'There's only one favourite' - Ganna convinced Evenepoel will win time trial world title

Italian ready to wrap-up 70-race 2024 season after post Olympic dip in form

PARIS FRANCE JULY 27 Filippo Ganna of Team Italy competes during the Mens Individual Time Trial on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on July 27 2024 in Paris France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Filippo Ganna (Italy) won the silver medal in the ITT at the Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna completed a final reconnaissance ride of the Zurich World Championships time trial course on Saturday afternoon but it did little to boost his end-of-season morale. The Italian is a two-time time trial World Champion but seemed resigned to defeat, expecting Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) to defend his 2023 title.

Ganna will perhaps fight for a medal, against Primož Roglič (Slovenian), Josh Tarling (Great Britain) and Stefan Küng (Switzerland) but is not at his best after a significant dip in form and morale after the Paris Olympics.

