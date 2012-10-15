Thiele captures men's sprint, Graf takes points race
Gaviria earns gold for host nation in women's keirin, King wins omnium
Day 3: Men's Sprint; Women's Keirin; Women's Omnium, Individual Pursuit, Scratch Race, Time Trial; Men's Points Race, Final -
|1
|Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.068
|2
|Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10.069
|3
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.158
|4
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.280
|5
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
|0:00:10.281
|6
|Saifei Bao (Chn) China
|0:00:10.326
|7
|Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russia
|0:00:10.375
|8
|Leandro Hernan Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:10.380
|9
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|0:00:10.408
|10
|Kian EmadiCoffin (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.419
|11
|Santiago Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10.515
|12
|Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.529
|13
|Shunwei Yu (Chn) China
|0:00:10.530
|14
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:00:10.553
|15
|Pablo Javier Perruchoud (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:10.560
|16
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|0:00:10.673
|17
|Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:10.678
|18
|Carlos Carrasco (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:10.796
|19
|Gennadiy Genus (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:10.805
|20
|Jose Arturo Rodriguez (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:10.864
|21
|Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:10.969
|22
|Haseem McLean (Tri) Team Beacon
|0:00:10.972
|23
|Alexander Quincy (Tri) Team Beacon
|0:00:11.209
|24
|Malek Marcus McCrone (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:11.275
|DNS
|Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic
|DNS
|Davide Ceci (Ita) Team Ceci Dreambike
|1
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|2
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|1
|Kian EmadiCoffin (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Pablo Javier Perruchoud (Arg) Argentina
|1
|Santiago Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|2
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|1
|Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Shunwei Yu (Chn) China
|1
|Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|1
|Kian EmadiCoffin (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Santiago Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|9
|Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan
|10
|Kian EmadiCoffin (GBr) Great Britain
|11
|Santiago Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|12
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|1
|Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
|2
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|1
|Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
|2
|Pablo Javier Perruchoud (Arg) Argentina
|1
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|2
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|1
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Shunwei Yu (Chn) China
|1
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
|2
|Takashi Sakamoto (Jpn) Japan
|1
|Saifei Bao (Chn) China
|2
|Santiago Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|1
|Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russia
|2
|Kian EmadiCoffin (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|Leandro Hernan Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|1
|Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
|2
|Leandro Hernan Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
|1
|Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
|2
|Leandro Hernan Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
|1
|Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
|2
|Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russia
|1
|Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
|2
|Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russia
|1
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|2
|Saifei Bao (Chn) China
|1
|Saifei Bao (Chn) China
|2
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|1
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|2
|Saifei Bao (Chn) China
|1
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
|1
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
|2
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
|1
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
|2
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
|5
|Leandro Hernan Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
|6
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
|7
|Ilya Okunev (Rus) Russia
|8
|Saifei Bao (Chn) China
|1
|Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
|2
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
|1
|Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
|2
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
|1
|Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
|2
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|1
|Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
|2
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|1
|Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
|2
|Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
|1
|Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
|2
|Fabian Puerta (Col) Colombia
|3
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
|4
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|3
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|4
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
|3
|Eric Engler (Ger) Germany
|4
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) Russia
|1
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
|76
|pts
|2
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) Poland
|70
|3
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Welsh Cycling Track Team
|64
|4
|Jesper Morkov (Den) Denmark
|48
|5
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand
|47
|6
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|46
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|46
|8
|Turakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand
|45
|9
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|38
|10
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|34
|11
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|28
|12
|Yauheni Shamsonau (Blr) Belarus
|26
|13
|Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
|26
|14
|Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr) Ukraine
|24
|15
|Richard Ochoa Quintero (Ven) Venezuela
|22
|16
|Kilian Moser (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|17
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
|20
|18
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Czech Republic
|20
|19
|Dmitriy Sokolov (Rus) Russia
|9
|DNF
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Ortega Rivera ,Efrén A. (PuR) Puerto Rico
|DNS
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand
|1
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Marynes Prada (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex) Mexico
|6
|Paula Lucrecia Guillen Rivera (Gua) Guatemala
|1
|Rebecca Angharad James (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia
|3
|Gleydimar Tapia (Ven) Venezuela
|4
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|5
|Karen Cruz (ESa) El Salvador
|6
|Yamilet Jimenez Galicia (Gua) Guatemala
|1
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|2
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|3
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|4
|Martha Bayona (Col) Colombia
|5
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|6
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|1
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|2
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Gleydimar Tapia (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|Karen Cruz (ESa) El Salvador
|6
|Paula Lucrecia Guillen Rivera (Gua) Guatemala
|1
|Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex) Mexico
|2
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|3
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Martha Bayona (Col) Colombia
|5
|Yamilet Jimenez Galicia (Gua) Guatemala
|6
|Marynes Prada (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|2
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia
|4
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|5
|Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex) Mexico
|6
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|1
|Rebecca Angharad James (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|4
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|5
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|6
|Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
|1
|Juliana Gaviria (Col) Colombia
|2
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|3
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|4
|Rebecca Angharad James (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|7
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|8
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|9
|Hiroko Ishii (Jpn) Japan
|10
|Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex) Mexico
|11
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|12
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|1
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|0:03:38.864
|2
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:45.781
|3
|Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland
|0:03:46.877
|4
|Cari Higgins (USA) United States of America
|0:03:47.111
|5
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Welsh Cycling Track Team
|0:03:47.446
|6
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus
|0:03:48.678
|7
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Italy
|0:03:50.092
|8
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombia
|0:03:51.135
|9
|Yennifer Cesar (Ven) Venezuela
|0:03:54.142
|1
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|2
|Cari Higgins (USA) United States of America
|3
|Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland
|4
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Welsh Cycling Track Team
|6
|Yennifer Cesar (Ven) Venezuela
|7
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus
|8
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Italy
|9
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombia
|1
|Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland
|0:00:35.807
|2
|Cari Higgins (USA) United States of America
|0:00:36.970
|3
|Yennifer Cesar (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:37.009
|4
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|0:00:37.116
|5
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Italy
|0:00:37.505
|6
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:37.506
|7
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:38.440
|8
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Welsh Cycling Track Team
|0:00:38.459
|9
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombia
|0:00:39.336
|1
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland
|22
|3
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|23
|4
|Cari Higgins (USA) United States of America
|24
|5
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Italy
|35
|6
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr) Belarus
|36
|7
|Yennifer Cesar (Ven) Venezuela
|37
|8
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Welsh Cycling Track Team
|39
|9
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Colombia
|44
