Atherton wins women's downhill World Cup #2

Hannah second and Carpenter third in Cairns

Rachel Atherton stands atop the Cairns World Cup podium

(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH0:03:49.000
2Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR0:00:06.664
3Monon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory team0:00:09.372
4Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing/FMD0:00:12.586
5Morgane Charre (Fra) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team0:00:19.411
6Eleanora Farina (Ita)0:00:31.175
7Carina Cappellari (Sui) Radon Magura Factory0:00:34.327
8Emilie Siegenthaler (Sui) Pivot Factory Racing0:00:35.008
9Danielle Beecroft (Aus)0:00:35.982
10Alanna Columb (Aus)0:00:39.606

