Degn wins junior women's cross country in Hafjell
Petrusauskaite and Wiedenroth round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malene Degn (Den) Denmark
|1:04:54
|2
|Meda Petrusauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:21
|3
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany
|0:01:06
|4
|Dina Gordiuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:27
|5
|Isla Short (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:09
|6
|Barbora Prudkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:58
|7
|Denisa Bartizalova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:31
|8
|Marit Sveen (Nor) Norway
|0:04:51
|9
|Kristina Kirillova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:06:19
|10
|Mallory Barth (Swi) JB Felt Team
|0:08:02
|11
|Marlo Koevoet (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:08:47
|12
|Sophie Von Berswordt-Wallrabe (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:09:50
|13
|Imogen Buick (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:28
|14
|Iwona Kurczab (Pol) Poland
|0:14:29
|-1lap
|Lisanne Bouwmeester (Ned) MBC Bar End
|-2laps
|Frida Engstrom (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Henriette Elvrum Handal (Nor) Merida NTG
|DNS
|Rachel Pageau (Can) Canada
|DNS
|Frida Helena Ronning (Nor) Norway
