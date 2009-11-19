Houvenaghel tops pursuit qualifying
Full results from session one to follow
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wendy Houvenaghel (Great Britain)
|0:03:34.156
|2
|Alison Shanks (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.069
|3
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukraine)
|0:00:04.295
|4
|Josephine Tomic (Australia)
|0:00:07.855
|5
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|0:00:08.202
|6
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:10.451
|7
|Madeleine Sandig (Germany)
|0:00:10.785
|8
|Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)
|0:00:13.679
|9
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|0:00:14.359
|10
|Kimberly Geist (United States Of America)
|0:00:16.372
|11
|Helen Kelly (RDN)
|0:00:16.469
|12
|Victoria Kondel (Russian Federation)
|0:00:17.731
|13
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|0:00:18.414
|14
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:25.513
|15
|Adriana Martinez (Mexico)
|0:00:42.593
|DSQ
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jayco
|0:00:44.449
|Daniel Ellis
|Shane Perkins
|Scott Sunderland
|2
|Germany
|0:00:44.473
|Carsten Bergemann
|Rene Enders
|Tobias Wachter
|3
|Russia
|0:00:45.010
|Sergey Borisov
|Denis Dmitriev
|Sergey Kucherov
|4
|Australia
|0:00:45.252
|Alex Bird
|Peter Lewis
|Jason Niblett
|5
|New Zealand
|0:00:45.481
|Edward Dawkins
|Simon Van Velthooven
|Adam Stewart
|6
|Cofidis
|0:00:45.712
|Quentin Lafargue
|Teun Mulder
|Kévin Sireau
|7
|Japan
|0:00:46.235
|Tomohiro Fukaya
|Takashi Sakamoto
|Yuta Wakimoto
|8
|Netherlands
|0:00:46.509
|Yondi Schmidt
|Roy Van Den Berg
|Tim Veldt
|9
|Malaysia
|0:00:46.533
|Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos
|Josiah Ng
|Hafiz Sufian
|10
|GRace Institute
|0:00:46.627
|Ethan Mitchell
|Sam Webster
|Andrew Williams
|11
|Korea
|0:00:46.736
|Lae Seon Choi
|Dong Jin Kang
|Geon Bi Park
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Newton (Great Britain)
|12
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Bujko (Poland)
|10
|3
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|7
|4
|Thomas Scully (New Zealand)
|6
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|6
|6
|Erik Mohs (Germany)
|6
|7
|Roman Kononenko (Ukraine)
|5
|8
|Viktor Shmalko (KTA)
|5
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Belgium)
|4
|10
|Angelo Ciccone (Italy)
|3
|11
|Hyeong Min Choe (Korea)
|2
|12
|Ki Ho Choi (HKP)
|13
|Austin Carroll (United States Of America)
|-20
|14
|Martzel Elorriaga Azpitarte (EUS)
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhamad Adiq Othman (Malaysia)
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Kreutzfeldt (Denmark)
|25
|3
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|23
|4
|Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)
|22
|5
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Netherlands)
|21
|6
|Tristan Marquet (Switzerland)
|11
|7
|Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)
|11
|8
|Michael Freiberg (SAL)
|11
|9
|Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
|8
|10
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
|5
|11
|Jacob Schwingboth (Canada)
|4
|12
|Timothy Llewellyn (Ireland)
|-20
|DNS
|Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy