Hynek and Moschetti win Extreme sur Loue
UCI Marathon Series continues in France
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Hynek (Cze)
|3:47:34
|2
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)
|0:01:03
|3
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra)
|0:05:04
|4
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|0:05:46
|5
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|0:06:31
|6
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|0:06:58
|7
|Tim Bohme (Ger)
|0:07:36
|8
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|0:08:39
|9
|Matthias Leisling (Ger)
|0:11:27
|10
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|0:11:36
|11
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|0:12:15
|12
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:12:37
|13
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|0:13:29
|14
|Hannes Genze (Ger)
|0:15:01
|15
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:15:39
|16
|Emilien Mourier (Fra)
|0:17:12
|17
|Mathias Alig (Swi)
|0:17:29
|18
|Remi Laffont (Fra)
|0:19:15
|19
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:20:36
|20
|Lars Granberg (Nor)
|0:21:07
|21
|Damian Perrin (Swi)
|0:21:31
|22
|Sebastian Stark (Ger)
|0:21:57
|23
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra)
|0:23:15
|24
|Jan Stroz (Cze)
|0:23:26
|25
|Manuel Pliem (Aut)
|0:24:27
|26
|Frederic Gombert (Fra)
|0:24:33
|27
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|0:25:25
|28
|Sebastien Pele (Fra)
|0:27:00
|29
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:29:36
|30
|Torsten Marx (Ger)
|0:29:46
|31
|Gregory Pascal (Fra)
|0:29:48
|32
|Yoann Sert (Fra)
|0:31:29
|33
|Benjamin Joerges (Ger)
|0:31:55
|34
|Emeric Turcat (Fra)
|0:33:13
|35
|Damien Guillemet (Fra)
|36
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|0:33:41
|37
|Severin Nowak (Swi)
|0:35:04
|38
|Simon Chasseloup (Fra)
|0:36:02
|39
|Nicolas Cambus (Fra)
|0:36:14
|40
|Sonke Wegner (Ger)
|0:37:15
|41
|Denys Marhem (Fra)
|0:37:53
|42
|Tristan Blanchard (Swi)
|0:39:01
|43
|Romain Bernier (Fra)
|0:42:36
|44
|Pierre Billaud (Fra)
|0:43:00
|45
|Arnaud Allemand (Fra)
|0:44:11
|46
|Florian Buffard (Fra)
|0:44:56
|47
|Vincent Lombardi (Fra)
|0:45:19
|48
|Bastien Giret (Fra)
|0:46:28
|49
|Pierre Curien (Fra)
|0:47:14
|50
|Raphael Hilaire (Fra)
|51
|David Hehenberger (Aut)
|0:52:46
|52
|Jeremy Gadomski (Swi)
|0:53:47
|53
|Stephane Urbain (Fra)
|0:53:53
|54
|Théo Charnay (Fra)
|0:55:36
|55
|Paul Renault (Fra)
|0:57:09
|56
|Clément Jolibert (Fra)
|0:57:52
|57
|Serge Davesne (Fra)
|0:58:34
|58
|Frédéric Maugery (Fra)
|0:58:39
|59
|Alexandre Cesne (Fra)
|0:59:30
|60
|Stephane Laily (Fra)
|0:59:52
|61
|Christophe Chambard (Fra)
|1:00:59
|62
|Vincent Pernot (Fra)
|1:03:22
|63
|Jean-Remy Duluc (Fra)
|1:05:10
|64
|Frederic Ischard (Fra)
|1:06:21
|65
|Thierry David Raison (Fra)
|1:06:44
|66
|Matthieu Becker (Fra)
|1:07:10
|67
|Mathieu Godichaud (Fra)
|1:08:31
|68
|Jean-Philippe Hirsinger (Fra)
|1:09:22
|69
|Emmanuel Lhermite (Fra)
|1:13:37
|70
|Daniel Lecomte (Fra)
|1:14:23
|71
|Jean-Noël Motot (Fra)
|1:16:08
|72
|Fabien Breyna (Fra)
|1:17:21
|73
|Sebastien Escuain (Fra)
|1:18:30
|74
|Alexander Pollock (Fra)
|1:19:05
|75
|Sébastien Duc (Fra)
|1:20:13
|76
|Alexandre Chauvin (Fra)
|1:31:28
|77
|Francis Serieys (Fra)
|1:40:52
|78
|Stéphane Millardet (Fra)
|1:41:41
|79
|Dominique Bergar (Fra)
|1:42:34
|80
|Thomas Tartarin (Fra)
|1:42:50
|81
|Remi Jouannin (Fra)
|1:45:13
|82
|David Bontemps (Fra)
|1:46:07
|83
|Christopher Catry (Fra)
|1:46:18
|84
|François Grisouard (Fra)
|1:50:29
|85
|Antoine Drevon (Fra)
|1:51:30
|86
|Morgan Soares (Fra)
|1:51:47
|87
|Grégory Cordier (Fra)
|1:57:23
|88
|Pascal Pajot (Fra)
|2:00:13
|89
|Eric Scoditti (Fra)
|2:01:48
|90
|Tommy Riffiod (Fra)
|2:03:37
|91
|Yann Bernardin (Fra)
|2:07:55
|92
|Julien Behr (Fra)
|2:14:24
|93
|Didier Sellier (Fra)
|2:28:15
|94
|Pascal Hingray (Fra)
|2:30:06
|95
|Arnaud Boblique (Fra)
|2:47:33
|96
|Pierre Henry Duluc (Fra)
|2:51:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margot Moschetti (Fra)
|3:36:46
|2
|Sabine Sommer (Aut)
|0:03:28
|3
|Christina Kollmann (Aut)
|0:07:29
|4
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|0:07:45
|5
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|0:08:13
|6
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra)
|0:09:59
|7
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra)
|0:13:53
|8
|Michèle Wittlin (Swi)
|0:16:53
|9
|Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)
|0:21:17
|10
|Daniele Troesch (Fra)
|0:37:06
|11
|Ludmila Cordier (Fra)
|3:28:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy