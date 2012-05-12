Image 1 of 9 Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 9 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 4th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 9 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) was 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 9 Alexander Gehbauer (KTM) had possibly the most impressive ride of the day - from last to third. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 9 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 9 Alexander Gehbauer (center, #1) starts to have chainsuck problems 20 metres into the race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 9 Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking Team) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 9 Cink's fan club was rewarded with a win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 9 Podium: van der Heijden, Cink, Gehbauer (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The under 23 men's race at the third round of the cross country World Cup, in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, featured two races within the race. Ondrej Cink (Merida) took a strong victory before a very appreciative home crowd, while World Cup leader Alexander Gehbauer (Austria) had probably the most impressive ride of the day, when he fought his way back from last in the opening start loop to finish third, less than a minute down on Cink.

Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant) took second, only six seconds behind Cink. Cink also took over the World Cup leader's jersey with his win, tied on points with Gehbauer.

Gehbauer suffered chain suck in the sprint from the start line, falling to last in the 128-rider field before he was able to start riding again. Remarkably, he blasted through the field back into third by the halfway point in the race. In front, Cink and van der Heijden were riding together all race, until Cink attacked in the final half lap to open enough of a gap to take the win.

Full Results

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 1:19:58 2 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:06 3 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) KTM 0:00:50 4 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 0:01:22 5 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Mig Team 0:01:36 6 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:01:40 7 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) 0:02:08 8 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:02:12 9 Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team 0:02:13 10 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 0:02:46 11 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 0:03:02 12 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 0:03:18 13 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:03:24 14 Dirk Peters (NZl) 0:03:26 15 Olof Jonsson (Swe) 0:03:36 16 Didier Bats (Bel) 0:03:44 17 Bart De Vocht (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team 0:03:51 18 Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR- Suntour 0:03:52 19 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) 0:03:54 20 Ruben Scheire (Bel) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:03:56 21 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) 0:04:00 22 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 0:04:20 23 Marvin Gruget (Fra) 0:04:41 24 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison Bikes/Hochschwartzwald/MTB Teck 0:04:43 25 Martin Gluth (Ger) 0:04:44 26 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) British National Team 0:05:06 27 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:05:07 28 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing 29 Evan McNeely (Can) Canadian National Team 30 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Team Protek 0:05:26 31 Jonas Pedersen (Den) 0:05:28 32 Kerry Werner (USA) 33 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:05:39 34 Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team 0:06:14 35 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) 0:06:15 36 Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss SR- Suntour 0:06:25 37 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:06:31 38 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team 0:06:38 39 David Simon (Ger) 0:06:39 40 Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:06:51 41 Markus Preiss (Aut) 0:06:56 42 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team 0:06:57 43 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) 0:07:05 44 Ole Hem (Nor) Team United Bakeries 0:07:12 45 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale 0:07:26 46 Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:07:40 47 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT 0:07:58 48 Evan Guthrie (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:09 49 Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team 0:08:19 50 Gregor Raggl (Aut) 0:08:24 51 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team 0:08:25 52 Rens De Bruin (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:08:47 53 Louis Wolf (Ger) 0:08:59 54 Samuel Shaw (NZl) 0:09:07 55 Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 0:09:39 56 Steven James (GBr) 0:09:41 57 Jozef Bebcak (Svk) 0:10:01 58 Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 0:10:12 59 Michael Stünzi (Swi) 0:10:22 60 Michael Crosbie (Aus) 0:10:29 61 Kevin Krieg (Swi) 0:10:30 62 Rick Reimann (Swi) 0:10:40 63 Christopher Platt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 0:10:44 64 Radim Kovar (Cze) Merida Biking Team 65 Grant Ferguson (GBr) British National Team 0:11:01 66 Denny Lupato (Ita) 0:11:50 67 Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Merida NTG 0:12:05 68 Frantisek Lami (Svk) 0:12:18 69 Manfred Zöger (Aut) 0:12:39 70 Jochen Weisenseel (Ger) 71 Piotr Kurczab (Pol) 0:12:44 72 Stefan Peter (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz 73 Urban Ferencak (Slo) 0:13:29 73 Matthias Grick (Aut) 75 Marcin Kawalec (Pol) 0:13:38 76 Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) 0:13:56 77 Christoph Mick (Aut) 0:14:05 78 Karol Michalski (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team 0:14:09 79 Pavel Kuzma (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Te 0:14:20 80 Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team 0:14:38 81 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) -1 lap 82 Bagnol Joris (Fra) 83 Borys Goral (Pol) 84 Jan Svorada (Cze) Merida Biking Team 85 Alexander Meyland (Aus) 86 Tomas Suchar (Svk) 87 Pawel Wojczal (Pol) 88 Gergo Meggyesi (Hun) 89 Anton Liyubuy (Ukr) 90 Sebastian Jayne (Aus) 91 Paul Mathou (Fra) 92 Vadim Arko (Aut) -2 laps 93 Etienne Moreau (Can) XPREZO-Borsao 94 Kacper Urbanowicz (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team DNF Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa) DNF Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Team Protek DNF Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo DNF Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International DNF Luca Braidot (Ita) DNF Julien Trarieux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix DNF Mark Kuyan (Rus) DNF Fabian Strecker (Ger) DNF Rok Korosec (Slo) DNF Maxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.ch Craft DNS Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa) DNS Timofei Ivanov (Rus) DNS Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team DNS Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Team Protek DNS Cameron Ivory (Aus) DNS Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBJ - 2 Professional MTB Team DNS Sascha Bleher (Ger) DNS Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team DNS Alexey Krylov (Rus) DNS Wojciech Wiktor (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team