Despite intense heat that saw many riders wilt, the cross-country mountain bike World Cup saw an intense battle between two riders right to the finish line at Val di Sole, Italy. World champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) outkicked his usual rival Julien Absalon (BMC) to win his second World Cup in a row, and now holds a commanding lead in the overall standings at the halfway mark of the 2013 World Cup series.

The Val di Sole course is renowned for steep climbs, technical singletrack and hot, humid conditions; and this year was no different. Many riders that went out hard early in the races were fading by the halfway point, including Italian favourite Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing).

However, two riders didn't appear to be bothered by the weather, with Schurter and Absalon attacking the rest of the field. Olympic champion and former Val di Sole winner Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) managed to stay with the duo for one lap before having to slow to his own pace. The two leaders steadily pulled away from the rest of the field, never gaining more than a bike length on each other as lap after lap went by.

Into the final lap the two were still neck-and-neck and, after more than 90 minutes of flat out racing, it came down to the final 200 metres and a sprint. Absalon initially tried to match Schurter, but fell back after 100 metres to finish three seconds down. Kulhavy held onto third, but was nearly two minutes behind the front two.

"It is awesome to win here again," said Schurter. "It is a really tough course with the steep uphills. It was amazing to battle with Absalon. The last years I was always battling here for the win - once I won - once I got second.

"I felt pretty strong in the beginning, then I saw Absalon was as well really strong . I never knew if he was playing with me, or if his attack is coming soon. I would say we are nearly the same, I am [just] a bit stronger in the sprint. I am very happy about my victory."

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing), the surprise winner of round one, showed that his win was not luck. Starting a little slower, in the high teens, the Australian steadily worked his way up the rankings, and by the start of the last lap was up to sixth. He was closing on the two Fluckiger brothers - Lukas (BMC) and Mathias (Stockli Pro Team) - who were literally looking over their shoulders as he chased them down, finishing a scant four seconds back at the line.

Schurter now leads the men's standings with 570 points, followed by McConnell at 450 and Lukas Fluckiger with 440 points.

Full Results 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 1:32:47 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:01:57 4 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:02:28 5 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 6 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:32 7 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:31 8 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 9 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:19 10 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:40 11 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi 0:04:54 12 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:05:20 13 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi 0:05:33 14 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 0:05:41 15 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:06:10 16 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 0:06:19 17 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:06:42 18 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:06:56 19 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:07:12 20 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL International Team 0:07:30 21 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:07:46 22 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli 0:07:59 23 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 0:08:23 24 Jürg Graf (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:08:26 25 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:08:34 26 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:08:47 27 Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi 0:08:57 28 Castaneda Monsalve (Col) 0:08:58 29 Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube Mtb Team 0:09:02 30 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 0:09:07 31 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi 0:09:09 32 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:09:13 33 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:09:25 34 Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:09:43 35 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:09:53 36 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 0:10:00 37 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team 0:10:18 38 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:10:25 39 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 40 Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi 0:10:52 41 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 0:10:57 42 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 0:11:05 43 Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:11:45 44 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:11:57 45 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec 46 Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec -1lap 47 Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 48 Frank Beemer (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 49 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) 50 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 51 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) 52 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt p/b Kenda 53 Lucien Besancon (Swi) 54 Carl Jones (NZl) 55 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 56 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 57 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 58 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 59 Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team 60 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 61 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 62 Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team -2laps 63 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 64 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 65 Paul Oldham (GBr) 66 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 67 Pavel Priadein (Rus) 68 Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 69 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 70 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 71 Philip Buys (RSA) 72 Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia 73 Michael Broderick (USA) -3laps 74 Kornel Osicki (Pol) 75 Florian Thie (Swi) 76 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 77 Brice Scholtes (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 78 Marco Schätzing (Ger) 79 Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa) 80 Renay Groustra (RSA) 81 Tudor Oprea Ovidiu (Rom) 82 Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Calvisson VTT 83 Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 84 Martin Haring (Svk) 85 Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia 86 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team -4laps 87 Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 88 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 89 Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli 90 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) 91 Lucian Logigan (Rom) 92 Miguel Angel Hidalgo (Arg) 93 Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr) 94 Ali Cakas (Tur) -5laps 95 Mario Matijevic (Bel) 96 Mario Kojic (BiH) 97 Besik Gavasheli (Geo) DNF Sven Nys (Bel) DNF Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) DNF Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt p/b Kenda DNF Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Rubena Trek DNF Max Plaxton (Can) DNF Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita) DNF Andy Eyring (Ger) DNF German Dorhmann (Arg) DNF José Juan Escarcega (Mex) DNF Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team DNF Jochen Kass (Ger) DNF Martino Fruet (Ita) DNS Silvio Busser (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team

Teams 1 Multivan Merida Biking Team 66 pts 2 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 63 3 Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 58 4 Specialized Racing XC 47 5 TX Active Bianchi 43 6 Stöckli Pro Team 30 7 Trek Factory Racing 26 8 Cannondale Factory Racing 24 9 Controltech Nevi 18 10 Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 14 11 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 13 12 Titici LGL International Team 11 13 Giant Pro XC Team 10 14 Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli 9 15 Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 8 16 BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 7 17 Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 2 18 Focus XC Team 1

World Cup standings - Individuals 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) 570 pts 2 Daniel McConnell (Aus) 450 3 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) 440 4 Julien Absalon (Fra) 400 5 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) 374 6 Thomas Litscher (Swi) 326 7 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) 318 8 Ondrej Cink (Cze) 310 9 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 294 10 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 260 11 Max Plaxton (Can) 260 12 Maxime Marotte (Fra) 255 13 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 254 14 Martin Fanger (Swi) 251 15 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 212 16 Emil Lindgren (Swe) 210 17 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) 200 18 Fabian Giger (Swi) 200 19 Geoff Kabush (Can) 196 20 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) 196 21 Marek Konwa (Pol) 171 22 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 166 23 Martin Loo (Est) 164 24 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) 160 25 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) 153 26 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) 152 27 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) 148 28 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 146 29 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) 146 30 Martin Gujan (Swi) 141 31 Florian Vogel (Swi) 128 32 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) 116 33 Jürg Graf (Swi) 106 34 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 105 35 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) 104 36 Fabien Canal (Fra) 104 37 Jiri Novak (Cze) 100 38 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) 95 39 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 95 40 Michal Lami (Svk) 92 41 Andras Parti (Hun) 88 42 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) 82 43 Derek Zandstra (Can) 78 44 Anton Sintsov (Rus) 66 45 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 66 46 Hans Becking (Ned) 62 47 Michele Casagrande (Ita) 61 48 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) 59 49 Patrik Gallati (Swi) 54 50 Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col) 50 51 Alban Lakata (Aut) 50 52 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) 48 53 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) 48 54 Jochen Kass (Ger) 46 55 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) 46 56 Henrique Avancini (Bra) 44 57 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 43 58 Raphael Gagne (Can) 43 59 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 42 60 Umberto Corti (Ita) 42 61 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 40 62 Ralph Naef (Swi) 38 63 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 36 64 Karl Markt (Aut) 36 65 Filip Eberl (Cze) 35 66 Lucien Besancon (Swi) 34 67 Pascal Meyer (Swi) 33 68 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 32 69 Matous Ulman (Cze) 30 70 Philip Buys (RSA) 30 71 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) 26 72 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 26 73 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 25 74 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 24 75 Kornel Osicki (Pol) 23 76 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) 21 77 Frank Beemer (Ned) 20 78 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) 19 79 Pavel Boudny (Cze) 18 80 Todd Wells (USA) 17 81 Andy Eyring (Ger) 17 82 Robby De Bock (Bel) 16 83 Simon Scheiber (Aut) 16 84 Carl Jones (NZl) 14 85 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 12 86 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 12 87 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 11 88 Ludovic Dubau (Fra) 10 89 Tim Wynants (Bel) 10 90 Kristian Hynek (Cze) 9 91 Cameron Jette (Can) 9 92 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) 8 93 Pavel Priadein (Rus) 8