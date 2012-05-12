Trending

Neff steps up in the under 23 category

Rankings leader Belomoyna rides into seconds place

The start of the Under 23 women's race in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

(Image credit: Colnago-Südtirol Pro Mountain Bike Team)
Men

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Vivienne Meyer (Colnago-Sudtirol Pro Team)

(Image credit: Colnago-Südtirol Pro Mountain Bike Team)
Samara Sheppard (Wheeler - IXS Team) was 4th

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Cup leader Yana Belomoyna (Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Paula Gorycka (4F E-Vive Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jolanda Neff (Wheeler - IXS Team) wins

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Podium: Belomoyna, Neff, Goryka

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jolanda Neff (Wheeler-IXS) won the junior women's cross country at the Nove Mesto World Cup last year. This year, the Swiss rider has joined the under 23 ranks, but it made no difference to the result: Neff again rode away from the rest of the field to win the 21-kilometre race.

The weather turned cold and wet overnight, and the junior and under 23 women got the worst of it on Saturday morning, starting in cold, pouring rain. The track held up well, and the rain stopped by the halfway point.

Neff was not fazed by the wet conditions, easily clearing all technical sections. Behind her, the leader in the World Cup, Yana Belomoyna (Bi&Esse-Infotre Protek) rode a minute down through the race to finish second and preserve her lead in the overall standings. Paula Gorycka (4F E-Vive) took third.

Full Results

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team1:18:48
2Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek0:01:01
3Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team0:01:55
4Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team0:02:27
5Candice Neethling (RSA) BMC Mountain Biking South Africa0:03:45
6Helen Grobert (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:04:08
7Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Swedish National Team0:04:49
8Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.ch Craft0:05:24
9Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team0:05:43
10Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:06:40
11Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop0:06:52
12Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC0:07:04
13Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Canberra ORC0:07:55
14Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek0:08:29
15Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team0:08:44
16Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:09:12
17Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized0:09:23
18Andréanne Pichette (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:25
19Vendula Kuntova (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity0:09:26
20Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team0:09:47
21Marion Azam (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT0:10:12
22Regina Genser (Ger) Bike Junior Team powered by Milka, BSB Bayreuth0:10:49
23Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:11:02
24Laura Bietola (Can) Canadian National Team0:12:23
25Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:12:49
26Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek0:13:14
27Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)0:13:34
28Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:14:17
29Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team0:15:50
30Alessia Bulleri (Ita)0:16:25
31Michaela Malarikova (Svk)-1 lap
32Yuval Bar Ziv (Isr)
33Marta Pastore (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
34Carla Haines (GBr) WXC World Racing
35Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team
36Zsofia Keri (Hun)-2 laps
DNFLorraine Truong (Swi) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
DNFHana Jezkova (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
DNFClaire Oakley (Irl) WXC World Racing
DNSLisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
DNSAnna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida

Under 23 women individual World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek230pts
2Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek174
3Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team140
4Rebecca Henderson (Aus)111
5Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Craft107
6Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team100
7Kajsa Snihs (Swe)97
8Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team92
9Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team79
10Candice Neethling (RSA)76
11Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team62
12Helen Grobert (Ger)59
13Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol58
14Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC52
15Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop42
16Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team38
17Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team33
18Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix30
19Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek22
20Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized17
21Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)14
22Angela Egeland (RSA)12
23Vendula Kuntova (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity12
24Simone Vosloo (RSA)10
25Andréanne Pichette (Can)8
26Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol7
27Marion Azam (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt5
28Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team5
29Regina Genser (Ger)4
30Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida3
31Laura Bietola (Can) Scott-3Roxracing2
32Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)2
33Lorraine Truong (Swi) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry1

