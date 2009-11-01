Image 1 of 15 No one could come close to the British combination. They were 12 seconds faster than the next fastest team, Spain. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 2 of 15 Belgium's Stijn Steels, Dominique Cornu, Jonathan Dufrasne and Tim Mertens during their qualification attempt. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 3 of 15 The new Irish combination of Matt Brammeier, David O'Loughlin, David McCann and Stephen Barrett didn't quite gel and finished 13th. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 4 of 15 Belgium were off the pace today, they finished ninth. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 5 of 15 World Champions, Denmark, finished fifth in Manchester and missed out on a chance the medals. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 6 of 15 The World Champion Britons has reason to be pleased with their performance. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 7 of 15 Wendy Houvenaghel leads Jo Rowsell and Lizzie Armitstead in the team pursuit qualifying round. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 8 of 15 The British girls were well in the zone for their team pursuit. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 9 of 15 Australia's Belinda Goss, Josephine Tomic and Tess Downing. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 10 of 15 TheGerman's grabbed top spot before the British trio snached it from them at the end of the session. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 11 of 15 Belgium missed out on the medal finals by two seconds. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 12 of 15 The French women set the early mark. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 13 of 15 Josephine Tomic (Australia) readies herself for the team pursuit qualifiers. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 14 of 15 King Wai Cheung (Giant Pro Cycling-China) on his way to lap the field in the men's scratch race qualifier. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 15 of 15 Ireland's Matt Brammeier during his scratch race qualifying session. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying

Team Great Britain blew the opposition away in qualify of the men’s team pursuit at the World Cup at the Manchester Velodrome. The quartet of Edward Clancy, Ben Swift, Geraint Thomas and Steven Burke set a time of 3:57.709 to set up a final with Spain, who posted the second best time of 4:09.744.

World Champions Denmark missed out on a place in the final after finishing fifth with Michael Faerk Christensen the only rider present from their winning ride in Poland. The race for the bronze will be between Germany and Ukraine who were separated by less than half a second.

“It’s all about a new line-up and the preparation for London,” said Paul Manning, a Great Britain coach and former pursuiter. “The aim is to learn and to target the pace they’ve set themselves. Ed is the most experienced but they’re a young team. There are six riders going for four places so we don’t know the line up for the final yet.”

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying

Great Britain's World Champion trio Wendy Houvenaghel, Lizzie Armitstead and Jo Rowsell qualified fastest for the women's 3000 metre team pursuit final with a time of 3:23.436, but missed out on the World record by just a second. They beat their nearest rival, Germany, into second place by more than four seconds. Third was Australia, who will face Netherlands in the bronze medal race.

France was the first team to post a competitive time with 3:34.912 ride but they were knocked off the top by first the Belgian and then the German teams. Australia looked to have booked their place in the final when they set a time of 3.28.751, but Great Britain relegated them to third.

The British team started slowly though, just down on the Germany's time after the first kilometre. However, they proved too strong and gained time on each of the subsequent intermediate splits.

Women’s Keirin Qualifying

World Champion Shuang Guo (China), Elisa Frisoni (France), Anna Meares (Australia), Olga Panarina (Belarus), Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) and Victoria Pendleton (Sky+ HD) all won their Keirin heats and made it through to the second round.

In the six repechage heats Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania), Virginie Cueff (France), Agnes Ronner (Netherlands), Miriam Welte (Germany), Victoria Baranova (Russia) and Olivia Montauban (France) all won and will take part in the next round.

Men's Scratch Race Heats 1 & 2

Matthieu Lafagnous (France) won the first heat in the Men's Scratch Race in Manchester on Sunday in a sprint finish ahead of Adiq Husainie Othman (Malaysia) and Lukasz Bujko (Poland).

King Wai Cheung (GPC) was the first rider to attack but was swiftly brought back after three laps. However he attacked again a managed to gain a lap with ten to go. Cheung was unable to hold onto the coattails of the field though and quickly lost all of his advantage as the pace increased, finishing a lap down and out of contention.

Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukraine), Leigh Howard (Australia) and Colby Pearce (USA) were the stars of the second heat in the Men's Scratch Race with the three riders gaining a lap on the field to book their place in the final. Local favourite Chris Newton (GBR) led home a chase group and finished in fourth.

The race was sparked into action by Robson Dias (Brazil) who attacked in the opening laps. However he was unable to distance himself from the field and as the speed dropped Howard and Pearce seized the opportunity and broke clear. Lagkuti joined the duo and the triumvirate set about gaining a lap on the field.

Men's Scratch Race Heat 1 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) France 2 Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Malaysia 3 Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland 4 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation 5 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 7 Petr Lazar (Cze) Czech Republic 8 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Spain 9 Angel Dario Colla (Arg) Argentina 10 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands 11 Javier Azkue Prieto (Spa) FGN 12 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Ireland 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Lithuania 14 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) HKP DNF Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Belgium DNF Ryan Sabga (USA) Black Dog DNF Iban Leanizbarrutia Cruz (Spa) EUS DNF King Wai Cheung (Chn) GPC DNF Konstantinos Karageorgos (Gre) Greece

Men's Scratch Race Heat 2 1 Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia 3 Colby Pearce (USA) United States Of America 4 Chris Newton (GBr) Great Britain 5 Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) Austria 6 David Boily (Can) Canada 7 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 8 Fabio Masotti (Ita) FFA 9 Robson Dias (Bra) Brazil 10 Loïc Perizzolo (Swi) Switzerland 11 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 12 Kampo Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Roman Maksimov (Rus) LOK 14 Sergi Carrere (Spa) CAT 15 Luis Fernando Macias Hernandez (Mex) Mexico 16 Matvey Zubov (Rus) KTA 17 James Louter (RSA) South Africa 18 German Lopez Abrego (Spa) NAV 19 Tigran Korkotyan (Arm) Armenia DNS Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Belarus

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying 1 Great Britain 0:03:57.709 Steven Burke Edward Clancy Ben Swift Geraint Thomas 2 Spain 0:04:08.744 Sergi Escobar Roure David Muntaner Juaneda Antonio Tauler Llull Eloy Teruel Rovira 3 Germany 0:04:09.027 Robert Bartko Henning Bommel Roger Kluge Stefan Schäfer 4 Ukraine 0:04:09.477 Maksym Fonrabe Maksym Polishchuk Vitaliy Shchedov Roman Kononenko 5 Denmark 0:04:09.826 Michael Faerk Christensen Philip Nielsen Rasmus Christian Quaade Christian Ranneries 6 Poland 0:04:11.531 Pawel Brylowski Dawid Glowacki Piotr Kasperkiewicz Grzegorz Stepniak 7 Netherlands 0:04:11.581 Levi Heimans Geertjan Jonkman Peter Schep Arno Van Der Zwet 8 Lokomotiv 0:04:12.345 Rodriges Arguelyes Artur Ershov Valery Kaykov Leonid Krasnov 9 Belgium 0:04:14.111 Dominique Cornu Jonathan Dufrasne Tim Mertens Stijn Steels 10 France 0:04:14.915 Vivien Brisse Julien Duval Julien Morice Benoit Daeninck 11 Switzerland 0:04:14.975 Damien Corthesy Silvan Dillier Claudio Imhof Loïc Perizzolo 12 Katyusha 0:04:15.180 Konstantin Kuperasov Alexander Petrovskiy Ivan Savitsky Matvey Zubov 13 Ireland 0:04:20.589 Stephen Barrett David Mc Cann David O'loughlin Matthew Brammeier 14 Austria 0:04:21.057 Andreas Graf Andreas Muller Werner Riebenbauer Michael Singer

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying 1 Great Britain 0:03:23.400 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Great Britain Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain 2 Germany 0:03:27.500 Lisa Brennauer Verena Joos (Ger) Germany Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 3 Australia 0:03:28.800 Tess Downing (Aus) Australia Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia Josephine Tomic (Aus) Australia 4 Netherlands 0:03:30.800 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands Ellen Van Dijk 5 Belgium 0:03:32.900 Jessie Daams (Bel) Belgium Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium 6 France 0:03:34.900 Sophie Creux Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 7 Russia 0:03:35.100 Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation Alena Prudnikova (Rus) Russian Federation Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 8 Lithuania 0:03:37.900 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Lithuania Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 9 Poland 0:03:37.900 Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 10 Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre 0:03:40.000 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre 11 Rodin 0:03:45.200 Skye Lee Armstrong (Aus) Rodin Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Rodin Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Rodin 12 Mexico 0:04:04.300 Jessica Fernanda Jurado (Mex) Mexico Mayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexico Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 1 1 Shuang Guo 2 Virginie Cueff 3 Sumaia Ribeiro 4 Victoria Baranova 5 Wai Sze Lee

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 2 1 Elisa Frisoni (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre 2 Renata Dabrowska (Pol) Poland 3 Ainhoa Pagola Alvarez (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.net 4 Agnes Ronner DSQ Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 3 1 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 2 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands 3 Proman Racing Team Cari Higgins (USA) 4 Eleni Klapanara (Gre) Greece 5 Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya 6 Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russian Federation

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 4 1 Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus 2 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 3 Rebecca James (GBr) Great Britain 4 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Catalunya 5 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 6 Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 5 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia 2 Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 Olivia Montauban (Fra) France 4 Dana Glöss (Ger) Germany 5 Penny Day (NZl) Posh of Holmwood, New Zealand 6 Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 6 1 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Team Sky + HD 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 3 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) Greece 4 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong 5 Aleksandra Drejgier (Pol) Poland 6 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 1 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Catalunya 3 Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil 4 Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 2 1 Virginie Cueff (Fra) France 2 Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania 3 Eleni Klapanara (Gre) Greece 4 Ainhoa Pagola Alvarez (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.net

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 3 1 Agnes Ronner (Ned) Netherlands 2 Renata Dabrowska (Pol) Poland 3 Cari Higgins (USA) Proman Racing Team 4 Penny Day (NZl) Posh of Holmwood, New Zealand

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 4 1 Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russian Federation 2 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands 3 Rebecca James (GBr) Great Britain 4 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 5 Aleksandra Drejgier (Pol) Poland

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 5 1 Olivia Montauban (Fra) France 2 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong 3 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 4 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong DNS Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 6 1 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 2 Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 Dana Glöss (Ger) Germany 4 Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russian Federation 5 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) Greece

Men's International Keirin Round 1 Heat 1 1 Azizulhasni Awang 2 Maximilian Levy 3 François Pervis 4 David Daniell 5 Andrii Vynokurov 6 Kazunari Watanabe 7 Makoto Yoshikawa

Men's International Keirin Round 1 Heat 2 1 Matthew Crampton 2 Shane Perkins 3 Christos Volikakis 4 Yudai Nitta 5 Kazuya Narita DNF Denis Spicka DSQ Yoshiyuki Okabe

Men's International Keirin Round 1 Heat 3 1 Ross Edgar 2 Jason Kenny 3 Teun Mulder 4 Tomokazu Sato 5 Jason Niblett 6 Carten Bergemann 7 Tomas Babek

Men's International Keirin Repechage Heat 1 1 Carten Bergemann 2 Tomas Babek 3 Kazuya Narita 4 Makoto Yoshikawa

Men's International Keirin Repechage Heat 2 1 Christos Volikakis 2 David Daniell 3 Teun Mulder 4 Yudai Nitta