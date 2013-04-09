Ilias and Bourdon win Roc Laissagais marathon
UCI Marathon World Series stops in France
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Periklis Ilias (Gre)
|3:55:06
|2
|Kristian Hynek (Cze)
|0:03:28
|3
|Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa)
|0:05:30
|4
|Frans Claes (Bel)
|0:10:46
|5
|Matthias Leisling (Ger)
|0:11:53
|6
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|0:12:34
|7
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|0:15:12
|8
|Hannes Genze (Ger)
|0:17:10
|9
|Adrian Brzozka (Pol)
|0:17:43
|10
|Stefan Sahm (Ger)
|0:17:54
|11
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)
|0:19:14
|12
|Bartosz Banach (Pol)
|0:20:38
|13
|Florian Willbold (Ger)
|0:32:24
|14
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa)
|0:33:11
|15
|Torsten Marx (Ger)
|0:37:06
|16
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger)
|0:37:36
|17
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|0:38:25
|18
|Wolfgang Mayer (Ger)
|0:42:19
|19
|Gregory Pascal (Fra)
|0:42:47
|20
|Norbert Wyss (Swi)
|0:44:10
|21
|Adrian Jusinski (Pol)
|0:44:23
|22
|Remi Laffont (Fra)
|0:44:34
|23
|Oliver Vonhausen (Ger)
|0:47:20
|24
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel)
|0:47:55
|25
|Elita Krzywy (Pol)
|0:48:02
|26
|Arnaud Rapillard (Swi)
|0:49:04
|27
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:50:22
|28
|Manuel Pliem (Aut)
|0:51:27
|29
|Martin Feichtegger (Aut)
|0:52:15
|30
|Christian Haas (Aut)
|0:54:12
|31
|David Schöggl (Aut)
|0:54:23
|32
|Romain Sdrigooti (Fra)
|0:55:12
|33
|Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)
|0:58:50
|34
|Lars Granberg (Nor)
|0:59:32
|35
|Mariusz Marszacek (Pol)
|0:59:46
|36
|Matthias Grick (Aut)
|1:00:34
|37
|Patrick Castanier (Fra)
|1:02:09
|38
|Bruno Armirail (Fra)
|1:03:13
|39
|Allan Bachmann (Den)
|1:05:00
|40
|Benjamin Stark (Ger)
|1:07:54
|41
|Björn Herrmann (Ger)
|1:08:14
|42
|Vincent Pages (Fra)
|1:09:08
|43
|Raphael Hilaire (Fra)
|1:09:42
|44
|Christian Knappe (Ger)
|1:10:45
|45
|Sebastien Malaret (Fra)
|1:13:34
|46
|Tim Dunford (GBr)
|1:15:45
|47
|Julien Delaet (Bel)
|1:16:19
|48
|Alexis Matthys (Bel)
|1:18:19
|49
|Tomasz Drozdz (Pol)
|1:19:38
|50
|Maxime Nguyen (Fra)
|1:22:11
|51
|Jan Preus (Ger)
|1:22:46
|52
|Christophe Grifgnee (Bel)
|1:23:12
|53
|Christophe Chambard (Fra)
|1:23:57
|54
|Jerôme Poujols (Fra)
|1:24:18
|55
|Antoni Ardouin (Fra)
|1:25:47
|56
|Sébastien Duc (Fra)
|57
|Bruno Courrian (Fra)
|1:27:32
|58
|Philipp Pangerl (Ger)
|1:28:34
|59
|Sébastien Mathieu (Fra)
|1:31:33
|60
|Stéphane Souny (Fra)
|1:32:06
|61
|Chris Pedder (GBr)
|1:33:46
|62
|Vincent Ferry (Fra)
|1:36:54
|63
|Fabrice Baverel (Fra)
|1:37:48
|64
|Tom Van Den Plas (Bel)
|1:40:00
|65
|Sylvain Bremond (Fra)
|1:41:12
|66
|Jean Pierre Guillet (Fra)
|1:41:30
|67
|Stuart Spies (GBr)
|1:42:51
|68
|Julien Gonzalez (Fra)
|1:47:09
|69
|Julian Kress (Ger)
|1:53:14
|70
|Julien Gaulandeau (Fra)
|1:55:11
|71
|Patrick Riskoff (Fra)
|1:57:13
|72
|Didier Pechdo (Fra)
|1:58:27
|1
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra)
|4:05:46
|2
|Catherine Hare Willianson (GBr)
|0:04:02
|3
|Kim Saenen (Bel)
|0:11:37
|4
|Alice Pirard (Bel)
|0:15:08
|5
|Ann Katrin Hellstern (Ger)
|0:15:11
|6
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|0:17:39
|7
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra)
|0:22:16
|8
|Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)
|0:24:36
|9
|Annette Griner (Ger)
|0:25:57
|10
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|0:28:43
|11
|Alexandra Clement (Swi)
|0:33:16
|12
|Michele Wittlin (Swi)
|0:42:50
|13
|Rachel Fenton (GBr)
|0:54:07
|14
|Sophie Giovane (Fra)
|0:56:03
|15
|Lea Moussouteguy (Fra)
|1:00:02
|16
|Chiara Eberle (Ger)
|1:01:37
|17
|Estelle Recco (Fra)
|1:19:54
|18
|Celine Riviere (Fra)
|1:25:46
