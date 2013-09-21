Buchanan wins four cross world championship
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Curd and Gros round out podium
Caroline Buchanan (Australia) won the gold medal at the UCI Four Cross World Championships in Leogang, Austria on Saturday evening.
Buchanan dominated the small final while much of the action happened behind her. Katy Curd (Great Britain) and Anneke Beerten (Netherlands) battled it out for second. Beerten was ahead of Curd, but the later made up significant time on the jumps. Just as Beerten was getting overtaken, she crashed hard coming off a jump and destroyed her front wheel. The defending champion picked herself up and walked to the finish in fourth place.
Curd held on for second while Céline Gros (France) earned the bronze medal in her final Worlds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Caroline Buchanan (Australia)
|2
|Katy Curd (Great Britain)
|3
|Céline Gros (France)
|4
|Anneke Beerten (Netherlands)
|5
|Romana Labounkova (Czech Republic)
|6
|Steffi Marth (Germany)
|7
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Austria)
|8
|Lucia Oetjen (Switzerland)
|9
|Laura Brethauer (Germany)
|10
|Anna Börschig (Germany)
|11
|Sarah Gerlach (Germany)
|12
|Elke Rabeder (Austria)
|13
|Monica Hrastnik (Slovenia)
|14
|Cara Murray (Great Britain)
|15
|Julia Lackas (Germany)
|16
|Jessica Greaves (Great Britain)
