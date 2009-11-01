British blast into team pursuit finals
Daniel Benson and Richard Tyler
Men's four to face Spain in team pursuit final, women's trio to race Germans
Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
Team Great Britain blew the opposition away in qualify of the men’s team pursuit at the World Cup at the Manchester Velodrome. The quartet of Edward Clancy, Ben Swift, Geraint Thomas and Steven Burke set a time of 3:57.709 to set up a final with Spain, who posted the second best time of 4:09.744.
World Champions Denmark missed out on a place in the final after finishing fifth with Michael Faerk Christensen the only rider present from their winning ride in Poland. The race for the bronze will be between Germany and Ukraine who were separated by less than half a second.
“It’s all about a new line-up and the preparation for London,” said Paul Manning, a Great Britain coach and former pursuiter. “The aim is to learn and to target the pace they’ve set themselves. Ed is the most experienced but they’re a young team. There are six riders going for four places so we don’t know the line up for the final yet.”
Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
Great Britain's World Champion trio Wendy Houvenaghel, Lizzie Armitstead and Jo Rowsell qualified fastest for the women's 3000 metre team pursuit final with a time of 3:23.436, but missed out on the World record by just a second. They beat their nearest rival, Germany, into second place by more than four seconds. Third was Australia, who will face Netherlands in the bronze medal race.
France was the first team to post a competitive time with 3:34.912 ride but they were knocked off the top by first the Belgian and then the German teams. Australia looked to have booked their place in the final when they set a time of 3.28.751, but Great Britain relegated them to third.
The British team started slowly though, just down on the Germany's time after the first kilometre. However, they proved too strong and gained time on each of the subsequent intermediate splits.
Women’s Keirin Qualifying
World Champion Shuang Guo (China), Elisa Frisoni (France), Anna Meares (Australia), Olga Panarina (Belarus), Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) and Victoria Pendleton (Sky+ HD) all won their Keirin heats and made it through to the second round.
In the six repechage heats Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania), Virginie Cueff (France), Agnes Ronner (Netherlands), Miriam Welte (Germany), Victoria Baranova (Russia) and Olivia Montauban (France) all won and will take part in the next round.
Men's Scratch Race Heats 1 & 2
Matthieu Lafagnous (France) won the first heat in the Men's Scratch Race in Manchester on Sunday in a sprint finish ahead of Adiq Husainie Othman (Malaysia) and Lukasz Bujko (Poland).
King Wai Cheung (GPC) was the first rider to attack but was swiftly brought back after three laps. However he attacked again a managed to gain a lap with ten to go. Cheung was unable to hold onto the coattails of the field though and quickly lost all of his advantage as the pace increased, finishing a lap down and out of contention.
Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukraine), Leigh Howard (Australia) and Colby Pearce (USA) were the stars of the second heat in the Men's Scratch Race with the three riders gaining a lap on the field to book their place in the final. Local favourite Chris Newton (GBR) led home a chase group and finished in fourth.
The race was sparked into action by Robson Dias (Brazil) who attacked in the opening laps. However he was unable to distance himself from the field and as the speed dropped Howard and Pearce seized the opportunity and broke clear. Lagkuti joined the duo and the triumvirate set about gaining a lap on the field.
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) France
|2
|Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland
|4
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|7
|Petr Lazar (Cze) Czech Republic
|8
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Spain
|9
|Angel Dario Colla (Arg) Argentina
|10
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Javier Azkue Prieto (Spa) FGN
|12
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Ireland
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
|14
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) HKP
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Ryan Sabga (USA) Black Dog
|DNF
|Iban Leanizbarrutia Cruz (Spa) EUS
|DNF
|King Wai Cheung (Chn) GPC
|DNF
|Konstantinos Karageorgos (Gre) Greece
|1
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia
|3
|Colby Pearce (USA) United States Of America
|4
|Chris Newton (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) Austria
|6
|David Boily (Can) Canada
|7
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|8
|Fabio Masotti (Ita) FFA
|9
|Robson Dias (Bra) Brazil
|10
|Loïc Perizzolo (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|12
|Kampo Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Roman Maksimov (Rus) LOK
|14
|Sergi Carrere (Spa) CAT
|15
|Luis Fernando Macias Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
|16
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) KTA
|17
|James Louter (RSA) South Africa
|18
|German Lopez Abrego (Spa) NAV
|19
|Tigran Korkotyan (Arm) Armenia
|DNS
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Belarus
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:57.709
|Steven Burke
|Edward Clancy
|Ben Swift
|Geraint Thomas
|2
|Spain
|0:04:08.744
|Sergi Escobar Roure
|David Muntaner Juaneda
|Antonio Tauler Llull
|Eloy Teruel Rovira
|3
|Germany
|0:04:09.027
|Robert Bartko
|Henning Bommel
|Roger Kluge
|Stefan Schäfer
|4
|Ukraine
|0:04:09.477
|Maksym Fonrabe
|Maksym Polishchuk
|Vitaliy Shchedov
|Roman Kononenko
|5
|Denmark
|0:04:09.826
|Michael Faerk Christensen
|Philip Nielsen
|Rasmus Christian Quaade
|Christian Ranneries
|6
|Poland
|0:04:11.531
|Pawel Brylowski
|Dawid Glowacki
|Piotr Kasperkiewicz
|Grzegorz Stepniak
|7
|Netherlands
|0:04:11.581
|Levi Heimans
|Geertjan Jonkman
|Peter Schep
|Arno Van Der Zwet
|8
|Lokomotiv
|0:04:12.345
|Rodriges Arguelyes
|Artur Ershov
|Valery Kaykov
|Leonid Krasnov
|9
|Belgium
|0:04:14.111
|Dominique Cornu
|Jonathan Dufrasne
|Tim Mertens
|Stijn Steels
|10
|France
|0:04:14.915
|Vivien Brisse
|Julien Duval
|Julien Morice
|Benoit Daeninck
|11
|Switzerland
|0:04:14.975
|Damien Corthesy
|Silvan Dillier
|Claudio Imhof
|Loïc Perizzolo
|12
|Katyusha
|0:04:15.180
|Konstantin Kuperasov
|Alexander Petrovskiy
|Ivan Savitsky
|Matvey Zubov
|13
|Ireland
|0:04:20.589
|Stephen Barrett
|David Mc Cann
|David O'loughlin
|Matthew Brammeier
|14
|Austria
|0:04:21.057
|Andreas Graf
|Andreas Muller
|Werner Riebenbauer
|Michael Singer
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:23.400
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Great Britain
|Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Germany
|0:03:27.500
|Lisa Brennauer
|Verena Joos (Ger) Germany
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|3
|Australia
|0:03:28.800
|Tess Downing (Aus) Australia
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Australia
|4
|Netherlands
|0:03:30.800
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|Ellen Van Dijk
|5
|Belgium
|0:03:32.900
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Belgium
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|6
|France
|0:03:34.900
|Sophie Creux
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|7
|Russia
|0:03:35.100
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
|Alena Prudnikova (Rus) Russian Federation
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|8
|Lithuania
|0:03:37.900
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Lithuania
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|9
|Poland
|0:03:37.900
|Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|10
|Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|0:03:40.000
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|11
|Rodin
|0:03:45.200
|Skye Lee Armstrong (Aus) Rodin
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Rodin
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Rodin
|12
|Mexico
|0:04:04.300
|Jessica Fernanda Jurado (Mex) Mexico
|Mayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexico
|Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico
|1
|Shuang Guo
|2
|Virginie Cueff
|3
|Sumaia Ribeiro
|4
|Victoria Baranova
|5
|Wai Sze Lee
|1
|Elisa Frisoni (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
|2
|Renata Dabrowska (Pol) Poland
|3
|Ainhoa Pagola Alvarez (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.net
|4
|Agnes Ronner
|DSQ
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|2
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Proman Racing Team Cari Higgins (USA)
|4
|Eleni Klapanara (Gre) Greece
|5
|Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya
|6
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus
|2
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|Rebecca James (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Catalunya
|5
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|6
|Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
|2
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|Olivia Montauban (Fra) France
|4
|Dana Glöss (Ger) Germany
|5
|Penny Day (NZl) Posh of Holmwood, New Zealand
|6
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Team Sky + HD
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) Greece
|4
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
|5
|Aleksandra Drejgier (Pol) Poland
|6
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Catalunya
|3
|Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil
|4
|Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya
|1
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|2
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|Eleni Klapanara (Gre) Greece
|4
|Ainhoa Pagola Alvarez (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.net
|1
|Agnes Ronner (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Renata Dabrowska (Pol) Poland
|3
|Cari Higgins (USA) Proman Racing Team
|4
|Penny Day (NZl) Posh of Holmwood, New Zealand
|1
|Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Rebecca James (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|5
|Aleksandra Drejgier (Pol) Poland
|1
|Olivia Montauban (Fra) France
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|4
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
|DNS
|Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico
|1
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|2
|Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|Dana Glöss (Ger) Germany
|4
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russian Federation
|5
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) Greece
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang
|2
|Maximilian Levy
|3
|François Pervis
|4
|David Daniell
|5
|Andrii Vynokurov
|6
|Kazunari Watanabe
|7
|Makoto Yoshikawa
|1
|Matthew Crampton
|2
|Shane Perkins
|3
|Christos Volikakis
|4
|Yudai Nitta
|5
|Kazuya Narita
|DNF
|Denis Spicka
|DSQ
|Yoshiyuki Okabe
|1
|Ross Edgar
|2
|Jason Kenny
|3
|Teun Mulder
|4
|Tomokazu Sato
|5
|Jason Niblett
|6
|Carten Bergemann
|7
|Tomas Babek
|1
|Carten Bergemann
|2
|Tomas Babek
|3
|Kazuya Narita
|4
|Makoto Yoshikawa
|1
|Christos Volikakis
|2
|David Daniell
|3
|Teun Mulder
|4
|Yudai Nitta
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov
|2
|Jason Niblett
|3
|François Pervis
|4
|Tomokazu Sato
|5
|Kazunari Watanabe
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy