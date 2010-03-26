Trending

Image 1 of 31

Austria finished last.

Austria finished last.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 31

Team Great Britain rode well to qualify first.

Team Great Britain rode well to qualify first.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 31

The British team were simply the fastest in the qualifying round of the men's 4,000m team pursuit

The British team were simply the fastest in the qualifying round of the men's 4,000m team pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 4 of 31

China came 12th in the team pursuit qualifying

China came 12th in the team pursuit qualifying
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 31

Russia came 7th fastest

Russia came 7th fastest
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

The New Zealand team missed out on the gold medal final.

The New Zealand team missed out on the gold medal final.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 31

The Swiss pursuit team

The Swiss pursuit team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

Team Great Britain got off to a strong start.

Team Great Britain got off to a strong start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 31

France's men's pursuit team

France's men's pursuit team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

The Polish pursuiters

The Polish pursuiters
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 31

The Irish team pursuiters were a vision in green.

The Irish team pursuiters were a vision in green.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 31

The hometown favorites, Denmark, went out too fast and fell apart a bit.

The hometown favorites, Denmark, went out too fast and fell apart a bit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 31

The Australians will go onto the gold medal final

The Australians will go onto the gold medal final
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 31

The German team took 10th

The German team took 10th
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 31

The Netherlands took 6th

The Netherlands took 6th
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 31

The German team was too fast to catch

The German team was too fast to catch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 31

China

China
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 31

Australia on their way to second

Australia on their way to second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 31

The Italian pursuit team was 11th fastest

The Italian pursuit team was 11th fastest
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 31

Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) powers past Clara Sanchez (France) to reach the quarter final in the women's sprint

Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) powers past Clara Sanchez (France) to reach the quarter final in the women's sprint
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 21 of 31

Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) wins through to the 1/4 finals after she beat Willy Kanis (Netherlands) in the 1/8 heat

Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) wins through to the 1/4 finals after she beat Willy Kanis (Netherlands) in the 1/8 heat
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 22 of 31

Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) tussles with Willy Kanis (Netherlands) in the 1/8 finals of the women's sprint

Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) tussles with Willy Kanis (Netherlands) in the 1/8 finals of the women's sprint
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 23 of 31

Willy Kanis (Netherlands) in women's sprint qualification

Willy Kanis (Netherlands) in women's sprint qualification
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 24 of 31

Simona Krupeckaite (Lituania) on her qualifying ride for the women's sprint

Simona Krupeckaite (Lituania) on her qualifying ride for the women's sprint
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 25 of 31

Olga Panarina (Belarus) attacks the banking in her qualifying run for the women's sprint

Olga Panarina (Belarus) attacks the banking in her qualifying run for the women's sprint
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 26 of 31

Anna Meares (Australia) prepares to dive down the banking for her qualifying ride in the women's sprint

Anna Meares (Australia) prepares to dive down the banking for her qualifying ride in the women's sprint
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 27 of 31

Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) could only qualify in 7th place in the 200m time trial qualifying round of the women's sprint and will face a tougher route through the quarter finals

Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) could only qualify in 7th place in the 200m time trial qualifying round of the women's sprint and will face a tougher route through the quarter finals
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 28 of 31

Ireland's David O'Loughlin leads leads in the qualfying round of the men's 4,000m team pursuit

Ireland's David O'Loughlin leads leads in the qualfying round of the men's 4,000m team pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 29 of 31

The Danish team set the fastest time at half distance but fell back to make the bronze medal final in the men's 4,000m team pursuit

The Danish team set the fastest time at half distance but fell back to make the bronze medal final in the men's 4,000m team pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 30 of 31

Leigh Howard leads the Australian team as they make it to the gold medal final in the men's 4,000m team pursuit

Leigh Howard leads the Australian team as they make it to the gold medal final in the men's 4,000m team pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 31 of 31

New Zealand hammer their way into the bronze medal final of the men's 4,000m team pursuit

New Zealand hammer their way into the bronze medal final of the men's 4,000m team pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

It’s landed just one gold medal thus far, but the Great Britain is very much in the hunt for another this evening after it went quickest in the qualifying round of the team pursuit.

The quartet of Stephen Burke, Ed Clancy, Ben Swift and Andrew Tennant scorched around the track in a time of 3 minutes 56.869 seconds. This was over a second faster than second-placed Australia, who Team GB will meet in this evening’s gold medal final.

New Zealand and Denmark were third and fourth, clocking times of 3.58.616 and 4.02.259. The latter started last and was initially on the fastest pace, beating Britain. However the riders cracked and slipped behind, perhaps getting carried away with a very vocal home support.

These two teams will square up in the bronze medal fight this evening, while the Ukraine and Netherlands complete the top six.

Kanis out in 1/8 finals, other favourites go through

There were few surprises in the opening three rounds of the women’s sprint, although the non-progression of regular World Cup medallist Willy Kanis (Netherlands) was a little unexpected. She was fifth-fastest in the qualifying time trial and progressed through the 1/16 final by beating Sandy Clair (France), but then lost out to Kaarle McCulloch (Australia).

Kanis went up against another surprising omission in the repechage, Olga Panarina (Belarussia). She had qualified third-quickest, only to lose out to Victoria Baranova (Russia) in her 1/8 heat. Kanis led Panarina and Virginie Cueff (France) onto the final lap, but was easily passed by the Belorussian.

Kristina Vogel (Germany) won the other repechage, leading out and holding off Clara Sanchez (France) and Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine).

Earlier, six riders went through by the conventional route; in other words, by winning their 1/16 and 1/8 finals. Defending champion Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) only qualified seventh fastest, but beat compatriot Jess Varnish easily. She had a tighter tussle with Sanchez, who came back at her after Pendleton jumped first, but managed to hit the line ahead.

Past silver and bronze medallist Shuang Guo (China) beat Vogel in heat one of the 1/8 finals. Anna Meares (Australia) led out Cueff and fended her off; Baranova was two lengths behind Panarina at the bell but got by, and Simona Krupeckaite (Lituania) jumped early to beat Shulika.

McCullough’s win over Kanis was a straightforward one, while Pendleton had to battle much harder to get by Sanchez. That will give her rivals hope that the four-time world champion is less bulletproof than before.

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
1Great Britain0:03:56.869
Steven Burke
Edward Clancy
Ben Swift
Andrew Tennant
2Australia0:03:58.185
Jack Bobridge
Rohan Dennis
Michael Hepburn
Leigh Howard
3New Zealand0:03:58.616
Sam Bewley
Westley Gough
Peter Latham
Jesse Sergent
4Denmark0:04:02.259
Niki Byrgesen
Michael Faerk Christensen
Jens­Erik Madsen
Rasmus Christian Quaade
5Ukraine0:04:04.776
Lyubomyr Polatayko
Maksym Polischuk
Vitaliy Popkov
Vitaliy Shchedov
6Netherlands0:04:04.818
Levi Heimans
Arno Van Der Zwet
Tim Veldt
Sipke Zijlstra
7Russia0:04:04.986
Ivan Kovalev
Victor Manakov
Alexei Markov
Alexander Serov
8Spain0:04:05.570
Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur
Sergi Escobar Roure
David Muntaner Juaneda
Eloy Teruel Rovira
9France0:04:07.051
Vivien Brisse
Benoit Daeninck
Julien Duval
Julien Morice
10Germany0:04:07.265
Robert Bartko
Robert Bengsch
Henning Bommel
Patrick Gretsch
11Italy0:04:08.512
Angelo Ciccone
Marco Coledan
Alessandro De Marchi
Elia Viviani
12China0:04:11.872
Pan Chen
Xiao Jiang
Chuanmin Li
Jie Wang
13Ireland0:04:12.136
Stephen Barrett
Matthew Brammeier
Martyn Irvine
David O'Loughlin
14Poland0:04:12.481
Pawel Brylowski
Dawid Glowacki
Piotr Kasperkiewicz
Grzegorz Stepniak
15Switzerland0:04:13.023
Damien Corthesy
Silvan Dillier
Loïc Perizzolo
Cyrille Thiery
16Greece0:04:14.765
Georgios Bouglas
Dimitrios Chidemenakis
Dimitrios Polydoropoulos
Polychronis Tzortzakis
17Austria0:04:21.370
Andreas Graf
Andreas Müller
Werner Riebenbauer
Georg Tazreiter

Women's Sprint - Qualifying
1Shuang Guo (China)0:00:10.918
2Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.030
3Olga Panarina (Belarus)0:00:11.077
4Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.078
5Willy Kanis (Netherlands)0:00:11.105
6Clara Sanchez (France)0:00:11.120
7Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.135
8Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:11.202
9Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.242
10Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.250
11Virginie Cueff (France)0:00:11.340
12Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:11.356
13Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)0:00:11.385
14Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:11.408
15Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)0:00:11.426
16Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)0:00:11.442
17Emily Rosemond (Australia)0:00:11.444
18Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)0:00:11.464
19Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain)0:00:11.518
20Sandie Clair (France)0:00:11.559
21Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:11.564
22Christin Muche (Germany)0:00:11.571
23Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)0:00:11.600
24Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation)0:00:11.700
25Renata Dabrowska (Poland)0:00:11.922
26Helena Casas Roige (Spain)0:00:11.995
27Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania)0:00:12.084

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 1
1Shuang Guo (China)0:00:11.914
2Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 2
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.682
2Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 3
1Olga Panarina (Belarus)0:00:12.114
2Christin Muche (Germany)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 4
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.782
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 5
1Willy Kanis (Netherlands)0:00:11.418
2Sandie Clair (France)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 6
1Clara Sanchez (France)0:00:11.874
2Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 7
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.794
2Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 8
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:11.577
2Emily Rosemond (Australia)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 9
1Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)0:00:11.693
2Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 10
1Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)0:00:11.898
2Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 11
1Virginie Cueff (France)0:00:11.848
RELMiriam Welte (Germany)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 12
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:11.813
2Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)

Women's 1/8 Final Heat 1
1Shuang Guo (China)0:00:11.804
2Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's 1/8 Final Heat 2
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.717
2Virginie Cueff (France)

Women's 1/8 Final Heat 3
1Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)0:00:11.763
2Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Women's 1/8 Final Heat 4
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.660
2Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's 1/8 Final Heat 5
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)0:00:11.536
2Willy Kanis (Netherlands)

Women's 1/8 Final Heat 6
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.552
2Clara Sanchez (France)

 

