Bruni and Atherton win downhill events in Monte Saint-Anne
Pierron and Atherton top of World Cup standings
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Bruni (Fra) Specialized Gravity
|0:04:12.713
|2
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Canyon Factory Downhill Team
|0:00:00.321
|3
|Danny Hart (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:00:01.323
|4
|Amaury Pierron (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|0:00:03.297
|5
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:03.468
|6
|Luca Shaw (USA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:04.728
|7
|Charlie Harrison (USA) Intense Factory Racing
|0:00:05.123
|8
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing Dh
|0:00:06.220
|9
|Angel Suarez Alonso (Spa) The YT Mob
|0:00:06.730
|10
|Dean Lucas (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
|0:00:07.019
|11
|Jack Moir (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
|0:00:07.958
|12
|Matt Walker (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:00:08.265
|13
|Mark Wallace (Can) Canyon Factory Downhill Team
|0:00:08.320
|14
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|0:00:08.413
|15
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team
|0:00:08.658
|16
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:08.824
|17
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Unno Factory Racing
|0:00:08.961
|18
|Reece Wilson (GBr)
|0:00:08.989
|19
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:09.316
|20
|Philip Atwill (GBr) Propain Dirt Sixpack
|0:00:09.479
|21
|Neko Mulally (USA) The YT Mob
|0:00:09.743
|22
|Gaëtan Vige (Fra) Scott Velosolutions
|0:00:10.373
|23
|Thomas Estaque (Fra)
|0:00:10.410
|24
|Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Dorval AM
|0:00:10.612
|25
|Finn Iles (Can) Specialized Gravity
|0:00:10.685
|26
|Hugo Frixtalon (Fra)
|0:00:10.787
|27
|Michael Jones (GBr) Ms Mondraker Team
|0:00:10.882
|28
|Baptiste Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|0:00:11.227
|29
|Charly Dipasquale (Fra)
|0:00:11.872
|30
|Antoine Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|0:00:12.349
|31
|Adam Brayton (GBr) Hope Technology
|0:00:12.378
|32
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott Velosolutions
|0:00:12.549
|33
|Jacob Dickson (Irl) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:12.575
|34
|David Trummer (Aut) Propain Dirt Sixpack
|0:00:12.629
|35
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Norco Factory Racing
|0:00:13.613
|36
|Florent Payet (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|0:00:13.623
|37
|Alex Marin (Spa) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:00:13.624
|38
|Jack Reading (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
|0:00:14.685
|39
|George Gannicott (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
|0:00:14.957
|40
|Forrest Riesco (Can)
|0:00:15.059
|41
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Radon Factory Dh Racing
|0:00:15.744
|42
|Jure Žabjek (Slo) Unior/Devinci Factory Racing
|0:00:15.979
|43
|Dakotah Norton (USA) Unior/Devinci Factory Racing
|0:00:15.989
|44
|Loris Revelli (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
|0:00:16.854
|45
|Hugo Langevin (Can)
|0:00:16.880
|46
|Bryn Dickerson (NZl) FS Funn
|0:00:17.261
|47
|Wyn Masters (NZl) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:17.766
|48
|Kirk Mcdowall (Can)
|0:00:18.592
|49
|Charlie Hatton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|0:00:18.893
|50
|Andreas Kolb (Aut)
|0:00:18.896
|51
|Matthew Walker (NZl) Cube Global Squad Protected By Bliss
|0:00:19.218
|52
|Max Hartenstern (Ger) Cube Global Squad Protected By Bliss
|0:00:19.716
|53
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) Ms Mondraker Team
|0:00:19.941
|54
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Polygon UR
|0:00:21.105
|55
|Rafael Gutierrez Villegas (Col) IJ Racing-Sick Components
|0:00:21.944
|56
|Henry Fitzgerald (Can) Norco Factory Racing
|0:00:24.356
|57
|Slawomir Lukasik (Pol) Hiag Data - NS-Bikes Factory Racing
|0:00:24.439
|58
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Norco Factory Racing
|0:00:27.572
|59
|Graeme Mudd (Aus)
|0:00:32.570
|60
|Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) Polygon UR
|0:00:35.194
|61
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:43.525
|DNF
|Taylor Vernon (GBr) Unno Factory Racing
|DNS
|Laurie Greenland (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|0:04:51.443
|2
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Bikes / Muc-Off Factory Racing
|0:00:05.087
|3
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
|0:00:20.280
|4
|Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|0:00:21.701
|5
|Mariana Salazar (ESa) Dorval AM
|0:00:22.694
|6
|Monika Hrastnik (Slo)
|0:00:26.829
|7
|Carina Cappellari (Swi) Hiag Data - Ns-Bikes Factory Racing
|0:00:43.285
|8
|Miranda Miller (Can) Specialized Gravity
|0:00:45.611
|9
|Frida Helena Rønning (Nor)
|0:00:49.487
|10
|Eva Battolla (Swi)
|0:00:50.056
|11
|Alia Marcellini (Ita) Gravitalia Squadra Corse
|0:00:52.586
|12
|Mélanie Chappaz (Fra) Hope Technology
|0:00:58.039
|13
|Eleonora Farina (Ita)
|0:01:08.642
|14
|Caroline Washam (USA)
|0:01:08.795
|DNF
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy