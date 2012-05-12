Trending

Moschetti prevails in a wet junior women's cross country

Machulkova, Rissveds make up the podium

Image 1 of 3

Margot Moschetti (France) wins

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 3

Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) on her way to fourth

(Image credit: Colnago-Südtirol Pro Mountain Bike Team)
Image 3 of 3

Podium: Machulkova, Moschetti, Rissveds

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Margot Moschetti (France) was the first winner of the weekend for the third round of the UCI Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup, in the junior women's race. After warm and sunny weather leading up to the weekend, the weather in Nove Mesto, in the Czech Republic, turned cold and wet overnight. The junior and under 23 women got the worst of it on Saturday morning, starting in cold, pouring rain, but the track held up well, and the rain stopped by the halfway point in the 16.6-kilometre race.

Moschetti, who won the previous junior World Cup race in Houffalize, Belgium, dominated this one as well, pulling away to finish alone, 1:40 ahead of second place Barbora Machulkova (Czech Republic), of the host country. Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) took third, a further 14 seconds back.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margot Moschetti (Fra) France1:04:56
2Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:40
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Sweden0:01:54
4Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland0:02:33
5Henriette Elvrum Handal (Nor) Norway0:02:34
6Emilie Collomb (Ita) Italy0:03:15
7Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Poland0:03:48
8Frida Helena Ronning (Nor) Norway0:04:34
9Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Great Britain0:04:37
10Kate Courtney (USA) Team USA0:04:57
11Dina Hordiyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:05:16
12Britt van den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands0:05:31
13Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:06:09
14Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Italy0:06:33
15Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:41
16Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus) Russian Federation0:06:46
17Sabina Zamrozniak (Pol) Poland0:07:31
18Sara De Leo (Ita) Italy0:07:33
19Tina Perse (Slo) Slovenia0:07:34
20Lena Gerault (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT0:07:37
21Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain0:08:50
22Marina Filippova (Rus) Russian Federation0:08:52
23Pauline Pajot (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT0:08:58
24Franziska Niederacher (Aut) Austria0:09:03
25Elzbieta Figura (Pol) Poland0:09:24
26Megan Beltzer (Isr) Israel0:09:30
27Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany0:09:37
28Moran Tel Paz (Isr) Israel0:10:59
29Axelle Murigneux (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT0:11:24
30Jessica Benz (Ger) Germany0:11:27
31Audrey Menut (Fra) France0:11:47
32Sabrina Sagesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:12:38
33Alessandra Bianchetta (Ita) Italy0:13:00
34Alexandra Aldakushkina (Rus) Russian Federation0:14:05
35Franziska Hagen (Aut) Austria0:14:21
36Anna Balashova (Rus) Russian Federation0:14:37
37Rita Malinkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:14:58
38Imogen Buick (GBr) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team0:15:58
39Majlen Müller (Ger) Germany-1 lap
DNFLena Putz (Ger) Germany
DNSMarketa Drahovzalova (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team

