Moschetti prevails in a wet junior women's cross country
Machulkova, Rissveds make up the podium
Margot Moschetti (France) was the first winner of the weekend for the third round of the UCI Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup, in the junior women's race. After warm and sunny weather leading up to the weekend, the weather in Nove Mesto, in the Czech Republic, turned cold and wet overnight. The junior and under 23 women got the worst of it on Saturday morning, starting in cold, pouring rain, but the track held up well, and the rain stopped by the halfway point in the 16.6-kilometre race.
Moschetti, who won the previous junior World Cup race in Houffalize, Belgium, dominated this one as well, pulling away to finish alone, 1:40 ahead of second place Barbora Machulkova (Czech Republic), of the host country. Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) took third, a further 14 seconds back.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) France
|1:04:56
|2
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:40
|3
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Sweden
|0:01:54
|4
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:33
|5
|Henriette Elvrum Handal (Nor) Norway
|0:02:34
|6
|Emilie Collomb (Ita) Italy
|0:03:15
|7
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Poland
|0:03:48
|8
|Frida Helena Ronning (Nor) Norway
|0:04:34
|9
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:37
|10
|Kate Courtney (USA) Team USA
|0:04:57
|11
|Dina Hordiyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:05:16
|12
|Britt van den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:31
|13
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:06:09
|14
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Italy
|0:06:33
|15
|Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:41
|16
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:06:46
|17
|Sabina Zamrozniak (Pol) Poland
|0:07:31
|18
|Sara De Leo (Ita) Italy
|0:07:33
|19
|Tina Perse (Slo) Slovenia
|0:07:34
|20
|Lena Gerault (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT
|0:07:37
|21
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:50
|22
|Marina Filippova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:08:52
|23
|Pauline Pajot (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT
|0:08:58
|24
|Franziska Niederacher (Aut) Austria
|0:09:03
|25
|Elzbieta Figura (Pol) Poland
|0:09:24
|26
|Megan Beltzer (Isr) Israel
|0:09:30
|27
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany
|0:09:37
|28
|Moran Tel Paz (Isr) Israel
|0:10:59
|29
|Axelle Murigneux (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT
|0:11:24
|30
|Jessica Benz (Ger) Germany
|0:11:27
|31
|Audrey Menut (Fra) France
|0:11:47
|32
|Sabrina Sagesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:12:38
|33
|Alessandra Bianchetta (Ita) Italy
|0:13:00
|34
|Alexandra Aldakushkina (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:14:05
|35
|Franziska Hagen (Aut) Austria
|0:14:21
|36
|Anna Balashova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:14:37
|37
|Rita Malinkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:14:58
|38
|Imogen Buick (GBr) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
|0:15:58
|39
|Majlen Müller (Ger) Germany
|-1 lap
|DNF
|Lena Putz (Ger) Germany
|DNS
|Marketa Drahovzalova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
