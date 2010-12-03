Trending

Hoy and Meares reign supreme

Archbold hangs tough for omnium gold

Image 1 of 35

Anna Meares (Australia)

Anna Meares (Australia)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 35

Sir Chris Hoy (Great Britain) powers around the boards of Hisense Arena in Melbourne.

Sir Chris Hoy (Great Britain) powers around the boards of Hisense Arena in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 35

Handlers with their riders before another leg of the women's omnium, this time the elimination race.

Handlers with their riders before another leg of the women's omnium, this time the elimination race.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 35

Hello girls: A team coach issues order to his riders during the women's elimination race.

Hello girls: A team coach issues order to his riders during the women's elimination race.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 35

Action from the women's elimination race, part of their omnium series at the 2010 Track World Cup in Melbourne.

Action from the women's elimination race, part of their omnium series at the 2010 Track World Cup in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 35

Marianne Vos from the Netherlands takes out the women's elimination race, part of the omnium series during the world cup.

Marianne Vos from the Netherlands takes out the women's elimination race, part of the omnium series during the world cup.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 35

Anna Meares from Australia is led to the startline by her coach Gary West for her ride in the women's sprint final.

Anna Meares from Australia is led to the startline by her coach Gary West for her ride in the women's sprint final.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 35

New Zealand's Shane Archbold is watched closely by his coach as he heads towards gold in the men's omnium.

New Zealand's Shane Archbold is watched closely by his coach as he heads towards gold in the men's omnium.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 35

New Zealand's Shane Archbold seals the gold medal in the omnium after his ride against the clock, much to the delight of his team handler.

New Zealand's Shane Archbold seals the gold medal in the omnium after his ride against the clock, much to the delight of his team handler.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 35

Anna Meares from Australia checks on the whereabouts of Great Britain's Victoria Pendleton during the ride for the gold medal in the women's sprint.

Anna Meares from Australia checks on the whereabouts of Great Britain's Victoria Pendleton during the ride for the gold medal in the women's sprint.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 35

Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) in action during her ride against Australia's Anna Meares for the gold medal in the sprint.

Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) in action during her ride against Australia's Anna Meares for the gold medal in the sprint.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 35

Anna Meares from Australia celebrates her gold medal ride in the women's sprint.

Anna Meares from Australia celebrates her gold medal ride in the women's sprint.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 35

Sir Chris Hoy (Great Britain) in third wheel gets ready to pounce in the final of the men's keirin.

Sir Chris Hoy (Great Britain) in third wheel gets ready to pounce in the final of the men's keirin.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 35

Sir Chris Hoy (Great Britain) takes out the men's keirin final on night two of competition here in Melbourne.

Sir Chris Hoy (Great Britain) takes out the men's keirin final on night two of competition here in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 35

Men's Omnium podium (l-r): Zachary Bell (2nd,CAN), Shane Archbold (1st,NZ), and Edward Clancy (3rd,GBR).

Men's Omnium podium (l-r): Zachary Bell (2nd,CAN), Shane Archbold (1st,NZ), and Edward Clancy (3rd,GBR).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 16 of 35

The men's keirin podium (l-r): Teun Mulder (2nd,NED), Sir Chris Hoy (1st,GBR) and Mickael Bourgain (3rd,FRA).

The men's keirin podium (l-r): Teun Mulder (2nd,NED), Sir Chris Hoy (1st,GBR) and Mickael Bourgain (3rd,FRA).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 17 of 35

Kevin Sireau (centre) from France was elimintated in his round of the keirin for overtaking the derny.

Kevin Sireau (centre) from France was elimintated in his round of the keirin for overtaking the derny.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 18 of 35

Malaysian rider Josiah Lam Onn Ng leads the field behind the derny during the men's keirin.

Malaysian rider Josiah Lam Onn Ng leads the field behind the derny during the men's keirin.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 19 of 35

Scott Sunderland from Australia watches the wheel ahead during a round of the men's keirin.

Scott Sunderland from Australia watches the wheel ahead during a round of the men's keirin.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 20 of 35

Action from the men's 15km scratch race, part of the omnium event here in Melbourne.

Action from the men's 15km scratch race, part of the omnium event here in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 21 of 35

Sir Chris Hoy (Great Britain) leads Teun Mulder (Netherlands) and Christos Volikakis (Greece) around the boards during second round of the men's keirin.

Sir Chris Hoy (Great Britain) leads Teun Mulder (Netherlands) and Christos Volikakis (Greece) around the boards during second round of the men's keirin.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 22 of 35

I hope one day to be as good as you: Mexico's Sofia Arreola catches a glimpse of Australia's queen of the track, Anna Meares, warming-up on the rollers. Arreola had just been eliminated from the women's elimination race.

I hope one day to be as good as you: Mexico's Sofia Arreola catches a glimpse of Australia's queen of the track, Anna Meares, warming-up on the rollers. Arreola had just been eliminated from the women's elimination race.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 23 of 35

A zebra against all those riders, surely that's not fair: Action from the elimination race in the women's omnium.

A zebra against all those riders, surely that's not fair: Action from the elimination race in the women's omnium.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 24 of 35

Shuang Go (China) broke her collarbone in a nasty fall during her sprint semi-final against Victoria Pendleton (Great Britian).

Shuang Go (China) broke her collarbone in a nasty fall during her sprint semi-final against Victoria Pendleton (Great Britian).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 25 of 35

The women's sprint podium (l-r): Victoria Pendleton (2nd,GBR), Anna Meares (1st,AUS), and Kristina Vogel (3rd,GER).

The women's sprint podium (l-r): Victoria Pendleton (2nd,GBR), Anna Meares (1st,AUS), and Kristina Vogel (3rd,GER).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 26 of 35

Germany's Kristina Vogel keeps a close watch on Australian Anna Meares prior to their semi-final ride in the women's sprint.

Germany's Kristina Vogel keeps a close watch on Australian Anna Meares prior to their semi-final ride in the women's sprint.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 27 of 35

Zach Bell (Canada) goes on the attack during the men's 15km scratch race which is another leg of the omnium.

Zach Bell (Canada) goes on the attack during the men's 15km scratch race which is another leg of the omnium.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 28 of 35

Action from the men's 15km scratch race, part of the omnium event here in Melbourne.

Action from the men's 15km scratch race, part of the omnium event here in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 29 of 35

Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Monique Sullivan (Canada)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 30 of 35

Sandie Clair (France)

Sandie Clair (France)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 31 of 35

Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) building her form ahed of the London 2012 Olympics

Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) building her form ahed of the London 2012 Olympics
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 32 of 35

World Champion Sir Chris Hoy (Great Britain)

World Champion Sir Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 33 of 35

Guo Shuang (China) prepares for her heat

Guo Shuang (China) prepares for her heat
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 34 of 35

Kristina Vogels (Germany, right) and Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong) go head-to-head

Kristina Vogels (Germany, right) and Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong) go head-to-head
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 35 of 35

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

A decisive crash, sensational sprinting from Anna Meares and Sir Chris Hoy plus a lesson in kiwi consistency were the highlights from the second night of racing at the opening round of the UCI Track World Cup Classics in Melbourne, Australia.

Related Articles

Archbold's brass pays off with omnium win

Meares magnificent against Olympic champion

A crash during the first heat of the semi finals put Chinese rider Shuang Guo out of contention for the women's sprint crown and with Kristina Vogel's defeat at the hands of Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton it was the gold and silver medalists from Beijing - Pendleton and Meares - who would line up for the final.

Meares rode two brilliant heats of the gold medal final, surging hard in the back straight over the final lap to ride past Pendleton and clock a time of 11.8 in the first ride before backing up that effort with another stellar performance in the second.

Bold and brave ride from Archbold

Canadian Zach Bell may have won the scratch race but it was New Zealand's Shane Archbold who demonstrated kiwi consistency with a fifth place in that section of the men's omnium and a win in the individual pursuit that set up an eventual overall victory.

World champion Ed Clancy of Great Britain then took the kilo in a time of 1.02.586 later in the night to close the gap but Archbold, sporting a distinctive 'mullet' hairdo, had done enough to secure what was a memorable victory. Cyclingnews readers can learn more about his mullet in our interview with the New Zealander.

Gold aHoy!

A dominant Hoy lined up for the second round of the keirin intent on demonstrating his superiority in the event and the Scot achieved that, leading from start to finish against Dutch rider Teun Mulder before moving onto the final, where he shot past speedy Australian Scott Sunderland

French phenom Kevin Sireau played no further part in the competition after he was eliminated in the second heat of the keirin for riding past the derny before it had retreated. The Frenchman was one of the favourites to challenge Hoy but spent the rest of the evening on the sidelines.

The final itself was a fast-run affair; the fastest keirin ever, in fact, according to Hoy in his post-race interview. The last lap was an impressive 10.0 seconds, with Mulder once again sticking solidly to the wheel of his British adversary to take the silver.

It capped a fantastic meet for Hoy, who added another gold to that which he won the previous evening in the team sprint and indicated that he was back from any troubles he'd experiened over the past 12 months.

Full results

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
2Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
3Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
4Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
5Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
6Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
7 -1 lapCarlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia
8Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
9Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
10Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
11Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
12Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
13Julien Duval (Fra) France
14Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland
15Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
16Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
17Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
18Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
19Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela
20Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
21Scott Law (Aus) Australia
21Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Omnium - 1km TT
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain0:01:02.586
2Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands0:01:03.040
3Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany0:01:04.369
4Zachary Bell (Can) Canada0:01:04.381
5Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:01:04.394
6Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:04.798
7Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark0:01:05.216
8Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland0:01:05.341
9Julien Duval (Fra) France0:01:05.355
10Scott Law (Aus) Australia0:01:05.878
11Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:01:06.208
12Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia0:01:06.416
13Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain0:01:06.541
14Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy0:01:06.793
15Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:07.334
16Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland0:01:07.335
17Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela0:01:07.425
18Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran0:01:07.497
19Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan0:01:07.703
20Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus0:01:08.034
21Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria0:01:10.356
DNSIvan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Omnium Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand24pts
2Zachary Bell (Can) Canada31
3Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain35
4Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain45
5Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands48
6Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland57
7Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia59
8Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark61
9Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic62
10Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile62
11Julien Duval (Fra) France63
12Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany66
13Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy70
14Scott Law (Aus) Australia73
15Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China81
16Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan82
17Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland87
18Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran90
19Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela103
20Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus110
21Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria130
22Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
23Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Argentina
24Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Netherlands
2Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
3Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
4Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
5Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
6Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
7Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia
8Elena Tchalykh (Aze) Azerbaijan
9Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
10Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
11Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan
12Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
13Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
14Paola Munoz (Chi) Chile
15Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America
16Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
17Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
18Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
19Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
20Colmenares Colmenares Yeny Lorena (Col) Colombia
21Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
22Gemma Dudley (NZl) New Zealand
23Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
DNSVilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Men's Keirin - Round 2 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mickaël Bourgain (Fra) France
2Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia
3Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
4Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Col) Colombia
5Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM
6Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas) Malaysia

Men's Keirin - Round 2 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
2Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
3Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
4Travis Smith (Can) Canada
5Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
DSQKévin Sireau (Fra) COFIDIS

Men's Keirin 1st-6th Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
2Teun Mulder (Ned) Netherlands
3Mickaël Bourgain (Fra) France
4Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
5Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia
6Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan

Men's Keirin 7th-11th Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Col) Colombia
8Joachim Eilers (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
9Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM
10Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas) Malaysia
11Travis Smith (Can) Canada

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia0:00:11.880
2Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
DNFShuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Sprint Semifinal B Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11.832
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) TEAM JAYCO­AIS

Women's Sprint Semifinal B Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:12.257
2Clara Sanchez (Fra) France

Women's Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia0:00:11.800
2Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
3Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
DNSShuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China

 

Latest on Cyclingnews