Jones prevails in junior men's downhill at Vallnord
Lucas remains World Cup leader
Michael Jones (FMD Racing/Intense) won the junior men's downhill race at the Andorra World Cup on Sunday. Loris Vergier (Lapierre Gravity Republic) finished second while Daniel Algarra was third.
Dean Lucas (Australia) leads the junior World Cup standings by two points over Jones. Vergier is in third overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Jones (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles
|0:04:23.644
|2
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:00.468
|3
|Daniel Algarra Navarro (Spa) Spain
|0:00:06.122
|4
|Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) France
|0:00:08.124
|5
|Luca Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:08.354
|6
|Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:08.461
|7
|Luke Ellison (Aus) Australia
|0:00:09.191
|8
|Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:09.369
|9
|Dean Lucas (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.122
|10
|Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:13.117
|11
|Martin Jouet Pastre (Fra) France
|0:00:14.157
|12
|Sam Herd (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:16.191
|13
|Raphael Kammlein - Cutler (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:00:17.277
|14
|Thomas Estaque (Fra) France
|0:00:18.305
|15
|Francesco Colombo (Ita) Team Airoh Axo Santacruz
|0:00:18.376
|16
|Felix Racaud (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|0:00:18.748
|17
|Steve Marietta (Fra) France
|0:00:18.967
|18
|Jerome Caroli (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:19.098
|19
|Benjamin Boutie (Fra) France
|0:00:19.845
|20
|Angel Suarez Alonso (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:21.350
|21
|Lachlan Blair (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:22.436
|22
|Dan Farley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:23.224
|23
|Gregoire Pazdziorko (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:23.776
|24
|Daniel Olarra Lopez (Spa) Spain
|0:00:24.126
|25
|Ferran Jorba Prats (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:24.206
|26
|Stephen Mccormack (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:24.658
|27
|Marcel Etheve (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
|0:00:25.351
|28
|Lawrence Cawte (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:00:26.582
|29
|Marcus Hansson (Swe) Team W-Racing
|0:00:27.276
|30
|Shaun Richards (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:27.755
|31
|William Pierre (Fra) Roc VTT Oz En Oisans
|0:00:30.312
|32
|Vasco Gois Bica (Por) Portugal
|0:00:30.730
|33
|Sebastien Claquin (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|0:00:36.981
|34
|Luis Zarco (Spa) Spain
|0:00:37.114
|35
|Rémi Quillevere (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|0:00:38.687
|36
|Tilen Leban (Slo) Blackthorn GT
|0:00:41.240
|37
|Juan Cruz Paez (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:44.691
|38
|Ferdinand Brunold (Ger) Germany
|0:00:45.954
|39
|Guillem Casal Valls (And) Andorra
|0:00:51.261
|40
|Guillem Sanz Casadevall (Spa) Spain
|0:00:56.021
|41
|Ruaridh Mcritchie (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:00.206
|42
|Petr Cech (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:08.240
|43
|Dominik Losak (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:08.510
|44
|Stefan Strohmayer (Aut) Austria
|0:01:34.798
|45
|Morgan Gulland (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:13.602
|46
|George Gannicott (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:02:34.097
|47
|Jakob Thunell (Swe) Sweden
|0:02:37.693
|48
|Pascal Engel (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:02:46.143
|49
|Amaury Pierron (Fra) France
|0:03:17.939
|50
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:04:24.859
|51
|Guillem Auli Nadal (Spa) Spain
|0:06:00.420
|DSQ
|Joel Andrey (Swi) SC Intense
|DSQ
|Walker Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Lucas (Aus) Australia
|102
|pts
|2
|Michael Jones (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles
|100
|3
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|90
|4
|Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|70
|5
|Luca Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|66
|6
|Phil Atwill (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|60
|7
|Daniel Algarra Navarro (Spa) Spain
|48
|8
|Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing
|48
|9
|Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) France
|35
|10
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|34
|11
|Luke Ellison (Aus) Australia
|28
|12
|Innes Graham (GBr) Ms Mondraker Team
|22
|13
|Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|20
|14
|Stephen Mccormack (Irl) Ireland
|16
|15
|Morgan Gulland (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|16
|Martin Jouet Pastre (Fra) France
|8
|17
|Cameron Cornforth (Irl) Ireland
|8
|18
|Sam Herd (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|19
|Peter Knott (Aus) Australia
|6
|20
|Raphael Kammlein - Cutler (NZl) New-Zealand
|4
|21
|Martin Lebl (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|22
|Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia
|4
|23
|Thomas Estaque (Fra) France
|2
|24
|Simone Medici (Ita) Italy
|2
|25
|Francesco Colombo (Ita) Team Airoh Axo Santacruz
|2
|26
|Jakob Thunell (Swe) Sweden
|1
