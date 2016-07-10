Trending

Rissveds takes MTB World Cup win in Lenzerheide

Langvad second, followed by Neff

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) wins

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) wins
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Nash, Langvad, Rissveds, Neff, Wloszczowska on the podium

Nash, Langvad, Rissveds, Neff, Wloszczowska on the podium
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) leading Catharine Pendrel

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) leading Catharine Pendrel
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

World champions finished 1-2 in the fourth round of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Sunday, with the new Under-23 world champion, Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo), beating the Elite world champion, Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing). Local favourite Jolanda Neff (Stockli Pro) took third.

Lenzerheide takes the riders to heat and altitude on a fast but rough and rooty course. Many a rider has gone out hard only to pay for it later in the race.

Rissveds, Catharine Pendrel (Luna) and Langvad opened a gap on the rest of the field on the first lap of the seven lap race. Neff, who went out hard last year and then blew up, took a more conservative approach, riding in the chase for the early part of the race.

The three leaders had a 30 second gap on Katerina Nash (Luna) and 38 seconds on Neff and Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing) as they started the third lap, when Pendrel crashed hard on a descent in that lap. The Canadian champion got going quickly, but her saddle was bent and she lost multiple places as she rode more slowly to the Tech Zone for assistance. She would recover to fifth before crashing again late in the race to eventually finish eighth.

At the front, Langvad attacked on that same third lap, opening a gap over Rissveds that was up to nearly 30 seconds by the start of the fifth lap, with Neff moving up to catch Rissveds. It looked like Langvad was about to take her third win of the season, but Rissveds began to surge in the final two laps, dropping Neff and catching Langvad, before attacking almost immediately to pull away and win by over a minute.

"I can't believe, it's just crazy," said Rissveds about her first Elite World Cup win. "Last weekend I became world champion in Under-23, and today I compete against the Elite world champion and the world's best ... and I won! I didn't think I could catch [Langvad], but I just tried to push as hard as I could, and stay calm, and then accelerate towards the end of the race. Then I caught Annika and attacked her, and got a gap."

With two more rounds left, Langvad continues to lead the overall standings with 776 points, followed by Pendrel at 620, while Rissveds jumps to third with 550 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Swe)1:29:53
2Annika Langvad (Den)0:01:08
3Jolanda Neff (Swi)0:01:32
4Katerina Nash (Cze)0:03:06
5Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)0:03:25
6Alessandra Keller (Swi)0:03:38
7Linda Indergand (Swi)0:04:28
8Catharine Pendrel (Can)0:04:33
9Emily Batty (Can)0:04:51
10Helen Grobert (Ger)0:05:08
11Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:05:24
12Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:05:29
13Lea Davison (USA)0:05:36
14Irina Kalentyeva (Rus)0:05:49
15Yana Belomoina (Ukr)0:06:02
16Tanja Zakelj (Slo)0:06:16
17Sabine Spitz (Ger)0:06:22
18Corina Gantenbein (Swi)0:06:30
19Eva Lechner (Ita)0:06:43
20Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:06:50
21Esther Süss (Swi)0:06:53
22Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)0:07:01
23Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:07:03
24Georgia Gould (USA)0:07:23
25Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:07:42
26Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)0:07:59
27Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)0:08:42
28Sandra Walter (Can)0:08:46
29Perrine Clauzel (Fra)0:09:10
30Elisabeth Osl (Aut)0:09:33
31Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:09:58
32Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:10:03
33Githa Michiels (Bel)0:10:27
34Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:10:59
35Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)0:11:27
36Estelle Boudot (Fra)0:11:43
37Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:11:54
38Annie Last (GBr)0:12:54
39Mariske Strauss (RSA)
40Marine Groccia (Swi)
41Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
42Katrin Leumann (Swi)
43Barbara Benko (Hun)
44Hanna Klein (Ger)
45Ariane Kleinhans (Swi)
46Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
47Florence Darbellay (Swi)
48Michelle Vorster (Nam)
49Kerry Macphee (GBr)
50Ping Yao (Chn)
51Marta Pastore (Ita)
52Ingrid Richter (Ger)
53Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
54Maxine Filby (GBr)
DNFAdelheid Morath (Ger)
DNFPauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
DNFLisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
DNFCherie Vale (RSA)

