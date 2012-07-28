Trending

Kerschbaumer wins U23 Word Cup

Van Der Heijden clinches overall title

Image 1 of 3

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) triumps in Val d'Isere

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) triumps in Val d'Isere
(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)
Image 2 of 3

The U23 men's cross country World Cup podium in Val d'Isere, France. It was topped by Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi)

The U23 men's cross country World Cup podium in Val d'Isere, France. It was topped by Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi)
(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)
Image 3 of 3

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) on his way to a World Cup win in France

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) on his way to a World Cup win in France
(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

TX Active-Bianchi's Gerhard Kerschbaumer celebrated a solo win in the U23 men's cross country race at the final World Cup in Val d'Isère, France on Saturday. He finished with a 30-second advantage on Jordan Sarrou (Lapierre International) and a 1:01 advantage on Daniele Braidot.

"I started well, then I crashed twice in the early race with the rain-soaked course making the race harder for the whole field," said Kershbaumer. "In the second lap, I was leading the race with Austrian Gehbauer, then I kept my pace going to take a solo win."

Michiel Van der Heijden (Netherlands) won the U23 men's World Cup overall.

Full Results

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi1:24:45
2Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International0:00:30
3Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:01:01
4Luca Braidot (Ita)0:01:03
5Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:01:53
6Bart De Vocht (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:01:57
7Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team0:02:02
8Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)0:02:08
9Julian Schelb (Ger)0:02:28
10Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:03:50
11Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:04:27
12Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)0:04:28
13Marvin Gruget (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise0:05:00
14Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team0:05:08
15Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:05:13
16Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale0:05:22
17Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) Giant Italia Team0:05:31
18Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team0:06:01
19Christian Pfäffle (Ger)0:06:38
20Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling0:06:49
21Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:07:03
22Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida0:07:18
23Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour0:07:29
24Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:07:36
25Didier Bats (Bel)0:07:38
26Ruben Scheire (Bel) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
27Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:07:40
28Fabien Doubey (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT0:08:13
29Emilien Barben (Swi)0:08:20
30Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:08:32
31Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:08:39
32Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:08:56
33Andrea Righettini (Ita)0:09:11
34Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:09:12
35Jonas De Backer (Bel)0:09:30
36Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team0:09:45
37Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:09:49
38Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour0:10:02
39Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:10:11
40Steven James (GBr)0:10:19
41Mike Schuler (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:10:33
42Claude Koster (Swi)0:10:43
43Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida0:11:07
44Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team0:11:22
45Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:11:30
46Yohann Lebarillier (Fra)0:11:31
47Florian Chenaux (Swi)0:11:33
48Rick Reimann (Swi)0:11:56
49Stefan Peter (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:12:25
50Denny Lupato (Ita)0:12:38
51Louis Wolf (Ger)0:13:06
52Michael Stünzi (Swi)0:13:39
53Piotr Kurczab (Pol)0:14:05
54(Spa) Noguera Soldevila Adria0:14:13
55(Pol) Kawalec Marcin0:14:43
56Mitchell Bailey (Can)0:15:01
57Frantisek Lami (Svk)0:15:21
58Radim Kovar (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:16:09
59Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team0:16:43
60Kevin Krieg (Swi)0:17:36
-1lapMattia Penna (Ita) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
-1lapUrban Ferencak (Slo)
-1lapJose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
-1lapRoger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
-1lapChristopher Platt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
-1lapRafael Assuncao (Por)
-1lapRomain Cleret (Fra)
-1lapMarco Francioni (SMr)
-2lapsSebastian Jayne (Aus)
-2lapsPablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
-2lapsYoshitaka Nakahara (Jpn)
-2lapsMerlin Spranz (Aus)
-2lapsArvis Meldrajs (Lat)
-3lapsJan Svorada (Cze) Merida Biking Team
DNFRens De Bruin (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
DNFAlexander Gehbauer (Aut)
DNFMaxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Craft
DNFKenta Gallagher (GBr)
DNFSylvain Engelmann (Swi)
DNFOlof Jonsson (Swe) Team Fujibikes Rockets
DNFNicholas Pettina (Ita)

Under 23 men individual Final World Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team395pts
2Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi372
3Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team327
4Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)310
5Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team292
6Ruben Scheire (Bel) Bh - Sr Suntour - Peisey Vallandry176
7Daniele Braidot (Ita)174
8Julian Schelb (Ger)146
9Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team132
10James Reid (RSA)117
11Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)105
12Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International99
13Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team98
14Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team81
15Nicholas Pettina (Ita)77
16Olof Jonsson (Swe) Team Fujibikes Rockets67
17Christian Pfäffle (Ger)64
18Bart De Vocht (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team62
19Kenta Gallagher (GBr)61
20Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour56
21Luca Braidot (Ita)53
22Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale49
23Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek46
24Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling45
25Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing40
26Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team39
27Marvin Gruget (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise39
28Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)37
29Didier Bats (Bel)35
30Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team33
31Gregor Raggl (Aut)32
32Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)31
33Jonas De Backer (Bel)31
34Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) Giant Italia Team29
35Mitchell Bailey (Can)25
36Maxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Craft24
37Jack Haig (Aus)20
38Evan Guthrie (Can)19
39Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)18
40Jan Nesvadba (Cze)18
41Martin Gluth (Ger)15
42Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team14
43Dirk Peters (NZl)14
44Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix14
45Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour13
46Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team13
47Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team12
48Luke Roberts (RSA)12
49Antoine Caron (Can)11
50Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team11
51Emilien Barben (Swi)10
52Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Team Protek8
53Leandre Bouchard (Can)8
54Jeremy Martin (Can)7
55Andrey Fonseca (CRc)7
56Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)7
57Grant Ferguson (GBr)7
58Kerry Werner (USA)7
59Tomas Paprstka (Cze)5
60Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)5
61Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida4
62Pavel Priadein (Rus)2
63Hilvar Yamid Malaver (Col)1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews