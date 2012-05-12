Image 1 of 3 Margot Moschetti (France) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) on her way to fourth (Image credit: Colnago-Südtirol Pro Mountain Bike Team) Image 3 of 3 Podium: Machulkova, Moschetti, Rissveds (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Margot Moschetti (France) was the first winner of the weekend for the third round of the UCI Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup, in the junior women's race. After warm and sunny weather leading up to the weekend, the weather in Nove Mesto, in the Czech Republic, turned cold and wet overnight. The junior and under 23 women got the worst of it on Saturday morning, starting in cold, pouring rain, but the track held up well, and the rain stopped by the halfway point in the 16.6-kilometre race.

Moschetti, who won the previous junior World Cup race in Houffalize, Belgium, dominated this one as well, pulling away to finish alone, 1:40 ahead of second place Barbora Machulkova (Czech Republic), of the host country. Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) took third, a further 14 seconds back.

Results