Image 1 of 17

Katerina Nash (Luna) wins the first World Cup during her career in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 17

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 17

Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 17

Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 17

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 17

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 17

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing Xc)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 17

Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 17

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) leading at the start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 17

Georgia Gould and Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 17

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 17

Annika Langvad (Team Davinci - Specialized)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 17

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing Xc)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 17

Julie Bresset, Maja Wloszczowska, Katerina Nash, Tanja Zakelj, Lea Davison

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 17

World Cup leader Tanja Zakelj

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 17

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - KMC)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 17

Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Katerina Nash (Luna) won her first-ever career World Cup on Saturday in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada. She rode a smart race to take the victory ahead of Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC Team) and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team).

"I'm 35 and I finally did it! I'm super excited," said Nash to Redbull.tv after finishing. "It was hard, but I had a good, clean race and waited for the right moment to attack on the final lap. I got away."

"I've raced in Mont-Sainte-Anne for years. I feel like I've been on every rock and root and corner over the years. I felt like I was prepared."

Nash's success forced her to re-evaluate her late season plans. "I was going to skip the World Cup finals and go on vacation since it will be after Worlds, but I'm going to reschedule my plans."

After rain earlier in the week, race day dawned with sunny skies, and a wind that dried out the course, making the track fast. World champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) proved that she is back on form after an early season injury by riding away from the women's field on the first lap, opening a substantial 25-second lead by the end of the lap.

The chasers were getting organized behind, and four riders began to reel her in over the next few laps - Nash, Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), Wloszczowska and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools). Lechner was the first dropped, and then Zakelj was gapped by the other two. It wasn't until lap five that Nash and Wlozczowska finally caught Bresset.

With one lap to go, the top four women were within seven seconds of each other: Nash, Wloszczowska, Zakelj and Bresset.

Nash attacked on the switchback climb on the final lap of six and got what would prove a decisive gap over Wloszczowska. World Cup leader Zakelj passed Bresset, who is working her way back into top form after breaking her collarbone earlier this year.

Nash looked to be firmly in control, but she wasn't taking any chances - just a couple of weeks earlier she was caught in the final kilometre at the Andorra World Cup to finish a disappointing second.

This time there would be no disappointment, as the Czech rider cruised across the line with her arms in the air and big smile on her face; 17 seconds ahead of Wloszczowska, with a late charging Zakelj taking third at 24 seconds.

US cross country national champion Lea Davison (Specialized Racing), fresh off winning the Vermont Pro XCT last weekend, put in an impressive ride to finish in fifth as the top North American.

"Mont-Sainte-Anne was where I started my career, as a junior, so to finally get on the podium here as an elite rider is pretty special to me," said Davison.

Catharine Pendrel (Luna), continuing her return to form after suffering a broken collarbone less than two months ago, finished eighth, after admitting that she may have ridden too cautiously in the opening lap, worried about fitness.

Zakelj retained the overall World Cup lead by finishing third. She tops the overall standings with 950 points, while Nash moves into second at 865 points, followed by Wloszczowska at 780. Pendrel moves from 11th to eighth in the standings, tied with Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) on points, while Davison jumps from 15th to 11th in the overall standings.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team1:30:27
2Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:17
3Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:24
4Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC0:00:48
5Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:01:21
6Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:01:54
7Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:02:06
8Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:03:33
9Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized0:04:02
10Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:04:34
11Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:05:25
12Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:05:44
13Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:06:02
14Lene Byberg (Nor)0:06:09
15Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:06:49
16Sandra Walter (Can)0:07:32
17Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:07:48
18Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:08:53
19Andréanne Pichette (Can)0:09:35
20Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:10:17
21Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:10:23
22Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:11:12
23Erin Huck (USA)0:11:47
24Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC0:13:24
25Amy Dombroski (USA)0:13:49
26Judy Freeman (USA)0:14:32
27Cindy Montambault (Can)0:14:44
-1lapIsabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
-1lapTeal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
-1lapChloe Woodruff (USA)
-1lapMandy Dreyer (Can)
-1lapLaura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
-2lapsRebecca Beaumont (Can)
-2lapsJamie Busch (USA)
-2lapsSarah Kaufmann (USA)
-3lapsAnnick Chretien (Can)
-3lapsErica Tingey (USA)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team79pts
2Giant Pro XC Team59
3Ghost Factory Racing Team52
4BH - SR Suntour - KMC37
5Unior Tools Team32
6Specialized Racing XC28
7Team Colnago Sudtirol26
8Team Davinci - Specialized22
9Trek Factory Racing21
10Scott-3Roxracing19

Elite women World Cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team950pts
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team865
3Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team780
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol760
5Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team585
6Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team528
7Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team506
8Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team485
9Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing485
10Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team449
11Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC432
12Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team406
13Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team365
14Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized350
15Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team328
16Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team320
17Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team316
18Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team298
19Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC274
20Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team267
21Sabrina Enaux (Fra)264
22Mary Mcconneloug (USA)253
23Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team250
24Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC244
25Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol242
26Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC242
27Daniela Campuzano (Mex)220
28Hanna Klein (Ger)218
29Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera194
30Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek182
31Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team180
32Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team164
33Lene Byberg (Nor)162
34Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing152
35Marianne Vos (Ned)150
36Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing141
37Judy Freeman (USA)135
38Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing130
39Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC126
40Anna Villar Argente (Spa)123
41Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)117
42Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise104
43Nina Wrobel (Ger)99
44Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team95
45Erin Huck (USA)94
46Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)88
47Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)88
48Andréanne Pichette (Can)86
49Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team79
50Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)79
51Lee Craigie (GBr)79
52Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls79
53Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team79
54Kate Fluker (NZl)78
55Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)77
56Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team75
57Sandra Walter (Can)74
58Chengyuan Ren (Chn)74
59Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)74
60Anna Szafraniec (Pol)70
61Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop70
62Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team64
63Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)57
64Amy Dombroski (USA)56
65Cindy Montambault (Can)52
66Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)50
67Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team49
68Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team48
69Judith Pollinger (Ita)48
70Chloe Woodruff (USA)46
71Franziska Brun (Swi)45
72Mandy Dreyer (Can)44
73Katherine O'neill (NZl)44
74Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)42
75Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)41
76Rebecca Beaumont (Can)40
77Lucie Vesela (Cze)39
78Jamie Busch (USA)38
79Sarah Kaufmann (USA)36
80Annick Chretien (Can)34
81Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)34
82Erica Tingey (USA)32
83Nikki Harris (GBr)32
84Ann Berglund (Swe)30
85Sarah Koba (Swi) Jb Felt Team29
86Oksana Rybakova (Rus)28
87Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)28
88Joana Barbosa (Por)26
89Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)23
90Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC18
91Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den)17
92Hielke Elferink (Ned)14
93Lenka Bulisova (Cze)13
94Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)12
95Asuman Bura Balci (Tur)11
96Laura Turpijn (Ned) Sbj Bike Team8

Team World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team305pts
2Giant Pro XC Team285
3Ghost Factory Racing Team278
4Team Colnago Sudtirol177
5Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team170
6Unior Tools Team170
7Trek Factory Racing126
8Specialized Racing XC123
9Multivan Merida Biking Team89
10Wheeler - Ixs Team79
11Topeak Ergon Racing Team68
12BH - SR Suntour - KMC62
13Team Davinci - Specialized59
14Calcit Bike Team55
15Fischer-BMC33
16Bi&Esse Carrera31
17Team Protek25
18Scott-3Roxracing24
19Toka Print MTB Team14
20ISD MTB Team8
214F Racing Team1

 

