Schulte-Luenzum races to U23 cross country win in Albstadt
Schuermans and Van der Heijden follow in second and third
In the under 23 men's race, German national champion Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC) started the six-lap race with a blazingly fast sub-13 minute lap, the only rider of the day to go under 13 minutes. He maintained his fast lap pace through the next lap, spurred on by the cheering partisan crowd and built a 24-second cushion on his chasers.
Schulte-Luenzum's chasers could not claw him back. Jens Schuermans (Versluys) and Jordan Sarrou (Focus/Rotor/Coach-System.fr) shared the chasing duties through most of the race, until the Frenchman, Sarrou, cracked on the final lap, with Schuermans pulling away to take second and the 2012 World Cup champion Michiel van der Heijden (Giant Pro XC) overtaking Sarrou for third.
"My goal was to win a World Cup this year," said Schulte-Luenzum, "and I knew that I would prefer to do it in Albstadt. This is just an awesome result."
"It was not my plan to take the lead at the beginning, because I was unsure if I could hold it. But in the lead I was able to manage my own race at my own pace."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|1:21:16
|2
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|0:01:02
|5
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|0:01:27
|6
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:01:35
|7
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:01:46
|8
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:54
|9
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT
|0:01:59
|10
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:02:06
|11
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|12
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|0:02:08
|13
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:10
|14
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:17
|15
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|0:02:21
|16
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:36
|17
|Didier Bats (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:02:58
|18
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:03:03
|19
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|0:03:21
|20
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing Xc
|0:03:22
|21
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|0:03:40
|22
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|23
|James Reid (RSA)
|0:03:58
|24
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|0:04:24
|25
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:05:01
|26
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw
|0:05:07
|27
|Andrea Righettini (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|0:05:16
|28
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|0:05:32
|29
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Merida Italia Team
|0:05:46
|30
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Merida NTG
|0:06:09
|31
|Marvin Gruget (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|0:06:24
|32
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|33
|Romain Seigle (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
|0:06:25
|34
|Brendon Davids (RSA)
|35
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi)
|0:06:59
|36
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|0:07:21
|37
|Rens De Bruijn (Ned) Sbj Bike Team
|0:07:24
|38
|Gregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:07:29
|39
|Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|40
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
|0:07:39
|41
|Olivier Bruwiere (Bel)
|0:07:40
|42
|Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
|0:07:41
|43
|Aaron Beck (Ger)
|0:07:45
|44
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:07:54
|45
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|0:07:59
|46
|David Simon (Ger)
|0:08:20
|47
|Alexander Laugesen (Den)
|0:08:25
|48
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
|0:08:29
|49
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:08:34
|50
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:08:46
|51
|Louis Wolf (Ger)
|0:08:53
|52
|Martin Stosek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|0:08:57
|53
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|0:09:00
|54
|Enea Vetsch (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:09:13
|55
|Michael Mayer (Aut)
|0:09:26
|56
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned)
|57
|Krystof Bogar (Cze)
|0:09:27
|58
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|0:09:36
|59
|Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:09:41
|60
|Luke Roberts (RSA)
|0:09:56
|61
|Maximilian Maier (Ger)
|0:09:59
|62
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
|0:10:05
|63
|Axel Lindh (Swe)
|0:10:47
|64
|Thibault Geneste (Fra) Newcycling
|0:10:53
|65
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya
|0:11:04
|66
|Christopher Platt (Ger)
|0:11:06
|67
|Martin Frey (Ger)
|68
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:11:17
|69
|Toki Sawada (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|0:11:25
|70
|Luiz Cocuzzi (Bra)
|0:12:36
|71
|Samuel Shaw (NZl)
|0:12:41
|-1lap
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|-1lap
|Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|-1lap
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|-1lap
|Travis Walker (RSA)
|-1lap
|Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut)
|-1lap
|Steven James (GBr)
|-1lap
|Rick Reimann (Swi)
|-1lap
|Stefan Peter (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|-1lap
|Rok Korosec (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|-1lap
|Peteris Janevics (Lat)
|-1lap
|Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)
|-1lap
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi)
|-1lap
|Patrick Lüthi (Swi)
|-1lap
|Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing
|-1lap
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
|-1lap
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|-1lap
|Arnaud Cannau (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
|-2laps
|Marcus Nicolai (Ger)
|-2laps
|Arno Du Toit (RSA)
|-2laps
|Emil Linde (Swe)
|-2laps
|Arnis Petersons (Lat)
|-2laps
|Beltain Schmid (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|-2laps
|Piotr Kurczab (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour
|-2laps
|Mark Csielka (Hun)
|-2laps
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|-2laps
|Mykolay Shepel (Ukr)
|-2laps
|Matis Preimanis (Lat)
|-2laps
|Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team
|-3laps
|Ben Comfort (Aus)
|-3laps
|Paul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|-3laps
|Yago Sardina Carrillo (Spa)
|-3laps
|Charles Planet (Fra)
|-3laps
|Nicolas Mariotto Sessler (Bra) Caloi
|-3laps
|Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus)
|-4laps
|Andrey Myshakov (Rus)
|DNF
|Andrey Fonseca (CRc) Bi&Esse Carrera
|DNF
|Jonas Pedersen (Den)
|DNF
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|DNF
|Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Merida Italia Team
|DNF
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|DNF
|Erik Jonsson (Swe)
|DNF
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|DNF
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|DNF
|Fabian Costa (Aut)
|DNF
|Sturla Aune (Nor)
|DNF
|Luis Camacho (CRc) Bi&Esse Carrera
|DNF
|Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|DNF
|Adrian Retief (NZl)
|DNF
|Jochen Weisenseel (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|90
|pts
|2
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team
|70
|3
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team
|60
|4
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|50
|5
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|40
|6
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|35
|7
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team
|30
|8
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|27
|9
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT
|24
|10
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|22
|11
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|20
|12
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|18
|13
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|16
|14
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|14
|15
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|12
|16
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|10
|17
|Didier Bats (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|9
|18
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|8
|19
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|7
|20
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|6
|21
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|5
|22
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|4
|23
|James Reid (RSA)
|3
|24
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|2
|25
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|1
