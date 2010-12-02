Trending

Full Results

Men's Omnium 15km Points Race Qualifying - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria25pts
2Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus23
3Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium22
4Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand9
5Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile8
6Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy7
7Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic6
8Julien Duval (Fra) France5
9Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain5
10Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan5
11Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Argentina4
12Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland4
13Mario Alberto Contreras (Mex) Mexico2
14Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary1
DNFKonstantinos Christodoulou (Gre) Greece

Men's Omnium 15km Points Race Qualifying - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran21pts
2Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain20
3Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China20
4Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela11
5Zachary Bell (Can) Canada10
6Scott Law (Aus) Australia8
7Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands8
8Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany7
9Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia5
10Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation5
11Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark4
12Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland4
13Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine3
14Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) ACTION CYCLING TEAM
15Recep Ünalan (Tur) Turkey
DNFMohd Rizal Tisin (Mas) YSD TRACK TEAM

Men's Omnium - Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain0:00:13.059
2Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands0:00:13.249
3Zachary Bell (Can) Canada0:00:13.250
4Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:00:13.452
5Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:13.499
6Scott Law (Aus) Australia0:00:13.517
7Julien Duval (Fra) France0:00:13.596
8Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:13.640
9Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia0:00:13.728
10Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany0:00:13.768
11Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain0:00:13.769
12Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland0:00:13.782
13Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy0:00:13.787
14Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland0:00:13.842
15Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium0:00:13.845
16Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan0:00:13.909
17Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark0:00:13.932
18Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran0:00:14.021
19Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:00:14.078
20Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus0:00:14.147
21Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela0:00:14.224
22Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:14.235
23Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Argentina0:00:14.324
24Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria0:00:14.818

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:24.244
Katherine Bates (Aus) Australia
Sarah Kent (Aus) Australia
Josephine Tomic (Aus) Australia
2Germany0:03:24.813
Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
3Canada0:03:25.138
Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
Laura Brown (Can) Canada
Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada
4New Zealand0:03:25.299
Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand
Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
Jaime Nielsen (NZl) New Zealand
5Netherlands0:03:27.382
Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Netherlands
6Ukraine0:03:28.564
Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
Ganna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
7United States0:03:29.355
Dotsie Bausch (USA) United States Of America
Kimberly Geist (USA) United States Of America
Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States Of America
8Lithuania0:03:29.385
Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
9Russia0:03:29.403
Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russian Federation
Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
10Poland0:03:30.303
Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland
Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
11Belarus0:03:31.959
Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
12Belgium0:03:32.447
Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
Else Belmans (Bel) Belgium
Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgium
13France0:03:32.602
Aude Biannic (Fra) France
Sophie Creux (Fra) France
Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
14Spain0:03:32.615
Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
Debora Galvez Lopez (Spa) Spain
Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Spain
15Italy0:03:36.767
Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italy
Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Italy
16TREADS.COM/DFT0:03:38.071
Megan Hottman (USA) TREADS.COM/DFT
Emy Huntsman (Aus) TREADS.COM/DFT
Jennifer Triplett (USA) TREADS.COM/DFT
17Thailand0:03:54.045
Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
Monrudee Chapookham (Tha) Thailand

Men's Omnium Points Race - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain70pts
2Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia51
3Zachary Bell (Can) Canada48
4Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark46
5Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand44
6Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy42
7Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile33
8Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Islamic Republic of Iran27
9Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan23
10Serhei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus21
11Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China20
12Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain13
13Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland11
14Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland8
15Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany7
16Julien Duval (Fra) France3
17Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic2
18Carlos Daniel Linarez Zambrano (Ven) Venezuela1
19Scott Law (Aus) Australia
20Sebastian Cancio (Arg) Argentina
21Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
22Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
23Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
24Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium-38

