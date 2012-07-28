Image 1 of 3 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) triumps in Val d'Isere (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 2 of 3 The U23 men's cross country World Cup podium in Val d'Isere, France. It was topped by Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 3 of 3 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) on his way to a World Cup win in France (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

TX Active-Bianchi's Gerhard Kerschbaumer celebrated a solo win in the U23 men's cross country race at the final World Cup in Val d'Isère, France on Saturday. He finished with a 30-second advantage on Jordan Sarrou (Lapierre International) and a 1:01 advantage on Daniele Braidot.

"I started well, then I crashed twice in the early race with the rain-soaked course making the race harder for the whole field," said Kershbaumer. "In the second lap, I was leading the race with Austrian Gehbauer, then I kept my pace going to take a solo win."

Michiel Van der Heijden (Netherlands) won the U23 men's World Cup overall.

Full Results

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 1:24:45 2 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:30 3 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 0:01:01 4 Luca Braidot (Ita) 0:01:03 5 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:01:53 6 Bart De Vocht (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team 0:01:57 7 Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team 0:02:02 8 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 0:02:08 9 Julian Schelb (Ger) 0:02:28 10 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:03:50 11 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 0:04:27 12 Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) 0:04:28 13 Marvin Gruget (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise 0:05:00 14 Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team 0:05:08 15 Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:05:13 16 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale 0:05:22 17 Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) Giant Italia Team 0:05:31 18 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team 0:06:01 19 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) 0:06:38 20 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:06:49 21 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:07:03 22 Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 0:07:18 23 Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 0:07:29 24 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:07:36 25 Didier Bats (Bel) 0:07:38 26 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 27 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:07:40 28 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT 0:08:13 29 Emilien Barben (Swi) 0:08:20 30 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team 0:08:32 31 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) 0:08:39 32 Gregor Raggl (Aut) 0:08:56 33 Andrea Righettini (Ita) 0:09:11 34 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:09:12 35 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 0:09:30 36 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team 0:09:45 37 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) 0:09:49 38 Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 0:10:02 39 Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:10:11 40 Steven James (GBr) 0:10:19 41 Mike Schuler (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz 0:10:33 42 Claude Koster (Swi) 0:10:43 43 Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 0:11:07 44 Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 0:11:22 45 Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:11:30 46 Yohann Lebarillier (Fra) 0:11:31 47 Florian Chenaux (Swi) 0:11:33 48 Rick Reimann (Swi) 0:11:56 49 Stefan Peter (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz 0:12:25 50 Denny Lupato (Ita) 0:12:38 51 Louis Wolf (Ger) 0:13:06 52 Michael Stünzi (Swi) 0:13:39 53 Piotr Kurczab (Pol) 0:14:05 54 (Spa) Noguera Soldevila Adria 0:14:13 55 (Pol) Kawalec Marcin 0:14:43 56 Mitchell Bailey (Can) 0:15:01 57 Frantisek Lami (Svk) 0:15:21 58 Radim Kovar (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:16:09 59 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team 0:16:43 60 Kevin Krieg (Swi) 0:17:36 -1lap Mattia Penna (Ita) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek -1lap Urban Ferencak (Slo) -1lap Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa) -1lap Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team -1lap Christopher Platt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team -1lap Rafael Assuncao (Por) -1lap Romain Cleret (Fra) -1lap Marco Francioni (SMr) -2laps Sebastian Jayne (Aus) -2laps Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) -2laps Yoshitaka Nakahara (Jpn) -2laps Merlin Spranz (Aus) -2laps Arvis Meldrajs (Lat) -3laps Jan Svorada (Cze) Merida Biking Team DNF Rens De Bruin (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team DNF Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) DNF Maxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Craft DNF Kenta Gallagher (GBr) DNF Sylvain Engelmann (Swi) DNF Olof Jonsson (Swe) Team Fujibikes Rockets DNF Nicholas Pettina (Ita)