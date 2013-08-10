Nash wins her first World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne
Zakelj defends World Cup lead
Katerina Nash (Luna) won her first-ever career World Cup on Saturday in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada. She rode a smart race to take the victory ahead of Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC Team) and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team).
"I'm 35 and I finally did it! I'm super excited," said Nash to Redbull.tv after finishing. "It was hard, but I had a good, clean race and waited for the right moment to attack on the final lap. I got away."
"I've raced in Mont-Sainte-Anne for years. I feel like I've been on every rock and root and corner over the years. I felt like I was prepared."
Nash's success forced her to re-evaluate her late season plans. "I was going to skip the World Cup finals and go on vacation since it will be after Worlds, but I'm going to reschedule my plans."
After rain earlier in the week, race day dawned with sunny skies, and a wind that dried out the course, making the track fast. World champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) proved that she is back on form after an early season injury by riding away from the women's field on the first lap, opening a substantial 25-second lead by the end of the lap.
The chasers were getting organized behind, and four riders began to reel her in over the next few laps - Nash, Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), Wloszczowska and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools). Lechner was the first dropped, and then Zakelj was gapped by the other two. It wasn't until lap five that Nash and Wlozczowska finally caught Bresset.
With one lap to go, the top four women were within seven seconds of each other: Nash, Wloszczowska, Zakelj and Bresset.
Nash attacked on the switchback climb on the final lap of six and got what would prove a decisive gap over Wloszczowska. World Cup leader Zakelj passed Bresset, who is working her way back into top form after breaking her collarbone earlier this year.
Nash looked to be firmly in control, but she wasn't taking any chances - just a couple of weeks earlier she was caught in the final kilometre at the Andorra World Cup to finish a disappointing second.
This time there would be no disappointment, as the Czech rider cruised across the line with her arms in the air and big smile on her face; 17 seconds ahead of Wloszczowska, with a late charging Zakelj taking third at 24 seconds.
US cross country national champion Lea Davison (Specialized Racing), fresh off winning the Vermont Pro XCT last weekend, put in an impressive ride to finish in fifth as the top North American.
"Mont-Sainte-Anne was where I started my career, as a junior, so to finally get on the podium here as an elite rider is pretty special to me," said Davison.
Catharine Pendrel (Luna), continuing her return to form after suffering a broken collarbone less than two months ago, finished eighth, after admitting that she may have ridden too cautiously in the opening lap, worried about fitness.
Zakelj retained the overall World Cup lead by finishing third. She tops the overall standings with 950 points, while Nash moves into second at 865 points, followed by Wloszczowska at 780. Pendrel moves from 11th to eighth in the standings, tied with Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) on points, while Davison jumps from 15th to 11th in the overall standings.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|1:30:27
|2
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|0:00:48
|5
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:01:21
|6
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:01:54
|7
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:02:06
|8
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:33
|9
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized
|0:04:02
|10
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:34
|11
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:05:25
|12
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:05:44
|13
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:06:02
|14
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|0:06:09
|15
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:06:49
|16
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:07:32
|17
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:07:48
|18
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|0:08:53
|19
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|0:09:35
|20
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:10:17
|21
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:10:23
|22
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:11:12
|23
|Erin Huck (USA)
|0:11:47
|24
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|0:13:24
|25
|Amy Dombroski (USA)
|0:13:49
|26
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|0:14:32
|27
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|0:14:44
|-1lap
|Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
|-1lap
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|-1lap
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|-1lap
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|-1lap
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|-2laps
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|-2laps
|Jamie Busch (USA)
|-2laps
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA)
|-3laps
|Annick Chretien (Can)
|-3laps
|Erica Tingey (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|79
|pts
|2
|Giant Pro XC Team
|59
|3
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|52
|4
|BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|37
|5
|Unior Tools Team
|32
|6
|Specialized Racing XC
|28
|7
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|26
|8
|Team Davinci - Specialized
|22
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|21
|10
|Scott-3Roxracing
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|950
|pts
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|865
|3
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team
|780
|4
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|760
|5
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|585
|6
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|528
|7
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|506
|8
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|485
|9
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|485
|10
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|449
|11
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|432
|12
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|406
|13
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|365
|14
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized
|350
|15
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|328
|16
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|320
|17
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|316
|18
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|298
|19
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|274
|20
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|267
|21
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|264
|22
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|253
|23
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|250
|24
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|244
|25
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|242
|26
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|242
|27
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|220
|28
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|218
|29
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera
|194
|30
|Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek
|182
|31
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|180
|32
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team
|164
|33
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|162
|34
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|152
|35
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|150
|36
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|141
|37
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|135
|38
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|130
|39
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|126
|40
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|123
|41
|Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)
|117
|42
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|104
|43
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|99
|44
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|95
|45
|Erin Huck (USA)
|94
|46
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|88
|47
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|88
|48
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|86
|49
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|79
|50
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|79
|51
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|79
|52
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls
|79
|53
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|79
|54
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|78
|55
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|77
|56
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|75
|57
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|74
|58
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|74
|59
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|74
|60
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|70
|61
|Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|70
|62
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team
|64
|63
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|57
|64
|Amy Dombroski (USA)
|56
|65
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|52
|66
|Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
|50
|67
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|49
|68
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|48
|69
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|48
|70
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|46
|71
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|45
|72
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|44
|73
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|44
|74
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|42
|75
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|41
|76
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|40
|77
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|39
|78
|Jamie Busch (USA)
|38
|79
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA)
|36
|80
|Annick Chretien (Can)
|34
|81
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|34
|82
|Erica Tingey (USA)
|32
|83
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|32
|84
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|30
|85
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Jb Felt Team
|29
|86
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|28
|87
|Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)
|28
|88
|Joana Barbosa (Por)
|26
|89
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|23
|90
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|18
|91
|Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den)
|17
|92
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|14
|93
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|13
|94
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|12
|95
|Asuman Bura Balci (Tur)
|11
|96
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Sbj Bike Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|305
|pts
|2
|Giant Pro XC Team
|285
|3
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|278
|4
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|177
|5
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|170
|6
|Unior Tools Team
|170
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|126
|8
|Specialized Racing XC
|123
|9
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|89
|10
|Wheeler - Ixs Team
|79
|11
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|68
|12
|BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|62
|13
|Team Davinci - Specialized
|59
|14
|Calcit Bike Team
|55
|15
|Fischer-BMC
|33
|16
|Bi&Esse Carrera
|31
|17
|Team Protek
|25
|18
|Scott-3Roxracing
|24
|19
|Toka Print MTB Team
|14
|20
|ISD MTB Team
|8
|21
|4F Racing Team
|1
