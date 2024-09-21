UCI Road World Championships 2024 - Elite Men's Time Trial start times and roster

By
published

Full start list for 59 riders as they take on 46.1km course from Zürich-Oerlikon at 14:45 CET for rainbow jersey

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 11/08/2023 - Road Cycling - 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships - Stirling, Scotland - Men Elite Time Trial - Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Filippo Ganna of Italy
2023 time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and runner-up Filippo Ganna of Italy are back to battle in Zürich (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The UCI Road World Championships begin Sunday with a doubleheader of elite individual time trial competitions. The elite men take the course at 14:45 local time, following the race for the first rainbow jersey of the week decided by elite women, who start at 11:51 local time in Switzerland. 

The elite men's course is 46.1km from Zurich-Oerlikon, rather than the women's start in Gossau, and back to Zürich. Once down the ramp, the 59 riders in the field will pass Dübendorf and Lake Greifensee before heading to Monchaltorf to join the same route as the women's elite time trial.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RiderNationStart Time
Charles KagimuUganda14:52:00
Ahmad Badreddin WaisRefugee Cycling Team14:54:30
Tamim Al-KuwariQatar14:57:00
Ahmad MirzaeeAfghanistan14:59:30
Christopher Symonds MBEGhana15:02:00
Emil StoynevBulgaria15:04:30
Tegshbayar BatsaikhanMongolia15:07:00
Janos Zsombor PelikanHungary15:09:30
Conor WhiteBermuda15:12:00
Pier-Andre CoteCanada15:14:30
Richard LaizerTanzania15:17:00
Amir Arsalan AnsariRefugee Cycling Team15:19:30
Fadhel Al KhaterQatar15:22:00
Qais HaidariAfghanistan15:24:30
Edward OingerangGuam15:27:00
Taavi KannimaeEstonia15:29:30
Fredd MatuteHonduras15:31:00
Francisco Daniel Riveros DiasParaguay15:32:30
Martin PapanovBulgaria15:34:00
Cory WilliamsBelize15:35:30
Ognjen IlićSerbia15:37:00
Sergio Geovani Chumil GonzalezGuatemala15:38:30
Andreas MiltiadisCyprus15:40:00
Diego de Jesus MendesBrazil15:41:30
Vitaliy HrynivUkraine15:43:00
Barnabas PeakHungary15:44:30
Filip MaciejukPoland15:46:00
Kaden Luke HopkinsBermuda15:47:30
Carlos Ivan Oyarzun GuinezChile15:49:00
Derek GeeCanada15:50:30
Chengshuo MiaoChina15:52:00
Soren WaerenskjoldNorway15:53:30
Miguel HeidemannGermany15:55:00
Igor ChzhanKazakhstan15:56:30
David de la Cruz MelgarejoSpain15:58:00
Thibault GuernalecFrance15:59:30
Nelson OliveiraPortugal16:01:00
Stefan BisseggerSwitzerland16:02:30
Kasper AsgreenDenmark16:04:00
Magnus SheffieldUnited States of America16:05:30
Edoardo AffiniItaly16:07:00
Victor CampenaertsBelgium16:08:30
Maximilian SchachmannGermany16:10:00
Tobias Svendsen FossNorway16:11:30
Mathias VacekCzechia16:13:00
Yevgeniy FedorovKazakhstan16:14:30
João AlmeidaPortugal16:16:00
Daan HooleNetherlands16:17:30
Walter Alejandro Vargas AlzateColombia16:19:00
Mikkel Norsgaard BjergDenmark16:20:30
Raul Garcia PiernaSpain16:22:00
Bruno ArmirailFrance16:23:30
Jay VineAustralia16:25:00
Stefan KüngSwitzerland16:26:30
Joshua TarlingGreat Britain16:28:00
Brandon McNultyUnited States of America16:29:30
Primož RogličSlovenia16:31:00
Filippo GannaItaly16:32:30
Remco EvenepoelBelgium16:34:00

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).