Soukup and Schwing win Grazer Bike Marathon
Latest round of UCI Marathon Series held in Graz-Statteg
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Soukup (Aut)
|4:33:10
|2
|Andreas Kugler (Swi)
|0:04:49
|3
|Frans Claes (Bel)
|0:05:39
|4
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)
|0:07:04
|5
|Manuel Pliem (Aut)
|0:14:40
|6
|Torsten Marx (Ger)
|0:15:19
|7
|David Schöggl (Aut)
|0:16:01
|8
|Jan Jobanek (Cze)
|0:27:17
|9
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:33:15
|10
|Claus Crone (Den)
|0:33:23
|11
|Florian Willbold (Ger)
|0:35:19
|12
|Michael Schuchardt (Ger)
|0:39:30
|13
|Tomasz Drozdz (Pol)
|0:40:00
|14
|Luis Alberto Costa Leao Pinto (Por)
|0:40:01
|15
|Matej Nepustil (Cze)
|0:40:11
|16
|Matthias Gärtner (Ger)
|0:40:33
|17
|Lars Granberg (Nor)
|0:41:53
|18
|Martin Foger (Aut)
|0:50:30
|19
|Jan Preus (Ger)
|0:56:49
|20
|Adrian Jusinski (Pol)
|0:56:54
|21
|Marcel Reiser (Ger)
|0:58:03
|22
|Piotr Truszczynski (Pol)
|1:00:54
|23
|Adam Kauer (Cze)
|1:08:52
|24
|Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)
|1:10:17
|25
|Alexander Lomakin (Rus)
|1:17:01
|26
|Christian Haas (Aut)
|1:20:40
|27
|Vojtech Marvan (Cze)
|1:25:47
|Result
|1
|Katrin Schwing (Ger)
|4:51:25
|2
|Sabine Sommer (Aut)
|0:01:18
|3
|Kim Saenen (Bel)
|0:07:32
|4
|Verena Krenslehner (Aut)
|0:07:40
|5
|Aleksandra Dubiel (Pol)
|0:10:15
|6
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut)
|0:24:08
