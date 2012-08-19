Trending

Soukup and Schwing win Grazer Bike Marathon

Latest round of UCI Marathon Series held in Graz-Statteg

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Soukup (Aut)4:33:10
2Andreas Kugler (Swi)0:04:49
3Frans Claes (Bel)0:05:39
4Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)0:07:04
5Manuel Pliem (Aut)0:14:40
6Torsten Marx (Ger)0:15:19
7David Schöggl (Aut)0:16:01
8Jan Jobanek (Cze)0:27:17
9Steffen Thum (Ger)0:33:15
10Claus Crone (Den)0:33:23
11Florian Willbold (Ger)0:35:19
12Michael Schuchardt (Ger)0:39:30
13Tomasz Drozdz (Pol)0:40:00
14Luis Alberto Costa Leao Pinto (Por)0:40:01
15Matej Nepustil (Cze)0:40:11
16Matthias Gärtner (Ger)0:40:33
17Lars Granberg (Nor)0:41:53
18Martin Foger (Aut)0:50:30
19Jan Preus (Ger)0:56:49
20Adrian Jusinski (Pol)0:56:54
21Marcel Reiser (Ger)0:58:03
22Piotr Truszczynski (Pol)1:00:54
23Adam Kauer (Cze)1:08:52
24Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)1:10:17
25Alexander Lomakin (Rus)1:17:01
26Christian Haas (Aut)1:20:40
27Vojtech Marvan (Cze)1:25:47

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Schwing (Ger)4:51:25
2Sabine Sommer (Aut)0:01:18
3Kim Saenen (Bel)0:07:32
4Verena Krenslehner (Aut)0:07:40
5Aleksandra Dubiel (Pol)0:10:15
6Lisa Pleyer (Aut)0:24:08

Latest on Cyclingnews