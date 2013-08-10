Steve Smith and Rachel Atherton qualify fastest at Mont-Sainte-Anne
Graham gets top seeding among juniors
Canadian downhill star Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing), has one goal on his mind as he enter his final preparations for the finals of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, on Sunday: to win his first ever World Cup race.
In the qualifying run on Friday, Smith proved that he has what it takes to accomplish this goal as he posted the fastest qualifying time of the group of 111 riders, which includes the reigning world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz) of South African, and the current World Cup Leader, Gee Atherton (GT Factory) of Great Britain.
Smith was impressed with the track here at Mont-Sainte-Anne. "It's a completely different track than what we normally see in the world. It's its own kind and completely amazing. It's so fast and the dirt is amazing. The rain we have received helped out quite a bit. Yesterday morning the track was pretty bad and slow. It allowed us to cut some ruts, but the rain helped out to pact it up. Now, we can hold speed through corners, and it’s as pretty good as it’s going to get right now."
Smith won the silver medal at the 2010 World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, but the track changed and Sunday will offer new challenges. "There are some sections that are the same, but overall it changed quite a bit. It only evolved and it's getting better and better."
Smith recently won the Canadian Mountain Bike Downhill Championships in Panorama, British Columbia, and is now wearing the coveted Maple Leaf on his sleeve. "This my first time being the Canadian Champion. Its nice to race in Canada, even though I am not close to home. It feels really good to wear the sleeve."
For the race on Sunday, Smith is confident his equipment has the right components to go fast. "The suspension and geometry are going to stay the same for Sunday because the track is fast and I know what I need. What might change due to the sun or not will be the tire choice. Right now I have cut spikes, but we'll see what happens on Sunday."
In the women's race, Rachel Atherton (GT Factory) qualified fastest ahead of Emmeline Ragot (LaPierre) and Floriane Pugin (Gstad-Scott).
The current Canadian Champion Micayla Gatto of North Vancouver, BC, was the victim of a flat in the top section of the course, and finished last of the group. The flat didn’t deflate her spirit, and she'll be ready to perform on Sunday.
"I think [the track] is awesome here. The buffed out a lot of stuff so its less rough than most years. Unfortunately it rained so it roughed it up a little bit, but the dirt is perfect," said the unlucky Gatto, after her run. "I was having so much fun in practice. Today I happened to front flat near the top. I don't think I even run down a mountain that fast today. Despite the flat, I am really looking forward to race day. It's a smaller field since few of the girls are broken right now, but all the top girls are here so it should make for some tough competition."
Gatto was seen at the track wearing her Canadian Champion outfit. "It definitely feels good to have the Canadian Champion jersey again. Even though Mont-Sainte-Anne is a five hour plane ride, it still feels like home as I have been coming here for so long."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:04:05.200
|2
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:01.097
|3
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:02.645
|4
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:02.728
|5
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:03.157
|6
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:03.890
|7
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson Ur
|0:00:04.902
|8
|Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:05.030
|9
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:05.356
|10
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:05.446
|11
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:05.852
|12
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:06.075
|13
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:06.317
|14
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:07.717
|15
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:07.844
|16
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:08.588
|17
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:09.336
|18
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:09.967
|19
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:10.146
|20
|Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|0:00:10.174
|21
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|0:00:10.404
|22
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:10.567
|23
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|0:00:10.706
|24
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing
|0:00:11.136
|25
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team
|0:00:11.522
|26
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees
|0:00:11.894
|27
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:12.419
|28
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:12.628
|29
|George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:12.751
|30
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:00:13.063
|31
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:13.070
|32
|Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:13.260
|33
|Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:13.557
|34
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|0:00:13.602
|35
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:14.873
|36
|Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:14.886
|37
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona
|0:00:15.079
|38
|Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team
|0:00:15.497
|39
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:15.790
|40
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing
|0:00:15.863
|41
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH
|0:00:16.551
|42
|Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense
|0:00:17.392
|43
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|0:00:17.453
|44
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:17.570
|45
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|0:00:17.571
|46
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:18.154
|47
|Kirk Mcdowall (Can)
|0:00:18.811
|48
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|0:00:19.061
|49
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:19.577
|50
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|0:00:19.651
|51
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:20.047
|52
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:20.063
|53
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:20.549
|54
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:20.755
|55
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:20.766
|56
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
|0:00:20.836
|57
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|0:00:21.165
|58
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson Ur
|0:00:21.475
|59
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:21.723
|60
|Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour
|0:00:21.777
|61
|Jono Jones (GBr)
|0:00:22.607
|62
|Lars Peyer (Swi) SC Intense
|0:00:22.624
|63
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)
|0:00:23.451
|64
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees
|0:00:23.545
|65
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian
|0:00:23.591
|66
|Matthew Walker (NZl)
|0:00:23.808
|67
|David Mcmillan (Aus)
|0:00:24.077
|68
|Sidney Slotegraaf (Can)
|0:00:24.086
|69
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|0:00:24.102
|70
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:24.113
|71
|Samuel Thibault (Can)
|0:00:24.346
|72
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
|0:00:24.752
|73
|Dan Sheridan (Irl)
|0:00:25.016
|74
|Forrest Riesco (Can)
|0:00:25.056
|75
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra) Team Sodicycle Project
|0:00:25.553
|76
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:25.750
|77
|Edward Masters (NZl)
|0:00:26.632
|78
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|0:00:27.361
|79
|Benjamin Staehle (Fra)
|0:00:27.787
|80
|Oliver Morris (GBr)
|0:00:28.872
|81
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:29.113
|82
|George Belk (GBr)
|0:00:29.571
|83
|Oliwer Kangas (Swe)
|0:00:30.082
|84
|Trevor Parson (USA)
|0:00:31.584
|85
|Louis Hamilton (NZl)
|0:00:32.275
|86
|Josh Lewis (GBr)
|0:00:34.734
|87
|Jose Villalobos (CRc)
|0:00:34.904
|88
|Adriano Digiacinto (Can)
|0:00:36.725
|89
|Ray Syron (USA)
|0:00:36.932
|90
|Will Soffe (GBr)
|0:00:37.938
|91
|Christoph Felix Schnettler (Ger)
|0:00:38.059
|92
|Kiran Mackinnon (USA)
|0:00:38.104
|93
|Chris Barlin (Aus)
|0:00:38.120
|94
|Richard ° Rude Jr (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:38.702
|95
|Cody Warren (USA)
|0:00:39.697
|96
|Basil Weber (Swi)
|0:00:39.775
|97
|Charlie Sponsel (USA)
|0:00:43.770
|98
|Ivan Ortiz (Ecu)
|0:00:44.203
|99
|Ryan Burney (USA)
|0:00:44.393
|100
|Jesse Beare (Aus)
|0:00:44.684
|101
|Benoit Rioux (Can)
|0:00:49.140
|102
|Angus Maddern (Aus)
|0:00:50.367
|103
|James Frost (Can)
|0:07:41.605
|DNF
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson Ur
|DNF
|Lachlan Mckillop (Aus)
|DNF
|Christopher Gallagher (GBr)
|DNS
|Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|DNS
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|DNS
|Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecu)
|DNS
|Julien Laramee (Can)
|DNS
|Hans Lambert (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:04:42.400
|2
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:00.892
|3
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:01.645
|4
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:06.399
|5
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:11.685
|6
|Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:11.754
|7
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:12.241
|8
|Tahnee Seagrave* (GBr) Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles
|0:00:15.240
|9
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|0:00:27.153
|10
|Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)
|0:00:31.172
|11
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|0:00:45.128
|12
|Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:47.353
|13
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC Intense
|0:00:49.633
|14
|Jaime Hill (Can)
|0:00:57.190
|15
|Rachael Walker (GBr)
|0:01:17.790
|16
|Alison Zimmer (USA)
|0:01:30.723
|17
|Taylor Allison* (USA)
|0:01:53.957
|18
|Rebecca Gardner (USA)
|0:01:59.849
|19
|Kristen Courtney (Can)
|0:02:28.042
|20
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|0:05:44.118
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Innes Graham (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|0:04:20.900
|2
|Luca Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:01.685
|3
|Noel Niederberger (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:07.049
|4
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:07.116
|5
|Morgan Gulland (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:07.573
|6
|Jack Iles (Can) Canada
|0:00:08.530
|7
|Dean Lucas (Aus) Australia
|0:00:09.213
|8
|Logan Mulally (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:10.775
|9
|Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:11.306
|10
|Mckay Vezina (Can) Canada
|0:00:12.344
|11
|Marcus Hansson (Swe) Team W-Racing
|0:00:12.571
|12
|Francesco Colombo (Ita) Team Airoh Axo Santacruz
|0:00:14.880
|13
|Jason Schroeder (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:15.764
|14
|Luca Cometti (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:16.007
|15
|Jackson Davis (Aus) Australia
|0:00:18.117
|16
|Luciano Jose De Neufville Pascal (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:00:24.613
|17
|Alexander Geddes (Can) Canada
|0:00:25.173
|18
|Chase Nelson (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:26.894
|19
|Shane Leslie (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:26.979
|20
|Galen Carter (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:27.346
|21
|Lachlan Blair (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:27.737
|22
|Walker Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:28.097
|23
|Hugo Langevin (Can) Canada
|0:00:29.498
|24
|Mitchell O'keefe (Can) Canada - B
|0:00:32.890
|25
|Ross Wilcox (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:33.799
|26
|Chris Bennett (Can) Canada - B
|0:00:34.844
|27
|Lee Jackson (Can) Canada
|0:00:35.223
|28
|Francisco Matias (Chi) Chile
|0:00:41.104
|29
|Luke Ellison (Aus) Australia
|0:00:43.222
|30
|Matt Hardwick (Can) Canada
|0:00:46.220
|31
|Kelln Wyatt (Can) Canada - B
|0:00:50.883
|32
|Michael Jones (GBr) Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles
|0:01:16.107
|33
|Ruaridh Mcritchie (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:25.685
|34
|Myles Weber (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:56.083
|35
|Benjamin Despres-Morin (Can) Canada - B
|0:05:14.470
|DNF
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|DNF
|George Gannicott (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|DNF
|Jay Fesperman (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|DNF
|Bowen Irvine (Can) Canada - B
