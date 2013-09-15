Image 1 of 7 Tahnee Seagrave (Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 7 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) on her way to winning the Hafjell World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 7 Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 7 Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 7 Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Downhill Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 7 Morgane Charre (MS Mondraker Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 7 Elite women's downhill podium at Hafjell World Cup: Morgane Charre, Manon Carpenter, Rachel Atherton, Myriam Nicole, Emmeline Ragot (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) raced to victory in the Hafjell, Norway round of the UCI World Cup downhill on Sunday, with a time of 4:09.900. Her nearest competition was 7.631 seconds back: Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Downhill Team). Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction), Morgane Charre (MS Mondraker Team) and Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic) completed the podium.

Favorites Emilie Siegenthaler (Gstaad-Scott) and Jill Kintner (Norco) both crashed on a rocky corner that caused many of the women trouble in the final. With rain, the rocky course was extremely slippery.

Eventual second place finisher Carpenter set a time that looked like it might hold up, but fastest qualifier Atherton, a fellow Brit, blew past it. French woman Nicole put up a good run, but could not beat Carpenter.

Ragot blazed the top part of the course, but made a mistake up top and would end up fifth.

Atherton set the tone for her run by being six seconds up after the first split. She increased her margin by a bit by the end.

"I was so nervous before the race. We had two runs before the race and it was wet," said Atherton. "It rained, and it was lethal - so slippery. I had a few wild moments and thought I was going down. I didn't know how fast I could and I just held on."

"I was struggling with the place the other girls crashed, even in the dry. I didn't slow down enough and had a massive slide, but I held it upright. The crowd went crazy and I thought maybe I was doing well."

Atherton leads the World Cup with one round remaining. Her nearest rival, Ragot, could still overtake her.

"Emmeline is right behind me and she gets faster and faster as the year goes on," said Atherton. "It's amazing. The girls are all pushing so hard. I don't know if I've gotten it sewn up. The last round, everyone wants to win and it's going to be fast."

Race note

Floriane Pugin (Gstaad-Scott) did not compete after crashing in training and separating her A-C joint in her shoulder.

Full Results

Elite women downhill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:04:09.900 2 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:07.631 3 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:08.081 4 Morgane Charre (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team 0:00:08.436 5 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:09.778 6 Anita Ager-Wick (Nor) 0:00:17.473 7 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 0:00:19.584 8 Casey Brown (Can) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:21.451 9 Miranda Miller (Can) 0:00:22.542 10 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:22.887 11 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT 0:00:32.500 12 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles 0:00:36.047 13 Claire Buchar (Can) 0:00:39.768 14 Alanna Columb (NZl) 0:00:44.150 15 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 0:00:49.867 16 Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 0:00:50.459 17 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC Intense 0:00:51.003 18 Josefine Björkman (Swe) 0:00:54.368 DNF Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International DNS Vaea Verbeeck (Can)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 91 pts 2 GT Factory Racing 72 3 Santa Cruz Syndicate 71 4 Devinci Global Racing 58 5 Lapierre Gravity Republic 52 6 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 40 7 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 39 8 Commencal / Riding Addiction 38 9 Specialized Racing DH 33 10 Gstaad-Scott 32 11 MS Mondraker Team 26 12 Pivot Factory Team 22 13 Team W-Racing 22 14 Hutchinson UR 21 15 Trek World Racing 20 16 Dirt Norco Race Team 16 17 RRP Ghost 14 18 Evil Vengeance Tour 14 19 Blackthorn GT 10 20 Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles 9 21 Unior Tools Team 6 22 US Cagnes VTT 5 23 SC Intense 4 24 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 2 25 Evil Ck Racing Evian 1

Elite women downhill World Cup standings with one round remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 1085 pts 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 925 3 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 880 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 683 5 Morgane Charre (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team 636 6 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 580 7 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 451 8 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles 291 9 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 241 10 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 236 11 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 205 12 Anita Ager-Wick (Nor) 195 13 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT 195 14 Casey Brown (Can) Dirt Norco Race Team 175 15 Micayla Gatto (Can) 175 16 Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team 100 17 Alanna Columb (NZl) 85 18 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC Intense 85 19 Vaea Verbeeck (Can) 75 20 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 75 21 Miranda Miller (Can) 70 22 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Japan 60 23 Alia Marcellini* (Ita) Italy 55 24 Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 55 25 Claire Buchar (Can) 52 26 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Rrp Ghost 50 27 Jana Bartova (Cze) Czech Republic 35 28 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 35 29 Jaime Hill (Can) 30 30 Kristen Courtney (Can) 25 31 Rebecca Gardner (USA) 20 32 Alison Zimmer (USA) 15 33 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 15 34 Marianne Ruud° (Nor) 15 35 Josefine Björkman (Swe) 15 36 Rachael Walker (GBr) 10 37 Severine Cigana (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 10 38 Taylor Allison° (USA) 5