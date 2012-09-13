Trending

Yesid Chia and Andreeva wins Val di Fassa Bike

Italian race hosts a round of the UCI marathon world series

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Col)3:09:01
2Alexey Medvedev (Rus)0:00:18
3Mirko Celestino (Ita)0:01:33
4Damiano Ferraro (Ita)0:03:57
5Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)0:05:42
6Juri Ragnoli (Ita)0:06:36
7Daniele Mensi (Ita)0:06:42
8Sören Nissen (Den)0:07:21
9Hannes Genze (Ger)0:08:20
10Walter Costa (Ita)0:08:30
11Periklis Ilias (Gre)0:09:31
12Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)0:09:40
13Luca Ronchi (Ita)0:09:57
14Andreas Kugler (Swi)0:10:44
15Marco Zappa (Ita)0:11:52
16Marzio Deho (Ita)0:12:05
17Johann Pallhuber (Ita)0:12:10
18Giacomo Antonello (Ita)0:12:23
19Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)0:13:23
20Samuele Porro (Ita)0:15:22
21Jakob Nimpf (Aut)0:15:59
22Efrem Bonelli (Ita)0:16:57
23Andrea Zamboni (Ita)0:17:12
24Christian Kreuchler (Ger)0:18:07
25Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)0:18:53
26Manuel Pliem (Aut)0:22:09
27Stefano Dal Grande (Ita)0:23:42
28Giancarlo Paperini (Ita)0:24:41
29Manuel Weissenbacher (Aut)0:24:43
30Remi Laffont (Fra)0:24:51
31Gunter Egger (Ita)0:24:54
32Ramon Bianchi (Ita)0:25:01
33Maurizio Solagna (Ita)0:27:49
34Mike Felderer (Ita)
35Tomasz Drozdz (Pol)0:27:52
36Paul Remy (Fra)0:29:24
37Donato D'aurora (Ita)0:29:25
38Ivan Fanelli (Ita)0:29:34
39Andreas Hartmann0:30:22
40Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:31:18
41Rafael Visinelli (Ita)0:31:29
42Frederic Gambert (Fra)0:31:47
43Stefano Severgnini (Ita)0:32:09
44Robert Wittmann (Ger)0:33:00
45Giampaolo Cheula (Ita)0:33:50
46Martin Foger (Aut)0:34:13
47Marco De Polo (Ita)0:35:27
48Marcel Reiser (Ger)
49Yader Zoli (Ita)0:36:07
50Davide Finetto (Ita)0:36:08
51Riccardo Rizzi (Ita)0:37:02
52Mauro Margonari (Ita)0:38:53
53Marco Quagliardi (Ita)0:39:28
54Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)0:39:47
55Stephan Hochmüller (Aut)0:40:20
56Michele Degasperi (Ita)
57Jacopo Bottarini (Ita)0:40:23
58Gianni Canova (Ita)0:40:25
59Thomas Forer (Ita)0:41:11
60Davide Belletti (Ita)0:42:43
61Timo Modosch (Ger)0:43:45
62Philipp Pangerl (Ger)0:43:48
63Emiliano Ballardini (Ita)0:44:00
64Giorgio Mottironi (Ita)0:45:11
65Michele Melesi (Ita)0:47:08
66Dario Piller (Ita)0:47:27
67Christoph Hochmüller (Aut)0:47:37
68Federico Fasan (Ita)0:47:38
69Andrea Roncarolo (Ita)0:49:12
70Lucio Mastrantonio (Ita)0:49:15
71Stefano Bertanza (Ita)0:49:44
72Luigi Bonfanti (Ita)0:49:48
73Giovanni De Bon (Ita)0:49:51
74Fabio Dellavedova (Ita)0:51:37
75Christian Haas (Aut)0:52:10
76Severino Lanfranchi (Ita)0:52:15
77Giuseppe Salice (Ita)0:52:53
78Matthias Ball (Ger)0:54:17
79Stefano Braidot (Ita)0:54:27
80Roberto Capponi (Ita)0:54:58
81Stefano Ghezzi (Ita)0:55:13
82Pierpaolo Bresciani (Ita)0:55:47
83Mauro Zorzi (Ita)0:56:09
84Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)0:57:22
85Alessandro Togni (Ita)0:57:24
86Alessandro Munaro (Ita)0:59:28
87Stefano Semenzin (Ita)
88Paolo Mencacci (Ita)
89Riccardo Carello (Ita)0:59:32
90Riccardo Vigano' (Ita)0:59:33
91Manuel Felder (Ita)0:59:36
92Rupert Palmberger (Ger)1:00:16
93Flavio Tosini (Ita)1:01:29
94Adriano Varesco (Ita)1:01:32
95Angelo Quarena (Ita)1:01:35
96Robert Matusek (Hun)1:01:52
97Luca Girotto (Ita)1:02:08
98Paolo Rodolfo Fanton (Ita)1:04:42
99Andrea Capponi (Ita)1:04:51
100Paolo Simonetti (Ita)1:06:04

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vera Andreeva (Rus)4:06:43
2Lorenza Menapace (Ita)0:11:34
3Sandra Klomp (Ita)0:12:02
4Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)0:14:56
5Petra Marchart (Aut)0:16:05
6Iryna Popova (Ukr)0:20:59
7Katrin Schwing (Ger)0:21:10
8Sofia Pezzati (Swi)0:28:51
9Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)0:31:04
10Chiara Mandelli (Ita)0:33:39
11Eszter Dosa (Hun)0:52:28
12Mara Barlassina (Ita)1:20:50
13Valentina Treu (Ita)1:43:06

Latest on Cyclingnews