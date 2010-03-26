Image 1 of 31 Austria finished last. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 Team Great Britain rode well to qualify first. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 The British team were simply the fastest in the qualifying round of the men's 4,000m team pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 4 of 31 China came 12th in the team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Russia came 7th fastest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 The New Zealand team missed out on the gold medal final. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 The Swiss pursuit team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Team Great Britain got off to a strong start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 France's men's pursuit team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 The Polish pursuiters (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 The Irish team pursuiters were a vision in green. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 The hometown favorites, Denmark, went out too fast and fell apart a bit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 31 The Australians will go onto the gold medal final (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 The German team took 10th (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 The Netherlands took 6th (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 The German team was too fast to catch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 31 China (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 Australia on their way to second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 31 The Italian pursuit team was 11th fastest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 31 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) powers past Clara Sanchez (France) to reach the quarter final in the women's sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 21 of 31 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) wins through to the 1/4 finals after she beat Willy Kanis (Netherlands) in the 1/8 heat (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 22 of 31 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) tussles with Willy Kanis (Netherlands) in the 1/8 finals of the women's sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 23 of 31 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) in women's sprint qualification (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 24 of 31 Simona Krupeckaite (Lituania) on her qualifying ride for the women's sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 25 of 31 Olga Panarina (Belarus) attacks the banking in her qualifying run for the women's sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 26 of 31 Anna Meares (Australia) prepares to dive down the banking for her qualifying ride in the women's sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 27 of 31 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) could only qualify in 7th place in the 200m time trial qualifying round of the women's sprint and will face a tougher route through the quarter finals (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 28 of 31 Ireland's David O'Loughlin leads leads in the qualfying round of the men's 4,000m team pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 29 of 31 The Danish team set the fastest time at half distance but fell back to make the bronze medal final in the men's 4,000m team pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 30 of 31 Leigh Howard leads the Australian team as they make it to the gold medal final in the men's 4,000m team pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 31 of 31 New Zealand hammer their way into the bronze medal final of the men's 4,000m team pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

It’s landed just one gold medal thus far, but the Great Britain is very much in the hunt for another this evening after it went quickest in the qualifying round of the team pursuit.

The quartet of Stephen Burke, Ed Clancy, Ben Swift and Andrew Tennant scorched around the track in a time of 3 minutes 56.869 seconds. This was over a second faster than second-placed Australia, who Team GB will meet in this evening’s gold medal final.

New Zealand and Denmark were third and fourth, clocking times of 3.58.616 and 4.02.259. The latter started last and was initially on the fastest pace, beating Britain. However the riders cracked and slipped behind, perhaps getting carried away with a very vocal home support.

These two teams will square up in the bronze medal fight this evening, while the Ukraine and Netherlands complete the top six.

Kanis out in 1/8 finals, other favourites go through

There were few surprises in the opening three rounds of the women’s sprint, although the non-progression of regular World Cup medallist Willy Kanis (Netherlands) was a little unexpected. She was fifth-fastest in the qualifying time trial and progressed through the 1/16 final by beating Sandy Clair (France), but then lost out to Kaarle McCulloch (Australia).

Kanis went up against another surprising omission in the repechage, Olga Panarina (Belarussia). She had qualified third-quickest, only to lose out to Victoria Baranova (Russia) in her 1/8 heat. Kanis led Panarina and Virginie Cueff (France) onto the final lap, but was easily passed by the Belorussian.

Kristina Vogel (Germany) won the other repechage, leading out and holding off Clara Sanchez (France) and Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine).

Earlier, six riders went through by the conventional route; in other words, by winning their 1/16 and 1/8 finals. Defending champion Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) only qualified seventh fastest, but beat compatriot Jess Varnish easily. She had a tighter tussle with Sanchez, who came back at her after Pendleton jumped first, but managed to hit the line ahead.

Past silver and bronze medallist Shuang Guo (China) beat Vogel in heat one of the 1/8 finals. Anna Meares (Australia) led out Cueff and fended her off; Baranova was two lengths behind Panarina at the bell but got by, and Simona Krupeckaite (Lituania) jumped early to beat Shulika.

McCullough’s win over Kanis was a straightforward one, while Pendleton had to battle much harder to get by Sanchez. That will give her rivals hope that the four-time world champion is less bulletproof than before.

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying 1 Great Britain 0:03:56.869 Steven Burke Edward Clancy Ben Swift Andrew Tennant 2 Australia 0:03:58.185 Jack Bobridge Rohan Dennis Michael Hepburn Leigh Howard 3 New Zealand 0:03:58.616 Sam Bewley Westley Gough Peter Latham Jesse Sergent 4 Denmark 0:04:02.259 Niki Byrgesen Michael Faerk Christensen Jens­Erik Madsen Rasmus Christian Quaade 5 Ukraine 0:04:04.776 Lyubomyr Polatayko Maksym Polischuk Vitaliy Popkov Vitaliy Shchedov 6 Netherlands 0:04:04.818 Levi Heimans Arno Van Der Zwet Tim Veldt Sipke Zijlstra 7 Russia 0:04:04.986 Ivan Kovalev Victor Manakov Alexei Markov Alexander Serov 8 Spain 0:04:05.570 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur Sergi Escobar Roure David Muntaner Juaneda Eloy Teruel Rovira 9 France 0:04:07.051 Vivien Brisse Benoit Daeninck Julien Duval Julien Morice 10 Germany 0:04:07.265 Robert Bartko Robert Bengsch Henning Bommel Patrick Gretsch 11 Italy 0:04:08.512 Angelo Ciccone Marco Coledan Alessandro De Marchi Elia Viviani 12 China 0:04:11.872 Pan Chen Xiao Jiang Chuanmin Li Jie Wang 13 Ireland 0:04:12.136 Stephen Barrett Matthew Brammeier Martyn Irvine David O'Loughlin 14 Poland 0:04:12.481 Pawel Brylowski Dawid Glowacki Piotr Kasperkiewicz Grzegorz Stepniak 15 Switzerland 0:04:13.023 Damien Corthesy Silvan Dillier Loïc Perizzolo Cyrille Thiery 16 Greece 0:04:14.765 Georgios Bouglas Dimitrios Chidemenakis Dimitrios Polydoropoulos Polychronis Tzortzakis 17 Austria 0:04:21.370 Andreas Graf Andreas Müller Werner Riebenbauer Georg Tazreiter

Women's Sprint - Qualifying 1 Shuang Guo (China) 0:00:10.918 2 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.030 3 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 0:00:11.077 4 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.078 5 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 0:00:11.105 6 Clara Sanchez (France) 0:00:11.120 7 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.135 8 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 0:00:11.202 9 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.242 10 Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.250 11 Virginie Cueff (France) 0:00:11.340 12 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.356 13 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands) 0:00:11.385 14 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:11.408 15 Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.426 16 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 0:00:11.442 17 Emily Rosemond (Australia) 0:00:11.444 18 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 0:00:11.464 19 Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain) 0:00:11.518 20 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:11.559 21 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:11.564 22 Christin Muche (Germany) 0:00:11.571 23 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 0:00:11.600 24 Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.700 25 Renata Dabrowska (Poland) 0:00:11.922 26 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 0:00:11.995 27 Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania) 0:00:12.084

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 1 1 Shuang Guo (China) 0:00:11.914 2 Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 2 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.682 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 3 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 0:00:12.114 2 Christin Muche (Germany)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 4 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.782 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 5 1 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 0:00:11.418 2 Sandie Clair (France)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 6 1 Clara Sanchez (France) 0:00:11.874 2 Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 7 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.794 2 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 8 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 0:00:11.577 2 Emily Rosemond (Australia)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 9 1 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 0:00:11.693 2 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 10 1 Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.898 2 Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 11 1 Virginie Cueff (France) 0:00:11.848 REL Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's 1/16 Final Heat 12 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.813 2 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)

Women's 1/8 Final Heat 1 1 Shuang Guo (China) 0:00:11.804 2 Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women's 1/8 Final Heat 2 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.717 2 Virginie Cueff (France)

Women's 1/8 Final Heat 3 1 Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.763 2 Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Women's 1/8 Final Heat 4 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.660 2 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's 1/8 Final Heat 5 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 0:00:11.536 2 Willy Kanis (Netherlands)