Cooper dominates junior men's cross country

Swenson finshes second on home soil

Anton Cooper (Trek World Racing) wins the junior men's World Cup round in Windham

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Anton Cooper (Trek World Racing) wins his fifth of five career junior World Cups in Windham

(Image credit: Trek World Racing)
Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized)

(Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)
Lucas Newcomb (Whole Athlete/Specialized)

(Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)
Juniors starting on the bridge leading to Windham, NY

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Anton Cooper (Trek World Team) going to the front of the race at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Bryan Duke heading up the mountain

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Shane Skelton on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Kerry Werner having another good race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Casey Williams crossing one of the many bridges

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Connor Bell on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Junior men's podium (l-r): Keegan Swenson, Anton Cooper, Nicolas Sessler

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Once again, it was the phenomenal Anton Cooper (Trek World Racing) who dominated the junior men's World Cup Challenge race in Windham, New York. Cooper rode everyone off his wheel on the first climb of the four lap race, and began to quickly overhaul the under 23 men who had started two minutes in front. Eventually he caught all but the top 11 riders in the under 23 race and his time after four laps was good enough to put him seven seconds out of third place in the U23 field.

"That was probably the hottest race I've ever done. It was a real challenge timing my passing and getting through the back of the under 23 field but I enjoyed having people to chase," said Cooper. "This isn't my favorite type of course with the sustained long climbs and towards the end of the race my lower back was starting to give me some issues, but I'm just really proud and happy to end my junior World Cup racing career with five victories from five starts."

Anton heads home to New Zealand on Monday to continue with his final year of high school. He will return to Europe in mid-August for training and then racing the Swiss Cup in Muttenz just prior to the world championships in Saalfelden, Austria, on September 8.

However, American Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory) was also having a strong ride, keeping the gap down to 3:18 at the finish - half of what it was the previous weekend at Mont-Ste-Anne, Quebec. Nicolas Sessler (Brazil) took third.

Canadian champion Marc-Antoine Nadon (Scott-3Rox), second to Cooper at Mont-Ste-Anne, struggled in the first half of the race before finally finding his legs and starting to move up quickly, eventually finishing sixth.

Full Results
1Anton Cooper (NZl) Trek World Racing1:08:12
2Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:03:18
3Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Brazil0:05:06
4Ben Bradley (Aus) Australia0:05:16
5Lucas Newcomb (USA) United States of America0:06:07
6Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:06:42
7Toki Sawada (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:06:46
8Luis Camacho (CRc) Costa Rica0:06:48
9Nigel Mcdowell (NZl) New Zealand0:06:50
10Casey Williams (USA) United States of America0:07:18
11Tom Filmer (NZl) New Zealand0:07:37
12Julien Gagne (Can) Canada0:08:10
13Boris Cara (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team0:08:19
14Bryan Duke (USA) United States of America0:08:31
15Jacob Albrecht (USA) United States of America0:09:02
16Vincent Belhumeur (Can) Canada0:09:30
17Wildy Sandoval (Col) Colombia0:09:32
18Fabian Costa (Aut) Austria0:10:13
19Taylor Smith (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
20Alexandre Vialle (Can) Canada0:10:50
21Skyler Taylor (USA) United States of America - B0:11:16
22Peter Disera (Can) Canada0:11:30
23Tyler Coplea (USA) United States of America0:13:13
24Mizrain Mora (Mex) Mexico0:14:33
25Tyler Berliner (USA) United States of America - B0:14:37
26Connor Bell (USA) United States of America - B0:15:56
27Sergio Valero (Col) Colombia0:18:32
28Forrest Conrad (USA) United States of America - B-1lap
DNFMichael Sampson (USA) United States of America - B
DNFShane Skelton (USA) United States of America
DNFCharles Dubeau (Can) Canada

 

