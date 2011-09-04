Image 1 of 14 Danny Hart (Great Britain) on his gold-medal winning ride. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 14 Greg Minnaar (South Africa) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 14 A very muddy Gee Atherton (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 14 Marc Beaumont (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 14 Steve Peat (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 14 Samuel Blenkinsop (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 14 Mickael Pascal (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 14 Damien Spagnolo (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 14 Sam Hill (Australia) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 14 Fabien Barel (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 14 Brendan Fairclough (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 14 The team from Mauritius rode single crown forks on one of the most difficult courses out there (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 14 Aaron Gwin (USA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 14 Elite men's downhill podium (l-r): Damien Spagnolo (France), Danny Hart (Great Britain), Samuel Blenkinsop (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Three years after he won the junior downhill world championship, Danny Hart (Great Britain) raced to his first elite title. On an epic day with torrential rains and a technically challenging course, Hart was the only rider to make his run look easy in the slippery, muddy, extremely treacherous conditions. Damien Spagnolo (France) and Sam Blenkinsop (New Zealand) earned the silver and bronze medals.

"I had a perfect day to have a track be technical, wet and in the pouring rain, and I had a faultless run," said Hart. "Maybe I made a few mistakes, but it was good overall. I saw I was leading by a few seconds and I thought, 'That has never happened before!'" The young Hart has yet to win a World Cup.

Racing in the rain, which had started several hours earlier, Remi Thiron (France) set one of the early fast times at 4:01.754. It was good enough to hold up for 11th on the day, even though almost 30 racers came after him.

Brendan Fairclough (Great Britain) bumped up the best time to 3:55.124 and became the first man to go under four minutes. It was almost good enough for a medal, but fell just one spot short.

Then came the favorites, one by one, down the mountain. In the conditions, it was a question of where each would dab and whether they would crash, and if so how many times. The closer it got to the top 10, the harder it rained.

Defending champion Sam Hill, just recently back to racing after injury, finished a respectable seventh at 3:57.890. He did not crash, but a few dabs cost him some important time.

Spagnolo was next with a 3:53.688, and he took over the hot seat despite at least two slips during his run. Staying upright was key, though, as many of the favorites were making major mistakes.

"I think I had a solid run. In some parts, I was able to boost and go for it," said Spagnolo. "As with everyone, there were some scary situations. This silver medal means a lot to me."

Perhaps the most spectacular crash was that of Josh Bryceland (Great Britain), who suddenly found himself doing a superman through the air. He landed hard and slid far in the mud while his bike went end over end a few times and down over the side of the course. Bryceland had to scramble over the barrier and down the hill to retrieve it, then climb back up with a muddy, heavy bike, but he was not obviously injured and managed to finish in 7:52.919.

Blenkinsop had a good run at 3:54.982, even after coming almost to a stop when he got his wheel stuck en route. The run put him in second place for the time being.

"I'm happy to crack the podium. I didn't have a good run, but it was good enough to get on the podium. The track was good, and I had fun on it. The rain put a smile on my face, and I was feeling good at the start."

"I think anyone who rode today would say they didn't have a good run because of the weather and the track. I lost my front wheel in a turn and then got back on it from then. I stalled up a bit again later in the track, too."

Former world champion Steve Peat's turn came and went - he did not appear to be a contender. Then came Marc Beaumont (Great Britain), Justin Leov (New Zealand), Andrew Neethling (South Africa), and Brook MacDonald (New Zealand). Leov crashed, Neethling near went off cousre and MacDonald had a few dabs.

That left the top four. Hart led them off and put in a brilliant run as he carried speed easily throughout and made it look like it really wasn't that slippery. He was four seconds up at the first split, then had a bit of a fishtail, but managed to keep it upright and fast. By the second split, he was nine seconds up, and he had so much time to spare that he styled a few jumps near the bottom, much to the delight of the drenched fans.

"I come from England, and it rains every weekend," said Hart. "I saw a river running down the track at the start. I thought I'd try to ride to the bottom in the river. It wasn't as grippy in the dry, but it was grippy enough."

All eyes were on Gee Atherton (Great Britain), but it was not his day. He looked slower than Hart and was 10 seconds down on him by the first split. Things only got worse for the 2008 World Champion as he suffered two major crashes on the way down, and he was so covered in mud by the bottom, you could barely see the blue and red of his kit.

Second to last, Greg Minnaar (South Africa) took the start, but he too looked slower than Hart and was 15 seconds behind by the first split.

That left World Cup champion Aaron Gwin (United States), who was considered the favorite going into the race. He was within one second of Hart at the first split and looked on track for a good run, when his winning streak came to an abrupt end. He crashed at high speed and got caught in the course markings. By the time he had stopped and untangled himself, his medal chances were done. He finished 12th.

"I crashed and got stuck in the net for what felt like a minute," said Gwin after finishing.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Hart (Great Britain) 0:03:41.989 2 Damien Spagnolo (France) 0:00:11.699 3 Samuel Blenkinsop (New Zealand) 0:00:12.993 4 Brendan Fairclough (Great Britain) 0:00:13.135 5 Mickael Pascal (France) 0:00:14.642 6 Marc Beaumont (Great Britain) 0:00:15.445 7 Samuel Hill (Australia) 0:00:15.901 8 Greg Minnaar (South Africa) 0:00:15.990 9 Brook Macdonald (New Zealand) 0:00:16.932 10 Fabien Barel (France) 0:00:18.294 11 Rémi Thirion (France) 0:00:19.765 12 Aaron Gwin (United States Of America) 0:00:20.422 13 Marco Milivinti (Italy) 0:00:21.743 14 Florent Payet (France) 0:00:22.131 15 Matthew Scoles (New Zealand) 0:00:22.872 16 Markus Pekoll (Austria) 0:00:23.707 17 Steve Peat (Great Britain) 0:00:24.764 18 Ludovic May (Switzerland) 0:00:25.320 19 Lorenzo Suding (Italy) 0:00:25.335 20 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spain) 0:00:25.800 21 Andrew Neethling (South Africa) 0:00:28.137 22 Luke Strobel (United States Of America) 0:00:28.961 23 Justin Leov (New Zealand) 0:00:29.010 24 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Colombia) 0:00:32.339 25 Emanuel Pombo (Portugal) 0:00:32.489 26 Marcus Klausmann (Germany) 0:00:32.791 27 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spain) 0:00:33.552 28 Nick Beer (Switzerland) 0:00:33.911 29 Benny Strasser (Germany) 0:00:34.332 30 Nejc Rutar (Slovenia) 0:00:35.345 31 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spain) 0:00:36.429 32 Timothy Bentley (South Africa) 0:00:36.946 33 Logan Binggeli (United States Of America) 0:00:37.483 34 Matthias Stonig (Austria) 0:00:40.592 35 Ziga Pandur (Slovenia) 0:00:42.531 36 Lars Peyer (Switzerland) 0:00:42.615 37 Kazuki Shimizu (Japan) 0:00:43.313 38 Marcel Beer (Switzerland) 0:00:43.384 39 Michael Hannah (Australia) 0:00:44.077 40 Attila Liszi (Hungary) 0:00:44.446 41 Rhys Willemse (Australia) 0:00:44.605 42 Duncan Riffle (United States Of America) 0:00:44.842 43 Shaun O'connor (Australia) 0:00:45.898 44 Chris Del Bosco (Canada) 0:00:46.875 45 Andréa Gamenara (Italy) 0:00:47.458 46 Ben Reid (Ireland) 0:00:48.403 47 Rob Fraser (Canada) 0:00:48.430 48 Zakarias Blom Johansen (Norway) 0:00:49.547 49 Curtis Keene (United States Of America) 0:00:50.361 50 Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chile) 0:00:50.935 51 Nataniel Giacomozzi (Brazil) 0:00:51.010 52 Gee Atherton (Great Britain) 0:00:52.272 53 Mauricio Ernesto Estrada Pulgarin (Colombia) 0:00:52.439 54 Johann Potgieter (South Africa) 0:00:54.381 55 Manuel Gruber (Austria) 0:00:55.453 56 Terje Nylende (Norway) 0:00:57.719 57 Martin Frei (Switzerland) 0:00:58.710 58 Walace Henrique Miranda (Brazil) 0:00:59.121 59 Francisco Pardal (Portugal) 0:00:59.577 60 Robin Wallner (Sweden) 0:01:00.728 61 Seanan O'riordan (Ireland) 0:01:01.192 62 Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spain) 0:01:01.724 63 Mathias Haas (Austria) 0:01:02.630 64 Remi Gauvin (Canada) 0:01:09.495 65 Markolf Berchtold (Brazil) 0:01:13.325 66 Miran Vauh (Slovenia) 0:01:19.731 67 Andrea Mocellin (Italy) 0:01:20.141 68 Oscar Harnstrom (Sweden) 0:01:20.741 69 Marcis Scerbinins (Latvia) 0:01:23.676 70 Greg Callaghan (Ireland) 0:01:30.424 71 Mitch Ropelato (United States Of America) 0:01:32.133 72 Scott Laughland (Ireland) 0:01:36.055 73 Claudio Cozzi (Italy) 0:01:41.678 74 Matej Laktis (Slovakia) 0:01:48.204 75 Dominik Gspan (Switzerland) 0:01:48.321 76 Daniel Pombo (Portugal) 0:01:49.035 77 Martin Mikulenka (Czech Republic) 0:01:49.592 78 Orlando Sarioglou (Greece) 0:01:50.329 79 Matej Charvat (Czech Republic) 0:01:54.535 80 Berislav Topol (Croatia) 0:01:59.264 81 Arnaud Li Hing Fui (Mauritius) 0:02:02.771 82 Matti Lehikoinen (Finland) 0:02:04.314 83 Martin Hanak (Czech Republic) 0:02:23.077 84 Valentyn Popov (Ukraine) 0:02:24.776 85 Kristoffer Haugland (Norway) 0:02:25.060 86 Matthieu Marion (Mauritius) 0:02:53.467 87 Gerard Wolfe (Ireland) 0:03:17.758 88 Erik-Lennart Purres (Estonia) 0:03:20.279 89 Nikola Klacinski (Croatia) 0:03:30.545 90 Frano Liovic (Croatia) 0:03:58.602 91 Josh Bryceland (Great Britain) 0:04:10.930 92 Nikolay Pukhir (Russian Federation) 0:05:17.826 DNF Boris Tetzlaff (Austria) DNS Filip Polc (Slovakia) DNS Ruaridh Cunningham (Great Britain) DNS Dean Tennant (Canada)