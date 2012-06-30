Image 1 of 76 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 2 of 76 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) in the bunch early on (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 3 of 76 Moritz Milatz (BMC) at the start in Windham. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 76 Carlos Coloma (Wildwolf-Trek) on the start line in Windham (Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team) Image 5 of 76 Burry Stander (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 76 Math Flueckiger (Trek World Racing) on the podium in Windham (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 7 of 76 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) ripping a downhill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 76 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) started strongly but slipped back a couple positions (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 76 Mathias Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) clawed his way back from a poor start to make the podium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 76 Burry Stander (Specialized) with a small lead on the second lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 76 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) early in the race but would later DNF (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 76 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) descending on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 76 Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida) taking the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 76 Elite Men start with a huge amount of climbing on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 76 Veteran Announcer Larry Longo at the men (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 76 The elite men's World Cup start in Windham, New York (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 76 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 76 Marco Fontana (Cannondale) won the hole shot in 2011 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 76 Burry Stander (Specialized) is coming off a taper week and should be fresh (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 76 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) hoping to crack the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 76 Max Plaxton (Specialized) wearing an ice vest due to the heat (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 76 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) riding flying through the trees (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 76 Mitch Hoke (Cliff Bar) would go on to crack the top 50 today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 76 Marco Fontana (Cannondale) with a lock on third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 76 A jubilant Sam Schultz with his first top-ten world cup finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 76 Todd Wells (Specialized) moved up dramatically late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 76 Marco Fontana (Cannondale) holding off a surging Todd Wells (Specialized) for third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 76 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek) enjoying the moment as he finishes second (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 76 Burry Stander (Specialized) celebrating his victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 76 Burry Stander (Specialized) winning the World Cup race in Windham (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 76 Marco Fontana (Cannondale) riding 30 seconds off the lead in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 76 Burry Stander (Specialized) leading a select group through some tricky S-turns in the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 76 Burry Stander (Specialized) with a lead on the final climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 76 Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) riding a single-speed that required some serious effort on steep sections (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 76 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) adding to an impressive outing by his team (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 76 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) on a steep, loose climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 76 Max Plaxton (Specialized) was attempting to get onto the podium again (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 76 Lukas Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) slipped out of the top ten mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 76 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek) was impressive in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 40 of 76 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 41 of 76 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 42 of 76 Jaroslav Kulhavy dropped out due to illness (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 43 of 76 Florian Vogel (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 44 of 76 Mathias Fluekiger (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 45 of 76 Max Plaxton (Specialized) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 46 of 76 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 47 of 76 Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) had a pedal mechanical problem that cost him many places. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 48 of 76 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 49 of 76 Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) leading the first time up the climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 50 of 76 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 51 of 76 Max Plaxton (Can Specialized) sits two places off the podium and is fighting to get on. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 52 of 76 Adam Craig (USA Rabobank Giant Off Road) has been eating and breathing dirt with the leaders, but falls back in the end to 37th place 7:51 off the winning pace. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 53 of 76 Burry Stander has the lead by the throat on the final lap, and is enjoying clean air. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 54 of 76 Sergio Mantecon has passed Marco Fontana and comes out of the woods next on the final lap. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 55 of 76 Burry Stander celebrates the win. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 56 of 76 Sergio Mantecon lets the crowd help buoy him to the line. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 57 of 76 Marco Fontana adds a little excitement to the remaining podium spots with a sprint to the line with Todd Wells. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 58 of 76 Todd Wells decompressing after his fourth place finish. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 59 of 76 Fifth place's Mathias Fluckiger spends a little time on the ground before cleaning up. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 60 of 76 Sergio Mantecon, Burry Stander and Marco Fontana celebrate the top three steps on the dais. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 61 of 76 Burry Stander (Specialized) (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 62 of 76 Todd Wells has been eating dust the entire race, but is solidly in the top five at two remaining. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 63 of 76 Sergio Mantecon in third at two to go. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 64 of 76 Marco Fontana and Burry Stander trading places at the front with two to go. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 65 of 76 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale - leads the Elite Men's field of Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott, Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Wildwolf, Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized, and World Champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (CZE) of Specialized up the mountain on the first lap. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 66 of 76 Burry Stander sitting in with the lead group on lap one. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 67 of 76 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing makes a fast pass of Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale to get up to the leaders. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 68 of 76 World Champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) of Specialized settled in mid-pack and withdrew before races end. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 69 of 76 Burry Stander kept within the top five places during the early going. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 70 of 76 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale trading places with Stander during the first four laps of six. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 71 of 76 Sergio Mantecon on Marco Fontana's wheel. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 72 of 76 Mathias Flueckiger stayes with the front group as the field thins. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 73 of 76 Todd Wells put himself in the top five with two laps to go. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 74 of 76 Geoff Kabush (Can) settled into eighth place with two to go. (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 75 of 76 Adam Craig gets the warrior prize... (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com) Image 76 of 76 Elite men's Windham World Cup Podium: Todd Wells, Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez, Burry Stander, Marco Aurelio Fontana, Mathias Flückiger (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The men's cross country at round six of the UCI World Cup in Windham, New York, became a case of the last man standing taking the win. A combination of heat and technical problems decimated the field, with Burry Stander (Specialized) taking only the second World Cup win of his career.

Extreme heat, plus a dry and dusty course with lots of climbing, made for hard conditions. Riders had to drink constantly, and avoid going out too hard, too early if they didn't want to "blow up".

In the men's race, a small group of favourites took the lead in the early laps of the six-lap race, including Stander, Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), Florian Vogel (Scott - Swisspower), Sergio Mantecon (Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing), Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida), José Hermida (Multivan Merida), Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) and Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory).

Gradually, riders fell off the pace, either through mechanical problems (Fumic and Hermida), or because they were unable to handle the heat. World champion Kulhavy, who with a first or second place could take the World Cup lead from the absent Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower), just disappeared part way through one lap, and even his team didn't know where he went. he eventually Tweeted that he had been feeling sick before the start and was suffering from diarrhea.

It came down to three riders: Stander, Mantecon and Fontana, and then Stander upped the pace with a lap and a half to go, steadily increasing his lead on Mantecon, with Fontana holding onto third. The three finished in this order, with Stander taking his first World Cup win since 2009.

"I have always done well on this course and always been in the lead group," said Stander, "but then had problems at the end. This is a course where it is easy to crash, because it's very high speed. Easy to push too hard and get a flat tire. Today I just decided to ride my own speed and not worry about anyone else, just ride controlled. I made sure at the top of the climb that I went into the singletrack first and I could control the speed on the way down, not taking any chances. Then, yah, toward the end, I knew with the endurance coming into play and the heat it would be good for me."

American champion Todd Wells (Specialized), after struggling for much of the season after a crash prior to the opening round of the World Cup back in March, is finally seeing his form come around. He worked his way up through the field to finish fourth, with Mathias Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) taking fifth.

The absent Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) retained his lead in the standings, by a slim 12 points over Stander, with Jaroslav Kulhavy a distant third.

Race Notes

- Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) rode the race on a singlespeed, finishing 37th, and getting a lot of support from the crowd. "As I wind down my World Cup career, I have a checklist of things I'd like to do, and this is one of them," he said. Craig is a former Singlespeed World Champion.

Full results

Elite men 1 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 1:38:09 2 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 0:00:17 3 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:31 4 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 0:00:34 5 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:00:49 6 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:01:08 7 Max Plaxton (Can) 0:01:22 8 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:01:27 9 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:36 10 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:01:39 11 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 0:01:49 12 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:02:40 13 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:48 14 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 0:02:57 15 Philip Buys (RSA) 0:03:12 16 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing 0:03:28 17 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:04:12 18 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:04:15 19 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 20 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:05:12 21 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:05:26 22 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 0:05:27 23 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 24 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 25 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:05:40 26 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized 0:05:50 27 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:55 28 Martin Loo (Est) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 0:06:03 29 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:06:07 30 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:06:17 31 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 32 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 0:06:40 33 Raphael Gagne (Can) 0:06:52 34 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea Racing Team 0:07:03 35 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 0:07:10 36 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:07:16 37 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:07:51 38 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey-Cannondale 0:07:56 39 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 40 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 41 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:07:57 42 Adam Morka (Can) 0:08:12 43 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 0:08:31 44 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:08:47 45 Hector Riveros (Col) 0:08:51 46 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:09:05 47 Matthys Beukes (RSA) 0:09:47 48 Rotem Ishai (Isr) 0:10:06 49 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 0:10:08 50 Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:10:10 51 Peter Glassford (Can) 0:11:06 52 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:12:40 53 Rubens Valeriano (Bra) 0:12:45 54 Ignacio Torres (Mex) 0:13:15 55 Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:14:27 56 Michael Broderick (USA) 0:15:13 57 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona -1lap 58 Andrew Watson (Can) -1lap 59 Justin Lindine (USA) -1lap 60 Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) -1lap 61 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -1lap 62 Pete Ostroski (USA) -1lap 63 Andras Parti (Hun) -1lap 64 Dave Henderson (GBr) -2laps 65 Nathan Guerra (USA) -2laps 66 Lee Williams (GBr) -2laps 67 Thomas Sampson (USA) -2laps 68 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing -3laps 69 Sid Taberlay (Aus) -3laps 70 Besik Gavasheli (Geo) -4laps 71 Filippo Barbieri (Bra) -4laps DNF Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing DNF Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing DNF Marcos Escarcega (Mex) DNF Troy Wells (USA) DNF Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team DNF Andy Eyring (Ger) DNF Daniel McConnell (Aus) DNF Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team

Teams 1 Specialized Racing 85 pts 2 Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 64 3 Cannondale Factory Racing 44 4 Trek World Racing 42 5 Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 26 6 Scott-3Roxracing 23 7 Subaru - Trek 23 8 Multivan Merida Biking Team 23 9 Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 22 10 BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 19 11 Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 17 12 GT Skoda Chamonix 13 13 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 11 14 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 8 15 Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 7 16 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 6 17 Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized 5 18 Hard Rock Canossa Merida 3

World Cup standings - Individuals after six rounds 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) 950 pts 2 Burry Stander (RSA) 938 3 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) 785 4 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 670 5 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) 657 6 Julien Absalon (Fra) 650 7 Florian Vogel (Swi) 630 8 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 602 9 Fabian Giger (Swi) 570 10 Manuel Fumic (Ger) 565 11 Ralph Naef (Swi) 485 12 Maxime Marotte (Fra) 477 13 Max Plaxton (Can) 472 14 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) 467 15 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) 457 16 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) 456 17 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) 429 18 Christoph Sauser (Swi) 428 19 Martin Gujan (Swi) 392 20 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 390 21 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 383 22 Geoff Kabush (Can) 376 23 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) 331 24 Jochen Kass (Ger) 328 25 Samuel Schultz (USA) 323 26 Emil Lindgren (Swe) 318 27 Liam Killeen (GBr) 304 28 Todd Wells (USA) 295 29 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 290 30 Thomas Litscher (Swi) 284 31 Karl Markt (Aut) 258 32 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) 243 33 Martin Fanger (Swi) 240 34 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) 228 35 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 220 36 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) 199 37 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) 190 38 Fabien Canal (Fra) 162 39 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) 160 40 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) 158 41 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 158 42 Derek Zandstra (Can) 144 43 Marek Konwa (Pol) 143 44 Michele Casagrande (Ita) 135 45 Milan Spesny (Cze) 124 46 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) 123 47 Adam Craig (USA) 119 48 Tony Longo (Ita) 111 49 Stephen Ettinger (USA) 111 50 Philip Buys (RSA) 106 51 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) 105 52 Raphael Gagne (Can) 104 53 Sven Nys (Bel) 100 54 Martin Loo (Est) 100 55 Martino Fruet (Ita) 98 56 Jürg Graf (Swi) 98 57 Jiri Novak (Cze) 91 58 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) 91 59 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) 90 60 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 88 61 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 84 62 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) 82 63 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) 71 64 David Fletcher (GBr) 70 65 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) 70 66 Matous Ulman (Cze) 68 67 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) 67 68 Andras Parti (Hun) 63 69 Severin Disch (Swi) 56 70 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) 56 71 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) 53 72 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) 51 73 Adam Morka (Can) 48 74 Umberto Corti (Ita) 48 75 Andrew Watson (Can) 46 76 Lukas Sablik (Cze) 42 77 Lachlan Norris (Aus) 41 78 Marek Galinski (Pol) 37 79 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 36 80 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 36 81 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 34 82 Michael Broderick (USA) 32 83 Peter Glassford (Can) 31 84 Robert Mennen (Ger) 30 85 Alex Grant (USA) 29 86 Alban Lakata (Aut) 29 87 Andy Eyring (Ger) 27 88 Periklis Ilias (Gre) 27 89 Neal Kindree (Can) 26 90 Spencer Paxson (USA) 24 91 Patrik Gallati (Swi) 24 92 Hector Riveros (Col) 23 93 Cameron Jette (Can) 23 94 Matthys Beukes (RSA) 21 95 Rotem Ishai (Isr) 20 96 Kristian Hynek (Cze) 20 97 Alexis Chenevier (Fra) 19 98 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 18 99 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) 16 100 Rubens Valeriano (Bra) 15 101 Matthew Hadley (Can) 15 102 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) 15 103 Ignacio Torres (Mex) 14 104 Pete Ostroski (USA) 13 105 Ruben Almeida (Por) 13 106 Sid Taberlay (Aus) 12 107 Hannes Metzler (Aut) 12 108 Kris Sneddon (Can) 11 109 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) 11 110 Craig Richey (Can) 10 111 Michal Lami (Svk) 10 112 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 10 113 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) 10 114 Justin Lindine (USA) 9 115 Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) 9 116 Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) 8 117 Dave Henderson (GBr) 8