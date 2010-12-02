Autralians top women's team pursuit qualifying
Teruel Rovira claims men's points race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
|25
|pts
|2
|Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
|23
|3
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium
|22
|4
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|9
|5
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|8
|6
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|7
|7
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|8
|Julien Duval (Fra) France
|5
|9
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|10
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|5
|11
|Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Argentina
|4
|12
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|4
|13
|Mario Alberto Contreras (Mex) Mexico
|2
|14
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|1
|DNF
|Konstantinos Christodoulou (Gre) Greece
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|21
|pts
|2
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|20
|3
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|20
|4
|Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela
|11
|5
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|10
|6
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|8
|7
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|8
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|7
|9
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia
|5
|10
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|5
|11
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|4
|12
|Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|13
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|14
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) ACTION CYCLING TEAM
|15
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
|DNF
|Mohd Rizal Tisin (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:13.059
|2
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:13.249
|3
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|0:00:13.250
|4
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:13.452
|5
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:13.499
|6
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|0:00:13.517
|7
|Julien Duval (Fra) France
|0:00:13.596
|8
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:13.640
|9
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia
|0:00:13.728
|10
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|0:00:13.768
|11
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|0:00:13.769
|12
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:13.782
|13
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|0:00:13.787
|14
|Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:13.842
|15
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:13.845
|16
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:13.909
|17
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:13.932
|18
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|0:00:14.021
|19
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:00:14.078
|20
|Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:14.147
|21
|Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:14.224
|22
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:14.235
|23
|Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:14.324
|24
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
|0:00:14.818
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:24.244
|Katherine Bates (Aus) Australia
|Sarah Kent (Aus) Australia
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Australia
|2
|Germany
|0:03:24.813
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|3
|Canada
|0:03:25.138
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|Laura Brown (Can) Canada
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada
|4
|New Zealand
|0:03:25.299
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand
|Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
|Jaime Nielsen (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Netherlands
|0:03:27.382
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Ukraine
|0:03:28.564
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|Ganna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
|7
|United States
|0:03:29.355
|Dotsie Bausch (USA) United States Of America
|Kimberly Geist (USA) United States Of America
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States Of America
|8
|Lithuania
|0:03:29.385
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|9
|Russia
|0:03:29.403
|Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russian Federation
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
|10
|Poland
|0:03:30.303
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|11
|Belarus
|0:03:31.959
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
|Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
|12
|Belgium
|0:03:32.447
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|Else Belmans (Bel) Belgium
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgium
|13
|France
|0:03:32.602
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|14
|Spain
|0:03:32.615
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|Debora Galvez Lopez (Spa) Spain
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|15
|Italy
|0:03:36.767
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italy
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Italy
|16
|TREADS.COM/DFT
|0:03:38.071
|Megan Hottman (USA) TREADS.COM/DFT
|Emy Huntsman (Aus) TREADS.COM/DFT
|Jennifer Triplett (USA) TREADS.COM/DFT
|17
|Thailand
|0:03:54.045
|Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|Monrudee Chapookham (Tha) Thailand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|70
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia
|51
|3
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|48
|4
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|46
|5
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|44
|6
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|42
|7
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|33
|8
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran
|27
|9
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|23
|10
|Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
|21
|11
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|20
|12
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|13
|Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|14
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|8
|15
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|7
|16
|Julien Duval (Fra) France
|3
|17
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|2
|18
|Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|19
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|20
|Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Argentina
|21
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
|22
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|24
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium
|-38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy