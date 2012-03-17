Schurter repeats World Cup success in South Africa
Stander earns silver medal at home while Fumic cruises to third
While the elite women had hot and sunny conditions for their opening round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, the men's race was literally a race against time to finish before the rain hit. Just as Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) successfully defended his title against home favourite Burry Stander (Specialized), the rain began to fall, and was torrential by the time the awards ceremony took place.
In the men's six-lap race, Schurter and Stander made their move almost immediately, with Schurter setting the pace and Stander hanging on. World champion and 2011 World Cup champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) joined the duo for the first lap, but the pace was too high for him, and he had to back off, eventually finishing fifth, just ahead of Olympic champion Julien Absalon (Orbea).
Manual Fumic (Cannondale Factory) bridged up to the two leaders on the second lap, and the first three places on the podium were decided, with only the order to be determined. Fumic was dropped on the fourth lap, and then Schurter made his move in the final lap, to win by 11 seconds.
"It was an awesome race," said Schurter. "I like Pietermaritzburg, it is really a course for me, really technical. It was awesome in front of the crowd, I really like South Africa. I'm very happy with such an early victory. Last year I won this race too, but then I wasn't super the rest of the year. I hope this year is different."
"It was a nice fight with Burry, he did a great job, and he was very good to ride with. I was quicker than him through the rocks and I used that to get an advantage, forcing him to close the gap each time."
Despite having the crowd behind him, Stander conceded that Schurter was just too strong: "It was a tough race from the beginning. The speed just never slowed down. We sprinted off the start line and just kept sprinting the whole way. In the end, I could feel Nino was a little bit stronger through the rock garden, and it was tough to hold onto him. The crowd kept supporting me and I kept trying to fight back. In the end he had a few seconds, but it was a good race, no big mistakes, no problems."
"It has been a while for me, being on the podium. Last year I had a lot of bad luck and did not have the best season, so I am very happy with the race today. Hopefully, this will build my confidence going forward."
Race Notes
- There was much buzz over the fact that Schurter raced a prototype 650B wheel-sized Scott. the 650B is a new/old size that has been introduced to a few brands, and it fits between the older 26" and the new "standard" 29er. Schurter said afterwards, "It's a prototype bike which I have been trying for a couple of months. I raced it last weekend on this course and again today. Both times I won. I think it suits me. I'm not so tall, but the bigger wheels roll better over the rocks than 26-inch wheels."
- The USA was missing the firepower of its usual top rider: national champion Todd Wells (Specialized). Wells crashed earlier in the week, injuring his ankle. He had hoped to ride, but the team said that the injury had not responded to treatment, so Wells was forced to sit out the race, and now the question is whether he will recover in time to race the Cape Epic stage race starting next weekend. Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) was the top American man, finishing 42nd.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|1:30:38
|2
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing
|0:00:11
|3
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:00:59
|4
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea Racing Team
|0:01:41
|5
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|0:02:21
|6
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:02:28
|7
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:51
|8
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|0:03:01
|9
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:03:22
|10
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:03:44
|11
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:59
|12
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:04:19
|13
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:04:22
|14
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing
|0:04:40
|15
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing
|0:04:48
|16
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|0:04:51
|17
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea Racing Team
|0:04:54
|18
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:05:01
|19
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:05:08
|20
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:05:22
|21
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:05:32
|22
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:05:34
|23
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing
|0:05:42
|24
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|0:05:46
|25
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing
|0:06:02
|26
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:06:18
|27
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:06:39
|28
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:06:40
|29
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|30
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|0:06:57
|31
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:07:06
|32
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing
|0:07:15
|33
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:07:17
|34
|Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:07:32
|35
|Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:07:35
|36
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:07:41
|37
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:08:06
|38
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:08:15
|39
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|0:08:20
|40
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|0:08:21
|41
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|42
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:08:23
|43
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|0:08:46
|44
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:08:47
|45
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:08:57
|46
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:08:58
|47
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:09:06
|48
|Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:09:07
|49
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team
|50
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|51
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|0:09:08
|52
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:09:15
|53
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:09:33
|54
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|0:09:36
|55
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:09:37
|56
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:09:39
|57
|Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:10:00
|58
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:10:02
|59
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:10:11
|60
|Jürg Graf (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:10:14
|61
|Hannes Metzler (Aut)
|0:10:44
|62
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized
|0:11:20
|63
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:11:49
|64
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling
|0:11:55
|65
|Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:11:57
|66
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey-Cannondale
|0:11:58
|67
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|0:12:00
|68
|Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:12:14
|69
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|0:12:27
|70
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:12:38
|71
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|0:12:53
|72
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:13:23
|73
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea Racing Team
|0:14:12
|74
|Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
|0:14:23
|75
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:14:32
|76
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|0:15:03
|77
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:15:29
|78
|Renay Groustra (RSA)
|0:15:48
|79
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|0:15:50
|80
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:15:52
|81
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:16:32
|82
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|83
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|0:16:34
|84
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:16:59
|85
|Dariusz Batek (Pol)
|0:17:49
|86
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:18:11
|87
|Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|0:18:30
|88
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:21:44
|89
|Sid Taberlay (Aus)
|0:22:01
|-1lap
|Ruben Almeida (Por)
|-1lap
|Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
|-1lap
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|-1lap
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
|-1lap
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|-1lap
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|-1lap
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|-1lap
|Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling
|-1lap
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|-1lap
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|-1lap
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team
|-1lap
|Andrew Warr (RSA)
|-2laps
|Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA)
|-2laps
|Oliver Munnik (RSA)
|-2laps
|Stuart Marais (RSA)
|-3laps
|Adam Morka (Can)
|-3laps
|Matthias Waldhart (Aut)
|-3laps
|Kyosuke Takei (Jpn)
|-3laps
|Phetetso Monese (Les)
|-4laps
|Christopher Wolhuter (RSA)
|-4laps
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun)
|DNF
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) TX Active Bianchi
|DNF
|Klaus Nielsen (Den)
|DNF
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized
|DNF
|Matthys Beukes (RSA)
|DNF
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|DNS
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Racing
|79
|pts
|2
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|58
|3
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|56
|4
|Orbea Racing Team
|44
|5
|Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|40
|6
|Trek World Racing
|39
|7
|Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|28
|8
|TX Active Bianchi
|23
|9
|Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing
|23
|10
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|20
|11
|BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|18
|12
|Elettroveneta - Corratec
|15
|13
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|15
|14
|S&H Superior MTB Team
|5
|15
|Scott-3Roxracing
|2
|16
|Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) 77Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|250
|pts
|2
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing
|200
|3
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|160
|4
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea Racing Team
|150
|5
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|140
|6
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|130
|7
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|120
|8
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|110
|9
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|100
|10
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|95
|11
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|90
|12
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|85
|13
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|80
|14
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing
|78
|15
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing
|76
|16
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|74
|17
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea Racing Team
|72
|18
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|70
|19
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|68
|20
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|66
|21
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|64
|22
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|62
|23
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing
|60
|24
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|58
|25
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing
|56
|26
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|54
|27
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|52
|28
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|50
|29
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|48
|30
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|46
|31
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|44
|32
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing
|42
|33
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|40
|34
|Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|38
|35
|Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|36
|36
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|34
|37
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|32
|38
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|30
|39
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|29
|40
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec
|28
|41
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|27
|42
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek
|26
|43
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|25
|44
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International
|24
|45
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|23
|46
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|22
|47
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|21
|48
|Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|20
|49
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team
|19
|50
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|18
|51
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|17
|52
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|16
|53
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|15
|54
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|14
|55
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|13
|56
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|12
|57
|Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|11
|58
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys Team
|10
|59
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|9
|60
|Jürg Graf (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Racing
|79
|pts
|2
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|58
|3
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|56
|4
|Orbea Racing Team
|44
|5
|77Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|40
|6
|Trek World Racing
|39
|7
|Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|28
|8
|TX Active Bianchi
|23
|9
|Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing
|23
|10
|BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|20
|11
|BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|18
|12
|Elettroveneta - Corratec
|15
|13
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|15
|14
|S&H Superior MTB Team
|5
|15
|Scott-3Roxracing
|2
|16
|Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|1
