Vastl wins junior men's cross country in Vallnord
Gaze and Bertolini compete for second spot
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Vastl (Cze) Czech Republic
|1:02:37
|2
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:01:01
|3
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|0:01:06
|4
|Hugo Pigeon (Fra) France
|0:01:36
|5
|Neilo Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|0:01:38
|6
|Jan Rajchart (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:50
|7
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:04
|8
|Felix Ritzinger (Aut) Austria
|0:02:24
|9
|Javier Jimenez Pascual (Spa) Spain
|0:02:42
|10
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|0:02:57
|11
|Andrin Beeli (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:03:05
|12
|Timothy Mazzuchelli (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:06
|13
|Raphael Gay (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
|0:03:19
|14
|Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Germany
|0:03:30
|15
|Mathieu Dehaeze (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:04:12
|16
|Mike Hermann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:35
|17
|Romain Boutet (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
|0:04:40
|18
|Vincent Sibille (Fra) France
|0:04:41
|19
|Kenneth Coomans (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:51
|20
|Hugo Briatta (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec
|0:04:56
|21
|Bram Cools (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW
|0:05:08
|22
|Jochen De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW
|0:05:20
|23
|Guillaume Rinaudo (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|0:05:21
|24
|Remy Denervaud (Swi) Team Dom Cycle - Merida
|0:05:28
|25
|Léo L'homme (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
|0:05:35
|26
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Norway
|0:06:01
|27
|Maxime Loret (Fra) France
|0:06:21
|28
|Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:06:33
|29
|Sandro Trevisani (Swi) Team Dom Cycle - Merida
|30
|Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:07:10
|31
|Sergio Gonzalez Porlan (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:07:27
|32
|Benoit Jeanniard (Fra) France
|0:07:39
|33
|Torjus Bern Hansen (Nor) Norway
|0:07:46
|34
|Robin Gemperle (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:07:57
|35
|Lars Hubacher (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:08:09
|36
|Valentin Kiser (Swi) Jb Felt Team
|0:08:34
|37
|Erick Fierro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:08:37
|38
|Louw Kriel (RSA) South Africa
|0:08:47
|39
|Billy Harding (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|0:09:04
|40
|Ricardo Pelegrina (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:19
|41
|Daniel Berenguer Reposo (Spa) Spain
|0:10:01
|42
|Liam Earl (USA) United States Of America
|0:11:08
|43
|Arsenty Vavilov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:16:22
|44
|Paul Lopez (Fra) Calvisson VTT
|0:18:23
|-2laps
|Quentin Pacha (Fra) AIX VTT Thrifty
|DNF
|Erno Mc Crae (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW
|DNF
|Janis Lapsins (Lat) Latvia
|DNF
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) AIX VTT Thrifty
|DNS
|Juan Cayon Ortiz (Spa) Spain
