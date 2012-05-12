Cink steals U23 World Cup lead with victory in Nove Mesto na Morave
Van der Heijden left in second, Gehbauer fights back for third
The under 23 men's race at the third round of the cross country World Cup, in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, featured two races within the race. Ondrej Cink (Merida) took a strong victory before a very appreciative home crowd, while World Cup leader Alexander Gehbauer (Austria) had probably the most impressive ride of the day, when he fought his way back from last in the opening start loop to finish third, less than a minute down on Cink.
Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant) took second, only six seconds behind Cink. Cink also took over the World Cup leader's jersey with his win, tied on points with Gehbauer.
Gehbauer suffered chain suck in the sprint from the start line, falling to last in the 128-rider field before he was able to start riding again. Remarkably, he blasted through the field back into third by the halfway point in the race. In front, Cink and van der Heijden were riding together all race, until Cink attacked in the final half lap to open enough of a gap to take the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|1:19:58
|2
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) KTM
|0:00:50
|4
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:01:22
|5
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Mig Team
|0:01:36
|6
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:01:40
|7
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|0:02:08
|8
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|0:02:12
|9
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:02:13
|10
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|0:02:46
|11
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|0:03:02
|12
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|0:03:18
|13
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling
|0:03:24
|14
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|0:03:26
|15
|Olof Jonsson (Swe)
|0:03:36
|16
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|0:03:44
|17
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|18
|Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR- Suntour
|0:03:52
|19
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)
|0:03:54
|20
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:03:56
|21
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:04:00
|22
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|0:04:20
|23
|Marvin Gruget (Fra)
|0:04:41
|24
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison Bikes/Hochschwartzwald/MTB Teck
|0:04:43
|25
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:04:44
|26
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) British National Team
|0:05:06
|27
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:05:07
|28
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
|29
|Evan McNeely (Can) Canadian National Team
|30
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Team Protek
|0:05:26
|31
|Jonas Pedersen (Den)
|0:05:28
|32
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|33
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:05:39
|34
|Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team
|0:06:14
|35
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi)
|0:06:15
|36
|Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss SR- Suntour
|0:06:25
|37
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:06:31
|38
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team
|0:06:38
|39
|David Simon (Ger)
|0:06:39
|40
|Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:06:51
|41
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|0:06:56
|42
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team
|0:06:57
|43
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:07:05
|44
|Ole Hem (Nor) Team United Bakeries
|0:07:12
|45
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale
|0:07:26
|46
|Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:07:40
|47
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT
|0:07:58
|48
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:09
|49
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:08:19
|50
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|0:08:24
|51
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team
|0:08:25
|52
|Rens De Bruin (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:08:47
|53
|Louis Wolf (Ger)
|0:08:59
|54
|Samuel Shaw (NZl)
|0:09:07
|55
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|0:09:39
|56
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:09:41
|57
|Jozef Bebcak (Svk)
|0:10:01
|58
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|0:10:12
|59
|Michael Stünzi (Swi)
|0:10:22
|60
|Michael Crosbie (Aus)
|0:10:29
|61
|Kevin Krieg (Swi)
|0:10:30
|62
|Rick Reimann (Swi)
|0:10:40
|63
|Christopher Platt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|0:10:44
|64
|Radim Kovar (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|65
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) British National Team
|0:11:01
|66
|Denny Lupato (Ita)
|0:11:50
|67
|Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Merida NTG
|0:12:05
|68
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|0:12:18
|69
|Manfred Zöger (Aut)
|0:12:39
|70
|Jochen Weisenseel (Ger)
|71
|Piotr Kurczab (Pol)
|0:12:44
|72
|Stefan Peter (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|73
|Urban Ferencak (Slo)
|0:13:29
|73
|Matthias Grick (Aut)
|75
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
|0:13:38
|76
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|0:13:56
|77
|Christoph Mick (Aut)
|0:14:05
|78
|Karol Michalski (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team
|0:14:09
|79
|Pavel Kuzma (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Te
|0:14:20
|80
|Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team
|0:14:38
|81
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|-1 lap
|82
|Bagnol Joris (Fra)
|83
|Borys Goral (Pol)
|84
|Jan Svorada (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|85
|Alexander Meyland (Aus)
|86
|Tomas Suchar (Svk)
|87
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|88
|Gergo Meggyesi (Hun)
|89
|Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)
|90
|Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
|91
|Paul Mathou (Fra)
|92
|Vadim Arko (Aut)
|-2 laps
|93
|Etienne Moreau (Can) XPREZO-Borsao
|94
|Kacper Urbanowicz (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team
|DNF
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
|DNF
|Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Team Protek
|DNF
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo
|DNF
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International
|DNF
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|DNF
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix
|DNF
|Mark Kuyan (Rus)
|DNF
|Fabian Strecker (Ger)
|DNF
|Rok Korosec (Slo)
|DNF
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.ch Craft
|DNS
|Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
|DNS
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|DNS
|Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team
|DNS
|Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Team Protek
|DNS
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|DNS
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBJ - 2 Professional MTB Team
|DNS
|Sascha Bleher (Ger)
|DNS
|Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|DNS
|Alexey Krylov (Rus)
|DNS
|Wojciech Wiktor (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|220
|pts
|2
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|220
|3
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|155
|4
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|140
|5
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|127
|6
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|76
|7
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|74
|8
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|60
|9
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team
|51
|10
|James Reid (RSA)
|50
|11
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|50
|12
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|49
|13
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Team Newcycling
|39
|14
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|37
|15
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|33
|16
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|31
|17
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|26
|18
|Olof Jonsson (Swe)
|26
|19
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Lapierre International
|25
|20
|Marvin Gruget (Fra)
|23
|21
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euroone-Waberer's-Cube MTB Team
|22
|22
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale
|21
|23
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|20
|24
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|18
|25
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|18
|26
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|18
|27
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|14
|28
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Craft
|14
|29
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|12
|30
|Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|10
|31
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|9
|32
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|9
|33
|Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|8
|34
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)
|7
|35
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|6
|36
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|5
|37
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|5
|38
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|4
|39
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek
|4
|40
|Luke Roberts (RSA)
|4
|41
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|3
|42
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|2
|43
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|2
|44
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|2
