Image 1 of 7 Katy Curd (Great Britain) (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 2 of 7 The top women racing four cross at the world championships (Image credit: Michael Marte) Image 3 of 7 All smiles as Caroline Buchanan, the current BMX World Champion shows her new four cross world championship gold medal. (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 4 of 7 Caroline Buchanan on course for a World Championship win in the mountain bike discipline of four cross (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 5 of 7 Katy Curd (Great Britain) races toward second place in the final behind Anneke Beerten (Netherlands) (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 6 of 7 Katy Curd (Great Britain) (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 7 of 7 The elite women's four cross world championship podium was topped by Caroline Buchanan (Image credit: Michael Marte)

Caroline Buchanan (Australia) won the gold medal at the UCI Four Cross World Championships in Leogang, Austria on Saturday evening.

Buchanan dominated the small final while much of the action happened behind her. Katy Curd (Great Britain) and Anneke Beerten (Netherlands) battled it out for second. Beerten was ahead of Curd, but the later made up significant time on the jumps. Just as Beerten was getting overtaken, she crashed hard coming off a jump and destroyed her front wheel. The defending champion picked herself up and walked to the finish in fourth place.

Curd held on for second while Céline Gros (France) earned the bronze medal in her final Worlds.

