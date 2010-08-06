Image 1 of 3 Canna Solovei defended her world time trial title in Italy. (Image credit: www.offida2010.it) Image 2 of 3 The junior women's time trial podium: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) silver, Canna Solovey (Ukraine) gold and Amy Cure (Australia) bronze (Image credit: www.offida2010.it) Image 3 of 3 Susanna Zorzi (Italy) discusses her ride with the Italian coach. (Image credit: www.offida2010.it)

Ukrainian Canna Solovei claimed her second consecutive time trial title in the Junior World Championships in Offida, Italy. Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France repeated her silver medal performance, but this time came just five seconds from unseating Solovei as the world champion.

Amy Cure of Australia rounded out the podium in third, 12.3 seconds back, while Britain's Laura Trott was the only other rider to come within a minute of the winning time.

The riders faced off against each other on an undulating 15.1 km course from Acquaviva Piceno to Offida in strong winds. Solovei, already an accomplished time trialist at age 17 with two European titles to her name on top of her rainbow jersey blazed to the finish in 21:30, just managing to hold off the challenge of Ferrand Prevot.

"It was a very demanding trial, with very technical short descents and slight uphill sections where it was difficult to find the right rhythm," said Solovei, who is looking forward to the 2012 London Olympic Games as her long-term goal.

France's Ferrand Prevot has now finished second to Solovei twice at the junior worlds and at the European championships, and is hoping to redeem herself in Sunday's road race and claim her first rainbow jersey.

Australia's Amy Cure was pleased with her bronze medal performance. "I found the course very

demanding," Cure said, "and perhaps not suited to my skills.

Full Results