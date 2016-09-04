Marcel Guerrini wins Vallnord U23 World Cup
Simon Andreassen and Titouan Carod complete podium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus XC Team
|1:19:50
|2
|Simon Andreassen (Den) Specialized Racing
|0:00:10
|3
|Titouan Carod (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:00:45
|4
|Maximilian Brandl (Ger)
|0:01:05
|5
|Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:01:37
|6
|Milan Vader (Ned)
|0:01:46
|7
|Clement Berthet (Fra)
|0:01:59
|8
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) KTM Bike Vision
|0:02:19
|9
|Jan Vastl (Cze) Bianchi Countervail
|0:02:25
|10
|Denis Fumarola (Ita) FRM Factory Racing Team
|0:03:04
|11
|Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:03:06
|12
|Antoine Philipp (Fra) Veloroc BMC
|0:03:07
|13
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi)
|0:03:19
|14
|Petter Fagerhaug (Nor)
|0:03:24
|15
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-ODLO MTB Racing Team
|0:03:43
|16
|Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Den) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:04:30
|17
|Marton Dina (Hun) Cube-Csomor MTB Team
|0:04:33
|18
|Andrin Beeli (Swi)
|0:04:50
|19
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can)
|0:05:01
|20
|Nadir Colledani (Ita)
|0:05:09
|21
|Florian Trigo (Fra) Massi
|0:05:13
|22
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Focus Rotor G-Skin Racing Team
|0:05:16
|23
|Bruno Vitali (Swi)
|0:05:23
|24
|Thibault Daniel (Fra) Veloroc BMC
|0:05:33
|25
|Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger)
|0:05:35
|26
|Martin Frey (Ger)
|0:06:31
|27
|Thomas Griot (Fra)
|0:06:41
|28
|Vincent Sibille (Fra) Team Vosges VTT
|0:06:44
|29
|Erik Haegstad (Nor)
|30
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|0:07:22
|31
|Max Foidl (Aut)
|0:07:32
|32
|Iain Paton (GBr)
|0:07:45
|33
|Neilo Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor G-Skin Racing Team
|0:07:56
|34
|Emil Linde (Swe)
|0:07:59
|35
|Georg Egger (Ger)
|0:08:01
|36
|Johannes Blasi (Ger)
|0:08:18
|37
|Pierre De Froidmont (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
|0:08:28
|38
|Josep Duran Reig (Spa) Massi
|0:08:47
|39
|Raphael Gay (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:08:56
|40
|Guy Niv (Isr)
|0:09:05
|41
|Erno McCrae (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|42
|Leo L'homme (Swi) Team VTT BMC Fribourg
|0:09:36
|43
|Ramon Lauener (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
|0:09:44
|44
|Anthony Zaragoza (Fra) Calvisson VTT
|0:09:53
|45
|Joris Ryf (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team
|0:10:11
|46
|Felix Ritzinger (Aut)
|0:10:24
|47
|Filippo Colombo (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro - BMC
|0:10:27
|48
|Romain Bannwart (Swi)
|0:10:30
|49
|Simon Schneller (Ger)
|0:10:35
|50
|Jack Compton (NZl) Sixs Devinci Pro Team
|0:10:54
|51
|Timon Ruegg (Swi)
|0:11:05
|52
|Rob Vanden Haesevelde (Bel)
|0:11:06
|53
|Thibaud Saint Guilhem (Fra) Team Focus Aveyron
|0:11:38
|54
|Sven Strahle (Ger)
|0:12:16
|55
|Paul Lopez (Fra) Team Focus Aveyron
|0:14:01
|56
|Joshua Lecointre (Fra) Team Vosges VTT
|57
|Maxime Loret (Fra) Pro Fermetures Cube Rotor
|58
|Pau Romero (Spa)
|59
|David Horvath (Ger)
|60
|Alvaro Lobato (Spa)
|61
|Luis Neff (Ger)
|62
|Matej Prudek (Cze)
|63
|Robert Schwenk (Ger)
|64
|Victor Pinthon (Fra) Massi
|65
|Thomas Lopez (Fra)
|DNF
|Lukas Baum (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Naspi (Ita)
|DNF
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing
|DNF
|Jodok Salzmann (Aut)
