British blast into team pursuit finals

Men's four to face Spain in team pursuit final, women's trio to race Germans

Image 1 of 15

No one could come close to the British combination. They were 12 seconds faster than the next fastest team, Spain.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 2 of 15

Belgium's Stijn Steels, Dominique Cornu, Jonathan Dufrasne and Tim Mertens during their qualification attempt.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 3 of 15

The new Irish combination of Matt Brammeier, David O'Loughlin, David McCann and Stephen Barrett didn't quite gel and finished 13th.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 4 of 15

Belgium were off the pace today, they finished ninth.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 5 of 15

World Champions, Denmark, finished fifth in Manchester and missed out on a chance the medals.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 6 of 15

The World Champion Britons has reason to be pleased with their performance.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 7 of 15

Wendy Houvenaghel leads Jo Rowsell and Lizzie Armitstead in the team pursuit qualifying round.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 8 of 15

The British girls were well in the zone for their team pursuit.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 9 of 15

Australia's Belinda Goss, Josephine Tomic and Tess Downing.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 10 of 15

TheGerman's grabbed top spot before the British trio snached it from them at the end of the session.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 11 of 15

Belgium missed out on the medal finals by two seconds.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 12 of 15

The French women set the early mark.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 13 of 15

Josephine Tomic (Australia) readies herself for the team pursuit qualifiers.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 14 of 15

King Wai Cheung (Giant Pro Cycling-China) on his way to lap the field in the men's scratch race qualifier.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 15 of 15

Ireland's Matt Brammeier during his scratch race qualifying session.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying

Team Great Britain blew the opposition away in qualify of the men’s team pursuit at the World Cup at the Manchester Velodrome. The quartet of Edward Clancy, Ben Swift, Geraint Thomas and Steven Burke set a time of 3:57.709 to set up a final with Spain, who posted the second best time of 4:09.744.

World Champions Denmark missed out on a place in the final after finishing fifth with Michael Faerk Christensen the only rider present from their winning ride in Poland. The race for the bronze will be between Germany and Ukraine who were separated by less than half a second.

“It’s all about a new line-up and the preparation for London,” said Paul Manning, a Great Britain coach and former pursuiter. “The aim is to learn and to target the pace they’ve set themselves. Ed is the most experienced but they’re a young team. There are six riders going for four places so we don’t know the line up for the final yet.”

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying

Great Britain's World Champion trio Wendy Houvenaghel, Lizzie Armitstead and Jo Rowsell qualified fastest for the women's 3000 metre team pursuit final with a time of 3:23.436, but missed out on the World record by just a second. They beat their nearest rival, Germany, into second place by more than four seconds. Third was Australia, who will face Netherlands in the bronze medal race.

France was the first team to post a competitive time with 3:34.912 ride but they were knocked off the top by first the Belgian and then the German teams. Australia looked to have booked their place in the final when they set a time of 3.28.751, but Great Britain relegated them to third.

The British team started slowly though, just down on the Germany's time after the first kilometre. However, they proved too strong and gained time on each of the subsequent intermediate splits.

Women’s Keirin Qualifying

World Champion Shuang Guo (China), Elisa Frisoni (France), Anna Meares (Australia), Olga Panarina (Belarus), Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) and Victoria Pendleton (Sky+ HD) all won their Keirin heats and made it through to the second round.

In the six repechage heats Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania), Virginie Cueff (France), Agnes Ronner (Netherlands), Miriam Welte (Germany), Victoria Baranova (Russia) and Olivia Montauban (France) all won and will take part in the next round.

Men's Scratch Race Heats 1 & 2

Matthieu Lafagnous (France) won the first heat in the Men's Scratch Race in Manchester on Sunday in a sprint finish ahead of Adiq Husainie Othman (Malaysia) and Lukasz Bujko (Poland).

King Wai Cheung (GPC) was the first rider to attack but was swiftly brought back after three laps. However he attacked again a managed to gain a lap with ten to go. Cheung was unable to hold onto the coattails of the field though and quickly lost all of his advantage as the pace increased, finishing a lap down and out of contention.

Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukraine), Leigh Howard (Australia) and Colby Pearce (USA) were the stars of the second heat in the Men's Scratch Race with the three riders gaining a lap on the field to book their place in the final. Local favourite Chris Newton (GBR) led home a chase group and finished in fourth.

The race was sparked into action by Robson Dias (Brazil) who attacked in the opening laps. However he was unable to distance himself from the field and as the speed dropped Howard and Pearce seized the opportunity and broke clear. Lagkuti joined the duo and the triumvirate set about gaining a lap on the field.

Men's Scratch Race Heat 1
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) France
2Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Malaysia
3Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland
4Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
7Petr Lazar (Cze) Czech Republic
8Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) Spain
9Angel Dario Colla (Arg) Argentina
10Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands
11Javier Azkue Prieto (Spa) FGN
12Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Ireland
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
14Ki Ho Choi (HKg) HKP
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Belgium
DNFRyan Sabga (USA) Black Dog
DNFIban Leanizbarrutia Cruz (Spa) EUS
DNFKing Wai Cheung (Chn) GPC
DNFKonstantinos Karageorgos (Gre) Greece

Men's Scratch Race Heat 2
1Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia
3Colby Pearce (USA) United States Of America
4Chris Newton (GBr) Great Britain
5Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) Austria
6David Boily (Can) Canada
7Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
8Fabio Masotti (Ita) FFA
9Robson Dias (Bra) Brazil
10Loïc Perizzolo (Swi) Switzerland
11Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
12Kampo Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Roman Maksimov (Rus) LOK
14Sergi Carrere (Spa) CAT
15Luis Fernando Macias Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
16Matvey Zubov (Rus) KTA
17James Louter (RSA) South Africa
18German Lopez Abrego (Spa) NAV
19Tigran Korkotyan (Arm) Armenia
DNSVasili Kiryienka (Blr) Belarus

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
1Great Britain0:03:57.709
Steven Burke
Edward Clancy
Ben Swift
Geraint Thomas
2Spain0:04:08.744
Sergi Escobar Roure
David Muntaner Juaneda
Antonio Tauler Llull
Eloy Teruel Rovira
3Germany0:04:09.027
Robert Bartko
Henning Bommel
Roger Kluge
Stefan Schäfer
4Ukraine0:04:09.477
Maksym Fonrabe
Maksym Polishchuk
Vitaliy Shchedov
Roman Kononenko
5Denmark0:04:09.826
Michael Faerk Christensen
Philip Nielsen
Rasmus Christian Quaade
Christian Ranneries
6Poland0:04:11.531
Pawel Brylowski
Dawid Glowacki
Piotr Kasperkiewicz
Grzegorz Stepniak
7Netherlands0:04:11.581
Levi Heimans
Geertjan Jonkman
Peter Schep
Arno Van Der Zwet
8Lokomotiv0:04:12.345
Rodriges Arguelyes
Artur Ershov
Valery Kaykov
Leonid Krasnov
9Belgium0:04:14.111
Dominique Cornu
Jonathan Dufrasne
Tim Mertens
Stijn Steels
10France0:04:14.915
Vivien Brisse
Julien Duval
Julien Morice
Benoit Daeninck
11Switzerland0:04:14.975
Damien Corthesy
Silvan Dillier
Claudio Imhof
Loïc Perizzolo
12Katyusha0:04:15.180
Konstantin Kuperasov
Alexander Petrovskiy
Ivan Savitsky
Matvey Zubov
13Ireland0:04:20.589
Stephen Barrett
David Mc Cann
David O'loughlin
Matthew Brammeier
14Austria0:04:21.057
Andreas Graf
Andreas Muller
Werner Riebenbauer
Michael Singer

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
1Great Britain0:03:23.400
Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Great Britain
Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain
Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
2Germany0:03:27.500
Lisa Brennauer
Verena Joos (Ger) Germany
Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
3Australia0:03:28.800
Tess Downing (Aus) Australia
Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
Josephine Tomic (Aus) Australia
4Netherlands0:03:30.800
Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
Ellen Van Dijk
5Belgium0:03:32.900
Jessie Daams (Bel) Belgium
Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
6France0:03:34.900
Sophie Creux
Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
7Russia0:03:35.100
Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
Alena Prudnikova (Rus) Russian Federation
Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
8Lithuania0:03:37.900
Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Lithuania
Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
9Poland0:03:37.900
Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland
Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
10Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre0:03:40.000
Monia Baccaille (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
11Rodin0:03:45.200
Skye Lee Armstrong (Aus) Rodin
Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Rodin
Lotte Van  Hoek (Ned) Rodin
12Mexico0:04:04.300
Jessica Fernanda Jurado (Mex) Mexico
Mayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexico
Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 1
1Shuang Guo
2Virginie Cueff
3Sumaia Ribeiro
4Victoria Baranova
5Wai Sze Lee

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 2
1Elisa Frisoni (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Azzurre
2Renata Dabrowska (Pol) Poland
3Ainhoa Pagola Alvarez (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.net
4Agnes Ronner
DSQJessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 3
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
2Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
3Proman Racing Team Cari Higgins (USA)
4Eleni Klapanara (Gre) Greece
5Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya
6Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russian Federation

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 4
1Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus
2Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
3Rebecca James (GBr) Great Britain
4Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Catalunya
5Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
6Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 5
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Australia
2Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
3Olivia Montauban (Fra) France
4Dana Glöss (Ger) Germany
5Penny Day (NZl) Posh of Holmwood, New Zealand
6Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 6
1Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Team Sky + HD
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
3Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) Greece
4Zhao  Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
5Aleksandra Drejgier (Pol) Poland
6Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 1
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Catalunya
3Sumaia Ribeiro (Bra) Brazil
4Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 2
1Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
2Gintare Gaivenyte (Ltu) Lithuania
3Eleni Klapanara (Gre) Greece
4Ainhoa Pagola Alvarez (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.net

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 3
1Agnes Ronner (Ned) Netherlands
2Renata Dabrowska (Pol) Poland
3Cari Higgins (USA) Proman Racing Team
4Penny Day (NZl) Posh of Holmwood, New Zealand

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 4
1Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russian Federation
2Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
3Rebecca James (GBr) Great Britain
4Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
5Aleksandra Drejgier (Pol) Poland

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 5
1Olivia Montauban (Fra) France
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
3Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
4Zhao  Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
DNSEstefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 6
1Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
2Jinjie Gong (Chn) People's Republic of China
3Dana Glöss (Ger) Germany
4Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russian Federation
5Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Gre) Greece

Men's International Keirin Round 1 Heat 1
1Azizulhasni Awang
2Maximilian Levy
3François Pervis
4David Daniell
5Andrii Vynokurov
6Kazunari Watanabe
7Makoto Yoshikawa

Men's International Keirin Round 1 Heat 2
1Matthew Crampton
2Shane Perkins
3Christos Volikakis
4Yudai Nitta
5Kazuya Narita
DNFDenis Spicka
DSQYoshiyuki Okabe

Men's International Keirin Round 1 Heat 3
1Ross Edgar
2Jason Kenny
3Teun Mulder
4Tomokazu Sato
5Jason Niblett
6Carten Bergemann
7Tomas Babek

Men's International Keirin Repechage Heat 1
1Carten Bergemann
2Tomas Babek
3Kazuya Narita
4Makoto Yoshikawa

Men's International Keirin Repechage Heat 2
1Christos Volikakis
2David Daniell
3Teun Mulder
4Yudai Nitta

Men's International Keirin Repechage Heat 3
1Andrii Vynokurov
2Jason Niblett
3François Pervis
4Tomokazu Sato
5Kazunari Watanabe

 

