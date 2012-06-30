Stander victorious in Windham World Cup
Schurter remains overall World Cup leader
The men's cross country at round six of the UCI World Cup in Windham, New York, became a case of the last man standing taking the win. A combination of heat and technical problems decimated the field, with Burry Stander (Specialized) taking only the second World Cup win of his career.
Extreme heat, plus a dry and dusty course with lots of climbing, made for hard conditions. Riders had to drink constantly, and avoid going out too hard, too early if they didn't want to "blow up".
In the men's race, a small group of favourites took the lead in the early laps of the six-lap race, including Stander, Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), Florian Vogel (Scott - Swisspower), Sergio Mantecon (Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing), Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida), José Hermida (Multivan Merida), Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) and Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory).
Gradually, riders fell off the pace, either through mechanical problems (Fumic and Hermida), or because they were unable to handle the heat. World champion Kulhavy, who with a first or second place could take the World Cup lead from the absent Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower), just disappeared part way through one lap, and even his team didn't know where he went. he eventually Tweeted that he had been feeling sick before the start and was suffering from diarrhea.
It came down to three riders: Stander, Mantecon and Fontana, and then Stander upped the pace with a lap and a half to go, steadily increasing his lead on Mantecon, with Fontana holding onto third. The three finished in this order, with Stander taking his first World Cup win since 2009.
"I have always done well on this course and always been in the lead group," said Stander, "but then had problems at the end. This is a course where it is easy to crash, because it's very high speed. Easy to push too hard and get a flat tire. Today I just decided to ride my own speed and not worry about anyone else, just ride controlled. I made sure at the top of the climb that I went into the singletrack first and I could control the speed on the way down, not taking any chances. Then, yah, toward the end, I knew with the endurance coming into play and the heat it would be good for me."
American champion Todd Wells (Specialized), after struggling for much of the season after a crash prior to the opening round of the World Cup back in March, is finally seeing his form come around. He worked his way up through the field to finish fourth, with Mathias Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) taking fifth.
The absent Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) retained his lead in the standings, by a slim 12 points over Stander, with Jaroslav Kulhavy a distant third.
Race Notes
- Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) rode the race on a singlespeed, finishing 37th, and getting a lot of support from the crowd. "As I wind down my World Cup career, I have a checklist of things I'd like to do, and this is one of them," he said. Craig is a former Singlespeed World Champion.
Full results
|1
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing
|1:38:09
|2
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing
|0:00:17
|3
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:00:31
|4
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:00:34
|5
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:00:49
|6
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:01:08
|7
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|0:01:22
|8
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:01:27
|9
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:36
|10
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:01:39
|11
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing
|0:01:49
|12
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:02:40
|13
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:48
|14
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|0:02:57
|15
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|0:03:12
|16
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing
|0:03:28
|17
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:04:12
|18
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:04:15
|19
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|20
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:05:12
|21
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing
|0:05:26
|22
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing
|0:05:27
|23
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|24
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|25
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:05:40
|26
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized
|0:05:50
|27
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:05:55
|28
|Martin Loo (Est) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|0:06:03
|29
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:06:07
|30
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:06:17
|31
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|32
|Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|0:06:40
|33
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|0:06:52
|34
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea Racing Team
|0:07:03
|35
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|0:07:10
|36
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:07:16
|37
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:07:51
|38
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey-Cannondale
|0:07:56
|39
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|40
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|41
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:07:57
|42
|Adam Morka (Can)
|0:08:12
|43
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|0:08:31
|44
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:08:47
|45
|Hector Riveros (Col)
|0:08:51
|46
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:09:05
|47
|Matthys Beukes (RSA)
|0:09:47
|48
|Rotem Ishai (Isr)
|0:10:06
|49
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|0:10:08
|50
|Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:10:10
|51
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|0:11:06
|52
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:12:40
|53
|Rubens Valeriano (Bra)
|0:12:45
|54
|Ignacio Torres (Mex)
|0:13:15
|55
|Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:14:27
|56
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|0:15:13
|57
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
|-1lap
|58
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|-1lap
|59
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|-1lap
|60
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)
|-1lap
|61
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|-1lap
|62
|Pete Ostroski (USA)
|-1lap
|63
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|-1lap
|64
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|-2laps
|65
|Nathan Guerra (USA)
|-2laps
|66
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|-2laps
|67
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|-2laps
|68
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|-3laps
|69
|Sid Taberlay (Aus)
|-3laps
|70
|Besik Gavasheli (Geo)
|-4laps
|71
|Filippo Barbieri (Bra)
|-4laps
|DNF
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|DNF
|Marcos Escarcega (Mex)
|DNF
|Troy Wells (USA)
|DNF
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|DNF
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|DNF
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|DNF
|Daniel McConnell (Aus)
|DNF
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|1
|Specialized Racing
|85
|pts
|2
|Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing
|64
|3
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|44
|4
|Trek World Racing
|42
|5
|Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|26
|6
|Scott-3Roxracing
|23
|7
|Subaru - Trek
|23
|8
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|23
|9
|Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team
|22
|10
|BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|19
|11
|Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|17
|12
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|13
|13
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|11
|14
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|8
|15
|Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|7
|16
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|6
|17
|Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized
|5
|18
|Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|3
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi)
|950
|pts
|2
|Burry Stander (RSA)
|938
|3
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|785
|4
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|670
|5
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|657
|6
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|650
|7
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|630
|8
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|602
|9
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|570
|10
|Manuel Fumic (Ger)
|565
|11
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|485
|12
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|477
|13
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|472
|14
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
|467
|15
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|457
|16
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi)
|456
|17
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|429
|18
|Christoph Sauser (Swi)
|428
|19
|Martin Gujan (Swi)
|392
|20
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|390
|21
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
|383
|22
|Geoff Kabush (Can)
|376
|23
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|331
|24
|Jochen Kass (Ger)
|328
|25
|Samuel Schultz (USA)
|323
|26
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|318
|27
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|304
|28
|Todd Wells (USA)
|295
|29
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|290
|30
|Thomas Litscher (Swi)
|284
|31
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|258
|32
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
|243
|33
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|240
|34
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
|228
|35
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|220
|36
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)
|199
|37
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
|190
|38
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|162
|39
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)
|160
|40
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA)
|158
|41
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|158
|42
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|144
|43
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|143
|44
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|135
|45
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|124
|46
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra)
|123
|47
|Adam Craig (USA)
|119
|48
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|111
|49
|Stephen Ettinger (USA)
|111
|50
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|106
|51
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|105
|52
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|104
|53
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|100
|54
|Martin Loo (Est)
|100
|55
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|98
|56
|Jürg Graf (Swi)
|98
|57
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|91
|58
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|91
|59
|Jérémy Huguenin (Swi)
|90
|60
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)
|88
|61
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|84
|62
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus)
|82
|63
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)
|71
|64
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|70
|65
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|70
|66
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|68
|67
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)
|67
|68
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|63
|69
|Severin Disch (Swi)
|56
|70
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|56
|71
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|53
|72
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|51
|73
|Adam Morka (Can)
|48
|74
|Umberto Corti (Ita)
|48
|75
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|46
|76
|Lukas Sablik (Cze)
|42
|77
|Lachlan Norris (Aus)
|41
|78
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|37
|79
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|36
|80
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|36
|81
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|34
|82
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|32
|83
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|31
|84
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|30
|85
|Alex Grant (USA)
|29
|86
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|29
|87
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|27
|88
|Periklis Ilias (Gre)
|27
|89
|Neal Kindree (Can)
|26
|90
|Spencer Paxson (USA)
|24
|91
|Patrik Gallati (Swi)
|24
|92
|Hector Riveros (Col)
|23
|93
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|23
|94
|Matthys Beukes (RSA)
|21
|95
|Rotem Ishai (Isr)
|20
|96
|Kristian Hynek (Cze)
|20
|97
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
|19
|98
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|18
|99
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|16
|100
|Rubens Valeriano (Bra)
|15
|101
|Matthew Hadley (Can)
|15
|102
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|15
|103
|Ignacio Torres (Mex)
|14
|104
|Pete Ostroski (USA)
|13
|105
|Ruben Almeida (Por)
|13
|106
|Sid Taberlay (Aus)
|12
|107
|Hannes Metzler (Aut)
|12
|108
|Kris Sneddon (Can)
|11
|109
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel)
|11
|110
|Craig Richey (Can)
|10
|111
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|10
|112
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|10
|113
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|10
|114
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|9
|115
|Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
|9
|116
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)
|8
|117
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Racing
|445
|pts
|2
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|344
|3
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|318
|4
|Scott - Swisspower Mtb Racing Team
|285
|5
|Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing
|207
|6
|Trek World Racing
|179
|7
|Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|167
|8
|Orbea Racing Team
|134
|9
|BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|95
|10
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|81
|11
|TX Active Bianchi
|74
|12
|Scott-3Roxracing
|73
|13
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|63
|14
|Subaru - Trek
|45
|15
|Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|32
|16
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|31
|17
|Elettroveneta - Corratec
|24
|18
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|23
|19
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|14
|20
|Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized
|13
|21
|Thoemus Racing Team
|6
|22
|Lapierre International
|6
|23
|S&H Superior MTB Team
|5
|24
|Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team
|3
|25
|Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|3
|26
|Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team
|1
