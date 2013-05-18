Trending

Schulte-Luenzum races to U23 cross country win in Albstadt

Schuermans and Van der Heijden follow in second and third

Image 1 of 36

Markus Schulte-Luenzum wins the U23 men's cross country race at the Albstadt World Cup

Markus Schulte-Luenzum wins the U23 men's cross country race at the Albstadt World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 36

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC Team) with a gap on the rocky descent

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC Team) with a gap on the rocky descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 36

Maciej Jeziorski eyeing some switchbacks

Maciej Jeziorski eyeing some switchbacks
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 36

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 36

Kerry Werner (USA) looking like a downhiller

Kerry Werner (USA) looking like a downhiller
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 36

Howard Grotts (Specialized) streaking down the descent

Howard Grotts (Specialized) streaking down the descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 36

Ruben Scheire (Feenstra Felt) eyeing some switchbacks

Ruben Scheire (Feenstra Felt) eyeing some switchbacks
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 36

Albstadt from the top of the course

Albstadt from the top of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 36

Riders on uphill and downhill switchbacks

Riders on uphill and downhill switchbacks
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 36

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC Team) taking the U-23 victory

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC Team) taking the U-23 victory
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 36

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team at the front at the start

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team at the front at the start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 36

Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team was 2nd

Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team was 2nd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 36

Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team entertains the crowd

Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team entertains the crowd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 36

Jordan Sarrou and Jens Schuermans chase

Jordan Sarrou and Jens Schuermans chase
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 36

Winner Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team

Winner Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 36

Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro Xc Team

Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro Xc Team
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 36

Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing Xc was top North American

Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing Xc was top North American
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 36

Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr

Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 36

Big crowds are coming out to watch the races

Big crowds are coming out to watch the races
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 36

Podium: Jens Schuermans, Markus Schulte-Luenzum, Michiel van der Heijden

Podium: Jens Schuermans, Markus Schulte-Luenzum, Michiel van der Heijden
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 36

Markus Schulte-Luenzum on his way to a win

Markus Schulte-Luenzum on his way to a win
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 22 of 36

The U23 men in action

The U23 men in action
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 23 of 36

Lots of spectators came out in Albstadt

Lots of spectators came out in Albstadt
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 24 of 36

Markus Schulte-Luenzum on a gravel climb

Markus Schulte-Luenzum on a gravel climb
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 25 of 36

Matthias Stirnemann in action

Matthias Stirnemann in action
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 26 of 36

Markus Schulte-Luenzum climbs

Markus Schulte-Luenzum climbs
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 27 of 36

Watching those who are watching the race

Watching those who are watching the race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 28 of 36

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC) wins the U23 race in Albstadt

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC) wins the U23 race in Albstadt
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 29 of 36

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC) wins the U23 cross country in Albstadt

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC) wins the U23 cross country in Albstadt
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 30 of 36

Markus Schulte-Luenzum

Markus Schulte-Luenzum
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 31 of 36

U23 men's podium: Jens Schuermans, Markus Schulte-Leunzum, and Michiel van der Heijden

U23 men's podium: Jens Schuermans, Markus Schulte-Leunzum, and Michiel van der Heijden
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 32 of 36

U23 men's podium: Jens Schuermans, Markus Schulte-Leunzum, and Michiel van der Heijden

U23 men's podium: Jens Schuermans, Markus Schulte-Leunzum, and Michiel van der Heijden
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 33 of 36

Markus Schulte-Luenzum leads the U23 World Cup

Markus Schulte-Luenzum leads the U23 World Cup
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Image 34 of 36

Markus Schulte-Luenzum gives the thumbs up after winning

Markus Schulte-Luenzum gives the thumbs up after winning
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 35 of 36

Markus Schulte-Luenzum on the podium

Markus Schulte-Luenzum on the podium
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 36 of 36

Jens Schuermans grabs a drink in the feed zone

Jens Schuermans grabs a drink in the feed zone
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

In the under 23 men's race, German national champion Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC) started the six-lap race with a blazingly fast sub-13 minute lap, the only rider of the day to go under 13 minutes. He maintained his fast lap pace through the next lap, spurred on by the cheering partisan crowd and built a 24-second cushion on his chasers.

Schulte-Luenzum's chasers could not claw him back. Jens Schuermans (Versluys) and Jordan Sarrou (Focus/Rotor/Coach-System.fr) shared the chasing duties through most of the race, until the Frenchman, Sarrou, cracked on the final lap, with Schuermans pulling away to take second and the 2012 World Cup champion Michiel van der Heijden (Giant Pro XC) overtaking Sarrou for third.

"My goal was to win a World Cup this year," said Schulte-Luenzum, "and I knew that I would prefer to do it in Albstadt. This is just an awesome result."

"It was not my plan to take the lead at the beginning, because I was unsure if I could hold it. But in the lead I was able to manage my own race at my own pace."

Full Results

U23 men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team1:21:16
2Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team0:00:17
3Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:33
4Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr0:01:02
5Julien Trarieux (Fra)0:01:27
6Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:01:35
7Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team0:01:46
8Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:54
9Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT0:01:59
10Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:02:06
11Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
12Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:02:08
13Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:10
14Grant Ferguson (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:17
15Christian Pfäffle (Ger)0:02:21
16Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:36
17Didier Bats (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:02:58
18Martin Gluth (Ger)0:03:03
19Julian Schelb (Ger)0:03:21
20Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing Xc0:03:22
21Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) BH - SR Suntour - KMC0:03:40
22Dirk Peters (NZl)
23James Reid (RSA)0:03:58
24Emilien Barben (Swi)0:04:24
25Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team0:05:01
26Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw0:05:07
27Andrea Righettini (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team0:05:16
28Jan Nesvadba (Cze)0:05:32
29Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Merida Italia Team0:05:46
30Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Merida NTG0:06:09
31Marvin Gruget (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise0:06:24
32Luca Braidot (Ita)
33Romain Seigle (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec0:06:25
34Brendon Davids (RSA)
35Marc Stutzmann (Swi)0:06:59
36Mitchell Bailey (Can)0:07:21
37Rens De Bruijn (Ned) Sbj Bike Team0:07:24
38Gregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:07:29
39Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
40Maxime Urruty (Fra) Creuse Oxygene0:07:39
41Olivier Bruwiere (Bel)0:07:40
42Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott La Clusaz0:07:41
43Aaron Beck (Ger)0:07:45
44Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:07:54
45Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:07:59
46David Simon (Ger)0:08:20
47Alexander Laugesen (Den)0:08:25
48Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)0:08:29
49Jeremy Martin (Can)0:08:34
50Kerry Werner (USA)0:08:46
51Louis Wolf (Ger)0:08:53
52Martin Stosek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:08:57
53Florian Chenaux (Swi)0:09:00
54Enea Vetsch (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:09:13
55Michael Mayer (Aut)0:09:26
56Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned)
57Krystof Bogar (Cze)0:09:27
58Markus Preiss (Aut)0:09:36
59Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:09:41
60Luke Roberts (RSA)0:09:56
61Maximilian Maier (Ger)0:09:59
62Fabien Doubey (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec0:10:05
63Axel Lindh (Swe)0:10:47
64Thibault Geneste (Fra) Newcycling0:10:53
65Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya0:11:04
66Christopher Platt (Ger)0:11:06
67Martin Frey (Ger)
68Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:11:17
69Toki Sawada (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:11:25
70Luiz Cocuzzi (Bra)0:12:36
71Samuel Shaw (NZl)0:12:41
-1lapPieter Geluykens (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
-1lapArtem Shevtsov (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
-1lapKevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
-1lapTravis Walker (RSA)
-1lapPhilipp Wetzelberger (Aut)
-1lapSteven James (GBr)
-1lapRick Reimann (Swi)
-1lapStefan Peter (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
-1lapRok Korosec (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
-1lapPeteris Janevics (Lat)
-1lapMaciej Jeziorski (Pol)
-1lapMarcel Guerrini (Swi)
-1lapPatrick Lüthi (Swi)
-1lapAnton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing
-1lapVictor Koretzky (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
-1lapRussell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing
-1lapArnaud Cannau (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
-2lapsMarcus Nicolai (Ger)
-2lapsArno Du Toit (RSA)
-2lapsEmil Linde (Swe)
-2lapsArnis Petersons (Lat)
-2lapsBeltain Schmid (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
-2lapsPiotr Kurczab (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour
-2lapsMark Csielka (Hun)
-2lapsAdria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
-2lapsMykolay Shepel (Ukr)
-2lapsMatis Preimanis (Lat)
-2lapsUlisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team
-3lapsBen Comfort (Aus)
-3lapsPaul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
-3lapsYago Sardina Carrillo (Spa)
-3lapsCharles Planet (Fra)
-3lapsNicolas Mariotto Sessler (Bra) Caloi
-3lapsRuslan Boredskiy (Rus)
-4lapsAndrey Myshakov (Rus)
DNFAndrey Fonseca (CRc) Bi&Esse Carrera
DNFJonas Pedersen (Den)
DNFFrantisek Lami (Svk)
DNFStefano Valdrighi (Ita) Merida Italia Team
DNFBen Zwiehoff (Ger)
DNFErik Jonsson (Swe)
DNFKeegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
DNFLars Forster (Swi)
DNFFabian Costa (Aut)
DNFSturla Aune (Nor)
DNFLuis Camacho (CRc) Bi&Esse Carrera
DNFUrban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
DNFAdrian Retief (NZl)
DNFJochen Weisenseel (Ger)

U23 men cross country World Cup standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team90pts
2Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team70
3Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team60
4Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr50
5Julien Trarieux (Fra)40
6Daniele Braidot (Ita)35
7Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team30
8Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team27
9Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT24
10Nicholas Pettina (Ita)22
11Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda20
12Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team18
13Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team16
14Grant Ferguson (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team14
15Christian Pfäffle (Ger)12
16Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team10
17Didier Bats (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team9
18Martin Gluth (Ger)8
19Julian Schelb (Ger)7
20Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing XC6
21Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) BH - SR Suntour - KMC5
22Dirk Peters (NZl)4
23James Reid (RSA)3
24Emilien Barben (Swi)2
25Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team1

 

