Rissveds takes MTB World Cup win in Lenzerheide
Langvad second, followed by Neff
World champions finished 1-2 in the fourth round of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Sunday, with the new Under-23 world champion, Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo), beating the Elite world champion, Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing). Local favourite Jolanda Neff (Stockli Pro) took third.
Lenzerheide takes the riders to heat and altitude on a fast but rough and rooty course. Many a rider has gone out hard only to pay for it later in the race.
Rissveds, Catharine Pendrel (Luna) and Langvad opened a gap on the rest of the field on the first lap of the seven lap race. Neff, who went out hard last year and then blew up, took a more conservative approach, riding in the chase for the early part of the race.
The three leaders had a 30 second gap on Katerina Nash (Luna) and 38 seconds on Neff and Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing) as they started the third lap, when Pendrel crashed hard on a descent in that lap. The Canadian champion got going quickly, but her saddle was bent and she lost multiple places as she rode more slowly to the Tech Zone for assistance. She would recover to fifth before crashing again late in the race to eventually finish eighth.
At the front, Langvad attacked on that same third lap, opening a gap over Rissveds that was up to nearly 30 seconds by the start of the fifth lap, with Neff moving up to catch Rissveds. It looked like Langvad was about to take her third win of the season, but Rissveds began to surge in the final two laps, dropping Neff and catching Langvad, before attacking almost immediately to pull away and win by over a minute.
"I can't believe, it's just crazy," said Rissveds about her first Elite World Cup win. "Last weekend I became world champion in Under-23, and today I compete against the Elite world champion and the world's best ... and I won! I didn't think I could catch [Langvad], but I just tried to push as hard as I could, and stay calm, and then accelerate towards the end of the race. Then I caught Annika and attacked her, and got a gap."
With two more rounds left, Langvad continues to lead the overall standings with 776 points, followed by Pendrel at 620, while Rissveds jumps to third with 550 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|1:29:53
|2
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:01:08
|3
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|0:01:32
|4
|Katerina Nash (Cze)
|0:03:06
|5
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|0:03:25
|6
|Alessandra Keller (Swi)
|0:03:38
|7
|Linda Indergand (Swi)
|0:04:28
|8
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|0:04:33
|9
|Emily Batty (Can)
|0:04:51
|10
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|0:05:08
|11
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:05:24
|12
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:05:29
|13
|Lea Davison (USA)
|0:05:36
|14
|Irina Kalentyeva (Rus)
|0:05:49
|15
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr)
|0:06:02
|16
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|0:06:16
|17
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|0:06:22
|18
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi)
|0:06:30
|19
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:06:43
|20
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|0:06:50
|21
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:06:53
|22
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|0:07:01
|23
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:07:03
|24
|Georgia Gould (USA)
|0:07:23
|25
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|0:07:42
|26
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)
|0:07:59
|27
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)
|0:08:42
|28
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:08:46
|29
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra)
|0:09:10
|30
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|0:09:33
|31
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|0:09:58
|32
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|0:10:03
|33
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:10:27
|34
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|0:10:59
|35
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|0:11:27
|36
|Estelle Boudot (Fra)
|0:11:43
|37
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:11:54
|38
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:12:54
|39
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|40
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|41
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|42
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|43
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|44
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|45
|Ariane Kleinhans (Swi)
|46
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|47
|Florence Darbellay (Swi)
|48
|Michelle Vorster (Nam)
|49
|Kerry Macphee (GBr)
|50
|Ping Yao (Chn)
|51
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|52
|Ingrid Richter (Ger)
|53
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|54
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|DNF
|Adelheid Morath (Ger)
|DNF
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|DNF
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
|DNF
|Cherie Vale (RSA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets first World Cup gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy