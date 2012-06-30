Trending

Stander victorious in Windham World Cup

Schurter remains overall World Cup leader

Image 1 of 76

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower)

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower)
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 2 of 76

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) in the bunch early on

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) in the bunch early on
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 3 of 76

Moritz Milatz (BMC) at the start in Windham.

Moritz Milatz (BMC) at the start in Windham.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 76

Carlos Coloma (Wildwolf-Trek) on the start line in Windham

Carlos Coloma (Wildwolf-Trek) on the start line in Windham
(Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team)
Image 5 of 76

Burry Stander (Specialized Racing)

Burry Stander (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 76

Math Flueckiger (Trek World Racing) on the podium in Windham

Math Flueckiger (Trek World Racing) on the podium in Windham
(Image credit: Trek World Racing)
Image 7 of 76

Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) ripping a downhill

Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) ripping a downhill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 76

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) started strongly but slipped back a couple positions

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) started strongly but slipped back a couple positions
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 76

Mathias Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) clawed his way back from a poor start to make the podium

Mathias Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) clawed his way back from a poor start to make the podium
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 76

Burry Stander (Specialized) with a small lead on the second lap

Burry Stander (Specialized) with a small lead on the second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 76

Stephen Ettinger (BMC) early in the race but would later DNF

Stephen Ettinger (BMC) early in the race but would later DNF
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 76

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) descending on lap one

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) descending on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 76

Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida) taking the hole shot

Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida) taking the hole shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 76

Elite Men start with a huge amount of climbing on lap one

Elite Men start with a huge amount of climbing on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 76

Veteran Announcer Larry Longo at the men

Veteran Announcer Larry Longo at the men
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 76

The elite men's World Cup start in Windham, New York

The elite men's World Cup start in Windham, New York
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 76

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale)

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 76

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) won the hole shot in 2011

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) won the hole shot in 2011
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 76

Burry Stander (Specialized) is coming off a taper week and should be fresh

Burry Stander (Specialized) is coming off a taper week and should be fresh
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 76

Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) hoping to crack the top ten

Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) hoping to crack the top ten
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 76

Max Plaxton (Specialized) wearing an ice vest due to the heat

Max Plaxton (Specialized) wearing an ice vest due to the heat
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 76

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) riding flying through the trees

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) riding flying through the trees
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 76

Mitch Hoke (Cliff Bar) would go on to crack the top 50 today

Mitch Hoke (Cliff Bar) would go on to crack the top 50 today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 76

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) with a lock on third place

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) with a lock on third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 76

A jubilant Sam Schultz with his first top-ten world cup finish

A jubilant Sam Schultz with his first top-ten world cup finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 76

Todd Wells (Specialized) moved up dramatically late in the race

Todd Wells (Specialized) moved up dramatically late in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 76

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) holding off a surging Todd Wells (Specialized) for third place

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) holding off a surging Todd Wells (Specialized) for third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 76

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek) enjoying the moment as he finishes second

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek) enjoying the moment as he finishes second
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 76

Burry Stander (Specialized) celebrating his victory

Burry Stander (Specialized) celebrating his victory
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 76

Burry Stander (Specialized) winning the World Cup race in Windham

Burry Stander (Specialized) winning the World Cup race in Windham
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 76

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) riding 30 seconds off the lead in third place

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) riding 30 seconds off the lead in third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 76

Burry Stander (Specialized) leading a select group through some tricky S-turns in the woods

Burry Stander (Specialized) leading a select group through some tricky S-turns in the woods
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 76

Burry Stander (Specialized) with a lead on the final climb

Burry Stander (Specialized) with a lead on the final climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 76

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) riding a single-speed that required some serious effort on steep sections

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) riding a single-speed that required some serious effort on steep sections
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 76

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) adding to an impressive outing by his team

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) adding to an impressive outing by his team
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 76

Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) on a steep, loose climb

Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) on a steep, loose climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 76

Max Plaxton (Specialized) was attempting to get onto the podium again

Max Plaxton (Specialized) was attempting to get onto the podium again
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 76

Lukas Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) slipped out of the top ten mid-race

Lukas Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) slipped out of the top ten mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 76

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek) was impressive in second place

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf-Trek) was impressive in second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 76

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) at the start

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 76

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing)

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 42 of 76

Jaroslav Kulhavy dropped out due to illness

Jaroslav Kulhavy dropped out due to illness
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 43 of 76

Florian Vogel (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team)

Florian Vogel (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 44 of 76

Mathias Fluekiger (Trek World Racing)

Mathias Fluekiger (Trek World Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 45 of 76

Max Plaxton (Specialized)

Max Plaxton (Specialized)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 46 of 76

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 47 of 76

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) had a pedal mechanical problem that cost him many places.

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) had a pedal mechanical problem that cost him many places.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 48 of 76

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 49 of 76

Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) leading the first time up the climb

Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) leading the first time up the climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 50 of 76

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 51 of 76

Max Plaxton (Can Specialized) sits two places off the podium and is fighting to get on.

Max Plaxton (Can Specialized) sits two places off the podium and is fighting to get on.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 52 of 76

Adam Craig (USA Rabobank Giant Off Road) has been eating and breathing dirt with the leaders, but falls back in the end to 37th place 7:51 off the winning pace.

Adam Craig (USA Rabobank Giant Off Road) has been eating and breathing dirt with the leaders, but falls back in the end to 37th place 7:51 off the winning pace.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 53 of 76

Burry Stander has the lead by the throat on the final lap, and is enjoying clean air.

Burry Stander has the lead by the throat on the final lap, and is enjoying clean air.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 54 of 76

Sergio Mantecon has passed Marco Fontana and comes out of the woods next on the final lap.

Sergio Mantecon has passed Marco Fontana and comes out of the woods next on the final lap.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 55 of 76

Burry Stander celebrates the win.

Burry Stander celebrates the win.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 56 of 76

Sergio Mantecon lets the crowd help buoy him to the line.

Sergio Mantecon lets the crowd help buoy him to the line.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 57 of 76

Marco Fontana adds a little excitement to the remaining podium spots with a sprint to the line with Todd Wells.

Marco Fontana adds a little excitement to the remaining podium spots with a sprint to the line with Todd Wells.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 58 of 76

Todd Wells decompressing after his fourth place finish.

Todd Wells decompressing after his fourth place finish.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 59 of 76

Fifth place's Mathias Fluckiger spends a little time on the ground before cleaning up.

Fifth place's Mathias Fluckiger spends a little time on the ground before cleaning up.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 60 of 76

Sergio Mantecon, Burry Stander and Marco Fontana celebrate the top three steps on the dais.

Sergio Mantecon, Burry Stander and Marco Fontana celebrate the top three steps on the dais.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 61 of 76

Burry Stander (Specialized)

Burry Stander (Specialized)
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 62 of 76

Todd Wells has been eating dust the entire race, but is solidly in the top five at two remaining.

Todd Wells has been eating dust the entire race, but is solidly in the top five at two remaining.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 63 of 76

Sergio Mantecon in third at two to go.

Sergio Mantecon in third at two to go.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 64 of 76

Marco Fontana and Burry Stander trading places at the front with two to go.

Marco Fontana and Burry Stander trading places at the front with two to go.
(Image credit: Mike Gl
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 65 of 76

Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale - leads the Elite Men's field of Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott, Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Wildwolf, Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized, and World Champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (CZE) of Specialized up the mountain on the first lap.

Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale - leads the Elite Men's field of Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott, Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Wildwolf, Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized, and World Champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (CZE) of Specialized up the mountain on the first lap.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 66 of 76

Burry Stander sitting in with the lead group on lap one.

Burry Stander sitting in with the lead group on lap one.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 67 of 76

Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing makes a fast pass of Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale to get up to the leaders.

Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing makes a fast pass of Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale to get up to the leaders.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 68 of 76

World Champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) of Specialized settled in mid-pack and withdrew before races end.

World Champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) of Specialized settled in mid-pack and withdrew before races end.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 69 of 76

Burry Stander kept within the top five places during the early going.

Burry Stander kept within the top five places during the early going.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 70 of 76

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale trading places with Stander during the first four laps of six.

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale trading places with Stander during the first four laps of six.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 71 of 76

Sergio Mantecon on Marco Fontana's wheel.

Sergio Mantecon on Marco Fontana's wheel.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 72 of 76

Mathias Flueckiger stayes with the front group as the field thins.

Mathias Flueckiger stayes with the front group as the field thins.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 73 of 76

Todd Wells put himself in the top five with two laps to go.

Todd Wells put himself in the top five with two laps to go.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 74 of 76

Geoff Kabush (Can) settled into eighth place with two to go.

Geoff Kabush (Can) settled into eighth place with two to go.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 75 of 76

Adam Craig gets the warrior prize...

Adam Craig gets the warrior prize...
(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)
Image 76 of 76

Elite men's Windham World Cup Podium: Todd Wells, Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez, Burry Stander, Marco Aurelio Fontana, Mathias Flückiger

Elite men's Windham World Cup Podium: Todd Wells, Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez, Burry Stander, Marco Aurelio Fontana, Mathias Flückiger
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The men's cross country at round six of the UCI World Cup in Windham, New York, became a case of the last man standing taking the win. A combination of heat and technical problems decimated the field, with Burry Stander (Specialized) taking only the second World Cup win of his career.

Extreme heat, plus a dry and dusty course with lots of climbing, made for hard conditions. Riders had to drink constantly, and avoid going out too hard, too early if they didn't want to "blow up".

In the men's race, a small group of favourites took the lead in the early laps of the six-lap race, including Stander, Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), Florian Vogel (Scott - Swisspower), Sergio Mantecon (Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing), Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida), José Hermida (Multivan Merida), Fabian Giger (Rabobank Giant) and Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory).

Gradually, riders fell off the pace, either through mechanical problems (Fumic and Hermida), or because they were unable to handle the heat. World champion Kulhavy, who with a first or second place could take the World Cup lead from the absent Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower), just disappeared part way through one lap, and even his team didn't know where he went. he eventually Tweeted that he had been feeling sick before the start and was suffering from diarrhea.

It came down to three riders: Stander, Mantecon and Fontana, and then Stander upped the pace with a lap and a half to go, steadily increasing his lead on Mantecon, with Fontana holding onto third. The three finished in this order, with Stander taking his first World Cup win since 2009.

"I have always done well on this course and always been in the lead group," said Stander, "but then had problems at the end. This is a course where it is easy to crash, because it's very high speed. Easy to push too hard and get a flat tire. Today I just decided to ride my own speed and not worry about anyone else, just ride controlled. I made sure at the top of the climb that I went into the singletrack first and I could control the speed on the way down, not taking any chances. Then, yah, toward the end, I knew with the endurance coming into play and the heat it would be good for me."

American champion Todd Wells (Specialized), after struggling for much of the season after a crash prior to the opening round of the World Cup back in March, is finally seeing his form come around. He worked his way up through the field to finish fourth, with Mathias Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) taking fifth.

The absent Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) retained his lead in the standings, by a slim 12 points over Stander, with Jaroslav Kulhavy a distant third.

Race Notes

- Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) rode the race on a singlespeed, finishing 37th, and getting a lot of support from the crowd. "As I wind down my World Cup career, I have a checklist of things I'd like to do, and this is one of them," he said. Craig is a former Singlespeed World Champion.

Full results

Elite men
1Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing1:38:09
2Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing0:00:17
3Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:31
4Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing0:00:34
5Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:00:49
6Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:01:08
7Max Plaxton (Can)0:01:22
8Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:01:27
9Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:36
10Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek0:01:39
11Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing0:01:49
12Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:02:40
13Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:48
14Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour0:02:57
15Philip Buys (RSA)0:03:12
16Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing0:03:28
17Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:04:12
18Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:04:15
19Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
20Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:05:12
21Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing0:05:26
22Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing0:05:27
23Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
24Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
25Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:05:40
26Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized0:05:50
27José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:05:55
28Martin Loo (Est) Hard Rock Canossa Merida0:06:03
29Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek0:06:07
30Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:06:17
31Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
32Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour0:06:40
33Raphael Gagne (Can)0:06:52
34Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea Racing Team0:07:03
35Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:07:10
36Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:07:16
37Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:07:51
38David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey-Cannondale0:07:56
39Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
40Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
41Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:07:57
42Adam Morka (Can)0:08:12
43Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi0:08:31
44Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:08:47
45Hector Riveros (Col)0:08:51
46Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:09:05
47Matthys Beukes (RSA)0:09:47
48Rotem Ishai (Isr)0:10:06
49Mitchell Hoke (USA)0:10:08
50Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:10:10
51Peter Glassford (Can)0:11:06
52Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:12:40
53Rubens Valeriano (Bra)0:12:45
54Ignacio Torres (Mex)0:13:15
55Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:14:27
56Michael Broderick (USA)0:15:13
57Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona-1lap
58Andrew Watson (Can)-1lap
59Justin Lindine (USA)-1lap
60Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)-1lap
61Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team-1lap
62Pete Ostroski (USA)-1lap
63Andras Parti (Hun)-1lap
64Dave Henderson (GBr)-2laps
65Nathan Guerra (USA)-2laps
66Lee Williams (GBr)-2laps
67Thomas Sampson (USA)-2laps
68Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing-3laps
69Sid Taberlay (Aus)-3laps
70Besik Gavasheli (Geo)-4laps
71Filippo Barbieri (Bra)-4laps
DNFManuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
DNFJaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
DNFMarcos Escarcega (Mex)
DNFTroy Wells (USA)
DNFStephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
DNFSeverin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
DNFAndy Eyring (Ger)
DNFDaniel McConnell (Aus)
DNFRalph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team

Teams
1Specialized Racing85pts
2Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing64
3Cannondale Factory Racing44
4Trek World Racing42
5Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team26
6Scott-3Roxracing23
7Subaru - Trek23
8Multivan Merida Biking Team23
9Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team22
10BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry19
11Giant Swiss SR - Suntour17
12GT Skoda Chamonix13
13Giant Factory Off-Road Team11
14Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team8
15Rabobank Giant Offroad Team7
16Topeak Ergon Racing Team6
17Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized5
18Hard Rock Canossa Merida3

World Cup standings - Individuals after six rounds
1Nino Schurter (Swi)950pts
2Burry Stander (RSA)938
3Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)785
4Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)670
5José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)657
6Julien Absalon (Fra)650
7Florian Vogel (Swi)630
8Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)602
9Fabian Giger (Swi)570
10Manuel Fumic (Ger)565
11Ralph Naef (Swi)485
12Maxime Marotte (Fra)477
13Max Plaxton (Can)472
14Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)467
15Lukas Flückiger (Swi)457
16Mathias Flückiger (Swi)456
17Stéphane Tempier (Fra)429
18Christoph Sauser (Swi)428
19Martin Gujan (Swi)392
20Moritz Milatz (Ger)390
21Rudi Van Houts (Ned)383
22Geoff Kabush (Can)376
23Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)331
24Jochen Kass (Ger)328
25Samuel Schultz (USA)323
26Emil Lindgren (Swe)318
27Liam Killeen (GBr)304
28Todd Wells (USA)295
29Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)290
30Thomas Litscher (Swi)284
31Karl Markt (Aut)258
32Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)243
33Martin Fanger (Swi)240
34Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)228
35Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)220
36Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)199
37Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)190
38Fabien Canal (Fra)162
39Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)160
40Jeremiah Bishop (USA)158
41Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)158
42Derek Zandstra (Can)144
43Marek Konwa (Pol)143
44Michele Casagrande (Ita)135
45Milan Spesny (Cze)124
46Cédric Ravanel (Fra)123
47Adam Craig (USA)119
48Tony Longo (Ita)111
49Stephen Ettinger (USA)111
50Philip Buys (RSA)106
51Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)105
52Raphael Gagne (Can)104
53Sven Nys (Bel)100
54Martin Loo (Est)100
55Martino Fruet (Ita)98
56Jürg Graf (Swi)98
57Jiri Novak (Cze)91
58Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)91
59Jérémy Huguenin (Swi)90
60Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)88
61Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)84
62Chris Jongewaard (Aus)82
63Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)71
64David Fletcher (GBr)70
65Andrea Tiberi (Ita)70
66Matous Ulman (Cze)68
67Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)67
68Andras Parti (Hun)63
69Severin Disch (Swi)56
70Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)56
71Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)53
72Piotr Brzozka (Pol)51
73Adam Morka (Can)48
74Umberto Corti (Ita)48
75Andrew Watson (Can)46
76Lukas Sablik (Cze)42
77Lachlan Norris (Aus)41
78Marek Galinski (Pol)37
79Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)36
80Mitchell Hoke (USA)36
81Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)34
82Michael Broderick (USA)32
83Peter Glassford (Can)31
84Robert Mennen (Ger)30
85Alex Grant (USA)29
86Alban Lakata (Aut)29
87Andy Eyring (Ger)27
88Periklis Ilias (Gre)27
89Neal Kindree (Can)26
90Spencer Paxson (USA)24
91Patrik Gallati (Swi)24
92Hector Riveros (Col)23
93Cameron Jette (Can)23
94Matthys Beukes (RSA)21
95Rotem Ishai (Isr)20
96Kristian Hynek (Cze)20
97Alexis Chenevier (Fra)19
98Daniel Eymann (Swi)18
99Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)16
100Rubens Valeriano (Bra)15
101Matthew Hadley (Can)15
102Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)15
103Ignacio Torres (Mex)14
104Pete Ostroski (USA)13
105Ruben Almeida (Por)13
106Sid Taberlay (Aus)12
107Hannes Metzler (Aut)12
108Kris Sneddon (Can)11
109Kevin Pauwels (Bel)11
110Craig Richey (Can)10
111Michal Lami (Svk)10
112David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)10
113Sebastien Carabin (Bel)10
114Justin Lindine (USA)9
115Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)9
116Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)8
117Dave Henderson (GBr)8

World Cup team standings after six rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Racing445pts
2Cannondale Factory Racing344
3Multivan Merida Biking Team318
4Scott - Swisspower Mtb Racing Team285
5Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing207
6Trek World Racing179
7Rabobank Giant Offroad Team167
8Orbea Racing Team134
9BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry95
10BMC Mountainbike Racing Team81
11TX Active Bianchi74
12Scott-3Roxracing73
13Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team63
14Subaru - Trek45
15Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour32
16Giant Factory Off-Road Team31
17Elettroveneta - Corratec24
18Topeak Ergon Racing Team23
19GT Skoda Chamonix14
20Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized13
21Thoemus Racing Team6
22Lapierre International6
23S&H Superior MTB Team5
24Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team3
25Hard Rock Canossa Merida3
26Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team1

