl) Ireland8
18Sam Herd (GBr) Great Britain6
19Peter Knott (Aus) Australia6
20Raphael Kammlein - Cutler (NZl) New-Zealand4
21Martin Lebl (Cze) Czech Republic4
22Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia4
23Thomas Estaque (Fra) France2
24Simone Medici (Ita) Italy2
25Francesco Colombo (Ita) Team Airoh Axo Santacruz2
26Jakob Thunell (Swe) Sweden1

