Men's keirin begins opening round
Hansen tops men's omnium individual pursuit
|1
|Rino Gasparrini (Italy)
|2
|Anargyros Kollaras (Greece)
|3
|Evgeny Mescheryakov (Russian Federation)
|4
|Thore Bradtberg (Denmark)
|5
|Michal Onofrej (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Dennis Looij (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)
|1
|Maddison Hammond (Australia)
|2
|Santiago Velasquez Morales (Colombia)
|3
|Mauro Catellini (Italy)
|4
|Dmitriy Gorlov (Russian Federation)
|5
|Kevin Guillot (France)
|6
|Eryk Laton (Poland)
|7
|Hiroshi Kimura (Japan)
|1
|Stefan Bötticher (Germany)
|2
|Matthew Baranoski (United States Of America)
|3
|Mauricio Quiroga (Argentina)
|4
|Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
|5
|Gediminas Petrauskas (Lithuania)
|6
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|7
|Gary Fensham (South Africa)
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Mohd Fattah Amri Zaid (Malaysia)
|3
|Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
|4
|Lewis Oliva (Great Britain)
|5
|Khadiviboroujeni Amir (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|6
|Asier Roncero De Leon (Spain)
|7
|Benjamin Edelin (France)
|1
|Matthijs Büchli (Netherlands)
|2
|Stylianos Aggelidis (Greece)
|3
|Scott Mulder (Canada)
|4
|Boris Beelen (Belgium)
|5
|Ievgenii Parfenov (Ukraine)
|6
|Muhd Arfy Qhairant Amran (Malaysia)
|7
|Philip Hindes (Germany)
|1
|Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)
|2
|Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
|3
|Juan Carlos Casas Gomez (Colombia)
|4
|Yuki Ito (Japan)
|5
|Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)
|6
|Jonathan Matias Gatto (Argentina)
|7
|Quincy Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (United States Of America)
|2
|Benjamin Edelin (France)
|3
|Hiroshi Kimura (Japan)
|4
|Quincy Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)
|5
|Jonathan Matias Gatto (Argentina)
|DNF
|Stylianos Aggelidis (Greece)
|1
|Mauricio Quiroga (Argentina)
|2
|Eryk Laton (Poland)
|3
|Scott Mulder (Canada)
|4
|Evgeny Mescheryakov (Russian Federation)
|5
|Boris Beelen (Belgium)
|6
|Asier Roncero De Leon (Spain)
|1
|Anargyros Kollaras (Greece)
|2
|Kevin Guillot (France)
|3
|Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)
|4
|Thore Bradtberg (Denmark)
|DNF
|Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
|DSQ
|Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
|1
|Lewis Oliva (Great Britain)
|2
|Yuki Ito (Japan)
|3
|Ievgenii Parfenov (Ukraine)
|4
|Gediminas Petrauskas (Lithuania)
|5
|Dmitriy Gorlov (Russian Federation)
|6
|Michal Onofrej (Slovakia)
|1
|Juan Carlos Casas Gomez (Colombia)
|2
|Dennis Looij (Netherlands)
|3
|Muhd Arfy Qhairant Amran (Malaysia)
|4
|Mauro Catellini (Italy)
|5
|Khadiviboroujeni Amir (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|6
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|1
|Santiago Velasquez Morales (Colombia)
|2
|Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
|3
|Philip Hindes (Germany)
|4
|Mohd Fattah Amri Zaid (Malaysia)
|5
|Gary Fensham (South Africa)
|6
|Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|0:03:16.618
|2
|Jackson Law (Australia)
|0:03:18.121
|3
|Victor Manakov (Russian Federation)
|0:03:19.165
|4
|Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)
|0:03:21.224
|5
|Paolo Simion (Italy)
|0:03:22.752
|6
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|0:03:23.060
|7
|Alex Frame (New Zealand)
|0:03:23.384
|8
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|0:03:24.060
|9
|Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)
|0:03:27.632
|10
|Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
|0:03:27.650
|11
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|0:03:27.748
|12
|Kévin Lesellier (France)
|0:03:28.106
|13
|Mateusz Nowak (Poland)
|0:03:28.169
|14
|Arne Van Snick (Belgium)
|0:03:29.311
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Canada)
|0:03:29.934
|16
|Gumerov Gumerov Timur (Uzbekistan)
|0:03:30.515
|17
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spain)
|0:03:30.645
|18
|Gaël Suter (Switzerland)
|0:03:31.960
|19
|Vladimir Dubrovskiy (Kazakhstan)
|0:03:35.451
|20
|Hiram Perez Udabe (Mexico)
|0:03:35.970
|21
|Shogo Ichimaru (Japan)
|0:03:36.953
|22
|Edison Bravo Mansilla (Chile)
|0:03:37.065
|23
|Varun Maharajh (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:03:41.022
|1
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|0:00:14.721
|2
|Coryn Rivera (United States Of America)
|0:00:15.042
|3
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|0:00:15.106
|4
|Isabella King (Australia)
|0:00:15.111
|5
|Elizabeth Steel (New Zealand)
|0:00:15.349
|6
|Hyunji Kim (Korea)
|0:00:15.473
|7
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|0:00:15.477
|8
|Dagmar Labakova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:15.543
|9
|Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
|0:00:15.683
|10
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Netherlands)
|0:00:15.684
|11
|Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:15.693
|12
|Canna Solovey (Ukraine)
|0:00:15.876
|13
|Giulia Donato (Italy)
|0:00:16.030
|14
|Lisa Küllmer (Germany)
|0:00:16.079
|15
|Gilke Croket (Belgium)
|0:00:16.112
|16
|Kamilla Sofie Valin (Denmark)
|0:00:16.265
|17
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain)
|0:00:16.325
|18
|Eleftheria Kandylaki (Greece)
|0:00:16.454
|19
|Krystsina Zhyzha (Belarus)
|0:00:16.682
|20
|Rita Imstepf (Switzerland)
|0:00:17.195
