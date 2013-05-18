Image 1 of 36 Markus Schulte-Luenzum wins the U23 men's cross country race at the Albstadt World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 36 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC Team) with a gap on the rocky descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 36 Maciej Jeziorski eyeing some switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 36 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 36 Kerry Werner (USA) looking like a downhiller (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 36 Howard Grotts (Specialized) streaking down the descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 36 Ruben Scheire (Feenstra Felt) eyeing some switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 36 Albstadt from the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 36 Riders on uphill and downhill switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 36 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC Team) taking the U-23 victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 36 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team at the front at the start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 36 Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team was 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 36 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team entertains the crowd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 36 Jordan Sarrou and Jens Schuermans chase (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 36 Winner Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 36 Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro Xc Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 36 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing Xc was top North American (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 36 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 36 Big crowds are coming out to watch the races (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 36 Podium: Jens Schuermans, Markus Schulte-Luenzum, Michiel van der Heijden (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 36 Markus Schulte-Luenzum on his way to a win (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 22 of 36 The U23 men in action (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 23 of 36 Lots of spectators came out in Albstadt (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 24 of 36 Markus Schulte-Luenzum on a gravel climb (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 25 of 36 Matthias Stirnemann in action (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 26 of 36 Markus Schulte-Luenzum climbs (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 27 of 36 Watching those who are watching the race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 28 of 36 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC) wins the U23 race in Albstadt (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 29 of 36 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC) wins the U23 cross country in Albstadt (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 30 of 36 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 31 of 36 U23 men's podium: Jens Schuermans, Markus Schulte-Leunzum, and Michiel van der Heijden (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 32 of 36 U23 men's podium: Jens Schuermans, Markus Schulte-Leunzum, and Michiel van der Heijden (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 33 of 36 Markus Schulte-Luenzum leads the U23 World Cup (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 34 of 36 Markus Schulte-Luenzum gives the thumbs up after winning (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 35 of 36 Markus Schulte-Luenzum on the podium (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 36 of 36 Jens Schuermans grabs a drink in the feed zone (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

In the under 23 men's race, German national champion Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC) started the six-lap race with a blazingly fast sub-13 minute lap, the only rider of the day to go under 13 minutes. He maintained his fast lap pace through the next lap, spurred on by the cheering partisan crowd and built a 24-second cushion on his chasers.

Schulte-Luenzum's chasers could not claw him back. Jens Schuermans (Versluys) and Jordan Sarrou (Focus/Rotor/Coach-System.fr) shared the chasing duties through most of the race, until the Frenchman, Sarrou, cracked on the final lap, with Schuermans pulling away to take second and the 2012 World Cup champion Michiel van der Heijden (Giant Pro XC) overtaking Sarrou for third.

"My goal was to win a World Cup this year," said Schulte-Luenzum, "and I knew that I would prefer to do it in Albstadt. This is just an awesome result."

"It was not my plan to take the lead at the beginning, because I was unsure if I could hold it. But in the lead I was able to manage my own race at my own pace."

U23 men cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team 1:21:16 2 Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team 0:00:17 3 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:00:33 4 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr 0:01:02 5 Julien Trarieux (Fra) 0:01:27 6 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 0:01:35 7 Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team 0:01:46 8 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:54 9 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT 0:01:59 10 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) 0:02:06 11 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda 12 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:02:08 13 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:10 14 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:17 15 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) 0:02:21 16 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:36 17 Didier Bats (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 0:02:58 18 Martin Gluth (Ger) 0:03:03 19 Julian Schelb (Ger) 0:03:21 20 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing Xc 0:03:22 21 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:03:40 22 Dirk Peters (NZl) 23 James Reid (RSA) 0:03:58 24 Emilien Barben (Swi) 0:04:24 25 Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:05:01 26 Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw 0:05:07 27 Andrea Righettini (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team 0:05:16 28 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 0:05:32 29 Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Merida Italia Team 0:05:46 30 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Merida NTG 0:06:09 31 Marvin Gruget (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise 0:06:24 32 Luca Braidot (Ita) 33 Romain Seigle (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec 0:06:25 34 Brendon Davids (RSA) 35 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) 0:06:59 36 Mitchell Bailey (Can) 0:07:21 37 Rens De Bruijn (Ned) Sbj Bike Team 0:07:24 38 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:07:29 39 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda 40 Maxime Urruty (Fra) Creuse Oxygene 0:07:39 41 Olivier Bruwiere (Bel) 0:07:40 42 Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott La Clusaz 0:07:41 43 Aaron Beck (Ger) 0:07:45 44 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) 0:07:54 45 Leandre Bouchard (Can) 0:07:59 46 David Simon (Ger) 0:08:20 47 Alexander Laugesen (Den) 0:08:25 48 Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa) 0:08:29 49 Jeremy Martin (Can) 0:08:34 50 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:08:46 51 Louis Wolf (Ger) 0:08:53 52 Martin Stosek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team 0:08:57 53 Florian Chenaux (Swi) 0:09:00 54 Enea Vetsch (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:09:13 55 Michael Mayer (Aut) 0:09:26 56 Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) 57 Krystof Bogar (Cze) 0:09:27 58 Markus Preiss (Aut) 0:09:36 59 Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:09:41 60 Luke Roberts (RSA) 0:09:56 61 Maximilian Maier (Ger) 0:09:59 62 Fabien Doubey (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec 0:10:05 63 Axel Lindh (Swe) 0:10:47 64 Thibault Geneste (Fra) Newcycling 0:10:53 65 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya 0:11:04 66 Christopher Platt (Ger) 0:11:06 67 Martin Frey (Ger) 68 Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:11:17 69 Toki Sawada (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:11:25 70 Luiz Cocuzzi (Bra) 0:12:36 71 Samuel Shaw (NZl) 0:12:41 -1lap Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB -1lap Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team -1lap Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team -1lap Travis Walker (RSA) -1lap Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) -1lap Steven James (GBr) -1lap Rick Reimann (Swi) -1lap Stefan Peter (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader -1lap Rok Korosec (Slo) Calcit Bike Team -1lap Peteris Janevics (Lat) -1lap Maciej Jeziorski (Pol) -1lap Marcel Guerrini (Swi) -1lap Patrick Lüthi (Swi) -1lap Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing -1lap Victor Koretzky (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport -1lap Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing -1lap Arnaud Cannau (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty -2laps Marcus Nicolai (Ger) -2laps Arno Du Toit (RSA) -2laps Emil Linde (Swe) -2laps Arnis Petersons (Lat) -2laps Beltain Schmid (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team -2laps Piotr Kurczab (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour -2laps Mark Csielka (Hun) -2laps Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa) -2laps Mykolay Shepel (Ukr) -2laps Matis Preimanis (Lat) -2laps Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team -3laps Ben Comfort (Aus) -3laps Paul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team -3laps Yago Sardina Carrillo (Spa) -3laps Charles Planet (Fra) -3laps Nicolas Mariotto Sessler (Bra) Caloi -3laps Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus) -4laps Andrey Myshakov (Rus) DNF Andrey Fonseca (CRc) Bi&Esse Carrera DNF Jonas Pedersen (Den) DNF Frantisek Lami (Svk) DNF Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Merida Italia Team DNF Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) DNF Erik Jonsson (Swe) DNF Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing DNF Lars Forster (Swi) DNF Fabian Costa (Aut) DNF Sturla Aune (Nor) DNF Luis Camacho (CRc) Bi&Esse Carrera DNF Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike Team DNF Adrian Retief (NZl) DNF Jochen Weisenseel (Ger)