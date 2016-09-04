Trending

Marcel Guerrini wins Vallnord U23 World Cup

Simon Andreassen and Titouan Carod complete podium

Marcel Guerrini (Focus XC Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus XC Team1:19:50
2Simon Andreassen (Den) Specialized Racing0:00:10
3Titouan Carod (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:00:45
4Maximilian Brandl (Ger)0:01:05
5Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:01:37
6Milan Vader (Ned)0:01:46
7Clement Berthet (Fra)0:01:59
8Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) KTM Bike Vision0:02:19
9Jan Vastl (Cze) Bianchi Countervail0:02:25
10Denis Fumarola (Ita) FRM Factory Racing Team0:03:04
11Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:03:06
12Antoine Philipp (Fra) Veloroc BMC0:03:07
13Simon Vitzthum (Swi)0:03:19
14Petter Fagerhaug (Nor)0:03:24
15Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-ODLO MTB Racing Team0:03:43
16Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Den) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:30
17Marton Dina (Hun) Cube-Csomor MTB Team0:04:33
18Andrin Beeli (Swi)0:04:50
19Marc Andre Fortier (Can)0:05:01
20Nadir Colledani (Ita)0:05:09
21Florian Trigo (Fra) Massi0:05:13
22Romain Seigle (Fra) Focus Rotor G-Skin Racing Team0:05:16
23Bruno Vitali (Swi)0:05:23
24Thibault Daniel (Fra) Veloroc BMC0:05:33
25Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger)0:05:35
26Martin Frey (Ger)0:06:31
27Thomas Griot (Fra)0:06:41
28Vincent Sibille (Fra) Team Vosges VTT0:06:44
29Erik Haegstad (Nor)
30Lucas Dubau (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:07:22
31Max Foidl (Aut)0:07:32
32Iain Paton (GBr)0:07:45
33Neilo Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor G-Skin Racing Team0:07:56
34Emil Linde (Swe)0:07:59
35Georg Egger (Ger)0:08:01
36Johannes Blasi (Ger)0:08:18
37Pierre De Froidmont (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:08:28
38Josep Duran Reig (Spa) Massi0:08:47
39Raphael Gay (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:08:56
40Guy Niv (Isr)0:09:05
41Erno McCrae (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:09:12
42Leo L'homme (Swi) Team VTT BMC Fribourg0:09:36
43Ramon Lauener (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team0:09:44
44Anthony Zaragoza (Fra) Calvisson VTT0:09:53
45Joris Ryf (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team0:10:11
46Felix Ritzinger (Aut)0:10:24
47Filippo Colombo (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro - BMC0:10:27
48Romain Bannwart (Swi)0:10:30
49Simon Schneller (Ger)0:10:35
50Jack Compton (NZl) Sixs Devinci Pro Team0:10:54
51Timon Ruegg (Swi)0:11:05
52Rob Vanden Haesevelde (Bel)0:11:06
53Thibaud Saint Guilhem (Fra) Team Focus Aveyron0:11:38
54Sven Strahle (Ger)0:12:16
55Paul Lopez (Fra) Team Focus Aveyron0:14:01
56Joshua Lecointre (Fra) Team Vosges VTT
57Maxime Loret (Fra) Pro Fermetures Cube Rotor
58Pau Romero (Spa)
59David Horvath (Ger)
60Alvaro Lobato (Spa)
61Luis Neff (Ger)
62Matej Prudek (Cze)
63Robert Schwenk (Ger)
64Victor Pinthon (Fra) Massi
65Thomas Lopez (Fra)
DNFLukas Baum (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team
DNFAlessandro Naspi (Ita)
DNFSamuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing
DNFJodok Salzmann (Aut)

