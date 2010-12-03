Hoy and Meares reign supreme
Archbold hangs tough for omnium gold
A decisive crash, sensational sprinting from Anna Meares and Sir Chris Hoy plus a lesson in kiwi consistency were the highlights from the second night of racing at the opening round of the UCI Track World Cup Classics in Melbourne, Australia.
A crash during the first heat of the semi finals put Chinese rider Shuang Guo out of contention for the women's sprint crown and with Kristina Vogel's defeat at the hands of Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton it was the gold and silver medalists from Beijing - Pendleton and Meares - who would line up for the final.
Meares rode two brilliant heats of the gold medal final, surging hard in the back straight over the final lap to ride past Pendleton and clock a time of 11.8 in the first ride before backing up that effort with another stellar performance in the second.
Bold and brave ride from Archbold
Canadian Zach Bell may have won the scratch race but it was New Zealand's Shane Archbold who demonstrated kiwi consistency with a fifth place in that section of the men's omnium and a win in the individual pursuit that set up an eventual overall victory.
World champion Ed Clancy of Great Britain then took the kilo in a time of 1.02.586 later in the night to close the gap but Archbold, sporting a distinctive 'mullet' hairdo, had done enough to secure what was a memorable victory. Cyclingnews readers can learn more about his mullet in our interview with the New Zealander.
Gold aHoy!
A dominant Hoy lined up for the second round of the keirin intent on demonstrating his superiority in the event and the Scot achieved that, leading from start to finish against Dutch rider Teun Mulder before moving onto the final, where he shot past speedy Australian Scott Sunderland
French phenom Kevin Sireau played no further part in the competition after he was eliminated in the second heat of the keirin for riding past the derny before it had retreated. The Frenchman was one of the favourites to challenge Hoy but spent the rest of the evening on the sidelines.
The final itself was a fast-run affair; the fastest keirin ever, in fact, according to Hoy in his post-race interview. The last lap was an impressive 10.0 seconds, with Mulder once again sticking solidly to the wheel of his British adversary to take the silver.
It capped a fantastic meet for Hoy, who added another gold to that which he won the previous evening in the team sprint and indicated that he was back from any troubles he'd experiened over the past 12 months.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|2
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|3
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|4
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|5
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|7 -1 lap
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia
|8
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|9
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|10
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|11
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|12
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|Julien Duval (Fra) France
|14
|Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland
|15
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|16
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|17
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
|19
|Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
|21
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|21
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:02.586
|2
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:03.040
|3
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|0:01:04.369
|4
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|0:01:04.381
|5
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:04.394
|6
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:04.798
|7
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|0:01:05.216
|8
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|0:01:05.341
|9
|Julien Duval (Fra) France
|0:01:05.355
|10
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|0:01:05.878
|11
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:01:06.208
|12
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia
|0:01:06.416
|13
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|0:01:06.541
|14
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|0:01:06.793
|15
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:07.334
|16
|Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:07.335
|17
|Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela
|0:01:07.425
|18
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|0:01:07.497
|19
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:07.703
|20
|Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
|0:01:08.034
|21
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
|0:01:10.356
|DNS
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|24
|pts
|2
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|31
|3
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|35
|4
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|45
|5
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|48
|6
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|57
|7
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia
|59
|8
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|61
|9
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|62
|10
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|62
|11
|Julien Duval (Fra) France
|63
|12
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|66
|13
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|70
|14
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|73
|15
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|81
|16
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|82
|17
|Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland
|87
|18
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|90
|19
|Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela
|103
|20
|Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
|110
|21
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
|130
|22
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|23
|Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Argentina
|24
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|3
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|4
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|5
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|7
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
|8
|Elena Tchalykh (Aze) Azerbaijan
|9
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|11
|Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan
|12
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|13
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|14
|Paola Munoz (Chi) Chile
|15
|Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America
|16
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|17
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|18
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|19
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|20
|Colmenares Colmenares Yeny Lorena (Col) Colombia
|21
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|22
|Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand
|23
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|DNS
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mickaël Bourgain (Fra) France
|2
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia
|3
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Col) Colombia
|5
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM
|6
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|4
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|5
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|DSQ
|Kévin Sireau (Fra) COFIDIS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Mickaël Bourgain (Fra) France
|4
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|5
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia
|6
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Col) Colombia
|8
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|9
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM
|10
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas) Malaysia
|11
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.880
|2
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11.832
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) TEAM JAYCOAIS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:12.257
|2
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.800
|2
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|DNS
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
