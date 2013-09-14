Trending

Degn wins junior women's cross country in Hafjell

Petrusauskaite and Wiedenroth round out top three

Image 1 of 3

Malene Degn (Den) Denmark

Malene Degn (Den) Denmark
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 3

Malene Degn (Den) Denmark wins

Malene Degn (Den) Denmark wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 3

Podium: Meda Petrusauskaite, Malene Degn, Sofia Wiedenroth

Podium: Meda Petrusauskaite, Malene Degn, Sofia Wiedenroth
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

Junior women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malene Degn (Den) Denmark1:04:54
2Meda Petrusauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:21
3Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany0:01:06
4Dina Gordiuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:27
5Isla Short (GBr) Great Britain0:03:09
6Barbora Prudkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:58
7Denisa Bartizalova (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:31
8Marit Sveen (Nor) Norway0:04:51
9Kristina Kirillova (Rus) Russian Federation0:06:19
10Mallory Barth (Swi) JB Felt Team0:08:02
11Marlo Koevoet (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:08:47
12Sophie Von Berswordt-Wallrabe (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:09:50
13Imogen Buick (GBr) Great Britain0:10:28
14Iwona Kurczab (Pol) Poland0:14:29
-1lapLisanne Bouwmeester (Ned) MBC Bar End
-2lapsFrida Engstrom (Swe) Sweden
DNFHenriette Elvrum Handal (Nor) Merida NTG
DNSRachel Pageau (Can) Canada
DNSFrida Helena Ronning (Nor) Norway

Latest on Cyclingnews