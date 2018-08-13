Trending

Bruni and Atherton win downhill events in Monte Saint-Anne

Pierron and Atherton top of World Cup standings

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Bruni (Fra) Specialized Gravity0:04:12.713
2Troy Brosnan (Aus) Canyon Factory Downhill Team0:00:00.321
3Danny Hart (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:00:01.323
4Amaury Pierron (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord0:00:03.297
5Loris Vergier (Fra) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:03.468
6Luca Shaw (USA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:04.728
7Charlie Harrison (USA) Intense Factory Racing0:00:05.123
8Gee Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing Dh0:00:06.220
9Angel Suarez Alonso (Spa) The YT Mob0:00:06.730
10Dean Lucas (Aus) Intense Factory Racing0:00:07.019
11Jack Moir (Aus) Intense Factory Racing0:00:07.958
12Matt Walker (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:00:08.265
13Mark Wallace (Can) Canyon Factory Downhill Team0:00:08.320
14Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord0:00:08.413
15Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team0:00:08.658
16Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:08.824
17Greg Williamson (GBr) Unno Factory Racing0:00:08.961
18Reece Wilson (GBr)0:00:08.989
19Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:09.316
20Philip Atwill (GBr) Propain Dirt Sixpack0:00:09.479
21Neko Mulally (USA) The YT Mob0:00:09.743
22Gaëtan Vige (Fra) Scott Velosolutions0:00:10.373
23Thomas Estaque (Fra)0:00:10.410
24Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Dorval AM0:00:10.612
25Finn Iles (Can) Specialized Gravity0:00:10.685
26Hugo Frixtalon (Fra)0:00:10.787
27Michael Jones (GBr) Ms Mondraker Team0:00:10.882
28Baptiste Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing0:00:11.227
29Charly Dipasquale (Fra)0:00:11.872
30Antoine Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing0:00:12.349
31Adam Brayton (GBr) Hope Technology0:00:12.378
32Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott Velosolutions0:00:12.549
33Jacob Dickson (Irl) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:12.575
34David Trummer (Aut) Propain Dirt Sixpack0:00:12.629
35Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Norco Factory Racing0:00:13.613
36Florent Payet (Fra) Voulvoul Racing0:00:13.623
37Alex Marin (Spa) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:00:13.624
38Jack Reading (GBr) One Vision Global Racing0:00:14.685
39George Gannicott (GBr) One Vision Global Racing0:00:14.957
40Forrest Riesco (Can)0:00:15.059
41Faustin Figaret (Fra) Radon Factory Dh Racing0:00:15.744
42Jure Žabjek (Slo) Unior/Devinci Factory Racing0:00:15.979
43Dakotah Norton (USA) Unior/Devinci Factory Racing0:00:15.989
44Loris Revelli (Ita) AB Devinci Italy0:00:16.854
45Hugo Langevin (Can)0:00:16.880
46Bryn Dickerson (NZl) FS Funn0:00:17.261
47Wyn Masters (NZl) GT Factory Racing0:00:17.766
48Kirk Mcdowall (Can)0:00:18.592
49Charlie Hatton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH0:00:18.893
50Andreas Kolb (Aut)0:00:18.896
51Matthew Walker (NZl) Cube Global Squad Protected By Bliss0:00:19.218
52Max Hartenstern (Ger) Cube Global Squad Protected By Bliss0:00:19.716
53Brook Macdonald (NZl) Ms Mondraker Team0:00:19.941
54Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Polygon UR0:00:21.105
55Rafael Gutierrez Villegas (Col) IJ Racing-Sick Components0:00:21.944
56Henry Fitzgerald (Can) Norco Factory Racing0:00:24.356
57Slawomir Lukasik (Pol) Hiag Data - NS-Bikes Factory Racing0:00:24.439
58Joseph Smith (GBr) Norco Factory Racing0:00:27.572
59Graeme Mudd (Aus)0:00:32.570
60Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) Polygon UR0:00:35.194
61Eliot Jackson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:43.525
DNFTaylor Vernon (GBr) Unno Factory Racing
DNSLaurie Greenland (GBr) MS Mondraker Team

Women's Downhill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH0:04:51.443
2Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Bikes / Muc-Off Factory Racing0:00:05.087
3Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR0:00:20.280
4Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing0:00:21.701
5Mariana Salazar (ESa) Dorval AM0:00:22.694
6Monika Hrastnik (Slo)0:00:26.829
7Carina Cappellari (Swi) Hiag Data - Ns-Bikes Factory Racing0:00:43.285
8Miranda Miller (Can) Specialized Gravity0:00:45.611
9Frida Helena Rønning (Nor)0:00:49.487
10Eva Battolla (Swi)0:00:50.056
11Alia Marcellini (Ita) Gravitalia Squadra Corse0:00:52.586
12Mélanie Chappaz (Fra) Hope Technology0:00:58.039
13Eleonora Farina (Ita)0:01:08.642
14Caroline Washam (USA)0:01:08.795
DNFMyriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord

Latest on Cyclingnews