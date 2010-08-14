Trending

Men's Keirin - First Round: Heat 1
1Rino Gasparrini (Italy)
2Anargyros Kollaras (Greece)
3Evgeny Mescheryakov (Russian Federation)
4Thore Bradtberg (Denmark)
5Michal Onofrej (Slovakia)
DNFDennis Looij (Netherlands)
DNFAdrian Opasewicz (Poland)

Men's Keirin - First Round: Heat 2
1Maddison Hammond (Australia)
2Santiago Velasquez Morales (Colombia)
3Mauro Catellini (Italy)
4Dmitriy Gorlov (Russian Federation)
5Kevin Guillot (France)
6Eryk Laton (Poland)
7Hiroshi Kimura (Japan)

Men's Keirin - First Round: Heat 3
1Stefan Bötticher (Germany)
2Matthew Baranoski (United States Of America)
3Mauricio Quiroga (Argentina)
4Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
5Gediminas Petrauskas (Lithuania)
6Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
7Gary Fensham (South Africa)

Men's Keirin - First Round: Heat 4
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Mohd Fattah Amri Zaid (Malaysia)
3Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
4Lewis Oliva (Great Britain)
5Khadiviboroujeni Amir (Islamic Republic of Iran)
6Asier Roncero De Leon (Spain)
7Benjamin Edelin (France)

Men's Keirin - First Round: Heat 5
1Matthijs Büchli (Netherlands)
2Stylianos Aggelidis (Greece)
3Scott Mulder (Canada)
4Boris Beelen (Belgium)
5Ievgenii Parfenov (Ukraine)
6Muhd  Arfy Qhairant Amran (Malaysia)
7Philip Hindes (Germany)

Men's Keirin - First Round: Heat 6
1Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)
2Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
3Juan Carlos Casas Gomez (Colombia)
4Yuki Ito (Japan)
5Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)
6Jonathan Matias Gatto (Argentina)
7Quincy Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage: Heat 1
1Matthew Baranoski (United States Of America)
2Benjamin Edelin (France)
3Hiroshi Kimura (Japan)
4Quincy Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)
5Jonathan Matias Gatto (Argentina)
DNFStylianos Aggelidis (Greece)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage: Heat 2
1Mauricio Quiroga (Argentina)
2Eryk Laton (Poland)
3Scott Mulder (Canada)
4Evgeny Mescheryakov (Russian Federation)
5Boris Beelen (Belgium)
6Asier Roncero De Leon (Spain)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage: Heat 3
1Anargyros Kollaras (Greece)
2Kevin Guillot (France)
3Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)
4Thore Bradtberg (Denmark)
DNFJose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
DSQOndrej Rybin (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage: Heat 4
1Lewis Oliva (Great Britain)
2Yuki Ito (Japan)
3Ievgenii Parfenov (Ukraine)
4Gediminas Petrauskas (Lithuania)
5Dmitriy Gorlov (Russian Federation)
6Michal Onofrej (Slovakia)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage: Heat 5
1Juan Carlos Casas Gomez (Colombia)
2Dennis Looij (Netherlands)
3Muhd Arfy  Qhairant Amran (Malaysia)
4Mauro Catellini (Italy)
5Khadiviboroujeni Amir (Islamic Republic of Iran)
6Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage: Heat 6
1Santiago Velasquez Morales (Colombia)
2Kian Emadi (Great Britain)
3Philip Hindes (Germany)
4Mohd Fattah Amri Zaid (Malaysia)
5Gary Fensham (South Africa)
6Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)

Men's Omnium - 3000m Individual Pursuit
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:03:16.618
2Jackson Law (Australia)0:03:18.121
3Victor Manakov (Russian Federation)0:03:19.165
4Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)0:03:21.224
5Paolo Simion (Italy)0:03:22.752
6Lucas Liss (Germany)0:03:23.060
7Alex Frame (New Zealand)0:03:23.384
8Bryan Coquard (France)0:03:24.060
9Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)0:03:27.632
10Ahmet Orken (Turkey)0:03:27.650
11Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)0:03:27.748
12Kévin Lesellier (France)0:03:28.106
13Mateusz Nowak (Poland)0:03:28.169
14Arne Van Snick (Belgium)0:03:29.311
15Alexander Cataford (Canada)0:03:29.934
16Gumerov Gumerov Timur (Uzbekistan)0:03:30.515
17Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spain)0:03:30.645
18Gaël Suter (Switzerland)0:03:31.960
19Vladimir Dubrovskiy (Kazakhstan)0:03:35.451
20Hiram Perez Udabe (Mexico)0:03:35.970
21Shogo Ichimaru (Japan)0:03:36.953
22Edison Bravo Mansilla (Chile)0:03:37.065
23Varun Maharajh (Trinidad and Tobago)0:03:41.022

Women's Omnium - Flying Lap
1Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:00:14.721
2Coryn Rivera (United States Of America)0:00:15.042
3Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:15.106
4Isabella King (Australia)0:00:15.111
5Elizabeth Steel (New Zealand)0:00:15.349
6Hyunji Kim (Korea)0:00:15.473
7Allison Beveridge (Canada)0:00:15.477
8Dagmar Labakova (Czech Republic)0:00:15.543
9Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)0:00:15.683
10Laura Van Der Kamp (Netherlands)0:00:15.684
11Alexandra Goncharova (Russian Federation)0:00:15.693
12Canna Solovey (Ukraine)0:00:15.876
13Giulia Donato (Italy)0:00:16.030
14Lisa Küllmer (Germany)0:00:16.079
15Gilke Croket (Belgium)0:00:16.112
16Kamilla Sofie Valin (Denmark)0:00:16.265
17Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain)0:00:16.325
18Eleftheria Kandylaki (Greece)0:00:16.454
19Krystsina Zhyzha (Belarus)0:00:16.682
20Rita Imstepf (Switzerland)0:00:17.195

