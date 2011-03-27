Image 1 of 8 Stefan Nimke on his gold medal ride in the 1km time trial. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 8 Stefan Nimke goes fastest on the board and acknowledges the crowd's applause. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 8 Dutchman Teun Mulder crosses the line but he lost the gold to Nimke. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 8 Teun Mulder was fastest at half distance. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 8 Francois Pervis was fast enough for bronze. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 8 Stefan Nimke comes back out for a lap of hounour. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 8 Stefan Nimke has the gold flanked by Mulder and Pervis. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 8 Stefan Nimke sings the German national anthem on the 1km tt podium. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

German Stefan Nimke claimed his team's sole title of the championships with an upset victory of the defending world champion Teun Mulder of the Netherlands in the men's kilometre time trial. It was the third world title in the event for the 33-year-old German, who won in 2003 and 2009. Francois Pervis added to his country's medal tally with a bronze.

"It's the first gold medal in this worlds and it's very important for our team," Nimke said. "Last year we also got one gold, but I think on the last day the gold medal is very important. And to be a world champion is a great feeling."

Nimke used his well-known powerful final lap to clock a 1:00.793, but he could not be certain he had won the gold. "This track is slow, so I can't believe that I got a time like this. A 1:01, is very fast on this track. I looked at the screen and saw my time and was very happy.

However, having started fourth from last he had to wait through three more riders before knowing he had won.

First Pervis challenged, and was slightly quicker through the 750m mark, but Nimke's 14.922 second final lap held true. Then it was the turn of another Frenchman, Michaël d'Almeida, who trailed at all the checks. Last up was the home crowd's favourite, last year's winner Teun Mulder.

The Dutchman set out on a blistering pace, quickly opening a 0.356 second advantage over the first lap, but with each successive lap, the gap grew slimmer and slimmer. Despite the home town crowd's ear-splitting support, Mulder could not match the pace of the German's famous last lap pace finally gave up the gold with half a lap to go.

"The last heat with Teun Mulder was very nerve wrecking," Nimke said. "He was very fast the first few laps, but the last lap was my lap. The success for me is through the last lap. I can hold a high speed for a long time. I don't have top speed and so that's important. I won this race in the last lap."

Mulder agreed that it was the last lap which scuttled his chances, but said he was "very happy with silver".

"Nimke was very strong, and the track was very heavy to ride today. My strong point is the start, and with Nimke it's his last lap and that's where I lost the race toady. The conditions were heavy today and I lost a little more time than normal.

"I heard the crowd a lot, especially on the last lap and I thought I'm on the podium with my time and gave everything I had on the last half lap. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for first place but second is still very good for me."

Little know fact: Mulder has completed his training with the Dutch police and serves as a representative of the force. When he decides to retire from competition, he has a job waiting for him. "It's good because many sporting people don't know what to do after they retire, but for me I know I have a future."

