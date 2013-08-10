Canadian downhill star Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing), has one goal on his mind as he enter his final preparations for the finals of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, on Sunday: to win his first ever World Cup race.

In the qualifying run on Friday, Smith proved that he has what it takes to accomplish this goal as he posted the fastest qualifying time of the group of 111 riders, which includes the reigning world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz) of South African, and the current World Cup Leader, Gee Atherton (GT Factory) of Great Britain.

Smith was impressed with the track here at Mont-Sainte-Anne. "It's a completely different track than what we normally see in the world. It's its own kind and completely amazing. It's so fast and the dirt is amazing. The rain we have received helped out quite a bit. Yesterday morning the track was pretty bad and slow. It allowed us to cut some ruts, but the rain helped out to pact it up. Now, we can hold speed through corners, and it’s as pretty good as it’s going to get right now."

Smith won the silver medal at the 2010 World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, but the track changed and Sunday will offer new challenges. "There are some sections that are the same, but overall it changed quite a bit. It only evolved and it's getting better and better."

Smith recently won the Canadian Mountain Bike Downhill Championships in Panorama, British Columbia, and is now wearing the coveted Maple Leaf on his sleeve. "This my first time being the Canadian Champion. Its nice to race in Canada, even though I am not close to home. It feels really good to wear the sleeve."

For the race on Sunday, Smith is confident his equipment has the right components to go fast. "The suspension and geometry are going to stay the same for Sunday because the track is fast and I know what I need. What might change due to the sun or not will be the tire choice. Right now I have cut spikes, but we'll see what happens on Sunday."

In the women's race, Rachel Atherton (GT Factory) qualified fastest ahead of Emmeline Ragot (LaPierre) and Floriane Pugin (Gstad-Scott).

The current Canadian Champion Micayla Gatto of North Vancouver, BC, was the victim of a flat in the top section of the course, and finished last of the group. The flat didn’t deflate her spirit, and she'll be ready to perform on Sunday.

"I think [the track] is awesome here. The buffed out a lot of stuff so its less rough than most years. Unfortunately it rained so it roughed it up a little bit, but the dirt is perfect," said the unlucky Gatto, after her run. "I was having so much fun in practice. Today I happened to front flat near the top. I don't think I even run down a mountain that fast today. Despite the flat, I am really looking forward to race day. It's a smaller field since few of the girls are broken right now, but all the top girls are here so it should make for some tough competition."

Gatto was seen at the track wearing her Canadian Champion outfit. "It definitely feels good to have the Canadian Champion jersey again. Even though Mont-Sainte-Anne is a five hour plane ride, it still feels like home as I have been coming here for so long."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:04:05.200 2 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:01.097 3 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:02.645 4 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:02.728 5 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:03.157 6 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:03.890 7 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson Ur 0:00:04.902 8 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:05.030 9 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:05.356 10 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:05.446 11 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:05.852 12 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:06.075 13 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:06.317 14 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:07.717 15 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:07.844 16 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:08.588 17 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:09.336 18 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:09.967 19 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:10.146 20 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 0:00:10.174 21 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 0:00:10.404 22 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:10.567 23 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:10.706 24 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 0:00:11.136 25 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team 0:00:11.522 26 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees 0:00:11.894 27 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:12.419 28 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:12.628 29 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:12.751 30 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:13.063 31 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:13.070 32 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:13.260 33 Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:13.557 34 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:13.602 35 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:14.873 36 Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:14.886 37 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona 0:00:15.079 38 Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team 0:00:15.497 39 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:15.790 40 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 0:00:15.863 41 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH 0:00:16.551 42 Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense 0:00:17.392 43 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 0:00:17.453 44 Harry Heath (GBr) 0:00:17.570 45 Remi Gauvin (Can) 0:00:17.571 46 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:00:18.154 47 Kirk Mcdowall (Can) 0:00:18.811 48 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:00:19.061 49 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:19.577 50 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:19.651 51 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 0:00:20.047 52 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:20.063 53 Scott Mears (GBr) 0:00:20.549 54 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:20.755 55 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:20.766 56 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) 0:00:20.836 57 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 0:00:21.165 58 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson Ur 0:00:21.475 59 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:21.723 60 Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:21.777 61 Jono Jones (GBr) 0:00:22.607 62 Lars Peyer (Swi) SC Intense 0:00:22.624 63 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 0:00:23.451 64 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees 0:00:23.545 65 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 0:00:23.591 66 Matthew Walker (NZl) 0:00:23.808 67 David Mcmillan (Aus) 0:00:24.077 68 Sidney Slotegraaf (Can) 0:00:24.086 69 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 0:00:24.102 70 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:24.113 71 Samuel Thibault (Can) 0:00:24.346 72 Fraser Mcglone (GBr) 0:00:24.752 73 Dan Sheridan (Irl) 0:00:25.016 74 Forrest Riesco (Can) 0:00:25.056 75 Quentin Chanudet (Fra) Team Sodicycle Project 0:00:25.553 76 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:25.750 77 Edward Masters (NZl) 0:00:26.632 78 Rob Fraser (Can) 0:00:27.361 79 Benjamin Staehle (Fra) 0:00:27.787 80 Oliver Morris (GBr) 0:00:28.872 81 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:29.113 82 George Belk (GBr) 0:00:29.571 83 Oliwer Kangas (Swe) 0:00:30.082 84 Trevor Parson (USA) 0:00:31.584 85 Louis Hamilton (NZl) 0:00:32.275 86 Josh Lewis (GBr) 0:00:34.734 87 Jose Villalobos (CRc) 0:00:34.904 88 Adriano Digiacinto (Can) 0:00:36.725 89 Ray Syron (USA) 0:00:36.932 90 Will Soffe (GBr) 0:00:37.938 91 Christoph Felix Schnettler (Ger) 0:00:38.059 92 Kiran Mackinnon (USA) 0:00:38.104 93 Chris Barlin (Aus) 0:00:38.120 94 Richard ° Rude Jr (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:38.702 95 Cody Warren (USA) 0:00:39.697 96 Basil Weber (Swi) 0:00:39.775 97 Charlie Sponsel (USA) 0:00:43.770 98 Ivan Ortiz (Ecu) 0:00:44.203 99 Ryan Burney (USA) 0:00:44.393 100 Jesse Beare (Aus) 0:00:44.684 101 Benoit Rioux (Can) 0:00:49.140 102 Angus Maddern (Aus) 0:00:50.367 103 James Frost (Can) 0:07:41.605 DNF Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson Ur DNF Lachlan Mckillop (Aus) DNF Christopher Gallagher (GBr) DNS Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi) DNS Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team DNS Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecu) DNS Julien Laramee (Can) DNS Hans Lambert (Can)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:04:42.400 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:00.892 3 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:01.645 4 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:06.399 5 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:11.685 6 Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:11.754 7 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:12.241 8 Tahnee Seagrave* (GBr) Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles 0:00:15.240 9 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:00:27.153 10 Anita Ager-Wick (Nor) 0:00:31.172 11 Vaea Verbeeck (Can) 0:00:45.128 12 Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:47.353 13 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC Intense 0:00:49.633 14 Jaime Hill (Can) 0:00:57.190 15 Rachael Walker (GBr) 0:01:17.790 16 Alison Zimmer (USA) 0:01:30.723 17 Taylor Allison* (USA) 0:01:53.957 18 Rebecca Gardner (USA) 0:01:59.849 19 Kristen Courtney (Can) 0:02:28.042 20 Micayla Gatto (Can) 0:05:44.118