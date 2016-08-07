Image 1 of 22 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) wins his 32nd career World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 22 Matthias Stirnemann (Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 22 Mathias Fluckiger (Stöckli Pro Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 22 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 22 Victor Koretzky (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 22 Koretzky leads the front group on lap 3 (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 22 Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 22 US national Champ Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing) and Australian national Champ Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 22 Victor Koretzky attacks (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 22 Jordan Sarrou (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 22 Traffic jam on the Beatrice rock garden on lap 1 (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 22 Canadian National Champion Derek Zandstra (SCOTT-3Rox Racing) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 22 Julien Absalon (BMC) started off slow (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 22 Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team), Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing XC), Victor Koretzky (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 22 Matthias Stirnemann (Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 22 Thomas Litscher leads the field out on the start lap (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 17 of 22 Canadian champion Derek Zandstra ‏on course (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 22 Podium: l to r -Matthias Stirnemann, Victor Koretzky, Julien Absalon, Mathias Fluckiger, Jordan Sarrou (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 22 Podium celebrations (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 22 The final podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 22 World Cup leader Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 22 Top team, BMC Mountainbike Racing Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Julien Absalon (BMC) took his second World Cup win of the season on Sunday in Mont-Ste-Anne, Canada, moving into the overall lead in the World Cup standings, with the absence of former leader Nino Schurter, who elected to skip the event for different Olympic preparations.

Mont-Ste-Anne is the oldest and one of the most storied venues on the World Cup circuit. It always offers a demanding circuit, with steep climbs and rooty, rocky descents. This year, MSA is the final major competition before the Olympic cross-country, and some Olympic-bound riders decided not to attend.

The men's race saw a group of five riders establish themselves at the front in the early laps. Absalon, Mathias Fluckiger (Stoeckli Pro), Victor Koretzky (BH-SR Suntour-KMC), Matthias Stirnemann (Moebel Maerki MTB) and Jordan Sarrou (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) quickly opened a gap on the rest of the field. Koretzky attacked on lap four, with Absalon leading the chase. The Swiss riders, Fluckiger and Stirnemann fell off the pace, and then Absalon attacked with a lap and a half to go, quickly dropping Koretzky to solo in for the 32nd World Cup win of his career.

"In the beginning I was not able to go it alone," explained Absalon, "so I was sitting on the wheels of the others. I thought it was best to wait for a good moment during the last part of the race because it is so hard a course - if you start too fast it is hard to finish fast, and I like to finish fast. It was a good opportunity for me without Nino [Schurter] and Jaroslov [Kulhavy] here to take an advantage in the overall standings. So, it was a good win and also important for me to do this last test two weeks before the Olympics."

Absalon moved in to the leader's jersey, with 1060 points. Schurter drops to second, 160 points back, followed by Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) at 798 points.

Full Results