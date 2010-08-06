Trending

Solovei claims first gold for Ukraine

Ferrand-Prevot and Cure round out podium

Canna Solovei defended her world time trial title in Italy.

The junior women's time trial podium: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) silver, Canna Solovey (Ukraine) gold and Amy Cure (Australia) bronze

Susanna Zorzi (Italy) discusses her ride with the Italian coach.

Ukrainian Canna Solovei claimed her second consecutive time trial title in the Junior World Championships in Offida, Italy. Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France repeated her silver medal performance, but this time came just five seconds from unseating Solovei as the world champion.

Amy Cure of Australia rounded out the podium in third, 12.3 seconds back, while Britain's Laura Trott was the only other rider to come within a minute of the winning time.

The riders faced off against each other on an undulating 15.1 km course from Acquaviva Piceno to Offida in strong winds. Solovei, already an accomplished time trialist at age 17 with two European titles to her name on top of her rainbow jersey blazed to the finish in 21:30, just managing to hold off the challenge of Ferrand Prevot.

"It was a very demanding trial, with very technical short descents and slight uphill sections where it was difficult to find the right rhythm," said Solovei, who is looking forward to the 2012 London Olympic Games as her long-term goal.

France's Ferrand Prevot has now finished second to Solovei twice at the junior worlds and at the European championships, and is hoping to redeem herself in Sunday's road race and claim her first rainbow jersey.

Australia's Amy Cure was pleased with her bronze medal performance. "I found the course very
demanding," Cure said, "and perhaps not suited to my skills.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canna Solovei (Ukraine)0:21:30.36
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)0:00:05.13
3Amy Cure (Australia)0:00:12.30
4Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:53.18
5Susanna Zorzi (Italy)0:01:14.60
6Alexia Muffat (France)0:01:22.21
7Annelies Visser (Netherlands)0:01:26.86
8Mieke Kröger (Germany)0:01:34.42
9Thea Thorsen (Norway)0:01:43.84
10Coryn Rivera (United States Of America)0:01:45.47
11Jessica Allen (Australia)0:01:45.63
12Miriam Bjørnsrud (Norway)0:01:56.41
13Jessica Prinner (United States Of America)0:01:59.00
14Soraya Paladin (Italy)0:02:05.87
15Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Germany)0:02:09.36
16Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)0:02:17.56
17Ashleigh Neave (New Zealand)0:02:22.84
18Tessa De Moyer (Belgium)0:02:25.60
19Josefine Grimbeck (Sweden)0:02:30.46
20Annie Ewart (Canada)0:02:32.52
21Anna Zavershinskaya (Russian Federation)0:02:33.59
22Rebecca Talen (Netherlands)0:02:35.56
23Julia Garnet (Canada)0:02:36.38
24Marlene Wintgens (Belgium)0:02:52.09
25Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)0:03:19.28
26Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel)0:03:21.27
27Daniela Levi (Israel)0:03:23.54
28Alexandra Chekina (Russian Federation)0:03:41.96
29Bianca Martin Ortega (Spain)0:04:30.69
30Volha Masiukovich (Belarus)0:06:24.86
DNSKateryna Zavala (Ukraine)

 

