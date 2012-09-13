Yesid Chia and Andreeva wins Val di Fassa Bike
Italian race hosts a round of the UCI marathon world series
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Col)
|3:09:01
|2
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus)
|0:00:18
|3
|Mirko Celestino (Ita)
|0:01:33
|4
|Damiano Ferraro (Ita)
|0:03:57
|5
|Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
|0:05:42
|6
|Juri Ragnoli (Ita)
|0:06:36
|7
|Daniele Mensi (Ita)
|0:06:42
|8
|Sören Nissen (Den)
|0:07:21
|9
|Hannes Genze (Ger)
|0:08:20
|10
|Walter Costa (Ita)
|0:08:30
|11
|Periklis Ilias (Gre)
|0:09:31
|12
|Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)
|0:09:40
|13
|Luca Ronchi (Ita)
|0:09:57
|14
|Andreas Kugler (Swi)
|0:10:44
|15
|Marco Zappa (Ita)
|0:11:52
|16
|Marzio Deho (Ita)
|0:12:05
|17
|Johann Pallhuber (Ita)
|0:12:10
|18
|Giacomo Antonello (Ita)
|0:12:23
|19
|Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
|0:13:23
|20
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|0:15:22
|21
|Jakob Nimpf (Aut)
|0:15:59
|22
|Efrem Bonelli (Ita)
|0:16:57
|23
|Andrea Zamboni (Ita)
|0:17:12
|24
|Christian Kreuchler (Ger)
|0:18:07
|25
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
|0:18:53
|26
|Manuel Pliem (Aut)
|0:22:09
|27
|Stefano Dal Grande (Ita)
|0:23:42
|28
|Giancarlo Paperini (Ita)
|0:24:41
|29
|Manuel Weissenbacher (Aut)
|0:24:43
|30
|Remi Laffont (Fra)
|0:24:51
|31
|Gunter Egger (Ita)
|0:24:54
|32
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita)
|0:25:01
|33
|Maurizio Solagna (Ita)
|0:27:49
|34
|Mike Felderer (Ita)
|35
|Tomasz Drozdz (Pol)
|0:27:52
|36
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|0:29:24
|37
|Donato D'aurora (Ita)
|0:29:25
|38
|Ivan Fanelli (Ita)
|0:29:34
|39
|Andreas Hartmann
|0:30:22
|40
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|0:31:18
|41
|Rafael Visinelli (Ita)
|0:31:29
|42
|Frederic Gambert (Fra)
|0:31:47
|43
|Stefano Severgnini (Ita)
|0:32:09
|44
|Robert Wittmann (Ger)
|0:33:00
|45
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita)
|0:33:50
|46
|Martin Foger (Aut)
|0:34:13
|47
|Marco De Polo (Ita)
|0:35:27
|48
|Marcel Reiser (Ger)
|49
|Yader Zoli (Ita)
|0:36:07
|50
|Davide Finetto (Ita)
|0:36:08
|51
|Riccardo Rizzi (Ita)
|0:37:02
|52
|Mauro Margonari (Ita)
|0:38:53
|53
|Marco Quagliardi (Ita)
|0:39:28
|54
|Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)
|0:39:47
|55
|Stephan Hochmüller (Aut)
|0:40:20
|56
|Michele Degasperi (Ita)
|57
|Jacopo Bottarini (Ita)
|0:40:23
|58
|Gianni Canova (Ita)
|0:40:25
|59
|Thomas Forer (Ita)
|0:41:11
|60
|Davide Belletti (Ita)
|0:42:43
|61
|Timo Modosch (Ger)
|0:43:45
|62
|Philipp Pangerl (Ger)
|0:43:48
|63
|Emiliano Ballardini (Ita)
|0:44:00
|64
|Giorgio Mottironi (Ita)
|0:45:11
|65
|Michele Melesi (Ita)
|0:47:08
|66
|Dario Piller (Ita)
|0:47:27
|67
|Christoph Hochmüller (Aut)
|0:47:37
|68
|Federico Fasan (Ita)
|0:47:38
|69
|Andrea Roncarolo (Ita)
|0:49:12
|70
|Lucio Mastrantonio (Ita)
|0:49:15
|71
|Stefano Bertanza (Ita)
|0:49:44
|72
|Luigi Bonfanti (Ita)
|0:49:48
|73
|Giovanni De Bon (Ita)
|0:49:51
|74
|Fabio Dellavedova (Ita)
|0:51:37
|75
|Christian Haas (Aut)
|0:52:10
|76
|Severino Lanfranchi (Ita)
|0:52:15
|77
|Giuseppe Salice (Ita)
|0:52:53
|78
|Matthias Ball (Ger)
|0:54:17
|79
|Stefano Braidot (Ita)
|0:54:27
|80
|Roberto Capponi (Ita)
|0:54:58
|81
|Stefano Ghezzi (Ita)
|0:55:13
|82
|Pierpaolo Bresciani (Ita)
|0:55:47
|83
|Mauro Zorzi (Ita)
|0:56:09
|84
|Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)
|0:57:22
|85
|Alessandro Togni (Ita)
|0:57:24
|86
|Alessandro Munaro (Ita)
|0:59:28
|87
|Stefano Semenzin (Ita)
|88
|Paolo Mencacci (Ita)
|89
|Riccardo Carello (Ita)
|0:59:32
|90
|Riccardo Vigano' (Ita)
|0:59:33
|91
|Manuel Felder (Ita)
|0:59:36
|92
|Rupert Palmberger (Ger)
|1:00:16
|93
|Flavio Tosini (Ita)
|1:01:29
|94
|Adriano Varesco (Ita)
|1:01:32
|95
|Angelo Quarena (Ita)
|1:01:35
|96
|Robert Matusek (Hun)
|1:01:52
|97
|Luca Girotto (Ita)
|1:02:08
|98
|Paolo Rodolfo Fanton (Ita)
|1:04:42
|99
|Andrea Capponi (Ita)
|1:04:51
|100
|Paolo Simonetti (Ita)
|1:06:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|4:06:43
|2
|Lorenza Menapace (Ita)
|0:11:34
|3
|Sandra Klomp (Ita)
|0:12:02
|4
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|0:14:56
|5
|Petra Marchart (Aut)
|0:16:05
|6
|Iryna Popova (Ukr)
|0:20:59
|7
|Katrin Schwing (Ger)
|0:21:10
|8
|Sofia Pezzati (Swi)
|0:28:51
|9
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
|0:31:04
|10
|Chiara Mandelli (Ita)
|0:33:39
|11
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|0:52:28
|12
|Mara Barlassina (Ita)
|1:20:50
|13
|Valentina Treu (Ita)
|1:43:06
