Canada, Colombia golden in team pursuit
Muche wins women's keirin, Cofidis earns men's team sprint gold, Colla captures men's scratch race
Image 1 of 23
Image 2 of 23
Image 3 of 23
Image 4 of 23
Image 5 of 23
Image 6 of 23
Image 7 of 23
Image 8 of 23
Image 9 of 23
Image 10 of 23
Image 11 of 23
Image 12 of 23
Image 13 of 23
Image 14 of 23
Image 15 of 23
Image 16 of 23
Image 17 of 23
Image 18 of 23
Image 19 of 23
Image 20 of 23
Image 21 of 23
Image 22 of 23
Image 23 of 23
|1
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|2
|Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
|3
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
|4
|Agnes Ronner (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|6
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) Greece
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Christin Muche (Ger) Germany
|3
|Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia
|4
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|6
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|Christin Muche (Ger) Germany
|2
|Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia
|3
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
|4
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|5
|Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
|6
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|7
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|8
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|10
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russian Federation
|11
|Agnes Ronner (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) Greece
|1
|Canada
|0:03:27.289
|Laura Brown (Can)
|Stephanie Roorda (Can)
|Tara Whitten (Can)
|2
|United States of America
|0:03:28.415
|Dotsie Bausch (USA)
|Sarah Hammer (USA)
|Lauren Tamayo (USA)
|3
|Lithuania
|0:03:29.629
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu)
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu)
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
|4
|Cuba
|0:03:33.283
|Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cub)
|Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub)
|Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub)
|1
|Cofidis
|0:00:43.966
|Teun Mulder (Ned)
|François Pervis (Fra)
|Kévin Sireau (Fra)
|2
|Germany
|0:00:44.187
|Robert Forstemann (Ger)
|Maximilian Levy (Ger)
|Mathias Stumpf (Ger)
|3
|Ukraine
|0:00:45.271
|Yevhen Bolibrukh (Ukr)
|Yuriy Tsyupyk (Ukr)
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr)
|4
|Canada
|0:00:45.416
|Stéphane Cossette (Can)
|Travis Smith (Can)
|Joseph Veloce (Can)
|1
|Angel Dario Colla (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|3
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis
|4
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria
|5
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Belgium
|6
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia
|7
|James Carney (USA) Salamander
|8
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Ireland
|9
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland
|10
|Dean Edwards (RSA) South Africa
|11
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic
|12
|Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine
|13
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|14
|Roman Maksimov (Rus) Lokomotiv
|15
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|16
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Lithuania
|17
|Guy East (USA) United States Of America
|18
|Guillermo Ferrer Garcia (Spa) Calapie-Reyno de Navarra
|19
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
|20
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Greece
|21
|Yury Yurchanka (Blr) Belarus
|22
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|Colombia
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col)
|Arles Antonio Castro Laverde (Col)
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col)
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col)
|2
|Lokomotiv
|Artur Ershov (Rus)
|Valery Kaikov (Rus)
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus)
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus)
|3
|Spain
|0:04:12.187
|Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique (Spa)
|Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa)
|Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa)
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa)
|4
|France
|0:04:15.907
|Ghislain Boiron (Fra)
|Vivien Brisse (Fra)
|Julien Duval (Fra)
|Julien Morice (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
-
Van der Poel superb in Flandriencross Hamme victorySweeck best of the rest, Merlier third
-
Fahringer wins Supercross Cup 1McFadden, Williams complete podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy