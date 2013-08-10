Image 1 of 17 Katerina Nash (Luna) wins the first World Cup during her career in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 17 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 17 Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 17 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 17 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 17 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 17 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing Xc) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 17 Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 17 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) leading at the start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 17 Georgia Gould and Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 17 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 17 Annika Langvad (Team Davinci - Specialized) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 17 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing Xc) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 17 Julie Bresset, Maja Wloszczowska, Katerina Nash, Tanja Zakelj, Lea Davison (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 17 World Cup leader Tanja Zakelj (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 17 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 17 Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Katerina Nash (Luna) won her first-ever career World Cup on Saturday in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada. She rode a smart race to take the victory ahead of Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC Team) and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team).

"I'm 35 and I finally did it! I'm super excited," said Nash to Redbull.tv after finishing. "It was hard, but I had a good, clean race and waited for the right moment to attack on the final lap. I got away."

"I've raced in Mont-Sainte-Anne for years. I feel like I've been on every rock and root and corner over the years. I felt like I was prepared."

Nash's success forced her to re-evaluate her late season plans. "I was going to skip the World Cup finals and go on vacation since it will be after Worlds, but I'm going to reschedule my plans."

After rain earlier in the week, race day dawned with sunny skies, and a wind that dried out the course, making the track fast. World champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) proved that she is back on form after an early season injury by riding away from the women's field on the first lap, opening a substantial 25-second lead by the end of the lap.

The chasers were getting organized behind, and four riders began to reel her in over the next few laps - Nash, Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), Wloszczowska and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools). Lechner was the first dropped, and then Zakelj was gapped by the other two. It wasn't until lap five that Nash and Wlozczowska finally caught Bresset.

With one lap to go, the top four women were within seven seconds of each other: Nash, Wloszczowska, Zakelj and Bresset.

Nash attacked on the switchback climb on the final lap of six and got what would prove a decisive gap over Wloszczowska. World Cup leader Zakelj passed Bresset, who is working her way back into top form after breaking her collarbone earlier this year.

Nash looked to be firmly in control, but she wasn't taking any chances - just a couple of weeks earlier she was caught in the final kilometre at the Andorra World Cup to finish a disappointing second.

This time there would be no disappointment, as the Czech rider cruised across the line with her arms in the air and big smile on her face; 17 seconds ahead of Wloszczowska, with a late charging Zakelj taking third at 24 seconds.

US cross country national champion Lea Davison (Specialized Racing), fresh off winning the Vermont Pro XCT last weekend, put in an impressive ride to finish in fifth as the top North American.

"Mont-Sainte-Anne was where I started my career, as a junior, so to finally get on the podium here as an elite rider is pretty special to me," said Davison.

Catharine Pendrel (Luna), continuing her return to form after suffering a broken collarbone less than two months ago, finished eighth, after admitting that she may have ridden too cautiously in the opening lap, worried about fitness.

Zakelj retained the overall World Cup lead by finishing third. She tops the overall standings with 950 points, while Nash moves into second at 865 points, followed by Wloszczowska at 780. Pendrel moves from 11th to eighth in the standings, tied with Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) on points, while Davison jumps from 15th to 11th in the overall standings.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1:30:27 2 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team 0:00:17 3 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:24 4 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:00:48 5 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 0:01:21 6 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:01:54 7 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:02:06 8 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:03:33 9 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized 0:04:02 10 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:34 11 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:05:25 12 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:05:44 13 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:06:02 14 Lene Byberg (Nor) 0:06:09 15 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:06:49 16 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:07:32 17 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:07:48 18 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 0:08:53 19 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 0:09:35 20 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 0:10:17 21 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:10:23 22 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:11:12 23 Erin Huck (USA) 0:11:47 24 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:13:24 25 Amy Dombroski (USA) 0:13:49 26 Judy Freeman (USA) 0:14:32 27 Cindy Montambault (Can) 0:14:44 -1lap Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra) -1lap Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team -1lap Chloe Woodruff (USA) -1lap Mandy Dreyer (Can) -1lap Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) -2laps Rebecca Beaumont (Can) -2laps Jamie Busch (USA) -2laps Sarah Kaufmann (USA) -3laps Annick Chretien (Can) -3laps Erica Tingey (USA)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 79 pts 2 Giant Pro XC Team 59 3 Ghost Factory Racing Team 52 4 BH - SR Suntour - KMC 37 5 Unior Tools Team 32 6 Specialized Racing XC 28 7 Team Colnago Sudtirol 26 8 Team Davinci - Specialized 22 9 Trek Factory Racing 21 10 Scott-3Roxracing 19

Elite women World Cup standings after five rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 950 pts 2 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 865 3 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team 780 4 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 760 5 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 585 6 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 528 7 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 506 8 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 485 9 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 485 10 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 449 11 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 432 12 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 406 13 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 365 14 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized 350 15 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 328 16 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 320 17 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 316 18 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 298 19 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 274 20 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 267 21 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 264 22 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 253 23 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 250 24 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 244 25 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 242 26 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 242 27 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 220 28 Hanna Klein (Ger) 218 29 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera 194 30 Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek 182 31 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 180 32 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team 164 33 Lene Byberg (Nor) 162 34 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 152 35 Marianne Vos (Ned) 150 36 Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 141 37 Judy Freeman (USA) 135 38 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 130 39 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 126 40 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 123 41 Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg) 117 42 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise 104 43 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 99 44 Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 95 45 Erin Huck (USA) 94 46 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 88 47 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 88 48 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 86 49 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 79 50 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 79 51 Lee Craigie (GBr) 79 52 Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls 79 53 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 79 54 Kate Fluker (NZl) 78 55 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 77 56 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 75 57 Sandra Walter (Can) 74 58 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 74 59 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 74 60 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) 70 61 Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 70 62 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team 64 63 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) 57 64 Amy Dombroski (USA) 56 65 Cindy Montambault (Can) 52 66 Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra) 50 67 Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 49 68 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team 48 69 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 48 70 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 46 71 Franziska Brun (Swi) 45 72 Mandy Dreyer (Can) 44 73 Katherine O'neill (NZl) 44 74 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 42 75 Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 41 76 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) 40 77 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 39 78 Jamie Busch (USA) 38 79 Sarah Kaufmann (USA) 36 80 Annick Chretien (Can) 34 81 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) 34 82 Erica Tingey (USA) 32 83 Nikki Harris (GBr) 32 84 Ann Berglund (Swe) 30 85 Sarah Koba (Swi) Jb Felt Team 29 86 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) 28 87 Irina Slobodyan (Ukr) 28 88 Joana Barbosa (Por) 26 89 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 23 90 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 18 91 Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den) 17 92 Hielke Elferink (Ned) 14 93 Lenka Bulisova (Cze) 13 94 Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr) 12 95 Asuman Bura Balci (Tur) 11 96 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Sbj Bike Team 8