Absalon back to winning ways in Houffalize

Frenchman rides tactical race to beat Schurter

Image 1 of 22

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team)

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 22

Nino Schurter and Manuel Fumic leading at the start

Nino Schurter and Manuel Fumic leading at the start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 22

Major Bottleneck at the back of the peloton at the start

Major Bottleneck at the back of the peloton at the start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 22

Julien Absalon (Orbea Racing Team)

Julien Absalon (Orbea Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 22

Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team)

Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 22

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 22

Julien Absalon and Nino Schurter battle on the climb

Julien Absalon and Nino Schurter battle on the climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 22

Julien Absalon (Orbea Racing Team) and Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team)

Julien Absalon (Orbea Racing Team) and Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 22

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Roxracing)

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Roxracing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 22

Belgian CycloCross superstarSven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) is hoping for an Olympic spot

Belgian CycloCross superstarSven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) is hoping for an Olympic spot
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 22

Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing)

Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 22

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru - Trek)

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru - Trek)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 22

Podium: Burry Stander, Nino Schurter, Julien Absalon, Marco Aurelio Fontana, Manuel Fumic

Podium: Burry Stander, Nino Schurter, Julien Absalon, Marco Aurelio Fontana, Manuel Fumic
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 22

Julien Absalon (Orbea Racing Team) wins in Houffalize

Julien Absalon (Orbea Racing Team) wins in Houffalize
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 22

World Champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) has yet to find his form

World Champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) has yet to find his form
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 22

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 22

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Roxracing) was top North American in 11th

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Roxracing) was top North American in 11th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 22

Samuel Schultz (Subaru - Trek)

Samuel Schultz (Subaru - Trek)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 22

Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)

Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 22

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 22

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru - Trek)

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru - Trek)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 22

World Cup leader: Nino Schurter

World Cup leader: Nino Schurter
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Julien Absalon (Orbea) scored a decisive victory at the second round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Houffalize, Belgium, letting all his rivals know that the two-time defending Olympic champion is on track for his title defence later this summer in London. Absalon's victory was his third at Houffalize.

"Houffalize is incredible, all the spectators, lots of fans from France and Belgium behind me, so maybe that is why I push like this," said Absalon. "I am really happy because it is always special to win in Houffalize."

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower), the winner of round one last month in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, jumped out in front on the opening start lap, but Absalon bridged up to him on the first of five laps and then set the pace on all the remaining climbs as the duo distanced themselves from the rest of the field.

Initially, Schurter and Absalon were joined by Manuel Fumic (Cannondale), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) and Burry Stander (Specialized), but the others could not match the pace of the two top riders and fell back. 

Schurter was clearly riding the descents better, opening gaps every time, but Absalon would always close them. For Absalon, this was a problem - the final tricky descent before the paved finish straight was less than 200 metres from the line. Clearly, he had to drop Schurter before that last downhill.

"Nino was so fast on that last downhill," said Absalon. "I saw his line that he kept on taking, and after that I did the same (line). I knew there was no chance to win the sprint, because on that downhill he took maybe 20 metres each lap, so that is why I attacked before."

"I was feeling good, but I was thinking: 'Okay, I need to attack Nino before the last lap, because I know he is always strong on the last lap'. I knew there was no chance to win because I knew he is faster than me on the last downhill. So my tactic was to go before that, so I attacked on the climbs of the fifth lap."

Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory) took third, just ahead of Burry Stander (Specialized).  Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) completed the podium in fifth place.

World champion Kulhavy had a tough day and fell back mid-race.  He started to feel better near the end and move back up, but a flat tire brought those efforts to a halt.

Schurter continues to lead the World Cup with 450 points, followed by Absalon at 400 points. Stander sits in third place with 350 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea Racing Team1:30:22
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:00:38
3Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:03
4Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing0:01:20
5Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:34
6Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:02:17
7Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi0:02:23
8Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)0:02:34
9José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:38
10Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:02:47
11Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:03:05
12Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing0:03:15
13Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:03:32
14Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:03:58
15Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:04:04
16Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:04:10
17Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:04:20
18Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:26
19Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing0:04:28
20Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:04:34
21Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea Racing Team0:05:03
22Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:05:06
23Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized0:05:16
24Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:05:25
25Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing0:05:32
26Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:05:36
27Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:05:38
28Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:05:42
29Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:05:44
30Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing0:05:46
31Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:05:53
32Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing0:06:05
33Sven Nys (Bel)0:06:20
34Marek Konwa* (Pol) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team0:06:29
35Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:06:34
36Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:37
37Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek
38Jürg Graf (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:06:45
39Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:06:51
40Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:06:57
41Jiri Novak (Cze)0:06:58
42Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:07:06
43Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International0:07:16
44Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:07:21
45Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing0:07:22
46Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:07:24
47Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:07:44
48Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team0:07:53
49Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:08:10
50Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team0:08:18
51Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:08:23
52Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:08:25
53Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:08:37
54Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:08:39
55Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:08:42
56Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.0:08:44
57Martino Fruet (Ita)0:08:52
58David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
59Max Plaxton (Can)0:08:58
60Lukas Sablik (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized0:09:02
61Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:09:10
62Robby De Bock (Bel)0:09:17
63Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)0:09:21
64Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea Racing Team0:09:27
65Christoph Soukup (Aut)0:09:28
66Martin Loo (Est) Hard Rock Canossa Merida0:09:38
67Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing0:09:43
68Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus Mig Team
69Hannes Metzler (Aut)0:09:44
70Hans Becking (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team0:10:02
71Kristian Hynek (Cze)0:10:08
72Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team0:10:09
73Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling0:10:15
74Klaus Nielsen (Den)0:10:18
75Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:10:24
76Michal Lami (Svk)0:10:35
77Dariusz Batek (Pol)0:10:38
78Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour0:10:51
79Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:11:02
80Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Lapierre International0:11:09
81Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:11:19
82Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:11:22
83Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek0:11:33
84Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop0:11:39
85Ola Kjören (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:11:43
86Alexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott Les Saisies0:11:51
87Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:11:57
88Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour0:11:58
89Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls0:12:00
90Filip Eberl (Cze)0:12:04
91Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:12:05
92Andy Eyring (Ger)
93Andras Parti (Hun)0:12:06
94David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey-Cannondale0:12:21
95Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:12:22
96Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team0:12:34
97Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:12:45
98Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Por) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek0:12:46
99Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
100Frank Beemer (Ned)0:12:49
101Bjorn Brems (Bel)0:12:50
102Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:13:09
103Markus Bauer (Ger)0:13:25
104Irjan Luttenberg (Ned)0:13:41
105Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling0:13:48
106Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek0:13:50
107Pascal Meyer (Swi)0:14:13
108Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:14:15
109Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:14:19
110Fredrik Edin (Swe)0:14:20
111Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys Team0:14:24
112Lee Williams (GBr)0:14:34
113Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:15:56
114Robert Gehbauer (Aut)0:16:55
-1lapOle Christian Fagerli (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
-1lapSang Hoon Na (Kor)
-1lapFrank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
-1lapTim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
-1lapSeverin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
-1lapDavy Huygens (Bel)
-1lapSteffen Thum (Ger)
-1lapPatrick Gaudy (Bel)
-1lapJimmy Tielens (Bel)
-1lapSeiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
-1lapBenjamin Sonntag (Ger)
-1lapPascal Hossay (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team
-1lapMichael Broderick (USA)
-1lapPaul Oldham (GBr)
-1lapKazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
-1lapAdam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
-1lapSepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
-1lapRafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
-2lapsMarios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
-2lapsChristopher Maletz (Ger)
-2lapsAbdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)
-2lapsJonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
-2lapsJohn Whittington (GBr)
-2lapsMariusz Gil (Pol)
-2lapsVitalii Zubchenko (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
-2lapsMarco Schätzing (Ger)
-3lapsRuben Almeida (Por)
-3lapsDennis Ebert (Ned)
-3lapsMarc Metzler (Swi)
-3lapsMatthias Waldhart (Aut)
-3lapsBostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
-3lapsGiorgos Fattas (Cyp)
DNFNicola Rohrbach (Swi)
DNFSimon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
DNFRalph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNFTomasz Drozdz (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
DNFWeisong Tong (Chn)
DNFRafal Hebisz (Pol)
DNFLukas Kaufmann (Swi) Team Fujibikes Rockets
DNFDavid Collins (GBr)
DNFMiha Halzer (Slo) Energijateam.Com
DNFMatthias Wengelin (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
DNFJorgen Flion (Bel)
DNFPrzemyslaw Ebertowski (Pol)
DNSDaniel Federspiel (Aut) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
DNSBrian Lopes (USA)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Factory Racing74pts
2Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team61
3Specialized Racing61
4Orbea Racing Team50
5Multivan Merida Biking Team43
6Rabobank Giant Offroad Team35
7TX Active Bianchi28
8Trek World Racing25
9Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team24
10Scott-3Roxracing20
11BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry17
12BMC Mountainbike Racing Team13
13Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized8
14Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing6
15Giant Factory Off-Road Team2

Elite men World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team450pts
2Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea Racing Team400
3Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing350
4Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing300
5Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing260
6Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi230
7Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing225
8José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team220
9Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing210
10Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team180
11Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team160
12Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry158
13Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing144
14Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team142
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)139
16Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea Racing Team136
17Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team130
18Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team130
19Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing128
20Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team128
21Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team124
22Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing124
23Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing122
24Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing120
25Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team118
26Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing106
27Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta - Corratec100
28Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing98
29Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team95
30Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi88
31Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team83
32Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team82
33Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing76
34Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix74
35Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team68
36Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team65
37Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized60
38Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)58
39Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek58
40Marek Konwa* (Pol) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team57
41Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing56
42Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team56
43Cédric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix53
44Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team50
45Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International49
46Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team48
47Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour46
48Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta - Corratec45
49Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team41
50Sven Nys (Bel)40
51Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team40
52Jürg Graf (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team38
53Max Plaxton (Can)34
54Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team30
55Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team30
56Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team29
57Jiri Novak (Cze)27
58Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team24
59Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing23
60Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team20
61Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team20
62Philip Buys (RSA)17
63Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team16
64Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team16
65Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop14
66Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team13
67Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.12
68Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)12
69Martino Fruet (Ita)11
70David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)10
71Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys Team10
72Lukas Sablik (Cze) Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized8

Team World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Racing140pts
2Cannondale Factory Racing132
3Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team101
4Multivan Merida Biking Team99
5Orbea Racing Team94
6Trek World Racing64
7Rabobank Giant Offroad Team63
8TX Active Bianchi51
9Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team39
10BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry35
11BMC Mountainbike Racing Team33
12Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing29
13Scott-3Roxracing22
14Elettroveneta - Corratec15
15Rubena Auto-Mencik Specialized8
16S&H Superior MTB Team5
17Giant Factory Off-Road Team2
18Giant Swiss SR - Suntour1

 

