A decisive crash, sensational sprinting from Anna Meares and Sir Chris Hoy plus a lesson in kiwi consistency were the highlights from the second night of racing at the opening round of the UCI Track World Cup Classics in Melbourne, Australia.

A crash during the first heat of the semi finals put Chinese rider Shuang Guo out of contention for the women's sprint crown and with Kristina Vogel's defeat at the hands of Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton it was the gold and silver medalists from Beijing - Pendleton and Meares - who would line up for the final.

Meares rode two brilliant heats of the gold medal final, surging hard in the back straight over the final lap to ride past Pendleton and clock a time of 11.8 in the first ride before backing up that effort with another stellar performance in the second.

Bold and brave ride from Archbold

Canadian Zach Bell may have won the scratch race but it was New Zealand's Shane Archbold who demonstrated kiwi consistency with a fifth place in that section of the men's omnium and a win in the individual pursuit that set up an eventual overall victory.

World champion Ed Clancy of Great Britain then took the kilo in a time of 1.02.586 later in the night to close the gap but Archbold, sporting a distinctive 'mullet' hairdo, had done enough to secure what was a memorable victory. Cyclingnews readers can learn more about his mullet in our interview with the New Zealander.

Gold aHoy!

A dominant Hoy lined up for the second round of the keirin intent on demonstrating his superiority in the event and the Scot achieved that, leading from start to finish against Dutch rider Teun Mulder before moving onto the final, where he shot past speedy Australian Scott Sunderland

French phenom Kevin Sireau played no further part in the competition after he was eliminated in the second heat of the keirin for riding past the derny before it had retreated. The Frenchman was one of the favourites to challenge Hoy but spent the rest of the evening on the sidelines.

The final itself was a fast-run affair; the fastest keirin ever, in fact, according to Hoy in his post-race interview. The last lap was an impressive 10.0 seconds, with Mulder once again sticking solidly to the wheel of his British adversary to take the silver.

It capped a fantastic meet for Hoy, who added another gold to that which he won the previous evening in the team sprint and indicated that he was back from any troubles he'd experiened over the past 12 months.

Full results

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Zachary Bell (Can) Canada 2 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 3 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China 4 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 5 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 6 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 7 -1 lap Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia 8 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 9 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran 10 Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark 11 Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy 12 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 13 Julien Duval (Fra) France 14 Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland 15 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 16 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 17 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 18 Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus 19 Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela 20 Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria 21 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 21 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Omnium - 1km TT # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:02.586 2 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:03.040 3 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 0:01:04.369 4 Zachary Bell (Can) Canada 0:01:04.381 5 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:01:04.394 6 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 0:01:04.798 7 Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark 0:01:05.216 8 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 0:01:05.341 9 Julien Duval (Fra) France 0:01:05.355 10 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 0:01:05.878 11 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:01:06.208 12 Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia 0:01:06.416 13 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 0:01:06.541 14 Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy 0:01:06.793 15 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:01:07.334 16 Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:07.335 17 Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela 0:01:07.425 18 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran 0:01:07.497 19 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 0:01:07.703 20 Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus 0:01:08.034 21 Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria 0:01:10.356 DNS Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Omnium Final Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 24 pts 2 Zachary Bell (Can) Canada 31 3 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 35 4 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 45 5 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 48 6 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 57 7 Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia 59 8 Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark 61 9 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 62 10 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 62 11 Julien Duval (Fra) France 63 12 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 66 13 Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy 70 14 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 73 15 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China 81 16 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 82 17 Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland 87 18 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran 90 19 Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela 103 20 Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus 110 21 Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria 130 22 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation 23 Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Argentina 24 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Netherlands 2 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 3 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 4 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 5 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 6 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 7 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia 8 Elena Tchalykh (Aze) Azerbaijan 9 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 10 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 11 Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan 12 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand 13 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 14 Paola Munoz (Chi) Chile 15 Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America 16 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 17 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 18 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 19 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 20 Colmenares Colmenares Yeny Lorena (Col) Colombia 21 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 22 Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand 23 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy DNS Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Men's Keirin - Round 2 Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mickaël Bourgain (Fra) France 2 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia 3 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan 4 Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Col) Colombia 5 Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM 6 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas) Malaysia

Men's Keirin - Round 2 Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 2 Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands 3 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 4 Travis Smith (Can) Canada 5 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 DSQ Kévin Sireau (Fra) COFIDIS

Men's Keirin 1st-6th Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 2 Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands 3 Mickaël Bourgain (Fra) France 4 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 5 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia 6 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan

Men's Keirin 7th-11th Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Col) Colombia 8 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 9 Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM 10 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas) Malaysia 11 Travis Smith (Can) Canada

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.880 2 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain DNF Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Sprint Semifinal B Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:11.832 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS

Women's Sprint Semifinal B Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:12.257 2 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France