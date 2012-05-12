Image 1 of 8 The start of the Under 23 women's race in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (Image credit: Colnago-Südtirol Pro Mountain Bike Team) Image 2 of 8 Men (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 8 Vivienne Meyer (Colnago-Sudtirol Pro Team) (Image credit: Colnago-Südtirol Pro Mountain Bike Team) Image 4 of 8 Samara Sheppard (Wheeler - IXS Team) was 4th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 World Cup leader Yana Belomoyna (Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 8 Paula Gorycka (4F E-Vive Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 8 Jolanda Neff (Wheeler - IXS Team) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 8 Podium: Belomoyna, Neff, Goryka (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jolanda Neff (Wheeler-IXS) won the junior women's cross country at the Nove Mesto World Cup last year. This year, the Swiss rider has joined the under 23 ranks, but it made no difference to the result: Neff again rode away from the rest of the field to win the 21-kilometre race.

The weather turned cold and wet overnight, and the junior and under 23 women got the worst of it on Saturday morning, starting in cold, pouring rain. The track held up well, and the rain stopped by the halfway point.

Neff was not fazed by the wet conditions, easily clearing all technical sections. Behind her, the leader in the World Cup, Yana Belomoyna (Bi&Esse-Infotre Protek) rode a minute down through the race to finish second and preserve her lead in the overall standings. Paula Gorycka (4F E-Vive) took third.

Full Results

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 1:18:48 2 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek 0:01:01 3 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team 0:01:55 4 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team 0:02:27 5 Candice Neethling (RSA) BMC Mountain Biking South Africa 0:03:45 6 Helen Grobert (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:04:08 7 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Swedish National Team 0:04:49 8 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.ch Craft 0:05:24 9 Monika Zur (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team 0:05:43 10 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:06:40 11 Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:06:52 12 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:07:04 13 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Canberra ORC 0:07:55 14 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek 0:08:29 15 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team 0:08:44 16 Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 0:09:12 17 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized 0:09:23 18 Andréanne Pichette (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:25 19 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity 0:09:26 20 Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:09:47 21 Marion Azam (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT 0:10:12 22 Regina Genser (Ger) Bike Junior Team powered by Milka, BSB Bayreuth 0:10:49 23 Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:11:02 24 Laura Bietola (Can) Canadian National Team 0:12:23 25 Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:12:49 26 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek 0:13:14 27 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) 0:13:34 28 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 0:14:17 29 Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team 0:15:50 30 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) 0:16:25 31 Michaela Malarikova (Svk) -1 lap 32 Yuval Bar Ziv (Isr) 33 Marta Pastore (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 34 Carla Haines (GBr) WXC World Racing 35 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 36 Zsofia Keri (Hun) -2 laps DNF Lorraine Truong (Swi) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry DNF Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity DNF Claire Oakley (Irl) WXC World Racing DNS Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol DNS Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida