Men 35-39 3,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Simon Coughlan (Ireland)0:03:32.178
2Trevor Gunderson (Canada)0:03:33.170
3Daniel Del Barco (Argentina)0:03:37.800
4Karl Chandavoine (France)0:03:38.614
5Brett Berriman (South Africa)0:03:44.109
6Dmitry Burdinskiy (Russian Federation)0:03:44.909
7Vladimir Ivanov (Russian Federation)0:03:47.255
8Awie Jacobs (South Africa)0:03:47.272
9Guy Tucker (United States of America)0:03:48.750
10Ralph Lugo (Puerto Rico)0:03:55.494
11João Serralheiro (Portugal)0:03:58.416
12Cyrille Santerre (France)0:04:13.382
DNSStephen Salzwedel (South Africa)
DNSPer Bjess (United States of America)
DNSPaul Butler (Australia)

Men 35-39 3,000m Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Trevor Gunderson (Canada)0:03:33.205
2Simon Coughlan (Ireland)0:03:34.766

Men 35-39 3,000m Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Karl Chandavoine (France)0:03:37.014
4Daniel Del Barco (Argentina)

Men 40-44 3,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1David Stevens (Australia)0:03:32.836
2Philippe Raymond (Canada)0:03:36.079
3Alexander Torkachenko (Russian Federation)0:03:36.434
4Oliver Davies (Great Britain)0:03:38.864
5Tony Scott (United States of America)0:03:39.012
6Alejandro Javier Zucarelli (Argentina)0:03:39.243
7Tadayuki Yamaguchi (Japan)0:03:46.026
8Werner Harmse (South Africa)0:03:48.137
9Scott Laliberte (Canada)0:03:49.878
10Carl Ronningen (Norway)0:03:50.527
11Simone Toccafondi (Italy)0:03:52.362
12Petter Bjorang (Norway)0:03:52.438
13Joseph Santaniello (Norway)0:04:00.607
14Paul Gittins (Great Britain)0:04:00.852
DNSAderito Da Cruz (France)

Men 40-44 3,000m Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1David Stevens (Australia)0:03:32.435
2Philippe Raymond (Canada)0:03:37.609

Men 40-44 3,000m Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Alexand Torkachenko (Russian Federation)0:03:41.924
4Oliver Davies (Great Britain)0:03:42.077

Men 45-49 3,000m Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Michael Adey (South Africa)0:03:35.771
2Yury Demanov (Russian Federation)0:03:40.307

Men 45-49 3,000m Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Peter Ettles (Great Britain)0:03:38.821
4Peter Toth (Canada)0:03:39.638

Men 50-54 2,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Stephane Le Beau (Canada)0:02:20.258
2James Host (United States of America)0:02:23.776
3Claus Christiansen (Denmark)0:02:23.804
4Richard Smith (Great Britain)0:02:27.730
5Neville Ackermann (South Africa)0:02:28.992
6Andrew Immelman (South Africa)0:02:33.817
7Gerrit Schepers (South Africa)0:02:34.412
8Eric Morel (France)0:02:35.010
9Andrea Neri (Italy)0:02:35.221
10Jean-François Lagneaux (France)0:02:44.855
11Patrick Lemoine (France)0:02:47.949
DNSDenis Champagne (Canada)
DNSBernardo Javier Figueroa (Colombia)
DNSVadim Scherbakov (Russian Federation)
DNSJames Thiele (United States of America)
DNSFerruccio Veschetti (Italy)
DNSSteve Marnewick (South Africa)

Men 50-54 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Stephane Le Beau (Canada)0:02:21.077
2James Host (United States of America)0:02:24.963

Men 50-54 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Claus Christiansen (Denmark)0:02:24.565
4Richard Smith (Great Britain)0:02:30.778

Men 55-59 2,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Keith Ketterer (United States of America)0:02:26.683
2Ian Humphreys (Great Britain)0:02:28.578
3Stephen Davies (Great Britain)0:02:29.772
4Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)0:02:30.396
5Christopher Davis (Great Britain)0:02:30.590
6James Rutherford (Great Britain)0:02:30.957
7Patrick Gellineau (United States of America)0:02:32.023
8Fabrizio Fedele (Italy)0:02:43.292
9Patrick Samson (France)0:02:43.700
10L Scott Porter (United States of America)0:02:46.300
11Vitorino Marcelino Co Pereira (Portugal)0:02:48.533
12Terry Freshwater (Australia)0:02:48.566
13Martin Bush (Great Britain)0:02:51.068

Men 55-59 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Keith Ketterer (United States of America)0:02:25.913
2Ian Humphreys (Great Britain)0:02:31.004

Men 55-59 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)0:02:30.485
4Stephen Davies (Great Britain)0:02:30.550

Men 60-64 2,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Graham Truelove (Great Britain)0:02:35.146
2Kevin Gill (Great Britain)0:02:35.214
3Larry Wolff (United States of America)0:02:35.581
4David Mulica (United States of America)0:02:36.432
5Marcel Le Quere (France)0:02:40.094
6Frederick Hofman (United States of America)0:02:46.002
7Shigeru Ito (Japan)0:02:47.620
8Norman Kalmanovitch (Canada)0:02:52.209
9Richard Allen (United States of America)0:02:52.309
10Michel Helleu (France)0:03:10.196
DNSGraziano Pantosti (Italy)

Men 60-64 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Kevin Gill (Great Britain)0:02:35.681
2Graham Truelove (Great Britain)0:02:38.797

Men 60-64 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3David Mulica (United States of America)0:02:34.755
4Larry Wolff (United States of America)0:02:35.612

Men 65-69 2,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Michel Briat (France)0:02:35.205
2Steffen Munch Hansen (Denmark)0:02:37.312
3Guido Lupo (Italy)0:02:40.455
4Hugh Gray (Australia)0:02:42.387
5Lawrence Bosch (United States of America)0:02:42.694
6Michael Williams (United States of America)0:02:45.378
7John Crouchley (Australia)0:02:45.564
8John Mcquaide (United States of America)0:02:49.309
9Leo Menestrina (United States of America)0:02:50.328
10Manfred Nepp (Germany)0:03:08.847
11Gilles Delange (France)0:03:09.624

Men 65-69 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1James Kloss (United States of America)0:02:48.464
2Gordon Johnston (Great Britain)0:02:54.337

Men 65-69 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Brian Newton (Great Britain)0:02:56.425
4Victor Possee (Great Britain)0:02:58.262

Men 70-74 2,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1James Kloss (United States of America)0:02:47.602
2Gordon Johnston (Great Britain)0:02:53.094
3Brian Newton (Great Britain)0:02:56.090
4Victor Possee (Great Britain)0:02:58.402
5Denis Robinson (Australia)0:02:59.723
6David Sankey (Great Britain)0:03:12.972
DNSOtto Altweck (Germany)
DNSArthur Salzwedel (South Africa)

Men 70-74 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1James Kloss (United States of America)0:02:48.464
2Gordon Johnston (Great Britain)0:02:54.337

Men 70-74 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Brian Newton (Great Britain)0:02:56.425
4Victor Possee (Great Britain)0:02:58.262

Men 75+ 2,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Raymond Pelle (France)0:03:00.252
2Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)0:03:02.283
3Delroy Walters (United States of America)0:03:07.634
4Robert Mylls (United States of America)0:03:13.059
5Owen Duffy (New Zealand)0:03:14.190
6Brian Kennedy (Australia)0:03:25.117
DNSDesmond Kidd (Australia)
DNSWalter Fowler (Great Britain)
DNSLuigi Fabbri (United States of America)

Men 75+ 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Raymond Pelle (France)0:02:58.460
2Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)0:03:00.657

Men 75+ 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Delroy Walters (United States of America)
4Robert Mylls (United States of America)Overtaken

Women 35-39 2,000m Individual Pursuit Final
1Dena Eaton (United States of America)0:02:39.024
2Aideen Collard (Ireland)0:02:47.640
3Amanda Wray (South Africa)0:02:50.957

Women 40-44 2.000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Janet Birkmyre (Great Britain)0:02:44.902
2Cheryl Owens (Great Britain)0:02:48.236
3Vanessa Essam (Australia)0:02:50.001
4Sara Laliberte (Canada)0:02:53.092

Women 45-49 2,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Claire Newland (Great Britain)0:02:35.523
2Jayne Paine (Great Britain)0:02:39.263
3Makiko Hamada (Japan)0:02:45.440
4Orla Hendron (Ireland)0:02:45.725
5Emi Wachi (Japan)0:02:51.591
6Elizabeth Clayton (Great Britain)0:02:52.505
7Bernadette Leinenweber (France)0:03:25.633
DNSJulie Barnett (Australia)

Women 45-49 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Claire Newland (Great Britain)0:02:35.370
2Jayne Paine (Great Britain)0:02:40.456

Women 45-49 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Makiko Hamada (Japan)0:02:44.594
4Orla Hendron (Ireland)0:02:45.775

Women 50-54 2,000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Patrizia Spadaccini (Italy)0:02:43.374
2Petra Kluender (Germany)0:02:46.996
3Christine Higgs (Great Britain)0:02:47.758
4Lorraine Jarvis (United States of America)0:02:49.387
5Susan Taverner (South Africa)0:02:50.250
6Julie Shuttleworth (Great Britain)0:03:21.219

Women 50-54 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Patrizia Spadaccini (Italy)0:02:43.571
2Petra Kluender (Germany)0:02:48.208

Women 50-54 2,000m Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Christine Higgs (Great Britain)0:02:48.009
4Lorraine Jarvis (United States of America)0:02:48.336

Women 55-59 2,000m Individual Pursuit Final
1Jenni Nicholson (Great Britain)
2Arminda Fernandes (United States of America)Overtaken

Women 60-64 2,000m Individual Pursuit Final
1Arja Scarsbrook (Finland)0:02:49.429
2Mary Ellen Allen (United States of America)0:02:52.613

Women 65-69 2,000m Individual Pursuit Final
1Bonnie Woodbury (United States of America)
2Fran Watson (Australia)Overtaken

