Cink steals U23 World Cup lead with victory in Nove Mesto na Morave

Van der Heijden left in second, Gehbauer fights back for third

The under 23 men's race at the third round of the cross country World Cup, in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, featured two races within the race. Ondrej Cink (Merida) took a strong victory before a very appreciative home crowd, while World Cup leader Alexander Gehbauer (Austria) had probably the most impressive ride of the day, when he fought his way back from last in the opening start loop to finish third, less than a minute down on Cink.

Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant) took second, only six seconds behind Cink.  Cink also took over the World Cup leader's jersey with his win, tied on points with Gehbauer.

Gehbauer suffered chain suck in the sprint from the start line, falling to last in the 128-rider field before he was able to start riding again. Remarkably, he blasted through the field back into third by the halfway point in the race. In front, Cink and van der Heijden were riding together all race, until Cink attacked in the final half lap to open enough of a gap to take the win.

Full Results

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team1:19:58
2Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:06
3Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) KTM0:00:50
4Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:01:22
5Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Mig Team0:01:36
6Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:01:40
7Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)0:02:08
8Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:02:12
9Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team0:02:13
10Jonas De Backer (Bel)0:02:46
11Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:03:02
12Jan Nesvadba (Cze)0:03:18
13Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling0:03:24
14Dirk Peters (NZl)0:03:26
15Olof Jonsson (Swe)0:03:36
16Didier Bats (Bel)0:03:44
17Bart De Vocht (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:03:51
18Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR- Suntour0:03:52
19Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)0:03:54
20Ruben Scheire (Bel) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:03:56
21Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:04:00
22Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)0:04:20
23Marvin Gruget (Fra)0:04:41
24Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison Bikes/Hochschwartzwald/MTB Teck0:04:43
25Martin Gluth (Ger)0:04:44
26Kenta Gallagher (GBr) British National Team0:05:06
27Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:05:07
28Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
29Evan McNeely (Can) Canadian National Team
30Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Team Protek0:05:26
31Jonas Pedersen (Den)0:05:28
32Kerry Werner (USA)
33Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek0:05:39
34Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team0:06:14
35Marc Stutzmann (Swi)0:06:15
36Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss SR- Suntour0:06:25
37Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:06:31
38Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team0:06:38
39David Simon (Ger)0:06:39
40Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:06:51
41Markus Preiss (Aut)0:06:56
42Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team0:06:57
43Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:07:05
44Ole Hem (Nor) Team United Bakeries0:07:12
45Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale0:07:26
46Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:07:40
47Fabien Doubey (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT0:07:58
48Evan Guthrie (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:09
49Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team0:08:19
50Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:08:24
51Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team0:08:25
52Rens De Bruin (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:08:47
53Louis Wolf (Ger)0:08:59
54Samuel Shaw (NZl)0:09:07
55Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida0:09:39
56Steven James (GBr)0:09:41
57Jozef Bebcak (Svk)0:10:01
58Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida0:10:12
59Michael Stünzi (Swi)0:10:22
60Michael Crosbie (Aus)0:10:29
61Kevin Krieg (Swi)0:10:30
62Rick Reimann (Swi)0:10:40
63Christopher Platt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team0:10:44
64Radim Kovar (Cze) Merida Biking Team
65Grant Ferguson (GBr) British National Team0:11:01
66Denny Lupato (Ita)0:11:50
67Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Merida NTG0:12:05
68Frantisek Lami (Svk)0:12:18
69Manfred Zöger (Aut)0:12:39
70Jochen Weisenseel (Ger)
71Piotr Kurczab (Pol)0:12:44
72Stefan Peter (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
73Urban Ferencak (Slo)0:13:29
73Matthias Grick (Aut)
75Marcin Kawalec (Pol)0:13:38
76Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)0:13:56
77Christoph Mick (Aut)0:14:05
78Karol Michalski (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team0:14:09
79Pavel Kuzma (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Te0:14:20
80Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team0:14:38
81Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)-1 lap
82Bagnol Joris (Fra)
83Borys Goral (Pol)
84Jan Svorada (Cze) Merida Biking Team
85Alexander Meyland (Aus)
86Tomas Suchar (Svk)
87Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
88Gergo Meggyesi (Hun)
89Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)
90Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
91Paul Mathou (Fra)
92Vadim Arko (Aut)-2 laps
93Etienne Moreau (Can) XPREZO-Borsao
94Kacper Urbanowicz (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team
DNFJose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
DNFAndreas Fuchs (Aut) Team Protek
DNFNicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo
DNFJordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International
DNFLuca Braidot (Ita)
DNFJulien Trarieux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix
DNFMark Kuyan (Rus)
DNFFabian Strecker (Ger)
DNFRok Korosec (Slo)
DNFMaxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.ch Craft
DNSCristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
DNSTimofei Ivanov (Rus)
DNSAndras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team
DNSDimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Team Protek
DNSCameron Ivory (Aus)
DNSBartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBJ - 2 Professional MTB Team
DNSSascha Bleher (Ger)
DNSTobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
DNSAlexey Krylov (Rus)
DNSWojciech Wiktor (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team

U23 men individual standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team220pts
2Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)220
3Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi155
4Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team140
5Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team127
6Ruben Scheire (Bel) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry76
7Daniele Braidot (Ita)74
8Julian Schelb (Ger)60
9Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team51
10James Reid (RSA)50
11Nicholas Pettina (Ita)50
12Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team49
13Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling39
14Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)37
15Christian Pfäffle (Ger)33
16Jonas De Backer (Bel)31
17Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team26
18Olof Jonsson (Swe)26
19Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International25
20Marvin Gruget (Fra)23
21Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team22
22Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale21
23Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)20
24Jan Nesvadba (Cze)18
25Gregor Raggl (Aut)18
26Didier Bats (Bel)18
27Dirk Peters (NZl)14
28Maxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Craft14
29Kenta Gallagher (GBr)12
30Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team10
31Bart De Vocht (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team9
32Martin Gluth (Ger)9
33Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour8
34Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)7
35Grant Ferguson (GBr)6
36Tomas Paprstka (Cze)5
37Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)5
38Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)4
39Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek4
40Luke Roberts (RSA)4
41Luca Braidot (Ita)3
42Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team2
43Pavel Priadein (Rus)2
44Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix2

