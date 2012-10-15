Trending

Thiele captures men's sprint, Graf takes points race

Gaviria earns gold for host nation in women's keirin, King wins omnium

Men's Sprint - Qualifying
1Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany0:00:10.068
2Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia0:00:10.069
3Eric Engler (Ger) Germany0:00:10.158
4Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan0:00:10.280
5Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia0:00:10.281
6Saifei Bao (Chn) China0:00:10.326
7Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russia0:00:10.375
8Leandro Hernan Bottasso (Arg) Argentina0:00:10.380
9Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France0:00:10.408
10Kian Emadi­Coffin (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.419
11Santiago Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:00:10.515
12Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan0:00:10.529
13Shunwei Yu (Chn) China0:00:10.530
14Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain0:00:10.553
15Pablo Javier Perruchoud (Arg) Argentina0:00:10.560
16Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy0:00:10.673
17Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela0:00:10.678
18Carlos Carrasco (Mex) Mexico0:00:10.796
19Gennadiy Genus (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:10.805
20Jose Arturo Rodriguez (Mex) Mexico0:00:10.864
21Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela0:00:10.969
22Haseem McLean (Tri) Team Beacon0:00:10.972
23Alexander Quincy (Tri) Team Beacon0:00:11.209
24Malek Marcus McCrone (Mas) Malaysia0:00:11.275
DNSRobin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic
DNSDavide Ceci (Ita) Team Ceci Dreambike

Men's Sprint - B 1/4 finals: Heat 1
1Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
2Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France

Men's Sprint - B 1/4 finals: Heat 2
1Kian Emadi­Coffin (GBr) Great Britain
2Pablo Javier Perruchoud (Arg) Argentina

Men's Sprint - B 1/4 finals: Heat 3
1Santiago Ramirez (Col) Colombia
2Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

Men's Sprint - B 1/4 finals: Heat 4
1Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan
2Shunwei Yu (Chn) China

Men's Sprint - B semi-finals: Heat 1
1Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan
2Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy

Men's Sprint - B semi-finals: Heat 2
1Kian Emadi­Coffin (GBr) Great Britain
2Santiago Ramirez (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint - B finals: 9th-10th place
9Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan
10Kian Emadi­Coffin (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint - B finals: 11th-12th place
11Santiago Ramirez (Col) Colombia
12Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals: Heat 1
1Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
2Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals: Heat 2
1Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
2Pablo Javier Perruchoud (Arg) Argentina

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals: Heat 3
1Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
2Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals: Heat 4
1Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
2Shunwei Yu (Chn) China

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals: Heat 5
1Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
2Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals: Heat 6
1Saifei Bao (Chn) China
2Santiago Ramirez (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals: Heat 7
1Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russia
2Kian Emadi­Coffin (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint - 1/8 finals: Heat 8
1Leandro Hernan Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
2Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France

Men's Sprint - 1/4 finals: Heat 1, Round 1
1Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
2Leandro Hernan Bottasso (Arg) Argentina

Men's Sprint - 1/4 finals: Heat 1, Round 2
1Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
2Leandro Hernan Bottasso (Arg) Argentina

Men's Sprint - 1/4 finals: Heat 2, Round 1
1Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
2Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russia

Men's Sprint - 1/4 finals: Heat 2, Round 2
1Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
2Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russia

Men's Sprint - 1/4 finals: Heat 3, Round 1
1Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
2Saifei Bao (Chn) China

Men's Sprint - 1/4 finals: Heat 3, Round 2
1Saifei Bao (Chn) China
2Eric Engler (Ger) Germany

Men's Sprint - 1/4 finals: Heat 3, Round 3
1Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
2Saifei Bao (Chn) China

Men's Sprint - 1/4 finals: Heat 4, Round 1
1Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
2Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia

Men's Sprint - 1/4 finals: Heat 4, Round 2
1Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
2Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint - 1/4 finals: Heat 4, Round 3
1Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
2Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint - 5th-8th place
5Leandro Hernan Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
6Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
7Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russia
8Saifei Bao (Chn) China

Men's Sprint - Semifinals: Heat 1, Round 1
1Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
2Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia

Men's Sprint - Semifinals: Heat 1, Round 2
1Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
2Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia

Men's Sprint - Semifinals: Heat 2, Round 1
1Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
2Eric Engler (Ger) Germany

Men's Sprint - Semifinals: Heat 2, Round 2
1Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
2Eric Engler (Ger) Germany

Men's Sprint - Gold Medal Final: Round 1
1Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
2Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint - Gold Medal Final: Round 2
1Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
2Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint - Bronze Medal Final: Round 1
3Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
4Eric Engler (Ger) Germany

Men's Sprint - Bronze Medal Final: Round 2
3Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
4Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia

Men's Sprint - Bronze Medal Final: Round 3
3Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
4Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia

Men's Points Race
1Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria76pts
2Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) Poland70
3Jonathan Mould (GBr) Welsh Cycling Track Team64
4Jesper Morkov (Den) Denmark48
5Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand47
6Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan46
7Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium46
8Turakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand45
9Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain38
10Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia34
11Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile28
12Yauheni Shamsonau (Blr) Belarus26
13Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina26
14Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr) Ukraine24
15Richard Ochoa Quintero (Ven) Venezuela22
16Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland20
17Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong20
18Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic20
19Dmitriy Sokolov (Rus) Russia9
DNFMichele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
DNFOrtega Rivera ,Efrén A. (PuR) Puerto Rico
DNSSarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand

Women's Keirin - First Round: Heat 1
1Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
3Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
4Marynes Prada (Ven) Venezuela
5Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex) Mexico
6Paula Lucrecia Guillen Rivera (Gua) Guatemala

Women's Keirin - First Round: Heat 2
1Rebecca Angharad James (GBr) Great Britain
2Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia
3Gleydimar Tapia (Ven) Venezuela
4Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
5Karen Cruz (ESa) El Salvador
6Yamilet Jimenez Galicia (Gua) Guatemala

Women's Keirin - First Round: Heat 3
1Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
2Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
3Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
4Martha Bayona (Col) Colombia
5Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
6Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan

Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage: Heat 1
1Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
2Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
3Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
4Gleydimar Tapia (Ven) Venezuela
5Karen Cruz (ESa) El Salvador
6Paula Lucrecia Guillen Rivera (Gua) Guatemala

Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage: Heat 2
1Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex) Mexico
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
3Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
4Martha Bayona (Col) Colombia
5Yamilet Jimenez Galicia (Gua) Guatemala
6Marynes Prada (Ven) Venezuela

Women's Keirin - Second Round: Heat 1
1Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
2Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
3Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia
4Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
5Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex) Mexico
6Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan

Women's Keirin - Second Round: Heat 2
1Rebecca Angharad James (GBr) Great Britain
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
3Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
4Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
5Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
6Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan

Women's Keirin Final - 1st-6th
1Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia
2Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
3Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
4Rebecca Angharad James (GBr) Great Britain
5Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
DNFWai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong

Women's Keirin Final - 7th-12th
7Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
8Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
9Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
10Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex) Mexico
11Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
12Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan

Women's Omnium - Round 4: Individual Pursuit
1Isabella King (Aus) Australia0:03:38.864
2Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:45.781
3Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland0:03:46.877
4Cari Higgins (USA) United States of America0:03:47.111
5Elinor Barker (GBr) Welsh Cycling Track Team0:03:47.446
6Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus0:03:48.678
7Giulia Donato (Ita) Italy0:03:50.092
8Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombia0:03:51.135
9Yennifer Cesar (Ven) Venezuela0:03:54.142

Women's Omnium - Round 5: Scratch Race
1Isabella King (Aus) Australia
2Cari Higgins (USA) United States of America
3Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland
4Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
5Elinor Barker (GBr) Welsh Cycling Track Team
6Yennifer Cesar (Ven) Venezuela
7Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus
8Giulia Donato (Ita) Italy
9Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombia

Women's Omnium - Round 6: 500m Time Trial
1Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland0:00:35.807
2Cari Higgins (USA) United States of America0:00:36.970
3Yennifer Cesar (Ven) Venezuela0:00:37.009
4Isabella King (Aus) Australia0:00:37.116
5Giulia Donato (Ita) Italy0:00:37.505
6Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus0:00:37.506
7Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:38.440
8Elinor Barker (GBr) Welsh Cycling Track Team0:00:38.459
9Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombia0:00:39.336

Women's Omnium - Final overall standings
1Isabella King (Aus) Australia10pts
2Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland22
3Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic23
4Cari Higgins (USA) United States of America24
5Giulia Donato (Ita) Italy35
6Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus36
7Yennifer Cesar (Ven) Venezuela37
8Elinor Barker (GBr) Welsh Cycling Track Team39
9Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombia44

