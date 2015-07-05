Trending

Dahle-Flesjå wins World Cup in Lenzerheide

Davison, Pendrel round out podium

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå

(Image credit: Comitato Südtirol Sellaronda Hero)
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) won a record 29th World Cup

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Podium: Jolanda Neff, Lea Davison, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Catharine Pendrel, Irina Kalentyeva

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Started under blue skies but intense heat

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) on the dual slalom

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team)

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) leads Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) later in lap five

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Podium: Jolanda Neff, Lea Davison, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Catharine Pendrel, Irina Kalentyeva

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team)

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Swiss hopes of victory on home soil were dashed on Sunday, at Round 3 of the Cross-country series of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup presented by Shimano in Lenzerheide, when Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) won a record 29th World Cup. Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli) continues to lead the women's overall standings, tied on points with Dahle Flesjaa.

The hot weather that has blanketed Lenzerheide all week continued for the cross-country, surpassing 30 degrees Celsius and making for dry, dusty conditions. Combined with the 1500 metre altitude and the technical track, riders faced some of the toughest conditions of the season.

Neff, who uses Lenzerheide as a training base, was the favourite for the women after two consecutive wins in the opening rounds, and she did not disappoint the thousands of Swiss fans, by attacking on the first climb and opening a gap on newly crowned Marathon world champion Dahle Flesjaa and world champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna).

However, within half a lap the two chasers had caught and dropped her, with Neff dropping back out of the top-10 and clearly struggling with the conditions. The European Games champion admitted afterwards that she may have gone out too hard and paid the price.

At the front, Dahle Flesjaa and Pendrel rode together until the fourth lap of the six lap race, when Pendrel slid out in a loose corner, enabling the Norwegian to open a gap. Dahle Flesjaa rode away to win her 29th World Cup; a record number for women and moving her ahead of American star of the 1990's Juliana Furtado.

Behind, Pendrel never seemed to regain her rhythm after her slip and was eventually overtaken for second by American champion Lea Davison (Specialized). Neff managed to recover to take fourth behind Pendrel.

"This win means a lot," revealed Dahle Flesjaa. "I dedicate this 29th victory to my coach, my best friend and my husband, Kenneth. Today we both had an amazing day, we knew I was in good shape after a tough week recovering from the [Marathon] Worlds. This is just an unbelievable day for both of us."

"Normally, I'm not too much affected by the heat and I tried to drink as much as possible, but today it was not so much my legs as my lungs that had the pain. So I had to watch my pace and not overdo it, because the legs wanted more then the head and the lungs could give."

Neff and Dahle Flesjaa are tied atop the overall standings with 650 points each, but Neff retains the jersey by virtue of more wins. Pendrel remains in third with 470 points, followed by Davison, who jumps to fourth from eighth with 420 points.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team1:32:15
2Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:01:00
3Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:36
4Jolanda Neff (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team0:02:05
5Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:02:12
6Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:02:41
7Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:02:59
8Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:03:32
9Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing0:03:44
10Annie Last (GBr)0:04:19
11Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:04:40
12Sabine Spitz (Ger)0:05:09
13Anne Terpstra (Ned) Habitat Mountainbiketeam0:05:20
14Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Habitat Mountainbiketeam0:05:52
15Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports0:06:05
16Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Habitat Mountainbiketeam0:07:01
17Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:07:19
18Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:08:01
19Kate Fluker (NZl)0:08:30
20Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing0:08:43
21Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus XC Team0:09:00
22Ariane Kleinhans (Swi)0:09:01
23Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
24Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team0:09:12
25Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:09:25
26Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:09:50
27Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team0:10:05
28Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:10:15
29Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing0:10:29
30Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing0:10:51
31Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:11:13
32Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:11:37
33Adelheid Morath (Ger) BH-Sr Suntour-KMC0:12:12
34Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team
35Marine Groccia (Swi)
36Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
37Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team
38Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Superior MTB Team
39Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
40Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
41Nina Wrobel (Ger)
42Nadine Rieder (Ger)
43Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
44Peta Mullens (Aus)
45Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Sr Suntour-KMC
46Florence Darbellay (Swi)
47Marta Pastore (Ita) Team Piemonte Fci
48Aurelia Perry (Fra)
49Michelle Hediger (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
50Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
51Kerry Macphee (GBr)
52Fabienne Schaus (Lux)
53Nicky Healy (GBr)
54Samara Sheppard (NZl)
55Sarah Riley (Aus)
56Eliza Kwan (Aus)
57Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFJitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
DNFKathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team650pts
2Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team650
3Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team470
4Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing420
5Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team390
6Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team365
7Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing355
8Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing318
9Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing296
10Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing274
11Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol254
12Sabine Spitz (Ger)245
13Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Habitat Mountainbiketeam237
14Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus XC Team234
15Annie Last (GBr)233
16Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team221
17Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team220
18Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team202
19Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team196
20Anne Terpstra (Ned) Habitat Mountainbiketeam190
21Chloe Woodruff (USA)178
22Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports174
23Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Raboliv160
24Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team160
25Adelheid Morath (Ger) BH-Sr Suntour-KMC138
26Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team134
27Kate Fluker (NZl)134
28Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team133
29Karla Stepanova (Cze)117
30Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing116
31Peta Mullens (Aus)114
32Marine Groccia (Swi)110
33Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team105
34Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing104
35Mary Mcconneloug (USA)95
36Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Habitat Mountainbiketeam90
37Sabrina Enaux (Fra)89
38Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Sr Suntour-KMC87
39Nina Wrobel (Ger)85
40Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing82
41Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)77
42Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo77
43Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)75
44Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Cappadocia70
45Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)66
46Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)65
47Ariane Kleinhans (Swi)62
48Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team61
49Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team60
50Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl MTB Team58
51Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)58
52Sandra Walter (Can)52
53Anna Villar Argente (Spa)49
54Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)48
55Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)45
56Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team43
57Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)43
58Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)43
59Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Superior MTB Team40
60Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing38
61Nadine Rieder (Ger)35
62Aurelia Perry (Fra)33
63Serena Calvetti (Ita)32
64Florence Darbellay (Swi)32
65Hielke Elferink (Ned)29
66Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F-Scott Racing Team26
67Cindy Montambault (Can)26
68Marta Pastore (Ita) Team Piemonte Fci21
69Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)21
70Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team20
71Michelle Hediger (Swi) Giant Swiss Team19
72Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)18
73Kerry Macphee (GBr)17
74Fabienne Schaus (Lux)16
75Nicky Healy (GBr)15
76Samara Sheppard (NZl)14
77Sarah Riley (Aus)13
78Eliza Kwan (Aus)12
79Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team12
80Lucie Vesela (Cze) Gt Bikeplac Opportunity8

 

