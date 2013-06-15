Schurter outduels Absalon in Val di Sole cross country
Swiss increases World Cup lead
Despite intense heat that saw many riders wilt, the cross-country mountain bike World Cup saw an intense battle between two riders right to the finish line at Val di Sole, Italy. World champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) outkicked his usual rival Julien Absalon (BMC) to win his second World Cup in a row, and now holds a commanding lead in the overall standings at the halfway mark of the 2013 World Cup series.
The Val di Sole course is renowned for steep climbs, technical singletrack and hot, humid conditions; and this year was no different. Many riders that went out hard early in the races were fading by the halfway point, including Italian favourite Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing).
However, two riders didn't appear to be bothered by the weather, with Schurter and Absalon attacking the rest of the field. Olympic champion and former Val di Sole winner Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing XC) managed to stay with the duo for one lap before having to slow to his own pace. The two leaders steadily pulled away from the rest of the field, never gaining more than a bike length on each other as lap after lap went by.
Into the final lap the two were still neck-and-neck and, after more than 90 minutes of flat out racing, it came down to the final 200 metres and a sprint. Absalon initially tried to match Schurter, but fell back after 100 metres to finish three seconds down. Kulhavy held onto third, but was nearly two minutes behind the front two.
"It is awesome to win here again," said Schurter. "It is a really tough course with the steep uphills. It was amazing to battle with Absalon. The last years I was always battling here for the win - once I won - once I got second.
"I felt pretty strong in the beginning, then I saw Absalon was as well really strong . I never knew if he was playing with me, or if his attack is coming soon. I would say we are nearly the same, I am [just] a bit stronger in the sprint. I am very happy about my victory."
Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing), the surprise winner of round one, showed that his win was not luck. Starting a little slower, in the high teens, the Australian steadily worked his way up the rankings, and by the start of the last lap was up to sixth. He was closing on the two Fluckiger brothers - Lukas (BMC) and Mathias (Stockli Pro Team) - who were literally looking over their shoulders as he chased them down, finishing a scant four seconds back at the line.
Schurter now leads the men's standings with 570 points, followed by McConnell at 450 and Lukas Fluckiger with 440 points.
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|1:32:47
|2
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|0:01:57
|4
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:02:28
|5
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|6
|Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:32
|7
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:03:31
|8
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|9
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:04:19
|10
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:04:40
|11
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi
|0:04:54
|12
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:05:20
|13
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|0:05:33
|14
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|0:05:41
|15
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:06:10
|16
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|0:06:19
|17
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|0:06:42
|18
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:06:56
|19
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:07:12
|20
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL International Team
|0:07:30
|21
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:07:46
|22
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|0:07:59
|23
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:08:23
|24
|Jürg Graf (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:08:26
|25
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:08:34
|26
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:08:47
|27
|Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi
|0:08:57
|28
|Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
|0:08:58
|29
|Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube Mtb Team
|0:09:02
|30
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|0:09:07
|31
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi
|0:09:09
|32
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:09:13
|33
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:09:25
|34
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:09:43
|35
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:09:53
|36
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|0:10:00
|37
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
|0:10:18
|38
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:10:25
|39
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|40
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|0:10:52
|41
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|0:10:57
|42
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|0:11:05
|43
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:11:45
|44
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:11:57
|45
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|46
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec
|-1lap
|47
|Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|48
|Frank Beemer (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|49
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|50
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|51
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|52
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt p/b Kenda
|53
|Lucien Besancon (Swi)
|54
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|55
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|56
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|57
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|58
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|59
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team
|60
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|61
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|62
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team
|-2laps
|63
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|64
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|65
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|66
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|67
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|68
|Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|69
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|70
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|71
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|72
|Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
|73
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|-3laps
|74
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|75
|Florian Thie (Swi)
|76
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|77
|Brice Scholtes (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|78
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|79
|Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
|80
|Renay Groustra (RSA)
|81
|Tudor Oprea Ovidiu (Rom)
|82
|Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Calvisson VTT
|83
|Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|84
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|85
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
|86
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|-4laps
|87
|Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|88
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|89
|Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|90
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|91
|Lucian Logigan (Rom)
|92
|Miguel Angel Hidalgo (Arg)
|93
|Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr)
|94
|Ali Cakas (Tur)
|-5laps
|95
|Mario Matijevic (Bel)
|96
|Mario Kojic (BiH)
|97
|Besik Gavasheli (Geo)
|DNF
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|DNF
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|DNF
|Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Rubena Trek
|DNF
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|DNF
|Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
|DNF
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|DNF
|German Dorhmann (Arg)
|DNF
|José Juan Escarcega (Mex)
|DNF
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|DNF
|Jochen Kass (Ger)
|DNF
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|DNS
|Silvio Busser (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|1
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|66
|pts
|2
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|63
|3
|Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|58
|4
|Specialized Racing XC
|47
|5
|TX Active Bianchi
|43
|6
|Stöckli Pro Team
|30
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|26
|8
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|24
|9
|Controltech Nevi
|18
|10
|Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|14
|11
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|13
|12
|Titici LGL International Team
|11
|13
|Giant Pro XC Team
|10
|14
|Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|9
|15
|Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|8
|16
|BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|7
|17
|Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|2
|18
|Focus XC Team
|1
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi)
|570
|pts
|2
|Daniel McConnell (Aus)
|450
|3
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|440
|4
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|400
|5
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|374
|6
|Thomas Litscher (Swi)
|326
|7
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi)
|318
|8
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|310
|9
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|294
|10
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|260
|11
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|260
|12
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|255
|13
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
|254
|14
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|251
|15
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|212
|16
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|210
|17
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|200
|18
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|200
|19
|Geoff Kabush (Can)
|196
|20
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)
|196
|21
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|171
|22
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|166
|23
|Martin Loo (Est)
|164
|24
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|160
|25
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|153
|26
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|152
|27
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|148
|28
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|146
|29
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|146
|30
|Martin Gujan (Swi)
|141
|31
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|128
|32
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|116
|33
|Jürg Graf (Swi)
|106
|34
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|105
|35
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
|104
|36
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|104
|37
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|100
|38
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|95
|39
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|95
|40
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|92
|41
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|88
|42
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
|82
|43
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|78
|44
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|66
|45
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|66
|46
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|62
|47
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|61
|48
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|59
|49
|Patrik Gallati (Swi)
|54
|50
|Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
|50
|51
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|50
|52
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)
|48
|53
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|48
|54
|Jochen Kass (Ger)
|46
|55
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|46
|56
|Henrique Avancini (Bra)
|44
|57
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|43
|58
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|43
|59
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|42
|60
|Umberto Corti (Ita)
|42
|61
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|40
|62
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|38
|63
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|36
|64
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|36
|65
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|35
|66
|Lucien Besancon (Swi)
|34
|67
|Pascal Meyer (Swi)
|33
|68
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|32
|69
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|30
|70
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|30
|71
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)
|26
|72
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|26
|73
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|25
|74
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|24
|75
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|23
|76
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
|21
|77
|Frank Beemer (Ned)
|20
|78
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|19
|79
|Pavel Boudny (Cze)
|18
|80
|Todd Wells (USA)
|17
|81
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|17
|82
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|16
|83
|Simon Scheiber (Aut)
|16
|84
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|14
|85
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|12
|86
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|12
|87
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|11
|88
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra)
|10
|89
|Tim Wynants (Bel)
|10
|90
|Kristian Hynek (Cze)
|9
|91
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|9
|92
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|8
|93
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|8
|1
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|203
|pts
|2
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|198
|3
|Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|129
|4
|Giant Pro XC Team
|115
|5
|Specialized Racing XC
|98
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|79
|7
|BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|72
|8
|TX Active Bianchi
|70
|9
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|61
|10
|Stöckli Pro Team
|60
|11
|Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|43
|12
|Scott-3Roxracing
|40
|13
|Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|35
|14
|Controltech Nevi
|27
|15
|Merida Italia Team
|21
|16
|Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli
|17
|17
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|16
|18
|Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|14
|19
|Versluys Team
|12
|20
|Titici LGL International Team
|11
|21
|SRAM Rubena Trek
|11
|22
|BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|9
|23
|Asptt Definitive Tec
|8
|24
|Focus XC Team
|8
|25
|Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|2
|26
|ISD MTB Team
|2
