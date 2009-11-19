Trending

Houvenaghel tops pursuit qualifying

Full results from session one to follow

Results

Women's Individual Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Houvenaghel (Great Britain)0:03:34.156
2Alison Shanks (New Zealand)0:00:00.069
3Lesya Kalitovska (Ukraine)0:00:04.295
4Josephine Tomic (Australia)0:00:07.855
5Eleonora Van Dijk (Netherlands)0:00:08.202
6Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)0:00:10.451
7Madeleine Sandig (Germany)0:00:10.785
8Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)0:00:13.679
9Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)0:00:14.359
10Kimberly Geist (United States Of America)0:00:16.372
11Helen Kelly (RDN)0:00:16.469
12Victoria Kondel (Russian Federation)0:00:17.731
13Min Hye Lee (Korea)0:00:18.414
14Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Hong Kong, China)0:00:25.513
15Adriana Martinez (Mexico)0:00:42.593
DSQLeire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jayco0:00:44.449
Daniel Ellis
Shane Perkins
Scott Sunderland
2Germany0:00:44.473
Carsten Bergemann
Rene Enders
Tobias Wachter
3Russia0:00:45.010
Sergey Borisov
Denis Dmitriev
Sergey Kucherov
4Australia0:00:45.252
Alex Bird
Peter Lewis
Jason Niblett
5New Zealand0:00:45.481
Edward Dawkins
Simon Van Velthooven
Adam Stewart
6Cofidis0:00:45.712
Quentin Lafargue
Teun Mulder
Kévin Sireau
7Japan0:00:46.235
Tomohiro Fukaya
Takashi Sakamoto
Yuta Wakimoto
8Netherlands0:00:46.509
Yondi Schmidt
Roy Van Den Berg
Tim Veldt
9Malaysia0:00:46.533
Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos
Josiah Ng
Hafiz Sufian
10G­Race Institute0:00:46.627
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Andrew Williams
11Korea0:00:46.736
Lae Seon Choi
Dong Jin Kang
Geon Bi Park

Men's Points Race Qualifying Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Newton (Great Britain)12pts
2Lukasz Bujko (Poland)10
3Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)7
4Thomas Scully (New Zealand)6
5Cameron Meyer (Australia)6
6Erik Mohs (Germany)6
7Roman Kononenko (Ukraine)5
8Viktor Shmalko (KTA)5
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Belgium)4
10Angelo Ciccone (Italy)3
11Hyeong Min Choe (Korea)2
12Ki Ho Choi (HKP)
13Austin Carroll (United States Of America)-20
14Martzel Elorriaga Azpitarte (EUS)-20

Men's Points Race Qualifying Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhamad Adiq Othman (Malaysia)25pts
2Daniel Kreutzfeldt (Denmark)25
3Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)23
4Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)22
5Arno Van Der Zwet (Netherlands)21
6Tristan Marquet (Switzerland)11
7Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)11
8Michael Freiberg (SAL)11
9Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)8
10Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)5
11Jacob Schwingboth (Canada)4
12Timothy Llewellyn (Ireland)-20
DNSPo Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)

Latest on Cyclingnews