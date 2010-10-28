Men's, women's individual pursuit titles decided
USA tops medal count after day two with 23, including 11 gold
1
|Simon Coughlan (Ireland)
|0:03:32.178
|2
|Trevor Gunderson (Canada)
|0:03:33.170
|3
|Daniel Del Barco (Argentina)
|0:03:37.800
|4
|Karl Chandavoine (France)
|0:03:38.614
|5
|Brett Berriman (South Africa)
|0:03:44.109
|6
|Dmitry Burdinskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:03:44.909
|7
|Vladimir Ivanov (Russian Federation)
|0:03:47.255
|8
|Awie Jacobs (South Africa)
|0:03:47.272
|9
|Guy Tucker (United States of America)
|0:03:48.750
|10
|Ralph Lugo (Puerto Rico)
|0:03:55.494
|11
|João Serralheiro (Portugal)
|0:03:58.416
|12
|Cyrille Santerre (France)
|0:04:13.382
|DNS
|Stephen Salzwedel (South Africa)
|DNS
|Per Bjess (United States of America)
|DNS
|Paul Butler (Australia)
|1
|Trevor Gunderson (Canada)
|0:03:33.205
|2
|Simon Coughlan (Ireland)
|0:03:34.766
|3
|Karl Chandavoine (France)
|0:03:37.014
|4
|Daniel Del Barco (Argentina)
|1
|David Stevens (Australia)
|0:03:32.836
|2
|Philippe Raymond (Canada)
|0:03:36.079
|3
|Alexander Torkachenko (Russian Federation)
|0:03:36.434
|4
|Oliver Davies (Great Britain)
|0:03:38.864
|5
|Tony Scott (United States of America)
|0:03:39.012
|6
|Alejandro Javier Zucarelli (Argentina)
|0:03:39.243
|7
|Tadayuki Yamaguchi (Japan)
|0:03:46.026
|8
|Werner Harmse (South Africa)
|0:03:48.137
|9
|Scott Laliberte (Canada)
|0:03:49.878
|10
|Carl Ronningen (Norway)
|0:03:50.527
|11
|Simone Toccafondi (Italy)
|0:03:52.362
|12
|Petter Bjorang (Norway)
|0:03:52.438
|13
|Joseph Santaniello (Norway)
|0:04:00.607
|14
|Paul Gittins (Great Britain)
|0:04:00.852
|DNS
|Aderito Da Cruz (France)
|1
|David Stevens (Australia)
|0:03:32.435
|2
|Philippe Raymond (Canada)
|0:03:37.609
|3
|Alexand Torkachenko (Russian Federation)
|0:03:41.924
|4
|Oliver Davies (Great Britain)
|0:03:42.077
|1
|Michael Adey (South Africa)
|0:03:35.771
|2
|Yury Demanov (Russian Federation)
|0:03:40.307
|3
|Peter Ettles (Great Britain)
|0:03:38.821
|4
|Peter Toth (Canada)
|0:03:39.638
|1
|Stephane Le Beau (Canada)
|0:02:20.258
|2
|James Host (United States of America)
|0:02:23.776
|3
|Claus Christiansen (Denmark)
|0:02:23.804
|4
|Richard Smith (Great Britain)
|0:02:27.730
|5
|Neville Ackermann (South Africa)
|0:02:28.992
|6
|Andrew Immelman (South Africa)
|0:02:33.817
|7
|Gerrit Schepers (South Africa)
|0:02:34.412
|8
|Eric Morel (France)
|0:02:35.010
|9
|Andrea Neri (Italy)
|0:02:35.221
|10
|Jean-François Lagneaux (France)
|0:02:44.855
|11
|Patrick Lemoine (France)
|0:02:47.949
|DNS
|Denis Champagne (Canada)
|DNS
|Bernardo Javier Figueroa (Colombia)
|DNS
|Vadim Scherbakov (Russian Federation)
|DNS
|James Thiele (United States of America)
|DNS
|Ferruccio Veschetti (Italy)
|DNS
|Steve Marnewick (South Africa)
|1
|Stephane Le Beau (Canada)
|0:02:21.077
|2
|James Host (United States of America)
|0:02:24.963
|3
|Claus Christiansen (Denmark)
|0:02:24.565
|4
|Richard Smith (Great Britain)
|0:02:30.778
|1
|Keith Ketterer (United States of America)
|0:02:26.683
|2
|Ian Humphreys (Great Britain)
|0:02:28.578
|3
|Stephen Davies (Great Britain)
|0:02:29.772
|4
|Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)
|0:02:30.396
|5
|Christopher Davis (Great Britain)
|0:02:30.590
|6
|James Rutherford (Great Britain)
|0:02:30.957
|7
|Patrick Gellineau (United States of America)
|0:02:32.023
|8
|Fabrizio Fedele (Italy)
|0:02:43.292
|9
|Patrick Samson (France)
|0:02:43.700
|10
|L Scott Porter (United States of America)
|0:02:46.300
|11
|Vitorino Marcelino Co Pereira (Portugal)
|0:02:48.533
|12
|Terry Freshwater (Australia)
|0:02:48.566
|13
|Martin Bush (Great Britain)
|0:02:51.068
|1
|Keith Ketterer (United States of America)
|0:02:25.913
|2
|Ian Humphreys (Great Britain)
|0:02:31.004
|3
|Maas Van Beek (Netherlands)
|0:02:30.485
|4
|Stephen Davies (Great Britain)
|0:02:30.550
|1
|Graham Truelove (Great Britain)
|0:02:35.146
|2
|Kevin Gill (Great Britain)
|0:02:35.214
|3
|Larry Wolff (United States of America)
|0:02:35.581
|4
|David Mulica (United States of America)
|0:02:36.432
|5
|Marcel Le Quere (France)
|0:02:40.094
|6
|Frederick Hofman (United States of America)
|0:02:46.002
|7
|Shigeru Ito (Japan)
|0:02:47.620
|8
|Norman Kalmanovitch (Canada)
|0:02:52.209
|9
|Richard Allen (United States of America)
|0:02:52.309
|10
|Michel Helleu (France)
|0:03:10.196
|DNS
|Graziano Pantosti (Italy)
|1
|Kevin Gill (Great Britain)
|0:02:35.681
|2
|Graham Truelove (Great Britain)
|0:02:38.797
|3
|David Mulica (United States of America)
|0:02:34.755
|4
|Larry Wolff (United States of America)
|0:02:35.612
|1
|Michel Briat (France)
|0:02:35.205
|2
|Steffen Munch Hansen (Denmark)
|0:02:37.312
|3
|Guido Lupo (Italy)
|0:02:40.455
|4
|Hugh Gray (Australia)
|0:02:42.387
|5
|Lawrence Bosch (United States of America)
|0:02:42.694
|6
|Michael Williams (United States of America)
|0:02:45.378
|7
|John Crouchley (Australia)
|0:02:45.564
|8
|John Mcquaide (United States of America)
|0:02:49.309
|9
|Leo Menestrina (United States of America)
|0:02:50.328
|10
|Manfred Nepp (Germany)
|0:03:08.847
|11
|Gilles Delange (France)
|0:03:09.624
|1
|James Kloss (United States of America)
|0:02:48.464
|2
|Gordon Johnston (Great Britain)
|0:02:54.337
|3
|Brian Newton (Great Britain)
|0:02:56.425
|4
|Victor Possee (Great Britain)
|0:02:58.262
|1
|James Kloss (United States of America)
|0:02:47.602
|2
|Gordon Johnston (Great Britain)
|0:02:53.094
|3
|Brian Newton (Great Britain)
|0:02:56.090
|4
|Victor Possee (Great Britain)
|0:02:58.402
|5
|Denis Robinson (Australia)
|0:02:59.723
|6
|David Sankey (Great Britain)
|0:03:12.972
|DNS
|Otto Altweck (Germany)
|DNS
|Arthur Salzwedel (South Africa)
|1
|James Kloss (United States of America)
|0:02:48.464
|2
|Gordon Johnston (Great Britain)
|0:02:54.337
|3
|Brian Newton (Great Britain)
|0:02:56.425
|4
|Victor Possee (Great Britain)
|0:02:58.262
|1
|Raymond Pelle (France)
|0:03:00.252
|2
|Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)
|0:03:02.283
|3
|Delroy Walters (United States of America)
|0:03:07.634
|4
|Robert Mylls (United States of America)
|0:03:13.059
|5
|Owen Duffy (New Zealand)
|0:03:14.190
|6
|Brian Kennedy (Australia)
|0:03:25.117
|DNS
|Desmond Kidd (Australia)
|DNS
|Walter Fowler (Great Britain)
|DNS
|Luigi Fabbri (United States of America)
|1
|Raymond Pelle (France)
|0:02:58.460
|2
|Thomas O'Rourke (United States of America)
|0:03:00.657
|3
|Delroy Walters (United States of America)
|4
|Robert Mylls (United States of America)
|Overtaken
|1
|Dena Eaton (United States of America)
|0:02:39.024
|2
|Aideen Collard (Ireland)
|0:02:47.640
|3
|Amanda Wray (South Africa)
|0:02:50.957
|1
|Janet Birkmyre (Great Britain)
|0:02:44.902
|2
|Cheryl Owens (Great Britain)
|0:02:48.236
|3
|Vanessa Essam (Australia)
|0:02:50.001
|4
|Sara Laliberte (Canada)
|0:02:53.092
|1
|Claire Newland (Great Britain)
|0:02:35.523
|2
|Jayne Paine (Great Britain)
|0:02:39.263
|3
|Makiko Hamada (Japan)
|0:02:45.440
|4
|Orla Hendron (Ireland)
|0:02:45.725
|5
|Emi Wachi (Japan)
|0:02:51.591
|6
|Elizabeth Clayton (Great Britain)
|0:02:52.505
|7
|Bernadette Leinenweber (France)
|0:03:25.633
|DNS
|Julie Barnett (Australia)
|1
|Claire Newland (Great Britain)
|0:02:35.370
|2
|Jayne Paine (Great Britain)
|0:02:40.456
|3
|Makiko Hamada (Japan)
|0:02:44.594
|4
|Orla Hendron (Ireland)
|0:02:45.775
|1
|Patrizia Spadaccini (Italy)
|0:02:43.374
|2
|Petra Kluender (Germany)
|0:02:46.996
|3
|Christine Higgs (Great Britain)
|0:02:47.758
|4
|Lorraine Jarvis (United States of America)
|0:02:49.387
|5
|Susan Taverner (South Africa)
|0:02:50.250
|6
|Julie Shuttleworth (Great Britain)
|0:03:21.219
|1
|Patrizia Spadaccini (Italy)
|0:02:43.571
|2
|Petra Kluender (Germany)
|0:02:48.208
|3
|Christine Higgs (Great Britain)
|0:02:48.009
|4
|Lorraine Jarvis (United States of America)
|0:02:48.336
|1
|Jenni Nicholson (Great Britain)
|2
|Arminda Fernandes (United States of America)
|Overtaken
|1
|Arja Scarsbrook (Finland)
|0:02:49.429
|2
|Mary Ellen Allen (United States of America)
|0:02:52.613
|1
|Bonnie Woodbury (United States of America)
|2
|Fran Watson (Australia)
|Overtaken
