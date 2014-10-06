Trending

Hynek and Moschetti win Extreme sur Loue

UCI Marathon Series continues in France

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek (Cze)3:47:34
2Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)0:01:03
3Thomas Dietsch (Fra)0:05:04
4Urs Huber (Swi)0:05:46
5Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:06:31
6Martin Fanger (Swi)0:06:58
7Tim Bohme (Ger)0:07:36
8Robert Mennen (Ger)0:08:39
9Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:11:27
10Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:11:36
11Alban Lakata (Aut)0:12:15
12Tony Longo (Ita)0:12:37
13Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:13:29
14Hannes Genze (Ger)0:15:01
15Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:15:39
16Emilien Mourier (Fra)0:17:12
17Mathias Alig (Swi)0:17:29
18Remi Laffont (Fra)0:19:15
19Steffen Thum (Ger)0:20:36
20Lars Granberg (Nor)0:21:07
21Damian Perrin (Swi)0:21:31
22Sebastian Stark (Ger)0:21:57
23Vincent Arnaud (Fra)0:23:15
24Jan Stroz (Cze)0:23:26
25Manuel Pliem (Aut)0:24:27
26Frederic Gombert (Fra)0:24:33
27Paul Remy (Fra)0:25:25
28Sebastien Pele (Fra)0:27:00
29Markus Bauer (Ger)0:29:36
30Torsten Marx (Ger)0:29:46
31Gregory Pascal (Fra)0:29:48
32Yoann Sert (Fra)0:31:29
33Benjamin Joerges (Ger)0:31:55
34Emeric Turcat (Fra)0:33:13
35Damien Guillemet (Fra)
36Moritz Milatz (Ger)0:33:41
37Severin Nowak (Swi)0:35:04
38Simon Chasseloup (Fra)0:36:02
39Nicolas Cambus (Fra)0:36:14
40Sonke Wegner (Ger)0:37:15
41Denys Marhem (Fra)0:37:53
42Tristan Blanchard (Swi)0:39:01
43Romain Bernier (Fra)0:42:36
44Pierre Billaud (Fra)0:43:00
45Arnaud Allemand (Fra)0:44:11
46Florian Buffard (Fra)0:44:56
47Vincent Lombardi (Fra)0:45:19
48Bastien Giret (Fra)0:46:28
49Pierre Curien (Fra)0:47:14
50Raphael Hilaire (Fra)
51David Hehenberger (Aut)0:52:46
52Jeremy Gadomski (Swi)0:53:47
53Stephane Urbain (Fra)0:53:53
54Théo Charnay (Fra)0:55:36
55Paul Renault (Fra)0:57:09
56Clément Jolibert (Fra)0:57:52
57Serge Davesne (Fra)0:58:34
58Frédéric Maugery (Fra)0:58:39
59Alexandre Cesne (Fra)0:59:30
60Stephane Laily (Fra)0:59:52
61Christophe Chambard (Fra)1:00:59
62Vincent Pernot (Fra)1:03:22
63Jean-Remy Duluc (Fra)1:05:10
64Frederic Ischard (Fra)1:06:21
65Thierry David Raison (Fra)1:06:44
66Matthieu Becker (Fra)1:07:10
67Mathieu Godichaud (Fra)1:08:31
68Jean-Philippe Hirsinger (Fra)1:09:22
69Emmanuel Lhermite (Fra)1:13:37
70Daniel Lecomte (Fra)1:14:23
71Jean-Noël Motot (Fra)1:16:08
72Fabien Breyna (Fra)1:17:21
73Sebastien Escuain (Fra)1:18:30
74Alexander Pollock (Fra)1:19:05
75Sébastien Duc (Fra)1:20:13
76Alexandre Chauvin (Fra)1:31:28
77Francis Serieys (Fra)1:40:52
78Stéphane Millardet (Fra)1:41:41
79Dominique Bergar (Fra)1:42:34
80Thomas Tartarin (Fra)1:42:50
81Remi Jouannin (Fra)1:45:13
82David Bontemps (Fra)1:46:07
83Christopher Catry (Fra)1:46:18
84François Grisouard (Fra)1:50:29
85Antoine Drevon (Fra)1:51:30
86Morgan Soares (Fra)1:51:47
87Grégory Cordier (Fra)1:57:23
88Pascal Pajot (Fra)2:00:13
89Eric Scoditti (Fra)2:01:48
90Tommy Riffiod (Fra)2:03:37
91Yann Bernardin (Fra)2:07:55
92Julien Behr (Fra)2:14:24
93Didier Sellier (Fra)2:28:15
94Pascal Hingray (Fra)2:30:06
95Arnaud Boblique (Fra)2:47:33
96Pierre Henry Duluc (Fra)2:51:54

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margot Moschetti (Fra)3:36:46
2Sabine Sommer (Aut)0:03:28
3Christina Kollmann (Aut)0:07:29
4Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)0:07:45
5Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)0:08:13
6Helene Marcouyre (Fra)0:09:59
7Fanny Bourdon (Fra)0:13:53
8Michèle Wittlin (Swi)0:16:53
9Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)0:21:17
10Daniele Troesch (Fra)0:37:06
11Ludmila Cordier (Fra)3:28:44

