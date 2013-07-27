Trending

Vastl wins junior men's cross country in Vallnord

Gaze and Bertolini compete for second spot

Full Results

Junior men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic1:02:37
2Samuel Gaze (NZl) New-Zealand0:01:01
3Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Controltech Nevi0:01:06
4Hugo Pigeon (Fra) France0:01:36
5Neilo Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr0:01:38
6Jan Rajchart (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:50
7Simon Vitzthum (Swi) Switzerland0:02:04
8Felix Ritzinger (Aut) Austria0:02:24
9Javier Jimenez Pascual (Spa) Spain0:02:42
10Lucas Dubau (Fra) France0:02:57
11Andrin Beeli (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:03:05
12Timothy Mazzuchelli (Swi) Switzerland0:03:06
13Raphael Gay (Fra) Creuse Oxygene0:03:19
14Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Germany0:03:30
15Mathieu Dehaeze (Bel) Versluys Team0:04:12
16Mike Hermann (Swi) Switzerland0:04:35
17Romain Boutet (Fra) Creuse Oxygene0:04:40
18Vincent Sibille (Fra) France0:04:41
19Kenneth Coomans (Bel) Belgium0:04:51
20Hugo Briatta (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec0:04:56
21Bram Cools (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW0:05:08
22Jochen De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW0:05:20
23Guillaume Rinaudo (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise0:05:21
24Remy Denervaud (Swi) Team Dom Cycle - Merida0:05:28
25Léo L'homme (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport0:05:35
26Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Norway0:06:01
27Maxime Loret (Fra) France0:06:21
28Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Switzerland0:06:33
29Sandro Trevisani (Swi) Team Dom Cycle - Merida
30Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:07:10
31Sergio Gonzalez Porlan (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing0:07:27
32Benoit Jeanniard (Fra) France0:07:39
33Torjus Bern Hansen (Nor) Norway0:07:46
34Robin Gemperle (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:07:57
35Lars Hubacher (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:08:09
36Valentin Kiser (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:08:34
37Erick Fierro (Ecu) Ecuador0:08:37
38Louw Kriel (RSA) South Africa0:08:47
39Billy Harding (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:09:04
40Ricardo Pelegrina (Arg) Argentina0:09:19
41Daniel Berenguer Reposo (Spa) Spain0:10:01
42Liam Earl (USA) United States Of America0:11:08
43Arsenty Vavilov (Rus) Russian Federation0:16:22
44Paul Lopez (Fra) Calvisson VTT0:18:23
-2lapsQuentin Pacha (Fra) AIX VTT Thrifty
DNFErno Mc Crae (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW
DNFJanis Lapsins (Lat) Latvia
DNFLucas De Rossi (Fra) AIX VTT Thrifty
DNSJuan Cayon Ortiz (Spa) Spain

