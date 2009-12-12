Trending

Canada, Colombia golden in team pursuit

Muche wins women's keirin, Cofidis earns men's team sprint gold, Colla captures men's scratch race

Canada got the better of the USA in the women's team pursuit final. Lithuania defeated Cuba for the bronze

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Canada during their triumphant team pursuit final performance

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The Canadian girls grin after their win

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Oh Canada!: The women celebrate their win in the women's team pursuit

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Colombia's victorious men's team pursuit squad celebrate their win

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Top dogs in Columbia: Germany

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Germany celebrate with their trophy

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Germany were the champion team in Cali, Colombia

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Women's keirin final

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Colombia's team pursuit squad, on their way to victory

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Angel Dario Colla (Argentina) took the men's scratch race

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Scratch race podium: Angel Dario Colla (1st, Argentina), Erik Mohs (2nd, Germany) and Leonardo Fabio Duque (3rd, Cofidis)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Lukasz Bujko (Poland) is the World Cup scratch race leader

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Men's team pursuit podium: Lokomotiv Moscow (2nd), Colombia (1st) and Spain (3rd)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Christin Muche (Germany) celebrates victory in the women's keirin

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Action aplenty during the scratch race final.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Angel Dario Colla (Argentina) sprints for victory in the scratch race final

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Cofidis' Teun Mulder, François Pervis and Kévin Sireau on their way to team sprint gold

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Team sprint podium: Germany (2nd), Cofidis (1st) and Ukraine (3rd)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The Ukraine drive on in their first lap of the team sprint

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Despite Cofidis' win, Germany took the lead in the World Cup team sprint standings

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
François Pervis celebrates Cofidis' victory in the men's team sprint

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Women's keirin podium: Emily Rosemond (2nd, Australia), Christin Muche (1st, Germany) and Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (3rd, Colombia)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 2
1Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
2Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
3Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
4Agnes Ronner (Ned) Netherlands
5Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
6Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) Greece

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 2
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Christin Muche (Ger) Germany
3Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia
4Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
5Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
6Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russian Federation

Women's Keirin Final - 1st-6th
1Christin Muche (Ger) Germany
2Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia
3Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
4Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
5Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
6Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba

Women's Keirin Final - 7th-12th
7Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
8Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
9Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
10Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russian Federation
11Agnes Ronner (Ned) Netherlands
12Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) Greece

Women's Team Pursuit Finals - Gold Medal Round
1Canada0:03:27.289
Laura Brown (Can)
Stephanie Roorda (Can)
Tara Whitten (Can)
2United  States of America0:03:28.415
Dotsie Bausch (USA)
Sarah Hammer (USA)
Lauren Tamayo (USA)

Women's Team Pursuit Finals - Bronze Medal Round
3Lithuania0:03:29.629
Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu)
Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu)
Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
4Cuba0:03:33.283
Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cub)
Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub)
Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub)

Men's Team Sprint Final
1Cofidis0:00:43.966
Teun Mulder (Ned)
François Pervis (Fra)
Kévin Sireau (Fra)
2Germany0:00:44.187
Robert Forstemann (Ger)
Maximilian Levy (Ger)
Mathias Stumpf (Ger)
3Ukraine0:00:45.271
Yevhen Bolibrukh (Ukr)
Yuriy Tsyupyk (Ukr)
Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr)
4Canada0:00:45.416
Stéphane Cossette (Can)
Travis Smith (Can)
Joseph Veloce (Can)

Men's Scratch Race Final
1Angel Dario Colla (Arg) Argentina
2Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
3Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis
4Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria
5Iljo Keisse (Bel) Belgium
6Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Col) Colombia
7James Carney (USA) Salamander
8Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Ireland
9Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland
10Dean Edwards (RSA) South Africa
11Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic
12Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine
13Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
14Roman Maksimov (Rus) Lokomotiv
15Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
16Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Lithuania
17Guy East (USA) United States Of America
18Guillermo Ferrer Garcia (Spa) Calapie-Reyno de Navarra
19Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
20Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Greece
21Yury Yurchanka (Blr) Belarus
22Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Team Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Round
1Colombia
Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col)
Arles Antonio Castro Laverde (Col)
Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col)
Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col)
2Lokomotiv
Artur Ershov (Rus)
Valery Kaikov (Rus)
Evgeny Shalunov (Rus)
Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus)

Men's Team Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Round
3Spain0:04:12.187
Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique (Spa)
Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa)
Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa)
Luis Mas Bonet (Spa)
4France0:04:15.907
Ghislain Boiron (Fra)
Vivien Brisse (Fra)
Julien Duval (Fra)
Julien Morice (Fra)

