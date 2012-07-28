Kerschbaumer wins U23 Word Cup
Van Der Heijden clinches overall title
TX Active-Bianchi's Gerhard Kerschbaumer celebrated a solo win in the U23 men's cross country race at the final World Cup in Val d'Isère, France on Saturday. He finished with a 30-second advantage on Jordan Sarrou (Lapierre International) and a 1:01 advantage on Daniele Braidot.
"I started well, then I crashed twice in the early race with the rain-soaked course making the race harder for the whole field," said Kershbaumer. "In the second lap, I was leading the race with Austrian Gehbauer, then I kept my pace going to take a solo win."
Michiel Van der Heijden (Netherlands) won the U23 men's World Cup overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|1:24:45
|2
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:00:30
|3
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:01:01
|4
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:01:03
|5
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:01:53
|6
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|7
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:02:02
|8
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|0:02:08
|9
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|0:02:28
|10
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:03:50
|11
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|0:04:27
|12
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|0:04:28
|13
|Marvin Gruget (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|0:05:00
|14
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:05:08
|15
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:05:13
|16
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale
|0:05:22
|17
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) Giant Italia Team
|0:05:31
|18
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team
|0:06:01
|19
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|0:06:38
|20
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling
|0:06:49
|21
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:07:03
|22
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|0:07:18
|23
|Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|0:07:29
|24
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:07:36
|25
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|0:07:38
|26
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|27
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:07:40
|28
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT
|0:08:13
|29
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|0:08:20
|30
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|0:08:32
|31
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|0:08:39
|32
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|0:08:56
|33
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|0:09:11
|34
|Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:09:12
|35
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|0:09:30
|36
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team
|0:09:45
|37
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:09:49
|38
|Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|0:10:02
|39
|Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:10:11
|40
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:10:19
|41
|Mike Schuler (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:10:33
|42
|Claude Koster (Swi)
|0:10:43
|43
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|0:11:07
|44
|Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|0:11:22
|45
|Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:11:30
|46
|Yohann Lebarillier (Fra)
|0:11:31
|47
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|0:11:33
|48
|Rick Reimann (Swi)
|0:11:56
|49
|Stefan Peter (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:12:25
|50
|Denny Lupato (Ita)
|0:12:38
|51
|Louis Wolf (Ger)
|0:13:06
|52
|Michael Stünzi (Swi)
|0:13:39
|53
|Piotr Kurczab (Pol)
|0:14:05
|54
|(Spa) Noguera Soldevila Adria
|0:14:13
|55
|(Pol) Kawalec Marcin
|0:14:43
|56
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|0:15:01
|57
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|0:15:21
|58
|Radim Kovar (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:16:09
|59
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team
|0:16:43
|60
|Kevin Krieg (Swi)
|0:17:36
|-1lap
|Mattia Penna (Ita) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|-1lap
|Urban Ferencak (Slo)
|-1lap
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
|-1lap
|Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|-1lap
|Christopher Platt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|-1lap
|Rafael Assuncao (Por)
|-1lap
|Romain Cleret (Fra)
|-1lap
|Marco Francioni (SMr)
|-2laps
|Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
|-2laps
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|-2laps
|Yoshitaka Nakahara (Jpn)
|-2laps
|Merlin Spranz (Aus)
|-2laps
|Arvis Meldrajs (Lat)
|-3laps
|Jan Svorada (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Rens De Bruin (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|DNF
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|DNF
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Craft
|DNF
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|DNF
|Sylvain Engelmann (Swi)
|DNF
|Olof Jonsson (Swe) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|DNF
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|395
|pts
|2
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|372
|3
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|327
|4
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|310
|5
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|292
|6
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|176
|7
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|174
|8
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|146
|9
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|132
|10
|James Reid (RSA)
|117
|11
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|105
|12
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International
|99
|13
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|98
|14
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team
|81
|15
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|77
|16
|Olof Jonsson (Swe) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|67
|17
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|64
|18
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|62
|19
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|61
|20
|Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|56
|21
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|53
|22
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale
|49
|23
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek
|46
|24
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling
|45
|25
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
|40
|26
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team
|39
|27
|Marvin Gruget (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|39
|28
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|37
|29
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|35
|30
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|33
|31
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|32
|32
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|31
|33
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|31
|34
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) Giant Italia Team
|29
|35
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|25
|36
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Craft
|24
|37
|Jack Haig (Aus)
|20
|38
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|19
|39
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|18
|40
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|18
|41
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|15
|42
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team
|14
|43
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|14
|44
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|14
|45
|Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|13
|46
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team
|13
|47
|Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|12
|48
|Luke Roberts (RSA)
|12
|49
|Antoine Caron (Can)
|11
|50
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|11
|51
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|10
|52
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Team Protek
|8
|53
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|8
|54
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|7
|55
|Andrey Fonseca (CRc)
|7
|56
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)
|7
|57
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|7
|58
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|7
|59
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|5
|60
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|5
|61
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|4
|62
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|2
|63
|Hilvar Yamid Malaver (Col)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy