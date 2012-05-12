Neff steps up in the under 23 category
Rankings leader Belomoyna rides into seconds place
Jolanda Neff (Wheeler-IXS) won the junior women's cross country at the Nove Mesto World Cup last year. This year, the Swiss rider has joined the under 23 ranks, but it made no difference to the result: Neff again rode away from the rest of the field to win the 21-kilometre race.
The weather turned cold and wet overnight, and the junior and under 23 women got the worst of it on Saturday morning, starting in cold, pouring rain. The track held up well, and the rain stopped by the halfway point.
Neff was not fazed by the wet conditions, easily clearing all technical sections. Behind her, the leader in the World Cup, Yana Belomoyna (Bi&Esse-Infotre Protek) rode a minute down through the race to finish second and preserve her lead in the overall standings. Paula Gorycka (4F E-Vive) took third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|1:18:48
|2
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|0:01:01
|3
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|0:01:55
|4
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team
|0:02:27
|5
|Candice Neethling (RSA) BMC Mountain Biking South Africa
|0:03:45
|6
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
|0:04:08
|7
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:04:49
|8
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.ch Craft
|0:05:24
|9
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|0:05:43
|10
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:06:40
|11
|Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|0:06:52
|12
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|0:07:04
|13
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Canberra ORC
|0:07:55
|14
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
|0:08:29
|15
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|0:08:44
|16
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:09:12
|17
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized
|0:09:23
|18
|Andréanne Pichette (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:25
|19
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
|0:09:26
|20
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team
|0:09:47
|21
|Marion Azam (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT
|0:10:12
|22
|Regina Genser (Ger) Bike Junior Team powered by Milka, BSB Bayreuth
|0:10:49
|23
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:11:02
|24
|Laura Bietola (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:12:23
|25
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:12:49
|26
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|0:13:14
|27
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|0:13:34
|28
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|0:14:17
|29
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team
|0:15:50
|30
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|0:16:25
|31
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
|-1 lap
|32
|Yuval Bar Ziv (Isr)
|33
|Marta Pastore (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|34
|Carla Haines (GBr) WXC World Racing
|35
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team
|36
|Zsofia Keri (Hun)
|-2 laps
|DNF
|Lorraine Truong (Swi) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|DNF
|Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
|DNF
|Claire Oakley (Irl) WXC World Racing
|DNS
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|DNS
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|230
|pts
|2
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
|174
|3
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|140
|4
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|111
|5
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Craft
|107
|6
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|100
|7
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|97
|8
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|92
|9
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|79
|10
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|76
|11
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team
|62
|12
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|59
|13
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|58
|14
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|52
|15
|Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|42
|16
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|38
|17
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team
|33
|18
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|30
|19
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|22
|20
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized
|17
|21
|Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)
|14
|22
|Angela Egeland (RSA)
|12
|23
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
|12
|24
|Simone Vosloo (RSA)
|10
|25
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|8
|26
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|7
|27
|Marion Azam (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt
|5
|28
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team
|5
|29
|Regina Genser (Ger)
|4
|30
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|3
|31
|Laura Bietola (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|2
|32
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|2
|33
|Lorraine Truong (Swi) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|1
