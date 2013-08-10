Trending

Disera wins junior World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne

Newcomb and Fortier giver North Americans top three spots

Junior men's Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup podium: Lucas Newcomb, Peter Disera, Marc Andre Fortier

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Peter Disera (Team Canada) wins the junior race at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Peter Disera (Team Canada) leading at start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Disera (Can) Canada1:09:03
2Lucas Newcomb (USA) United States Of America0:02:30
3Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Canada0:02:58
4Neilson Powless (USA) United States Of America0:02:59
5Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) United States Of America0:03:54
6Oleksiy Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine0:04:20
7Wldy Sandoval (Col) Colombia0:04:43
8Felix Belhumeur (Can) Canada0:05:45
9Brandon Rivera (Col) Colombia0:06:28
10Felix Burke (Can) Canada0:07:56
11Louw Kriel (RSA) South Africa0:08:22
12Charles Faucher Robert (Can) Canada - B0:08:23
13Guillaume Larose-Gingras (Can) Canada0:09:42
14Landen Beckner (USA) United States Of America0:10:09
15Sean Bennett (USA) United States Of America0:10:25
16Daniel B Serrano Martinez (PuR) Puerto Rico0:11:28
17Matthew Turcotte (Can) Canada0:12:30
-1lapTrevor O'donnell (Can) Canada - B
-2lapsRicardo A Albino Camacho (PuR) Puerto Rico
-2lapsGiovane Bido Arduino (Bra) Brazil

