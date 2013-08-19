Trending

Soukup and Ziolkowska win in Graz-Stattegg

UCI Marathon World Series visits Austria

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Soukup (Aut)4:28:55
2Alexey Medvedev (Rus)0:01:33
3Juri Ragnoli (Ita)0:03:03
4Adrian Brzozka (Pol)0:11:59
5Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)0:16:08
6Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:19:47
7Steffen Thum (Ger)0:26:21
8Lenart Noc (Slo)0:27:57
9David Schöggl (Aut)0:29:56
10Zoltan Vigh (Hun)0:31:02
11Lars Granberg (Nor)0:32:28
12Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)0:41:24
13Tomasz Drozdz (Pol)0:42:51
14Piotr Brzozka (Pol)0:42:56
15Manuel Pliem (Aut)0:50:02
16Sebastian Stark (Ger)0:51:29
17Vojtech Marvan (Cze)0:57:14
18Jan Preus (Ger)1:15:49
19Lukas Sustr (Cze)1:59:09
20Julian Kress (Ger)2:06:16

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)4:46:38
2Katrin Schwing (Ger)0:04:59
3Sabine Sommer (Aut)0:05:54
4Kim Saenen (Bel)0:08:54
5Regina Genser (Ger)0:24:20

