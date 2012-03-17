Image 1 of 25 Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team) wins the opening World Cup in Pietermaritzburg (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 25 The lead of the elite men's cross country race swayed to and fro throughout the six-race affair with Swiss rider Nino Schurter once again emerging victorious ahead of local hero Burry Stander (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za) Image 3 of 25 2012 first World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 25 It was a very fast start in the elite men's race in Pietermaritzburg. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 25 The leaders enter the Ampitheatre (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 25 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 25 Lukas Fl (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 25 Samuel Schultz (Subaru - Trek) was the top American (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 25 Up close ... and nearly personal with Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 25 Burry Stander (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 25 Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 25 World Champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) could not keep up to the pace being set by the leaders (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 25 Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 25 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 25 Sven Nys took the 'B' line through the log drop (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 25 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 25 Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 25 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 25 Derek Zandstra (Scott-3Roxracing) was the top North American (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 25 Beijing Silver medalist, turned road pro, Jean-Christophe Peraud hopes to make 2012 Olympic MTB selection (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 25 Julien Absalon (Orbea Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 25 Jos (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 25 (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za) Image 24 of 25 Mountain bike enthusiasts turned out in their numbers to support Burry Stander and the rest of the elite men's cross country field (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za) Image 25 of 25 Elite men's podium in Pietermaritzburg: Julien Absalon, Burry Stander, Nino Schurter, Manuel Fumic, Jaroslav Kulhavy (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

While the elite women had hot and sunny conditions for their opening round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, the men's race was literally a race against time to finish before the rain hit. Just as Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) successfully defended his title against home favourite Burry Stander (Specialized), the rain began to fall, and was torrential by the time the awards ceremony took place.

In the men's six-lap race, Schurter and Stander made their move almost immediately, with Schurter setting the pace and Stander hanging on. World champion and 2011 World Cup champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) joined the duo for the first lap, but the pace was too high for him, and he had to back off, eventually finishing fifth, just ahead of Olympic champion Julien Absalon (Orbea).

Manual Fumic (Cannondale Factory) bridged up to the two leaders on the second lap, and the first three places on the podium were decided, with only the order to be determined. Fumic was dropped on the fourth lap, and then Schurter made his move in the final lap, to win by 11 seconds.

"It was an awesome race," said Schurter. "I like Pietermaritzburg, it is really a course for me, really technical. It was awesome in front of the crowd, I really like South Africa. I'm very happy with such an early victory. Last year I won this race too, but then I wasn't super the rest of the year. I hope this year is different."

"It was a nice fight with Burry, he did a great job, and he was very good to ride with. I was quicker than him through the rocks and I used that to get an advantage, forcing him to close the gap each time."

Despite having the crowd behind him, Stander conceded that Schurter was just too strong: "It was a tough race from the beginning. The speed just never slowed down. We sprinted off the start line and just kept sprinting the whole way. In the end, I could feel Nino was a little bit stronger through the rock garden, and it was tough to hold onto him. The crowd kept supporting me and I kept trying to fight back. In the end he had a few seconds, but it was a good race, no big mistakes, no problems."

"It has been a while for me, being on the podium. Last year I had a lot of bad luck and did not have the best season, so I am very happy with the race today. Hopefully, this will build my confidence going forward."

Race Notes

- There was much buzz over the fact that Schurter raced a prototype 650B wheel-sized Scott. the 650B is a new/old size that has been introduced to a few brands, and it fits between the older 26" and the new "standard" 29er. Schurter said afterwards, "It's a prototype bike which I have been trying for a couple of months. I raced it last weekend on this course and again today. Both times I won. I think it suits me. I'm not so tall, but the bigger wheels roll better over the rocks than 26-inch wheels."

- The USA was missing the firepower of its usual top rider: national champion Todd Wells (Specialized). Wells crashed earlier in the week, injuring his ankle. He had hoped to ride, but the team said that the injury had not responded to treatment, so Wells was forced to sit out the race, and now the question is whether he will recover in time to race the Cape Epic stage race starting next weekend. Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) was the top American man, finishing 42nd.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 1:30:38 2 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 0:00:11 3 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:59 4 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea Racing Team 0:01:41 5 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 0:02:21 6 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:02:28 7 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:51 8 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 0:03:01 9 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:22 10 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:44 11 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:59 12 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:04:19 13 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:04:22 14 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 0:04:40 15 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:04:48 16 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:04:51 17 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea Racing Team 0:04:54 18 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:05:01 19 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:05:08 20 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:22 21 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:32 22 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:05:34 23 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing 0:05:42 24 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 0:05:46 25 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 0:06:02 26 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:06:18 27 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:06:39 28 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:06:40 29 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 30 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 0:06:57 31 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:07:06 32 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 0:07:15 33 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:07:17 34 Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:07:32 35 Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:07:35 36 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:07:41 37 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:08:06 38 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:08:15 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) 0:08:20 40 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec 0:08:21 41 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 42 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:08:23 43 Max Plaxton (Can) 0:08:46 44 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International 0:08:47 45 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:08:57 46 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:08:58 47 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:09:06 48 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:09:07 49 Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team 50 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 51 Philip Buys (RSA) 0:09:08 52 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:09:15 53 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:09:33 54 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:09:36 55 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:09:37 56 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:09:39 57 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:10:00 58 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys Team 0:10:02 59 Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:10:11 60 Jürg Graf (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:10:14 61 Hannes Metzler (Aut) 0:10:44 62 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized 0:11:20 63 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:11:49 64 Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:11:55 65 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 0:11:57 66 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey-Cannondale 0:11:58 67 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:12:00 68 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:12:14 69 Andras Parti (Hun) 0:12:27 70 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:12:38 71 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 0:12:53 72 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:13:23 73 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea Racing Team 0:14:12 74 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:14:23 75 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:14:32 76 Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 0:15:03 77 Lee Williams (GBr) 0:15:29 78 Renay Groustra (RSA) 0:15:48 79 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 0:15:50 80 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) 0:15:52 81 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:16:32 82 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 83 Sven Nys (Bel) 0:16:34 84 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International 0:16:59 85 Dariusz Batek (Pol) 0:17:49 86 Markus Bauer (Ger) 0:18:11 87 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 0:18:30 88 Steffen Thum (Ger) 0:21:44 89 Sid Taberlay (Aus) 0:22:01 -1lap Ruben Almeida (Por) -1lap Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) -1lap Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing -1lap Daniel Geismayr (Aut) -1lap Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -1lap Andy Eyring (Ger) -1lap Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) -1lap Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling -1lap Michael Broderick (USA) -1lap Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -1lap Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team -1lap Andrew Warr (RSA) -2laps Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) -2laps Oliver Munnik (RSA) -2laps Stuart Marais (RSA) -3laps Adam Morka (Can) -3laps Matthias Waldhart (Aut) -3laps Kyosuke Takei (Jpn) -3laps Phetetso Monese (Les) -4laps Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) -4laps Szilard Buruczki (Hun) DNF Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) TX Active Bianchi DNF Klaus Nielsen (Den) DNF Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized DNF Matthys Beukes (RSA) DNF Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team DNS Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Racing 79 pts 2 Cannondale Factory Racing 58 3 Multivan Merida Biking Team 56 4 Orbea Racing Team 44 5 Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 40 6 Trek World Racing 39 7 Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 28 8 TX Active Bianchi 23 9 Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 23 10 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 20 11 BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 18 12 Elettroveneta - Corratec 15 13 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 15 14 S&H Superior MTB Team 5 15 Scott-3Roxracing 2 16 Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 1

World Cup individual standings after round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) 77Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 250 pts 2 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 200 3 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 160 4 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea Racing Team 150 5 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 140 6 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 130 7 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 120 8 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 110 9 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 100 10 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 95 11 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 90 12 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 85 13 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 80 14 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 78 15 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing 76 16 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta - Corratec 74 17 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea Racing Team 72 18 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 70 19 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 68 20 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 66 21 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 64 22 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 62 23 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing 60 24 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 58 25 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 56 26 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 54 27 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 52 28 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 50 29 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 48 30 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 46 31 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 44 32 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 42 33 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 40 34 Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 38 35 Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 36 36 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 34 37 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 32 38 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 30 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) 29 40 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec 28 41 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 27 42 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek 26 43 Max Plaxton (Can) 25 44 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International 24 45 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team 23 46 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 22 47 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 21 48 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team 20 49 Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team 19 50 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 18 51 Philip Buys (RSA) 17 52 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 16 53 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 15 54 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 14 55 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 13 56 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 12 57 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 11 58 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys Team 10 59 Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 9 60 Jürg Graf (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 8