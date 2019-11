Image 1 of 15 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 15 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) took his second win of the season. (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 15 Podium: Mathias Fluckiger, Nino Schurter, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Ondrej Cink, Maxime Marotte (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 15 Start of the Elite mens race under blue skies but intense heat (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 15 First time through the dusty, technical zone (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 15 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) race over the cliff (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 15 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) leads Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 15 Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 15 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 10 of 15 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 11 of 15 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) rides through the tech zone late in the race (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 12 of 15 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) trying to keep cool (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 13 of 15 Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida Biking Team) takes on water (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 14 of 15 Large crowds at the Lenzerheide World Cup (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 15 of 15 World Cup leader Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Swiss hopes of victory on home soil were dashed on Sunday, at Round 3 of the Cross-country series of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup presented by Shimano in Lenzerheide, when Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) took his second win of the season. Kulhavy regains the men's lead from Julien Absalon (BMC) with his second win of the series.

The men's race was expected to be a three-way battle between Kulhavy, winner of the opening round, World Cup leader and Round 2 winner Absalon and Swiss favourite Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo).

That was the way it initially played out, with Schurter getting his usual fast start and the other two bridging up to him. Florian Vogel (Focus XC) and Mathias Fluckiger (Stoeckli) were also in the front group after the first lap, but then Schurter attacked again, dropping Fluckiger from the group, and Vogel crashed, leaving just three at the front.

Kulhavy and Schurter were doing the pacemaking, with Absalon losing ground on the descents but making much of it back on the climbs. However, the World Cup leader and world champion was gradually losing a few seconds every lap, and it looked like he would have to settle for third, until Lap 6, when both Absalon and Schurter had rear wheel flats.

Absalon suffered his puncture at the far end of the course from the tech zone, dropping him to 12th before he was able to get a wheel change. Schurter's flat was just before the tech zone, and he was 17 seconds down by the end of the lap after a quick change, but he could not make up ground on the 2012 Olympic champion and, in fact, lost time over the remaining two laps to finish 33 seconds back for his third consecutive second place result.

Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida), the 2012 Under-23 world champion, had caught Absalon just as he flatted and took third, ahead of Fluckiger and Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC). Absalon managed to recover to ninth.

"When Nino flatted I just kept my own tempo," explained Kulhavy. "It wasn't so good for the spectators, with Nino being at home here, so that was too bad, but I'm really satisfied with my performance here, because it was a really hard race with nowhere to rest. I had a really bad year last season, but I'm at the top again, I'm healthy, and it's really great."

With his second victory, Kulhavy moves back into the leader's jersey with 660 points. Schurter remains in second with 600 points and Absalon drops to third with 510 points.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 1:29:00 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team 0:00:33 3 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:47 4 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team 0:01:49 5 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc 0:01:51 6 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc 0:01:56 7 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:15 8 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc 0:02:35 9 Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:52 10 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) 0:02:56 11 Ralph Naef (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:23 12 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) 0:03:47 13 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:03 14 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc 0:04:13 15 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Bianchi I.Idro Drain 0:04:15 16 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:17 17 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt 0:04:23 18 Reto Indergand (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:33 19 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Mitas Trek 0:04:48 20 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Frm Factory Racing Team 0:05:07 21 Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus Xc Team 0:05:18 22 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:05:25 23 Luca Braidot (Ita) 0:05:31 24 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:38 25 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:45 26 Jeff Luyten (Bel) 27 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Bianchi I.Idro Drain 0:05:48 28 Martin Gujan (Swi) Novus Omx Pro Team 0:05:53 29 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team 0:05:58 30 Frank Beemer (Ned) 0:06:04 31 David Valero (Spa) 0:06:07 32 Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw 0:06:29 33 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 0:06:39 34 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 0:07:04 35 Andrea Righettini (Ita) 0:07:05 36 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team 37 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc 0:07:20 38 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:07:27 39 James Reid (RSA) 0:07:35 40 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 0:07:42 41 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Mtb Team 0:07:52 42 Martin Loo (Est) 0:07:57 43 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team 0:08:24 44 Markus Bauer (Ger) 45 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team 0:08:28 46 Martin Gluth (Ger) Novus Omx Pro Team 0:08:38 47 Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Mtb Team 0:08:50 48 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 0:09:05 49 Fabian Giger (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:09:13 50 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 0:09:19 51 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:09:24 52 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin Mtb Racing Team 0:09:25 53 Michael Stunzi (Swi) 0:09:26 54 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbiketeam 0:09:51 55 Christian Helmig (Lux) 0:10:00 56 Leandre Bouchard (Can) 0:10:10 57 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports 0:10:37 58 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) 0:11:28 59 Tom Meeusen (Bel) 60 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 61 Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team 62 Phillip Pearce (GBr) 63 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) 64 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 65 Julian Schelb (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 66 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team 67 Emilien Barben (Swi) 68 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 69 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Kargo Pro Mtb Team 71 Jiri Novak (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team 72 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 73 Ivan Diaz (Spa) 74 Karl Markt (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team 75 Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por) 76 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Titici Factory Team Lgl 77 Florian Thie (Swi) 78 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 79 Maximilian Holz (Ger) 80 Fabian Paumann (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 81 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) 82 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team 83 Michael Broderick (USA) 84 Guy Diaz Grollier (And) 85 Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) 86 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 87 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) 88 Mathias Alig (Swi) 89 Rick Reimann (Swi) 90 Oriol Domenech (Spa) 91 Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team 92 Fabian Obrist (Swi) 93 Jan Schaer (Swi) 94 Maximilian Maier (Ger) 95 Rourke Croeser (RSA) 96 Lysander Kiesel (Ger) 97 Motoshi Kadota (Jpn) 98 Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz) 99 Nino Surban (Phi) DNF7 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team DNF5 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF4 Travis Walker (RSA) DNF3 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team DNF3 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team DNF1 Martin Fanger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team DNS Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc