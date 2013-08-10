Disera wins junior World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne
Newcomb and Fortier giver North Americans top three spots
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Disera (Can) Canada
|1:09:03
|2
|Lucas Newcomb (USA) United States Of America
|0:02:30
|3
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Canada
|0:02:58
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) United States Of America
|0:02:59
|5
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) United States Of America
|0:03:54
|6
|Oleksiy Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:20
|7
|Wldy Sandoval (Col) Colombia
|0:04:43
|8
|Felix Belhumeur (Can) Canada
|0:05:45
|9
|Brandon Rivera (Col) Colombia
|0:06:28
|10
|Felix Burke (Can) Canada
|0:07:56
|11
|Louw Kriel (RSA) South Africa
|0:08:22
|12
|Charles Faucher Robert (Can) Canada - B
|0:08:23
|13
|Guillaume Larose-Gingras (Can) Canada
|0:09:42
|14
|Landen Beckner (USA) United States Of America
|0:10:09
|15
|Sean Bennett (USA) United States Of America
|0:10:25
|16
|Daniel B Serrano Martinez (PuR) Puerto Rico
|0:11:28
|17
|Matthew Turcotte (Can) Canada
|0:12:30
|-1lap
|Trevor O'donnell (Can) Canada - B
|-2laps
|Ricardo A Albino Camacho (PuR) Puerto Rico
|-2laps
|Giovane Bido Arduino (Bra) Brazil
