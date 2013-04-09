Trending

Ilias and Bourdon win Roc Laissagais marathon

UCI Marathon World Series stops in France

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre)3:55:06
2Kristian Hynek (Cze)0:03:28
3Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa)0:05:30
4Frans Claes (Bel)0:10:46
5Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:11:53
6Enrico Franzoi (Ita)0:12:34
7Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:15:12
8Hannes Genze (Ger)0:17:10
9Adrian Brzozka (Pol)0:17:43
10Stefan Sahm (Ger)0:17:54
11Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)0:19:14
12Bartosz Banach (Pol)0:20:38
13Florian Willbold (Ger)0:32:24
14Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa)0:33:11
15Torsten Marx (Ger)0:37:06
16Markus Kaufmann (Ger)0:37:36
17Ben Thomas (GBr)0:38:25
18Wolfgang Mayer (Ger)0:42:19
19Gregory Pascal (Fra)0:42:47
20Norbert Wyss (Swi)0:44:10
21Adrian Jusinski (Pol)0:44:23
22Remi Laffont (Fra)0:44:34
23Oliver Vonhausen (Ger)0:47:20
24Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel)0:47:55
25Elita Krzywy (Pol)0:48:02
26Arnaud Rapillard (Swi)0:49:04
27Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:50:22
28Manuel Pliem (Aut)0:51:27
29Martin Feichtegger (Aut)0:52:15
30Christian Haas (Aut)0:54:12
31David Schöggl (Aut)0:54:23
32Romain Sdrigooti (Fra)0:55:12
33Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)0:58:50
34Lars Granberg (Nor)0:59:32
35Mariusz Marszacek (Pol)0:59:46
36Matthias Grick (Aut)1:00:34
37Patrick Castanier (Fra)1:02:09
38Bruno Armirail (Fra)1:03:13
39Allan Bachmann (Den)1:05:00
40Benjamin Stark (Ger)1:07:54
41Björn Herrmann (Ger)1:08:14
42Vincent Pages (Fra)1:09:08
43Raphael Hilaire (Fra)1:09:42
44Christian Knappe (Ger)1:10:45
45Sebastien Malaret (Fra)1:13:34
46Tim Dunford (GBr)1:15:45
47Julien Delaet (Bel)1:16:19
48Alexis Matthys (Bel)1:18:19
49Tomasz Drozdz (Pol)1:19:38
50Maxime Nguyen (Fra)1:22:11
51Jan Preus (Ger)1:22:46
52Christophe Grifgnee (Bel)1:23:12
53Christophe Chambard (Fra)1:23:57
54Jerôme Poujols (Fra)1:24:18
55Antoni Ardouin (Fra)1:25:47
56Sébastien Duc (Fra)
57Bruno Courrian (Fra)1:27:32
58Philipp Pangerl (Ger)1:28:34
59Sébastien Mathieu (Fra)1:31:33
60Stéphane Souny (Fra)1:32:06
61Chris Pedder (GBr)1:33:46
62Vincent Ferry (Fra)1:36:54
63Fabrice Baverel (Fra)1:37:48
64Tom Van Den Plas (Bel)1:40:00
65Sylvain Bremond (Fra)1:41:12
66Jean Pierre Guillet (Fra)1:41:30
67Stuart Spies (GBr)1:42:51
68Julien Gonzalez (Fra)1:47:09
69Julian Kress (Ger)1:53:14
70Julien Gaulandeau (Fra)1:55:11
71Patrick Riskoff (Fra)1:57:13
72Didier Pechdo (Fra)1:58:27

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fanny Bourdon (Fra)4:05:46
2Catherine Hare Willianson (GBr)0:04:02
3Kim Saenen (Bel)0:11:37
4Alice Pirard (Bel)0:15:08
5Ann Katrin Hellstern (Ger)0:15:11
6Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)0:17:39
7Helene Marcouyre (Fra)0:22:16
8Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)0:24:36
9Annette Griner (Ger)0:25:57
10Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)0:28:43
11Alexandra Clement (Swi)0:33:16
12Michele Wittlin (Swi)0:42:50
13Rachel Fenton (GBr)0:54:07
14Sophie Giovane (Fra)0:56:03
15Lea Moussouteguy (Fra)1:00:02
16Chiara Eberle (Ger)1:01:37
17Estelle Recco (Fra)1:19:54
18Celine Riviere (Fra)1:25:46

